National
Alleged Coup: Court Orders DSS to Probe VDM over Leaked Trial Video
The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered an investigation into an alleged leaked video which has stirred controversy in the trial of five suspects charged with being part of last year’s failed plot to topple President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
Judge Joyce Abdulmalik made the order following claims by prosecution lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who is the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), that the video recording of one of the defendant’s statements had appeared on social media, contrary to an earlier court order.
He said he watched the video on the page of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).
He described the development as a national security issue. “We tendered the video recording and served it on the defence. I know I served my colleagues,” he said.
Continuing, Oyedepo argued that the development was extremely prejudicial and disturbing. He noted that the social media post had attracted more than 6,000 views.
He argued that since there is a law protecting witnesses, the court should direct an investigation into the matter.
“What I saw yesterday is quite disturbing. I urge your lordship to investigate this video and confirm whether it is the same video before the court and whether it contravenes your lordship’s order,” he said.
He also informed the court that VDM was present in court to perhaps tell the court how he got the video.
Reacting to the claim, all the defence lawyers took turns to deny knowledge of how the video leaked into the social media space.
“Our worry is that this is coming at the stage when we are trying to move our bail application. I am not even a social media person. I am not opposed to an investigation,” the lawyer to the first defendant, Muhammed Ndayako, a SAN, said.
Apart from their denial, some of the defence lawyers, including that of the fourth defendant, C.D. Okafor, urged the court to investigate members of the media who have been covering the proceedings.
While not opposing the probe, the fifth defendant, M.A Ibrahim, expressed doubts about the prospect of such investigation. The lawyer to the sixth defendant, Sanusi Musa (SAN), objected to any investigation.
“I am surprised that the DPP said the court should investigate this matter. Secondly, who are the suspects? The video might have been leaked from the court, it might be me, it might even be the DPP or from the Ministry of Justice.”
“Whatever the DPP said here cannot be acted upon without evidence. If he wants that, he should file an application. The EFCC also has a media department.
“My lord, while I thank God that I am not the one, I object to the suggestion that the matter be investigated,” he said.
Ruling on the issue, who the judge did not acknowledge that Very Dark Man was in court, affirmed the court’s power to direct the protection of witnesses.
She noted that Section 232(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 provides for the protection of vulnerable witnesses and prescribes consequences for any breach of witness protection measures or court orders made under that section.
Subsequently, Abdulmalik ordered the SSS to investigate any evidence on social media that may have “contravened the court’s earlier orders and bring any culprit before the court.”
She added that if such suspects are brought, the matter will be a “distinct case” while the current matter continues separately.
The six defendants charged in the case include a retired major general, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, and a retired navy captain, Erasmus Ochegobia Victor.
The rest are Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa; Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.
They were accused of being part of a conspiracy to topple President Tinubu’s government. Information about the alleged secret plot was leaked to the authorities last September, leading to the arrest of serving and retired military officers alongside their alleged civilian conspirators.
The six men charged before the Federal High Court in Abuja face 13 counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering over the alleged failed coup.
Since the trial began, the prosecution has called four witnesses.
The fourth prosecution witness, an army officer identified by the codename AAA for security reasons, has yet to be discharged. The prosecution witness brought video recordings of the defendants’ interrogations to court as exhibits.
National
Senate Passes Bill Establishing State Police in Nigeria
The Senate has passed a bill to establish State Police in Nigeria.
The Senate plenary was presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
The Senate adopted manual voting for the consideration of the State Police Bill after the electronic voting device developed technical issues during plenary on Wednesday.
Under the manual voting arrangement, each senator had to stand up, announce his or her name, and openly state his or her position on the proposed bill for establishing State Police.
President Bola Tinubu had earlier transmitted a Constitution Amendment Bill seeking the establishment of State Police to the Senate as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture.
The legislation seeks to amend relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution to create a legal framework for the establishment of state police across the federation.
The move follows repeated calls by the President for constitutional reforms that would enable states to play a more active role in securing their territories.
National
Senate Amends Own Rules, Blocks ‘Freshers’ from Leadership Positions
The Senate has amended its Standing Orders, limiting eligibility to contest for its presiding officers and principal officers to only members of the 10th Senate.
In the new rules, a senator shall only qualify to contest for Senate Presidency and Deputy Senate Presidency if he/she has won election to the Senate for at least one term of four years.
To be eligible to contest for any principal office, a senator must have won election for two consecutive periods, the last one must immediately precede the inauguration of the next Senate.
By implication, any senator who plans to vie to become a presiding officer in the 11th Senate (2027-20231) must have been a senator for at least one term preceding the inauguration.
For principal offices (chief whip, deputy whip, minority whip, etc), the senator must have been a member of the current 10th Senate, or they are not eligible to contest.
Under the new provision on “qualification of presiding officers”, it is stated in Order 3,”A Senator vying for the Office of the President of the Senate and the Deputy President of the Senate must have served at least one term of four (4) years in the Senate as a senator of the Federal Republic.”
Similarly, nomination for the positions shall strictly follow ranking in the following order: former president of the Senate; former deputy president of the Senate; former principal officers of the Senate; senators who had served for at least one term of four (4) years; and senators who had been members of the House of Representatives.
According to the provision, it is only the absence of the above that a first-term senator can be nominated to contest for the positions of presiding officers.
Under Order 5, a senator seeking to be a principal officer must have “served as a senator for at least two consecutive terms immediately preceding such nomination. “
The Senate passed the rules after a lengthy executive session presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday.
The new rules impliedly gives Akpabio, other former presiding officers, principal officers and ranked senators the right of first refusal.
Findings indicated that the new rules might be what some sources described as “self-serving” or designed to serve the interest of the present presiding officers and members of the 10th Senate.
For instance, some State governors contesting the 2027 election to the Senate in the hope of vying for the presidency of the Senate, are effectively barred by the new rules.
It was also learnt that even within the Senate, the new rules will stop some senators from vying to become principal officers as they would not have attained two consecutive terms prior to 2027.
National
Strike: ASUU Declares Solidarity with SSANU, NASU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has thrown its weight behind the Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), whose members are currently on nationwide indefinite strike.
SSANU and NASU, under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC), had declared indefinite strike on Friday, May 1, 2026, protesting the Federal government’s delay in signing a new agreement with them.
The two unions, after repeated ultimata given to the Federal Government to finalise their long-standing 2009 Agreement renegotiation and come up with a new agreement and its immediate implementation, accused the Federal Government of using delay tactics to, among others, punish members for rejecting the once controversial IPPIS payment platform.
Speaking at a monthly impact dialogue organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) held virtually, ASUU President, Prof Christopher Piwuna, said the body language of the Federal Government delaying the signing of the new agreement with other unions in the university system called for serious concern.
He spoke on the theme “Delayed Salaries, FG Workers’ Agreement: Averting Impending Crisis in Nigerian Universities.”
The dialogue also featured the National President of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and his vice in charge of the South Zone, Dr. Abdulsobur Abdulsalam.
The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Shamseeden Ogunjimi, as well as the Director of Tertiary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Joel Samuel Ojo, who were equally billed as panelists, were unable to attend.
Speaking further, Piwuna said the Federal Government should realise that industrial harmony in the university system does not mean one union is working, rather working together of all unions is required to move the entire system forward.
He noted that even though the Federal Government had already signed an agreement with ASUU and that its implementation has “remained at best rudimentary and haphazard,” leaving SSANU, NASU, and NAAT in the cold is unacceptable.
He explained why ASUU is taking that stand, saying salaries of lecturers and other workers in the system are being prepared by SSANU and NASU members and not the ASUU members.
“So, it is very unkind and unfair for the government to keep SSANU, NASU, and NAAT in the cold for four months after signing our own agreement.
“It will be very demoralizing for me, for example, to continue to prepare salaries for my colleagues in the university when I don’t even know whether my own agreement is going to be signed or not.
“And so ASUU would want to state in very clear terms and, in the clearest terms possible, that we stand with SSANU, we stand with NASU, we stand with NAAT to ensure that their collective bargaining process is ended on the table that it started.
“Even though, this position is not part of our agreement, it’s not part of what we signed with the government, I think for fairness and justice, it is very important for government to conclude with other unions without further delay.”
Piwuna, however, also expressed displeasure over the delay in salaries that ASUU members have been experiencing in the last four months, even with the signing of the agreement, declaring that ASUU is totally against such practice.
He explained that a standing resolution by ASUU is that any month salaries of members get delayed beyond the third day of a new month in any of its branches nationwide, the lecturers there should withdraw their service until their salaries are paid.
He noted, “That was the case in January when some universities sought permission from the national leadership to embark on an action, and we pacified them based on what the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, told us then.
“The Minister told us that the delay in the full implementation of our agreement, especially salaries, was a result of the non-passage of the 2026 national budget.
“And we have stated this many times before that we don’t know which budget Nigeria operates.
“This is because recently, the government publicly claimed that some aspects of the 2024 and 2025 budgets were still in operation even at a time when passing the 2026 budget, and that part of the 2025 budget will remain operational until June or July.
“So, we don’t have a clear-cut budget cycle as a country, and this is very unfortunate.
“We were all taught, even in elementary school, that the annual budget starts and ends within one year.
“But it appears that the operators of our economy now seem to have an argument for any bad thing that they want to do.
“So, the salaries have not been consistent even though the budget has been passed.”
Piwuna, who equally accused the Federal Government of taking the issue of education development with levity, said there are lots of issues pressing for government attention to address.
He pointed out that ASUU would certainly take a concrete and comprehensive stance on each of those issues when the leadership of the union meets either on May 9 or 10.
He mentioned parts of the issues to include, but not limited to, delay in salaries payment and the establishment of the National Research Council that will be financing research and development, not setting aside the Stabilisation fund, infractions by some pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, accused of interfering in the normal day-to-day running of universities, as well as a proposal to remove some academic courses from curriculum.
He said these issues are critical to the development of university education in the country and therefore need to be addressed by the government.
He declared that “ASUU is going to respond to all these issues and any other ones that may emerge before the NEC meeting.”
In his own contribution, President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, also expressed displeasure over what he described as insincerity of government in addressing challenges faced by the public universities and their workers, which the “pending new agreement is aimed to address.
According to him, university workers are supposed to be treated well to enable them to put in their best to solve part of Nigeria’s problems.
“But these delays in payment of salaries is like cancer, dampening the morale of members and generality of workers in the universities,” he stressed.
Giving insights into why JAC declared the nationwide strike, SSANU’s Vice President, Western Zone, Dr. Abdulsobur Abdulsalam, said it was simply because government had pushed them to the wall.
He accused the government of a lack of respect for collective bargaining with the unions, stating that the renegotiation process that has been taking place for more than two years could be addressed within two weeks if there is genuine intention and willingness on the part of the government.
Abdulsalam said JAC had given the government more than enough time to conclude the renegotiation process and commence implementation, but it was still delaying the process with no timeline in sight, and instead, introducing wage awards.
“So, our last ultimatum to government was till the end of April and there is nothing we can do again than to embark on strike as our last instrument to react and the action is going to be total and comprehensive,” he stressed.
Giving welcome remarks, Chairman of EWAN, Mr. Mojeed Alabi, said the move by SSANU and NASU to go on strike is not unexpected, noting that the signs were very visible for more than five months.
He, however, noted that the essence of EWAN’s monthly dialogue is to brainstorm on a workable solution to any pressing national issues as related to education with a view to moving the sector forward.
He said there is no country that can attain true economic prosperity without quality education in place.