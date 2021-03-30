More Troubles for Maureen Badejo As UK Court Registers N500m Judgment in Favour of MFM/Olukoya, Awaits Execution

In a new development that portends more troubles for UK based vlogger, a High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom, has registered the N500 million judgment in favour of Mountain of Fire and Ministries and its Presiding Pastor, Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

A statement made available to The Boss revealed that the execution of the judgment will soon take effect.

The statement reads:

MFM/OLUKOYA N500M JUDGMENT AGAINST MAUREEN BADEJO REGISTERED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM – AWAITING EXECUTION

The judgment of the High Court of Ogun State delivered on Tuesday February 9, 2021 by which damages of N500 million was awarded to MFM and the Presiding Pastor, Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya against Maureen Badejo for aggravated libel, has been duly registered in the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom.

The judgment was registered today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

By this development, the judgment of the Hon. Justice A. A. Adeyemi becomes, for all intents and purposes, a judgment of the Queens Bench Division and will soon be executed on the judgment-debtor, Maureen Badejo, in that country.

