Certificate Forgery: Group Seeks Tinubu’s Disqualification from 2027 Election

By Eric Elezuo

As Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, stakeholders from the media, healthcare, law enforcement, government and the private sector gathered in Lagos to chart a new course in the fight against substance abuse.

The Media Practitioners’ Capacity Building Programme, organized by the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), a coalition of digital media publishers and journalists committed to promoting ethical journalism, media development, and impactful public advocacy across Nigeria, on Thursday, 25th June, 2026, at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, chart a new order to deal with the monster ravaging the society.

The conference, which was organized in collaboration with the International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, provided a platform for experts to examine the role of journalism in promoting prevention, advocacy, and public awareness.

With the theme: “Responsible Media, Drug-Free Nigeria: The Journalist’s Role in Prevention and Advocacy,” the programme brought together policymakers, public health experts, anti-drug advocates, security agencies, media executives, and journalists, all united by a common goal: reducing the devastating impact of drug abuse on Nigerian society.

In her welcome remarks, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Online Media Alliance (NOMA), Theresa Moses, described the event as a strategic intervention aimed at equipping journalists with the knowledge and skills required to address one of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.

She noted that drug abuse and illicit trafficking has continued to threaten families, communities, educational institutions, and national development.

Moses emphasized that journalists occupy a unique position in society as educators, agenda-setters, storytellers, and advocates capable of influencing public perception and behaviourial change.

“The stories we tell, the language we use, the facts we verify, and the issues we prioritize all contribute to shaping public understanding and influencing behaviour,” she stated.

She urged media practitioners to embrace ethical journalism and evidence-based reporting while avoiding sensationalism and misinformation that could undermine prevention efforts.

Theresa stressed that responsible journalism can help strengthen public awareness, reduce stigma, promote recovery, and support national efforts aimed at creating a drug-free Nigeria.

In a keynote address, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, described drug abuse and illicit trafficking as a major public health challenge affecting countries across the world.

He noted that Nigeria has continued to grapple with high prevalence of substance abuse, making it imperative for all stakeholders to join forces in addressing the menace.

According to him, prevention remains the most effective and cost-efficient strategy.

Dr. Owoeye emphasized that the shortage of mental health professionals in Nigeria makes public education and awareness even more critical.

He disclosed that through international collaborations and professional training programmes, more than 1,200 substance use prevention and treatment professionals have been trained across Nigeria.

On his part, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, warned that Africa faces a rapidly growing drug problem and that Nigeria remains at the centre of the challenge.

According to him, while global drug use is expected to rise moderately by 2030, Africa could witness an increase of up to 40 percent.

Marwa noted that Nigeria’s drug use prevalence remains significantly higher than the global average, citing figures that place national prevalence at 14.4 percent compared to the global average of 5.6 percent.

While highlighting the NDLEA’s achievements in recent years, disclosed that over 77,000 arrests have been made, more than 14,000 convictions secured, and the seizure of over 15 million kilograms of illicit substances carried out nationwide.

Despite these successes, he stressed that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem.

“Reducing demand remains the ultimate solution, and this is where the media becomes indispensable,” he said.

He described journalists as strategic partners capable of influencing attitudes, choices, and behaviours, particularly among young people.

In that breathe, President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo, challenged prevailing misconceptions about addiction and called for a more compassionate, science-based approach to prevention and treatment.

Speaking on “Breaking the Stigma: Public Health and Digital Approaches to Addiction Prevention in Nigeria,” she explained that addiction is a chronic and relapsing brain disease rather than a moral failure.

She revealed that approximately 14.4 percent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 65 use psychoactive substances, while behaviourial addictions such as gambling are also becoming increasingly prevalent.

According to Koyejo, stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing people from seeking treatment.

“When addiction is viewed as a personal weakness or criminal behaviour, individuals become afraid to seek help, families hide the problem, and communities deny its existence,” she explained.

She introduced participants to ISSUP Nigeria’s VIBECHECK platform, a digital screening and referral tool designed to help individuals assess substance use risks and access professional support.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, expressed concern over the growing influence of social media in normalizing substance abuse among young people.

He noted that drug-related content continues to gain traction online, exposing young people to harmful behaviours and lifestyles.

According to him, economic pressures, unemployment, and peer influence have also contributed to increasing substance use among vulnerable youths.

Ogunlende highlighted initiatives implemented by the Lagos State Government, including the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) programme, school sensitization campaigns, rehabilitation services, and digital mental health support platforms.

Adding an economic perspective to the discussions, Prince Joseph Idiong, Director General of the Association of Nigerian Exporters (ANE), highlighted the impact of drug trafficking on legitimate business activities.

According to him, when ports become associated with drug trafficking activities, legitimate exporters face increased scrutiny, shipment delays, demurrage charges, and reputational damage.

Idiong urged journalists to collaborate with international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the World Health Organization, and United Nations Children’s Fund in promoting evidence-based prevention campaigns.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obafemi-Ajayi Ademuyiwa reminded participants that drug abuse and illicit trafficking are not merely health or security issues but developmental challenges with far-reaching consequences.

According to the Commissioner, responsible reporting requires avoiding sensationalism, promoting accurate information, and protecting the dignity of individuals undergoing treatment and recovery.

It also pledged continued collaboration with the media, NDLEA, healthcare institutions, and civil society organizations to promote prevention-focused messaging across communities.

While calling for a Collective Responsibility to deal with drug-related problems,

Speakers agreed that parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, faith-based organizations, civil society groups, security agencies, and journalists all have important roles to play.

As the programme concluded, stakeholders expressed optimism that through stronger collaboration and sustained commitment, Nigeria can significantly reduce the prevalence of substance abuse and create safer, healthier communities.