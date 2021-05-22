Death of Attahiru, Others Reflects Depth of Sacrifice – Osinbajo

By Eric Elezuo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and the other officers in a plane crash on Friday, is a reflection of the depth of their sacrifice in the service of the nation, adding that “their gallantry would always be remembered”.

Speaking through a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, said he received the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers in an air crash with great sadness.

“Their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make,” Osinbajo said.

Below is the full statement of the Vice President:

“I received with great sadness the news of an air crash involving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers of the Nigerian military yesterday.

“Their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make. We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of this heroes would always be remembered._

“I join the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash. I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. May the memories of the departed remain ever blessed.”_

