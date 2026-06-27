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South Africa Nothing Without Africa – MTN Boss, Mcebisi Jonas
The MTN Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, has condemned the ongoing anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, describing it as a symptom of State failure being cynically exploited by politicians with no interest in genuine solutions.
The speech is seen as one of the most substantive interventions by a senior business figure into xenophobic crisis currently plaguing South Africa.
Delivered during the funeral service of Zimbabwean-born activist and public servant, Thokozani Damasane, Jonas’ words have sparked a wave of discussion across South African civil society.
“I was thinking, what is home to Damasane?” he said. “Because I understand, and I understood very early in life, that home is where humanity is. Home is about humanness. It is about the good of humanity and striving for the good of humanity.”
Thokozani Damasane was born and educated in Zimbabwe before relocating to South Africa during the post-apartheid transition period. Jonas described him as arriving “as an outcast” into a country still finding its post-liberation footing – and choosing, nonetheless, to commit himself entirely to its struggles and its people.
“He immersed himself deeply into the struggles, into the pains of South Africans, and he became one of us,” Jonas said.
“In Damasane’s strength, our strength as South Africa and South Africans is reflected. And in his weaknesses, our own weaknesses are reflected.”
Speaking further, Jonas blamed the state for the failure being witnessed, emphasising that if foreigners leave South Africa today, the country’s problems will still persist.
“Foreigners can leave tomorrow – inequality will be with us,” he told the congregation.
“Foreigners will leave tomorrow – unemployment will be with us. Foreigners will leave tomorrow – our police will remain corrupt. Foreigners will leave tomorrow – our politicians will still be concerned with one thing: being elected and re-elected.
“The problem is the failure of the state. The State doesn’t manage immigration. It doesn’t manage its borders. It doesn’t enforce
law enforcement. It doesn’t manage education. What are you expecting?”
Jonas argued that this failure created fertile ground for political manipulation. “When people feel the burn, they become vulnerable to politicians whose sole purpose is to be elected and re-elected. Some of them have no credibility whatsoever. But they lead marches and tell our people that the problem is not us – it is foreigners.”
Jonas recounted a conversation he had witnessed between Damasane and a young man who had challenged the right of foreigners to be in South Africa. Damasane’s response, Jonas said, had stayed with him ever since.
“Damasane said to this guy: Just wait fifteen or twenty years. You will also want to leave your country.”
Jonas told mourners those words now carry a weight Damasane may not have anticipated. “As I stand up today, I look at South Africa. The level of oppression and inequality, the level of exclusion of our people, the level of corruption, the betrayal of the dream of liberation – those words of Damasane ring very loud in my ears.”
South Africa is nothing without Africa
Jonas closed with a call for what he described as a return to “national consciousness” – one rooted in continental solidarity and economic interdependence rather than ethnic exclusion.
“We are a nation embedded in Africa,” he said. “And without Africa, our growth as a country – economically – our fortune is intertwined with the growth of Africa. South Africa is nothing without Africa. And Africa is nothing without South Africa.”
He also reframed the question of legacy and identity for Damasane’s children, who were present. “Sometimes this thing called meritocracy is measured in wealth. No. It is values, it is principles, it is integrity. And your father had all of that.”
“We cannot judge people by their origin,” he told mourners. “We cannot determine the legal status of people by their origin.”
Headline
NDC Rejects Court Ruling on Party’s Registration, Heads to Appeal Court
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday, vowed to challenge the judgment nullifying its registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisting that it would exercise its constitutional right of appeal.
Reacting to the ruling on Thursday, the party’s spokesman, Osa Director, said the NDC was still awaiting the certified copy of the judgment before making a comprehensive statement on the court’s decision.
He, however, confirmed that the party had resolved to head to the appellate court.
“We are still waiting to obtain a copy of the judgment. After reading the comprehensive judgment, we will make a detailed statement,” he said.
The spokesman added: “For now, what is certain is that we will exercise our right of appeal.”
Insisting that the party would challenge the ruling, he said: “It is our constitutional right to appeal, and we intend to exercise that right.”
When asked specifically whether the NDC would appeal the judgment voiding its registration, the spokesman replied: “Yes, the party will appeal the case.”
The party’s reaction came shortly after a Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, in a judgement that nullified its registration by INEC, a development that could have significant implications for the NDC’s participation in the country’s political process ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The NDC, however, maintained that it would refrain from making further comments on the substance of the judgment until it had studied the full text of the court’s decision.
The party’s planned appeal is expected to set the stage for a fresh legal battle over its status and continued existence as a registered political party.
Headline
Setback for Peter Obi, Others As Court Orders Deregistration of NDC
A Federal High Court in Lokoja has set aside an earlier judgment that compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party.
The latest ruling by the presiding judge, Justice Isah Dashen comes days after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to register the Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA) as a political party.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who presided over the Abuja case, had directed INEC to issue the party with a certificate of registration within seven days after ruling in a suit filed by Tamunotonye Samuel Solomon Inioribo and two others.
Headline
Presidential Ambition: Is Donald Duke a Spoiler?
By Eric Elezuo
With the collective intention of most political parties coming together to wrestle power from President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, the defection of most political leaders from the coalition umbrella, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been viewed as a betrayal of the original course.
First, it was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso defecting to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), and now following in their footsteps, is the former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, who has found an awaiting presidential ticket with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
According to reports, former governor Duke has officially joined Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race, becoming one of the latest politicians to declare interest ahead of the general elections.
Duke emerged as one of three cleared presidential aspirants of the Peoples Redemption Party ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for 25th May in Abuja.
The party said the former governor agreed to submit his ambition to the decision of party members during the nationwide exercise.
In a statement issued by PRP National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the party described the aspirants as committed to “democratic ideals and internal party unity.”
Duke, who governed Cross River State from 1999 to 2007, is widely known for promoting tourism and urban renewal projects, including the Tinapa Business Resort and the annual Calabar Carnival.
The former governor previously contested for president in 2019 under the Social Democratic Party, where he criticised both the ruling APC and the PDP.
At the time, he said the PDP had “lost its values and became a shadow of itself.”
The PRP says it remains committed to “credible, transparent and free primaries” as preparations continue for the 2027 elections.
Nigeria’s political space has already become increasingly active ahead of 2027, with more aspirants expected to declare interest in the coming months.
The statement quoted Duke, alongside Nnaoke Ufere from Abia State and Yakubu Kingsley from Edo State, are the candidates, who have unanimously agreed to submit their aspirations to the decision of party members during the nationwide primaries.
The party said the aspirants demonstrated commitment to democratic ideals and internal party unity by agreeing to abide by the outcome of the exercise.
Duke, who was Cross River governor between 1999 and 2007, appears the only strong candidate among the three aspirants, and is likely to pick the ticket after the primaries. But the major concern is not in his decision to contest or stand for election, but the intention behind his decision to choose a different to test his presidential aspirations.
Across the political space, stakeholders, observers and analysts alike have said that given the consensus agreement built around and towards ending the administration of Bola Tinubu, the coalition ADC remains the viable option to all aspirants to test their strength and popularity, after which anyone who emerges as the candidate should be supported by all. They have argued that those leaving the coalition may have much more than presidential ambition behind their minds. And so the question, is Donald Duke a spoiler? Is he in the race to decimate the votes of the opposition?
Meanwhile, Duke, who was part of the coalition at the initial stage, have taken a bow out of the group, principally coordinated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and chaired by a former Senate President, David Mark. He did not give reasons for his exit from the ADC though observers have insinuated that his exit, like Peter Obi, is hinged on the premise that the ADC allegedly has a hidden bias for Atiku, and so the presidential might be handed over to the former Vice President on the platter. The ADC has since denied the allegation with former two terms governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Hayatudeen still in the race.
With the entrance of Duke in the presidential race, the number of southern aspirants, especially those sure to pick the tickets of their parties have swollen up. Others include include Peter Obi of the NDC, Rotimi Amaechi if he wins the ADC primaries ongoing across the nation, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde representing the PDP and APM coalition among others.
Now, that almost all the political bigwigs are separately pursuing their political aspirations devoid of a collective platform, many have said that Tinubu is no longer fighting a coalition of likeminds, but against presidentially ambitious individuals, pursuing a different agenda. Many have also said that since Tinubu already has a political structure he can rely on, he is making sure all the fragmented giants did not come together to form an indivisible body capable of challenging his reelection in 2027.
“And that explains why he continually instigate both individuals and institutions to revolt against themselves thereby creating factions and very weak political centre to challenge his ambition,” an analyst told The Boss.
Meanwhile, whether there are intentions to be a spoiler or not; whether any institution or individual have been coerced into turning itself to a vessel of destruction on behalf of the ruling, ir us only the people that would decide who becomes in 2027.
Not Tinubu, not the APC, not any of the political bigwigs, not any of the presidential aspirants or candidates, but the Nigerian people in their totality.
The election is just eight months away.
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