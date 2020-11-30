Joe Biden to Announce Nigerian-Born Adewale Adeyemo As Deputy Treasury Secretary

Nigerian-American diplomat, Mr Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo, is set to be announced as the Deputy Treasury Secretary of the United States of America by the President-elect, Joe Biden. The position is equivalent to Deputy Minister of Finance. Reports available to The Boss suggests that Adeyemo will be working under former Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, who is set to be the next US Secretary of Treasury.

Adeyemo, a Nigerian-born attorney and former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, who is currently the President of the Obama Foundation, previously served as the first Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics from 2015-2016, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

When appointed, the 39 years old Nigerian would have occupied the highest level a Nigerian-American has reached in the USA Government in the 244 years history of the United States of America.

