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2027: ADC Slams Court Ruling on NDC as Assault on Democracy

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Saturday, alleged that the Federal High Court ruling nullifying the recognition of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) as a political party is part of a growing assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

The opposition party warned that the Lokoja court’s decision reflects a broader pattern of legal and administrative actions aimed at weakening opposition parties and shrinking the democratic space ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement, its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the cumulative effect of such actions would be to undermine political competition and entrench those already in power.

“The cumulative effect of these attacks is unmistakable: they weaken the opposition, narrow the democratic space and strengthen the hands of those already in power. This is not how a healthy democracy functions,” the statement said.

The party argued that the ruling’s implications extend beyond the NDC, warning that prolonged legal battles involving opposition parties could deny Nigerians meaningful political choices.

It also accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of failing to provide a level playing field for all political parties, insisting that democracy can only flourish where institutions remain impartial and political actors are treated fairly.

“This has not been the case under the Bola Tinubu administration,” the ADC alleged.

The party urged the judiciary to safeguard its independence as the country approaches another election cycle, stressing that public confidence in the courts is critical to the credibility of the democratic process.

“The judiciary remains one of the last lines of defence for our democracy and must never be perceived as an arena where political battles are settled on behalf of those who wield executive power. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC further warned that any perception of judicial bias in politically sensitive cases could erode public trust in constitutional democracy and the electoral process.

It called on opposition parties, civil society organisations, organised labour, the media, legal practitioners and Nigerians to unite in defending democratic institutions and protecting the country’s multi-party system.

According to the party, attempts to intimidate or weaken opposition voices threaten constitutional rights, including freedom of association and political participation.

“Yesterday’s target was the NDC. Tomorrow, it could be anyone who dares to offer Nigerians an alternative. We must not wait until the democratic space has been completely suffocated before we act,” the statement added.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s democratic values and preserving a competitive multi-party political system.

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How GLO’s Customer-Centred Innovations’ Keeping Nigerians Connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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June 28, 2026

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By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

The FIFA World Cup is more than just a football tournament. It is a global celebration that unites families, friends, colleagues and even strangers through a shared passion for the beautiful game.

During previous FIFA World Cups, it became a tradition for many Nigerians to gather in homes, viewing centres and sports bars to watch the matches together. In my own case, particularly during the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, friends and professional colleagues regularly converged at my residence to enjoy the excitement, analyse the games and celebrate memorable moments together.

However, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a different reality. Hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, many of the matches are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 a.m., 1:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and even 3:00 a.m. Nigerian time. These unusual hours make it difficult for many football lovers to travel to commercial viewing centres.

Even where viewing centres are available nearby, concerns about insecurity discourage many people from leaving their homes in the middle of the night. Added to this are the familiar challenges of unreliable electricity supply and the high cost of maintaining generators, solar systems, televisions and satellite subscriptions. For millions of Nigerians, watching the World Cup from home on a conventional television setup is simply not practical.

Fortunately, one device has become almost universal, the smartphone. With a smartphone and internet access, millions of Nigerians can now enjoy the World Cup from the comfort and safety of their homes through football streaming and live-score applications. Platforms such as Yacine TV, the World Football App, and other similar football streaming and match-tracking applications have made it possible for fans to watch live matches where available, follow live scores, receive instant match updates, enjoy highlights and remain fully engaged throughout the tournament without relying on a traditional television setup.

This is where Globacom’s recent customer-focused innovations become particularly significant.

The introduction of the “More Data More Value” initiative gives subscribers substantially more data for the same amount spent. Since live football streaming consumes considerable data, larger data allocations make it more affordable for football enthusiasts to watch matches, follow highlights, monitor statistics, engage in online discussions and enjoy uninterrupted streaming throughout the tournament.

Just as important is Globacom’s decision to expand its Borrow Me Credit service. Anyone who has experienced running out of airtime or data moments before an important match understands the frustration. Missing a decisive penalty, a dramatic comeback or the final minutes of a knockout game simply because of insufficient credit can be heartbreaking.

With the enhanced Borrow Me Credit service, eligible subscribers have an additional safety net. Even when airtime or data runs low unexpectedly, they have the opportunity to stay connected instead of being completely cut off from the action by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data borrowing options. This simple and convenient solution ensures that an empty balance does not necessarily mean missing the next goal, a dramatic equaliser or the decisive moments of a World Cup match.

These initiatives reflect Globacom’s customer-centred philosophy of developing practical solutions that respond to the everyday realities of Nigerians. As the world focuses on the biggest football tournament on earth, millions of Nigerians are not just looking for a network; they are looking for reliable, affordable and uninterrupted connectivity that allows them to experience every goal, every save and every unforgettable moment.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be taking place thousands of kilometres away in North America, but through innovative services such as More Data More Value and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Globacom is helping bring the excitement closer to millions of football-loving Nigerians. Whether they are watching from their living rooms, bedrooms, hostels or offices during break periods, Glo’s customer-centred innovations are making it easier for fans to remain connected to the world’s biggest sporting event.

Beyond the World Cup, the impact of these innovations extends even further. Thousands of small businesses across Nigeria depend on reliable and affordable internet connectivity to communicate with customers, market their products on social media, process online transactions, attend virtual meetings and deliver digital services. By providing more value through its data bundles and ensuring that eligible subscribers can remain connected through the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Glo is also supporting entrepreneurs, freelancers, students, content creators and other participants in Nigeria’s growing digital economy whose livelihoods depend on sustainable network access.

For many Nigerians, these are more than telecommunications products; they are timely innovations that offer hope and convenience at a time when the challenges of electricity, insecurity and economic realities could easily prevent football lovers from enjoying the World Cup. They are equally long-term investments in Nigeria’s digital future, empowering individuals and businesses to remain productive long after the final whistle of the tournament has been blown.

Globacom deserves commendation for consistently demonstrating that innovation is most meaningful when it is driven by the needs of customers. Through the “More Data More Value” initiative and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, the company has once again shown its commitment to solving real-life challenges facing Nigerians. By making it easier for football lovers to enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup and by empowering small businesses with more affordable and reliable connectivity, Glo has reinforced its reputation as a truly customer-centred and solution-driven network. These innovations are not merely new products; they are practical responses to everyday challenges and yet another testament to Globacom’s enduring commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians through innovative telecommunications solutions…

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com

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FG Seeks Foreign Collaboration to Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers

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June 26, 2026

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The Federal government has disclosed that necessary measures, including international collaboration, are being deployed to ensure the safe release of the 47 kidnapped teachers and students of both public and private schools in Yawota and Ahoro Esienle communities in Oriire local government areas of Oyo State.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, disclosed this on Thursday during the unveiling of the remodeled 154-bed Premier Hotel in Ibadan.

He reassured residents of Oyo State and the South-West region that the government is intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity across the country, including the recent rise in banditry, kidnapping, and related crimes.

“I must at this point reassure the good people of Oyo State and indeed the South-West that the Federal government is seriously addressing the upswing in banditry, kidnapping and associated criminalities across the nation.“

“I wish to assure you that every realistic measure, including international collaboration, is being taken to ensure that the kidnapped victims in Oriire Local Government Area are safely brought home without harm or avoidable loss of life,” he said.

He called on citizens to remain vigilant and support security agencies through intelligence sharing and community collaboration.

“I urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to work collaboratively with security agencies. There is undoubtedly a huge role for traditional and faith-based institutions to play in this regard and I urge them to take the lead through the various channels provided by government,” he added.

“The economy can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and security,” noting that the Tinubu administration has made substantial investments in strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

“Economic development can only flourish in an atmosphere of peace, stability and security. That is why our administration has continued to invest significantly in strengthening the nation’s security architecture,” he said.

He stated that over the past three years, the government had enhanced inter-agency coordination, improved intelligence gathering, expanded technological surveillance capabilities, strengthened community-based security initiatives, and increased support for the armed forces and security agencies.

“There is an ongoing process in the National Assembly targeted at enhancing policing at all levels. We hope to roll this out in no distant future,” he said.

He noted that his administration’s efforts are yielding measurable results across several parts of the country and would continue until every Nigerian could live and conduct business safely.

“These efforts are yielding measurable results across many parts of the country. We remain committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, every investor, and every visitor can live, work, travel and do business in safety and confidence,” he stated.

He said visitors and investors should be assured that Nigeria was becoming increasingly secure and attractive for investment.

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Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video

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June 24, 2026

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The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered an investigation into an alleged leaked video which has stirred controversy in the trial of five suspects charged with being part of last year’s failed plot to topple President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik made the order following claims by prosecution lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who is the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), that the video recording of one of the defendant’s statements had appeared on social media, contrary to an earlier court order.

He said he watched the video on the page of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

He described the development as a national security issue. “We tendered the video recording and served it on the defence. I know I served my colleagues,” he said.

Continuing, Oyedepo argued that the development was extremely prejudicial and disturbing. He noted that the social media post had attracted more than 6,000 views.

He argued that since there is a law protecting witnesses, the court should direct an investigation into the matter.

“What I saw yesterday is quite disturbing. I urge your lordship to investigate this video and confirm whether it is the same video before the court and whether it contravenes your lordship’s order,” he said.

He also informed the court that VDM was present in court to perhaps tell the court how he got the video.

Reacting to the claim, all the defence lawyers took turns to deny knowledge of how the video leaked into the social media space.

“Our worry is that this is coming at the stage when we are trying to move our bail application. I am not even a social media person. I am not opposed to an investigation,” the lawyer to the first defendant, Muhammed Ndayako, a SAN, said.

Apart from their denial, some of the defence lawyers, including that of the fourth defendant, C.D. Okafor, urged the court to investigate members of the media who have been covering the proceedings.

While not opposing the probe, the fifth defendant, M.A Ibrahim, expressed doubts about the prospect of such investigation. The lawyer to the sixth defendant, Sanusi Musa (SAN), objected to any investigation.

“I am surprised that the DPP said the court should investigate this matter. Secondly, who are the suspects? The video might have been leaked from the court, it might be me, it might even be the DPP or from the Ministry of Justice.”

“Whatever the DPP said here cannot be acted upon without evidence. If he wants that, he should file an application. The EFCC also has a media department.

“My lord, while I thank God that I am not the one, I object to the suggestion that the matter be investigated,” he said.

Ruling on the issue, who the judge did not acknowledge that Very Dark Man was in court, affirmed the court’s power to direct the protection of witnesses.

She noted that Section 232(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 provides for the protection of vulnerable witnesses and prescribes consequences for any breach of witness protection measures or court orders made under that section.

Subsequently, Abdulmalik ordered the SSS to investigate any evidence on social media that may have “contravened the court’s earlier orders and bring any culprit before the court.”

She added that if such suspects are brought, the matter will be a “distinct case” while the current matter continues separately.

The six defendants charged in the case include a retired major general, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, and a retired navy captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor.

The rest are Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa; Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

They were accused of being part of a conspiracy to topple President Tinubu’s government. Information about the alleged secret plot was leaked to the authorities last September, leading to the arrest of serving and retired military officers alongside their alleged civilian conspirators.

The six men charged before the Federal High Court in Abuja face 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering over the alleged failed coup.

Since the trial began, the prosecution has called four witnesses.

The fourth prosecution witness, an army officer identified by the codename AAA for security reasons, has yet to be discharged. The prosecution witness brought video recordings of the defendants’ interrogations to court as exhibits.

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