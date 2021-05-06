Headline

Remi Bello, Rotary District 9110 Incoming Governor Visits Olubadan

Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, ( 3rd left), Olori Olubadan, Rtn Ismaila Aderemi Bello, FCA & Ajia Balogun Olubadan, Oloye Adegboyega Adegoke, FCA

The Incoming  District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Rtn Ismaila Aderemi Bello, FCA recently paid a courtesy visit to Olubadan of ibadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Saliu Adetunji at his Palace in Ibadan.

Rotarian Bello, an Ibadan indigene,was at the palace to intimate the reverred monarch about his assignment as District Governor come July 1, 2021, invite him to his Installation scheduled for July 3, 2021 at D’Podium Events Centre, Ikeja, Lagos and also receive royal blessings.

 

