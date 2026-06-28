How GLO’s Customer-Centred Innovations’ Keeping Nigerians Connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Federal government has disclosed that necessary measures, including international collaboration, are being deployed to ensure the safe release of the 47 kidnapped teachers and students of both public and private schools in Yawota and Ahoro Esienle communities in Oriire local government areas of Oyo State.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, disclosed this on Thursday during the unveiling of the remodeled 154-bed Premier Hotel in Ibadan.
He reassured residents of Oyo State and the South-West region that the government is intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity across the country, including the recent rise in banditry, kidnapping, and related crimes.
“I must at this point reassure the good people of Oyo State and indeed the South-West that the Federal government is seriously addressing the upswing in banditry, kidnapping and associated criminalities across the nation.“
“I wish to assure you that every realistic measure, including international collaboration, is being taken to ensure that the kidnapped victims in Oriire Local Government Area are safely brought home without harm or avoidable loss of life,” he said.
He called on citizens to remain vigilant and support security agencies through intelligence sharing and community collaboration.
“I urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to work collaboratively with security agencies. There is undoubtedly a huge role for traditional and faith-based institutions to play in this regard and I urge them to take the lead through the various channels provided by government,” he added.
“The economy can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and security,” noting that the Tinubu administration has made substantial investments in strengthening the nation’s security architecture.
“Economic development can only flourish in an atmosphere of peace, stability and security. That is why our administration has continued to invest significantly in strengthening the nation’s security architecture,” he said.
He stated that over the past three years, the government had enhanced inter-agency coordination, improved intelligence gathering, expanded technological surveillance capabilities, strengthened community-based security initiatives, and increased support for the armed forces and security agencies.
“There is an ongoing process in the National Assembly targeted at enhancing policing at all levels. We hope to roll this out in no distant future,” he said.
He noted that his administration’s efforts are yielding measurable results across several parts of the country and would continue until every Nigerian could live and conduct business safely.
“These efforts are yielding measurable results across many parts of the country. We remain committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, every investor, and every visitor can live, work, travel and do business in safety and confidence,” he stated.
He said visitors and investors should be assured that Nigeria was becoming increasingly secure and attractive for investment.