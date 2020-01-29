News

Attempt to Refuel Powered Generator Cause of Balogun Market Fire, Says LASEMA

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Osanyintolu says a preliminary investigation by his agency has revealed the cause of the Balogun Market fire outbreak which occurred on Wednesday.

According to him, the fire started when someone was trying to refuel a powered generator.

He added that no casualty was however recorded in the incident.

A fire outbreak had earlier occurred two months ago on the same street. This is a similar cause of the inferno.

LASEMA also confirmed to Channels Television that seven buildings were affected by the fire, out of which two collapsed.

Emergency officials are currently battling the fire and trying to evacuate the adjoining buildings as traders are making efforts to salvage their goods.

