Headline

Just In: Maina Collapses in Court

Eric 34 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Thursday, collapsed in the dock during the resumed hearing in his N2bn money laundering trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Thursday’s sitting was scheduled for the hearing of the defendant’s no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses earlier on Wednesday.

The defence lawyer, Anayo Adibe, was briefing the judge, Justice Okon Abang, that his team had yet to receive the records of proceedings requested from the court’s registry when a loud thud of Maina’s fall drew attention to the dock.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Breaking News: MTN’s Top Shot, Dola Bamgboye Is Dead

October 10, 2020

You have Seven Days to Retract Defamatory Statement, Adoke Tells Malami

July 30, 2020

First Bank Reacts to Contempt Charge on Chairman, MD

June 10, 2018

Ambode Reacts:I Have No Account with N9.9billion

August 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: