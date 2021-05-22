Dele Momodu Mourns Attahiru, Others Death, Laments Shoddy Treatment

By Eric Elezuo

Celebrated journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, said he was in denial as the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other officers via a plane crash broke.

The journalist however, said he had expected more than was offered the fallen heroes in death, especially the Chief of Army Staff, whose rank surpasses that of President Buhari before he left the service.

In his tribute, Momodu lamented the confirmation of the death of the soldiers via a third party and not directly from the Commander in Chief, saying that “I would have expected that 24 hours after the calamitous crash, we would have heard directly from the President, or the Vice-President, and not indirectly through aides. I wonder if autopsies have been carried out, as I write this. The fallen officers have all now been buried, with honour, at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.”

While consoling the families the officers left behind, he took a swipe at the leadership of the country, stressing that if it had been an American event, all the political hierarchies would have been on ground to receive the bodies, and probably give funeral orations and posthumous awards.

Momodu’s tribute in details:

DELE MOMODU PENS TRIBUTE

“Ever since the news of yesterday’s plane crash broke and it was confirmed our Chief of Army Staff and some other fine gentlemen perished, I have been in denial. I was seriously hoping the story will be denied.

“I waited for several hours before the Presidency confirmed the unfortunate incident, as always, via third party, not directly from our President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, MUHAMMADU BUHARI. The highest-ranking officer among the victims last wore the rank of a Lt. General, a higher rank than the one our President retired in as Major General…

“I would have expected that 24 hours after the calamitous crash, we would have heard directly from the President, or the Vice-President, and not indirectly through aides. I wonder if autopsies have been carried out, as I write this. The fallen officers have all now been buried, with honour, at the Military Cemetery in Abuja.

“My heart goes out to their families and friends and I pray God grants them the fortitude to bear the pains.

“Regardless, I’m one of the CNN addicts and I know if this was an American tragedy, the world won’t see another story in a while. The President, Vice President, Speaker, Service Chiefs will be on hand to receive the bodies, give funeral orations, probably honor them posthumously, and so on. What has gone wrong with our senses of empathy and humanity?”

