Entertainment
Remembering Michael Joseph Jackson (1958 – 2009)
By Seyi Orolugbagbe
• Legendary American pop icon, singer-songwriter, entertainer and dancer
• Commonly referred to as, and called Michael Jackson, or MJJ, and at other times ‘Jacko’; which Michael actually never particularly fancied…
How do you get used to a completely nice, selfless, understanding, accommodating, generous, detribalized, hardworking, talented, gifted, compassionate and phenomenal person, such as Michael.
I was blown beyond being traumatized at the news of his passing; to the extent that I am just about coming to terms with the fact that Michael may not be here, physically, anymore. Good thing is his legacies, by way of mostly his offspring and essentially his work, both professional and charity, abound so much here.
I had the rare privilege of meeting Michael in the late 80s, while working in the office of the condominium building, namely ‘The Westford’, on the famous Wishire Boulevard, Westwood area, in Los Angeles, California, USA, that housed the apartment in which Michael lived. The same building, I must say, housed the apartment in which the great comedian, late Milton Berle and famous Amir (Designer For Men) Bahadori, lived. Immediate left of which was condominium complex, ’The Langford’, which housed the apartment, in which lived Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, an American actor and professional wrestler (and bodyguard) celebrated for his tough demeanor and iconic roles in television and film. He is best known as Sgt. B.A. Baracus in the TV series ‘The A-Team’, that aired through the late 80s. Mr T had been bodyguard to Michael Jackson, Muhammed Ali, Bruce Lee, Diana Ross, Steve McQueen, amongst others.
As at the time, Michael had a collection of Rolls Royces, both Classic (Antique) models and pretty latest ones; quite a few of which he had parked in the subterranean parking; to the extent, he had to rent extra spaces for them, considering he’d surpassed the spots allocated to his apartment. It is however, instructive, to note that Michael hardly drove any of those exotic vehicles. He would instead opt for his White 2-Door GMC Jimmy; which we popularly called ‘The Big Jimmy’ and which, of course, he usually drove himself.
At a particular time, Michael had taken suddenly terribly ill. So having called for help, we quickly reasoned it was wise putting a call to his personal physician, rather than calling ‘911’; which may have proven a fatal error, because that would have attracted undue publicity; since most of the emergency responders, the police and the news media operated on similar frequencies. So it behooved on me to support Michael, who could not walk on his own, into the waiting Chevrolet Corvette of his physician.
It should be noted, that, the section of the Wilshire boulevard, just west of the Santa Monica Boulevard and East of The Westwood Boulevard (which runs right into the UCLA), is commonly referred to as the Wilshire Corridor, for that section, and essentially because the boulevard looks like a corridor of some sort, consider it is bothered on either side, by high rise buildings. ‘The Corridor’ must be noted, has historically been a major hotspot for high-profile entertainers, business tycoons, and industry executives. The list, though in-exhaustive, includes the likes of Don King (the great boxing promoter), Steven Spielberg (bought a home for his mother), Actress Eva Marie Saint (aka Mrs Hayden), all of whom amongst others had an apartment in the Wilshire Wesholme (on the corner of Wilshire Blvd and Westholme). Mike Tyson and his crew, including his friend and manager, John Horne, were regular visitors to Don King’s apartment. John Horne, I remember used to drive a sleek black late model Mercedes S420, back then with personalized registration MR HORNE; which he would always offer to loan me anytime I wished for it, whenever I admired it.
Directly on the other side of the Wilshire Westholme Condos, across the Wilshire Blvd, was ‘The Wishire Condominium Complex, in which the late Tupac Shakur had an apartment.
The Jacksons
Right next to the Wilshire Westholme is the Wilshire House, on the famous Wilshire corridor. Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder and acclaimed actress/comedian Carol Burnett are two notable celebrities who lived in the Wilshire House condominium on the Wilshire Corridor during the 1990s.
Next to the Wilshire House, on the southwest corner of Wilshire Blvd and Thayer Avenue, is the ‘Ten-Five-Sixty’ Condominium Complex, named after its street number of 10560, Wilshire Blvd, LA, Ca 90024. In this building, Dr. Clarkson De Majomi (1938–2001) prominent Nigerian journalist, public relations expert, and publisher, born in Oginibo, Delta State, founder of the Mail Group of newspapers and the Obarisi of Urhoboland, bought an exclusive apartment. So did Actor Tom Selleck, Barbara Sinatra, Johny Carson, Shaquille O’Neal, our own Rotimi Obey (Ebenezer Obey’s second son) also stayed there on some of his periodic visits to Los Angeles. There also lived Randy Jackson, Michael’s brother, with whom I quickly developed a relationship, while working in similar capacity, in the condominium management office. May I point out that Randy, running into my brother, Royal High Chief Adebola Orolugbagbe (Oyegbulu 1, The Odole Owa of Ijeșaland) and I, at a dealership, prospecting for automobile, had, after exchanging pleasantries, magnanimously introduced us to the owner as his friends and told him to be look after us. That meant the world to us. Also of note is the fact that Randy at some point humbly request that I scoop a message for him, insisting I drove his Rolls Royce to and from the destination, somewhere on Santa Monica Blvd, in Los Angeles. That was the first time I drove one.
So right opposite the Ten Five Sixty Condominium was The Thayer Condominium Complex; in which another Jackson brother lived.
At various times, during that period, I worked in most of these buildings all through the late 1980s and early 1990s, sometimes working 2 jobs before eventually moving on to working as the accountant, at MB of Beverly Hills, in Beverly Hills.
All of the persons mentioned above, some late, were well known personally to me. Most of them knew me personally as well. Attached are some of the correspondences between Michael and I. I have, also, a collection of $1 coins, as well as some half dollar coins, gifted to me by Michael; just as a set of skiing gears.
Entertainment
BBNaija Unveils Season 11 Auditions, Sets Registration Dates
Organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced the opening of auditions for the show’s 11th season, unveiling registration details and requirements for prospective housemates.
In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said, “It’s time! #BBNaija Season 11 auditions registration is here,” noting that registration will run from May 16 to 20 for candidates seeking to qualify for the physical audition stage.
They explained that applicants must register via africamagic.tv/bigbrother, fill in personal details, and select preferred audition dates, locations and times, with physical auditions scheduled to hold between May 22 and 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.
According to the organisers, “AUDITION IS FREE”, and only persons aged 21 and above with valid identification documents are eligible to participate. They also warned that the registration portal will close once capacity is reached.
The statement further cautioned applicants on data usage and participation rules, noting that by submitting entries, participants grant the organisers permission to use audition materials in perpetuity and across global platforms. It also warned that multiple registrations could lead to disqualification.
The announcement comes months after the conclusion of Season 10, which returned to screens on July 26, 2025, featuring 29 housemates competing for a N150 million grand prize.
Imisi Ayanwale emerged as the winner of the season after securing 42.8 per cent of the total votes, ahead of finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella and Kaybobo.
Past winners of the reality show include Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Kellyrae, Phyna and Ilebaye, with anticipation now building for Season 11 as viewers await possible new twists and format changes.
Entertainment
EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO over Alleged N36m Fraud
The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media personality and self-acclaimed relationship adviser, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud.
Blessing CEO was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged theft involving N36 million
According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly obtained the money from one Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye under the pretext of securing a six-bedroom duplex in Lekki, Lagos — a claim prosecutors said she knew to be false.
During proceedings, defence counsel P.I. Nwafor informed the court that the defendant had refunded N24 million to the complainant and requested a short adjournment to allow discussions over the outstanding balance.
“We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million.
“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case,” the lawyer said.
However, prosecution counsel S.I. Suleiman opposed the request, insisting that the commiss
“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he argued.
Ruling on the matter, Justice Dipeolu held that settlement talks could continue independently but would not stop the arraignment process.
“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.
One of the charges alleged that between July 14 and 17, 2024, Blessing CEO fraudulently obtained N36 million from the complainant over a purported property lease in Lekki.
Another count accused her of unlawfully converting the money to personal use, contrary to provisions of the Criminal Code Act.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Following her plea, the prosecution asked the court to commence trial and remand her in a correctional facility, while the defence requested that she remain in EFCC custody pending bail arrangements.
Justice Dipeolu subsequently ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody and adjourned the matter to June 5, 2026, for commencement of trial.
Entertainment
Okechi Releases “Iga Eme” (Journey Man)
Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Chijioke Ifeanyi Nnanna, popularly known as Okechi, has officially released his new single, “Iga Eme (Journey Man),” now available on all major streaming platforms.
The release marks a significant milestone in Okechi’s musical journey, as he continues to gain recognition for his originality and artistic depth. With a growing fan base and increasing industry attention, the new single further cements his presence in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene.
Known for his distinctive “Tradsound” a rich fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary musical influences Okechi is steadily carving a unique niche for himself. His sound reflects a deep appreciation for tradition while embracing modern creativity, setting him apart from his peers.
Hailing from Abiriba in Abia State, Okechi began his musical journey during his secondary school years. Over time, he has drawn inspiration from legendary artists who paved the way, shaping his style and artistic direction.
Describing the track as deeply personal, Okechi revealed that “Iga Eme” embodies his life experiences, struggles, and creative evolution. He noted that he invested significant time and effort into perfecting both the sound and message of the song.
With anticipation building among fans and music enthusiasts, “Iga Eme (Journey Man)” is expected to further position Okechi as one of the emerging voices to watch in Nigeria’s music industry.
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