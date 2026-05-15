Islam
Friday Sermon: Facing Mount Arafat 2: The Pilgrims Progress
By Babatunde Jose
On Monday 25th May, the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, over 1.8 million pilgrims will converge on Mount Arafat for the annual Hajj festival.
Based on historical trends from 2023 to 2025, for 2026, Saudi authorities anticipate around 1.8 million pilgrims, maintaining a similar scale to recent years despite ongoing regional security concerns. This includes both domestic pilgrims and international arrivals from over 170 countries.
Gathering on the plains of Arafat is an important highpoint of the Hajj. Day of Arafat is the day Hajj is consummated. Pilgrims spend the afternoon there praying and supplicating to Allah to wash away their sins and make them whole again: Failure to be present on the Day of Arafat invalidates the Hajj: 15 years ago, my late sister, Dupe who was on admission in Mecca was conveyed to Arafat in a hospital ambulance in order to allow her fulfill the requirement of Hajj.
The Day of Arafat is therefore an essential part of Hajj, and Aisha (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “There is no day on which Allah sets free more slaves from Hell than He does on the Day of Arafat”. (Muslim) It was on this special day in the afternoon of the Day of Arafat during his first and only Hajj that the Prophet (SAW) made his famous farewell speech to a crowd of over 120,000 Companions.
Hajj is mentioned in several ayahs in the Quran: ““And proclaim the Pilgrimage among men: they will come to thee on foot and (mounted) on every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys through deep and distant mountain highways;”(Quran 22:27) See also (Quran 2:125), (Quran 2:158), (Quran 2:189), (2:196-203) and (Quran 3:96-97)
Hajj attracts a very diverse multitude from all over the world, but it is important to clarify the largeness of the gathering as there has been a misconception on the part of many Muslims. Hajj is the second largest annual religious gathering.
Arba’een Pilgrimage is the world’s largest annual religious gathering that is held every year in Karbala, Iraq, at the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual for the commemoration of martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and the third Shia Imam, Husayn ibn Ali. The number of participants in the annual pilgrimage reached 25 million or more in 2026.
The Arba’een pilgrimage is non-obligatory compared to Hajj which is obligatory for those who can afford it. Secondly, the spiritual significance of the Arba’een trek is of limited Islamic significance as it is restricted to Shiites who are for all intents and purposes renegades in the mainstream of Islam. Thirdly, Islam recognizes only the Hajj as a fundamental pillar of Islam.
There is however a Nigerian connection to this Shia event. Pilgrims in West Africa who are unable to go to Karbala instead head toward Zaria in Nigeria to be addressed by the Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky. These include pilgrims from Nigeria as well as Ghana, Chad, Cameroon, Benin and Togo. The Shiite problem has since developed into a political conundrum with its leadership under detention and Zakzaky’s Islamic Movement of Nigeria proscribed and declared a terrorist organization.
However, the largest religious gathering of all time is the Kumbh Mela festival of the Hindus in India. According to the Economist, the attendance figures “implausibly imply that half of all Indians made the pilgrimage”. Attendance numbers were computed from a mix of manual counts, train arrivals, satellite imagery and camera footage. It is considered the largest peaceful gathering in the world, with devotees bathing in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to cleanse sins and seek spiritual liberation.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed millions of devotees participating making it the largest human congregation in history. The temporary city set up for the Mela covered 4,000 hectares, with 150,000 tents and extensive infrastructure to accommodate pilgrims.
The Uttar Pradesh government invested heavily in infrastructure, including: Roads and bridges: Over 450 km of roads and 30 pontoon bridges. 150,000 toilets, 10,000 sanitation workers, and river cleaning teams. 40,000 police officers, surveillance cameras, and underwater drones for safety. Medical facilities: Over 2,000 medical personnel deployed across the Mela area.
This leads to the contentious issue of government involvement in pilgrimage, its organization and logistics. This has been an issue in our religiously charged political firmament. It, however, need not be so as there are historical and contemporary facts to suggest that governments all over the world have always been involved in the affairs of their citizens who embark on pilgrimage in their tens of thousands.
In Britain, for instance, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2000 helped fund the British Hajj Delegation to provide consular support and medical services for its citizens on the ground in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being officially secular, the French government posts a consul in Jeddah to help French nationals making the hajj.
Russia, which has over 14 million Muslim citizens; the largest population of any European country, has perhaps done the most to support its citizen-hajj pilgrims. Since the early 2000s, under the Putin government, Russia’s Muslims have enjoyed discounted flights to Jeddah during hajj season on Aeroflot, the state airline.
A state-created hajj liaison office arranges visas and transportation. And in another twist, after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, Russia offered Crimean Tatars generous Hajj subsidies ($1000 per person, about a third of the cost of an economy package tour).
Having inherited a hajj tradition with their colonial conquests, Europe’s imperial powers had to decide what to do with it. In the mid-nineteenth century, as hajj traffic between European colonies and Mecca began to grow, colonial officials nursed anxiety and fears of the hajj as a spreader of cholera and other infectious diseases; some even suggested banning the hajj.
This was especially true after 1865, the year a massive cholera outbreak in Mecca became a global epidemic, spread far and wide by dispersing crowds of hajj pilgrims. After this epidemic—which killed more than 200,000 people worldwide in cities as far away as New York—the European powers convened the first in a series of conferences that identified the hajj as a sanitary and security threat. But attempts to ban the hajj proved impossible: as a pillar of Islam, and a duty for Muslims, the hajj could not be easily banned or stopped.
By the end of the nineteenth century, and for various reasons all of the European powers began to sponsor the hajj. They subsidized travel between their colonies and Arabia during hajj season, opened foreign consulates along routes to Mecca, and passed new laws to protect pilgrims from physical harm and financial scams.
In order to ease transportation, the Ottoman Caliph organized the construction of the Hejaz Railway from Damascus to Medina in 1906; though it stopped operations after the First World War when the Ottoman Empire was defeated and its colonies divided among the victorious European powers.
In Jeddah, the Dutch had set up a multi-service “Hajj Bureau.” The British ran a medical dispensary out of their consulate: And European doctors and nurses staffed the two main quarantine facilities set up to screen hajj pilgrims in El Tor (at the bottom of the Sinai Peninsula) and on Kamaran Island (in the Red Sea). By sponsoring the hajj, European colonial powers were simply trying to control or contain the problems created by a mass, annual movement of people.
It is however very clear to all observers that the Nigerian State does not underwrite the pilgrimage of Muslims to Mecca: But our excesses in all things and proclivity for corruption often mar the good intentions. However, the government has a duty and responsibility in offering Consular service, medical aid and welfare to pilgrims and being involved in the logistics of moving over 100,000 of its citizens to a foreign land for pilgrimage: This is not strange or unknown to international best practice.
But sponsoring state officials, their wives, girlfriends, concubines, children, and friends of the state on a junket to the Holy Land is not only condemnable but spiritually sinful.
We therefore wish our pilgrims which include my favorite cousin Abdul Fatai Akintota Kekere-Ekun and his amiable wife, Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, CJN, Hajj Mabrur. May Allah accept their Hajj as acts of Ibadah.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: The Concept of Miracles and the Prophets of God
Miracles are often seen as acts of divine intervention that demonstrate God’s power and control over the natural world. They serve various purposes, including confirming the truthfulness of God’s message, providing help to those in need, and bringing glory to God.
Islam defines a miracle as an extraordinary act or event that is contrary to the laws of nature and can only come about through the direct intervention of God Almighty Himself. The Arabic word for miracle is mu’jizah. In Islam, miracles are performed by the permission of God, by the Prophets of God.
God sent the Prophets and Messengers primarily to guide humankind. They were not gods, demi-gods or saints with divine qualities, rather they were mere mortals charged with a difficult task. They possessed exceptional characteristics because they were obligated to face extraordinary trials and tribulations in order to spread the message to worship God Alone.
Miracles are not magic, which is by definition a trick or illusion, nor is a miracle an event brought about by learned righteous people who are not Prophets of God. These events are called karamahs. Thus we find three distinct categories, miracles, karamahs and magic.
Unlike what we find in the world today, which is full of fake prophets, charlatans and purveyors of iniquity who deceive congregants with claims of speaking with God, anointed by God or being endowed with powers they do not possess.
Many years ago, my cousin’s office in Keffi was next to the abandoned bus terminal, which had turned into a crusade ground by some churches. One day he noticed some church people rehearsing miracle healing. They were practicing how to fall under the anointing. It was strange but an eye opener. Today we find self-declared prophets, telling their people to ‘give their phone number to kidnappers and watch how the kidnappers would die if they dare call his number. Or the one who claimed God changed the weather for him when he landed in a foreign country. No Sir, we are not concerned with self acclaimed miracle workers in this sermon.
Among the greatest miracles granted to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was Al-Isra’ wal-Mi‘raj (the Night Journey and Ascension). This extraordinary journey occurred during the Year of Sorrow, when he lost his beloved wife Khadijah (RA) and his supportive uncle Abu Talib, leaving him under immense grief and social pressure. Allah took His Prophet (SAW) from Makkah to Jerusalem and then through the heavens, granting him the gift of prayer (the five daily prayers) and showing him signs of the unseen. This journey provided spiritual strength and guidance in a time of deep personal trial.
In addition, by Allah’s permission, the Prophet (SAW) performed miraculous healings, restoring sight to the blind, curing the wounded, and mending broken bones with a touch of his hand or a simple prayer. These miracles, both spiritual and physical, confirm that Muhammad (SAW) was truly the Messenger of Allah. His life and message remains a beacon of faith, guidance, and divine truth for every generation.
The holy books are replete with stories of miracles attributed to messengers and prophets. In the Bible we find in the Old Testament stories of God’s miracles. God blesses barren women with children. Sarah in Genesis 21:1-2 ; Rebekah, Genesis 25:21 ; Rachel, Genesis 3:22-24. Hannah, Samuel 1:19-20.
Old Testament prophets performed numerous miracles that demonstrated God’s power and authority, including significant events by Elijah and Elisha. Elijah proclaimed a drought as a judgment against King Ahab’s idolatry (1 Kings 17:1-5). After three years of drought, Elijah prayed, and rain returned to the land (1 Kings 18:41-45). And Elijah raised the widow’s son from the dead (1 Kings 17:22-23).
Elisha healed Naaman, a Syrian commander, of leprosy (2 Kings 5:1-14). Elisha raised the son of a Shunammite woman from the dead (2 Kings 4:32-37).
These miracles served to affirm the prophets’ roles as messengers of God and to demonstrate His power and compassion towards His people. Each miracle not only addressed immediate needs but also pointed to God’s sovereignty and faithfulness throughout Israel’s history.
The Miracles of Prophet Musa (Moses) were Signs of power and deliverance. Among the prophets chosen by Allah, few were granted as many powerful signs as Prophet Musa (Moses), peace be upon him. Sent to confront the mighty Pharaoh and to guide the Children of Israel, Allah supported him with miracles that left no doubt about his prophethood. Each miracle was a message of divine power and mercy, proving that truth always prevails over falsehood.
Perhaps the most famous of Musa’s miracles occurred when he and his followers were trapped between Pharaoh’s army and the Red Sea. As the people panicked, Musa turned to Allah for help. Allah commanded him: “Strike the sea with your staff.” Instantly, the waters parted into towering walls, forming a dry path for the believers to cross. When Pharaoh and his army pursued them, the sea closed back, drowning the tyrant and his forces. This event is another powerful example of the miracles in the Quran.
Among the prophets of Allah, Prophet Isa (Jesus), peace be upon him, was blessed with miracles that touched both the body and the soul. His mission was one of mercy, healing, and guidance — a call to return to the worship of the One True God. Each miracle he performed was a sign (ayah) from Allah, demonstrating divine power, not his own.
One of the greatest aspects of his prophethood was healing the sick. By Allah’s permission, Isa cured those who suffered from diseases that no physician could treat. He touched the eyes of the blind and restored their sight. He wiped his blessed hand over the skin of the lepers, and Allah cleansed them instantly. Because of this miraculous gift, people called him Al-Masih — “The Messiah,” meaning the one who wipes or anoints.
Even more astonishing were his miracles of giving life. With the permission of Allah, Isa (AS) called upon the dead — and they rose again, living proofs of divine power. He also shaped a bird from clay, then breathed into it, and by Allah’s command, it became a living creature that soared into the sky. These acts are among the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing the divine power granted to Isa.
Isa, Jesus (peace be upon him) was also given knowledge of the unseen. He could tell people what they ate and what they stored in their homes — insights that reflected his connection to divine revelation.
Through every miracle, Prophet Isa’s message was clear:“I cure the blind and the leper, and I give life to the dead — by Allah’s permission.” (Surah Ali ‘Imran 3:49)
Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon him, is known as the father of prophets and a symbol of unwavering faith. His story is one of courage, conviction, and total submission to the will of Allah — even in the face of fire itself. This event is one of the remarkable miracles in the Quran, showing how Allah protects His true servants against impossible odds.
“Ask the biggest of them, if they can speak!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:63)
His words struck them with truth — but their pride blinded them. Instead of accepting his message, they grew furious. Their anger turned into a plan of revenge: to make an example of him before the entire city.
They said,: “Burn him and support your gods — if you are to act!” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:68)
A massive fire was built, so fierce that even approaching it was impossible. Ibrahim was tied and catapulted into the blazing flames. But at that very moment, Allah intervened with a miracle that defied the laws of nature. Allah commanded the fire directly: “O fire, be coolness and safety upon Ibrahim.” (Surah Al-Anbya 21:69)
The flames obeyed their Creator. The fire that was meant to destroy became a place of peace and comfort. Ibrahim emerged unharmed — not a single hair burned, not a single mark on his skin. The people were astonished. The very element that should have consumed him became his protector by Allah’s command.
Prophet Nuh (Noah) – Prophet Nuh (Noah), peace be upon him, was among the earliest messengers sent by Allah to guide humanity. He called his people to worship Allah alone for nearly 950 years, yet only a few accepted his message. Despite his patience and dedication, the majority of his people mocked and rejected him, accusing him of falsehood and madness.
When they continued in their disbelief, Allah commanded Prophet Nuh to build a massive ark — a task that seemed absurd to his people, as there was no sea nearby. They ridiculed him as he built the ship on dry land, but Nuh (AS) carried out Allah’s command with unwavering faith.
Allah says in the Quran:“And construct the ship under Our observation and Our inspiration and do not address Me concerning those who have wronged; indeed, they are [to be] drowned.” (Surah Hud, 11:37)
When the appointed time came, the heavens poured rain and springs burst forth from the earth, joining together in a mighty flood that engulfed the land. Prophet Nuh was commanded to take a pair of every creature and his believing followers aboard the ark. This event is one of the most well-known miracles in the Quran, showing Allah’s power and mercy in protecting the faithful.
“So We opened the gates of heaven with rain pouring down, and We caused the earth to burst with springs, and the waters met for a matter already predestined.” (Surah Al-Qamar, 54:11–12)
As the waves rose like mountains, the ark floated safely by Allah’s command. Every disbeliever — including Nuh’s own son who refused to board — was drowned. When the flood ended, the waters subsided, and the ark came to rest upon Mount Judi, marking the victory of faith and obedience over arrogance and denial.
This story is not only a historical miracle but also a reminder that Allah’s help always reaches the believers, even when the world turns against them. The Ark of Nuh stands as a symbol of divine mercy, protection, and justice.
Prophet Salih (peace be upon him) was sent to the Thamud, a powerful and wealthy tribe who lived in carved stone houses in the valley of Al-Hijr. Despite their blessings and strength, they became arrogant and turned away from Allah’s worship, demanding tangible proof of Salih’s prophethood.
They mockingly said to him, as mentioned in the Quran: “They said, ‘O Salih, bring us a sign if you should be of the truthful.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:73)
By Allah’s command, a great she-camel emerged miraculously from solid rock — a living sign no one could deny. Prophet Salih warned his people to respect the camel and let her drink freely from the well, sharing the water on alternate days.
“This is the she-camel of Allah, [sent] to you as a sign. So leave her to eat within Allah’s land and do not touch her with harm, lest there seize you a painful punishment.” (Surah Hud, 11:64)
Despite clear warnings, they hamstrung the camel and defied the Prophet’s message. Immediately after this act of disobedience, Allah’s punishment descended upon them — a powerful earthquake and a blast from the sky destroyed them all in an instant.
“So the earthquake seized them, and they became within their home [corpses] fallen prone.” (Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:78)
The story of Prophet Salih and the she-camel teaches a lesson about arrogance, disbelief, and the cost of rejecting divine signs. It shows that miracles are not just wonders, but warnings meant to guide hearts toward faith.
Every miracle was a sign for its time and people, yet its message remains timeless: Allah alone controls life, death, nature, and destiny.
Faly’abudoo rabba haazal-bait, Allazeee at’amahum min joo’inw-wa-aamanahum min khawf: Let them worship the Lord of this House, Who has fed them, from hunger and made them safe, from fear. (Surah Quraysh, 106:3-4)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
The Concept of Faith in Islam: Understanding the Core of Belief
Faith (Iman) means to believe; to have faith in something means to believe in it. Iman also means to show acquiescence and acceptance to the sacred Law, and to all that the Prophet (SAW) brought, and to accept it and believe in it with the heart. The one who does all this is a believer (Mu’min) and a Muslim, having neither misgivings nor doubts; and he is the one who sees that completing the obligations [of the religion] is incumbent upon him, and has no doubt about this.
Iman is the core of faith, the base of a Muslim’s belief, and the key to a strong relationship with Allah, doing righteous deeds. It is about believing in Allah, Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and the power of the Quran, showing trust, and giving in to God’s will.
1. Belief in Allah is the base of Iman and the heart of Islamic religion. It is the first step in saying yes to the truth of Islam and shapes how a Muslim sees all of life and prayer. To believe in Allah is to say He is the only Maker of all. This belief is the main part of faith and the soul of Islam.
Surah Al-Ikhlas is the 112th chapter of the Quran, emphasizing the absolute oneness and uniqueness of Allah. Surah Al-Ikhlas, also known as “The Sincerity” or “Memurnikan Keesaan Allah,” is a Makkiyah surah revealed in Mecca and consists of 4 verses (ayat) found in Juz 30 of the Quran. It encapsulates the essence of Tawhid, the Islamic concept of monotheism, affirming Allah’s uniqueness, self-sufficiency, and incomparability.
Surah Al-Ikhlas sums up His one and unmatched nature: “In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. Say: He is Allah. the One and Only; Allah, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten; And there is none like unto Him.” (Quran 112:1-4)
2. The Quran as Proof of Allah’s Existence: The Quran was given by Angel Jibril (Gabriel) to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Each verse of the Quran is proof of Allah’s wisdom, mercy, and power. Through the Quran, Muslims learn about Allah’s traits and how to live life according to Islamic teachings.
3. Prophetic Lessons on Believing in Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) often talked about the need to believe in Allah. Ibn Abbas tells us that the Prophet said belief in Allah and the Day of Judgment are key parts of Iman. Faith starts with knowing Allah’s existence.
4. Belief in Allah gives purpose, path, and peace of mind. It reminds Muslims that they are not alone, as Allah is always near.
The six main pillars of Iman build the needed base of Islamic belief, steering how a Muslim understands faith and shapes their relationship with Allah and the world. These parts are: belief in Allah, angels, holy books, messengers, the Day of Judgment, and divine order. They create a full view of what it means to fully accept Islam.
Iman is not just a head belief but a deep heart feeling and taking in of divine truth. Scholars say Iman involves both faith and thought, showing that belief in Islam is backed by thinking, knowing, and choosing. True Iman is more than just saying yes; it needs good acts and true sticking to Islamic principles.
Belief and acts go together: Faith makes acts strong, and good deeds make belief firm. This mix makes sure that Iman is both a spiritual state and a way of living.
The divine plan (Qadar) is the sixth part of Iman and a main stone of Islamic belief. It teaches Muslims to accept that all—both good and bad—happens by Allah’s will. Seeing the divine plan helps believers grow patience, thanks, and strong trust in Allah, no matter what happens.
In Islam, people have the free will to choose in their lives, but these choices go with Allah’s set fate in big life events. This means that while we are answerable for our acts, the final result of life events is steered by Allah’s wisdom and knowledge. Believers are pushed to trust Allah’s choices and stay sure that what happens is for their best good, even if it’s not clear right away.
The idea of divine plan is closely tied to thoughts of fate and Allah’s all-power. It tells Muslims that Allah knows and controls all. This helps true believers find peace and a steady mind, as they trust that Allah’s wisdom rules all.
In its root, faith in the divine plan makes a Muslim’s soul strong. It brings together trust, taking in, and work, letting believers live with confidence, drive, and calm knowing Allah is in charge.
Believing in angels and messengers is key for Iman and needed to truly grasp Islamic faith. These link humans to Allah, guiding them with divine words and help.
Belief in Angels: Angels are soul beings made by Allah, given the job to do certain things in the world. They are clean, follow rules, and do nothing wrong, serving Allah without fail.
Some angels have big roles in Islamic lessons: Angel Jibreel (Gabriel): Brought the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and shared Allah’s words to other prophets. Angel Israfeel: Will blow the horn on the last day, marking the world’s end and the raise of all beings. Belief in angels tells Muslims there is a world we can’t see, and Allah’s plan goes past what we can know, making faith and trust in Him strong.
Belief in Messengers: Messengers (Prophets) link Allah and humans, bringing divine words. They teach, warn, and guide people toward a good life as Allah wants.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the last messenger, and his life, lessons, and ways light the path for all believers. By going with the prophets’ words, Muslims learn how to live in a way that pleases Allah, filling both soul and right needs.
Together, angels and messengers are big parts of Islamic faith: angels do as Allah asks, while messengers give guidance and words. Belief in both makes Iman strong, reminding Muslims of Allah’s care and mercy.
Belief in Allah’s holy books is the third pillar of Iman and is key to Islamic faith. These holy texts are Allah’s words and they guide believers over time. Muslims believe that holy books, like the Torah, Psalms, Gospel, and the Quran, are divine guidance meant to push humans toward goodness. Taking these books as true is key for full Iman and for knowing the base of Islamic lessons.
The holy books give rules, teachings, and warnings from Allah, helping people live as instructed. They teach good rules, soul wisdom, and the right way to establish prayer and serve Allah.
Among all holy books, the Quran is the last word from Allah. It is a full guide for life, offering wisdom, laws, and soul guidance for all generations.
Belief in holy books ties a Muslim to Allah and shows how important it is to live in faith.
The teachings of the Quran, above all, give real guidance, good clarity, and help, guiding believers in choices that fit divine will. By taking in these words, Muslims build a strong base of Iman, knowing that their faith is set in divine wisdom and guidance. In short, Allah’s holy books are key for soul growth, good growth, and living in faith, making an endless connection between the Creator and His creation.
Belief in the Day of Judgment is the fifth pin of Iman and is a base of Islamic faith. It tells Muslims that life is a short trip and that everyone will face their actions before Allah. This belief needs deep faith more than human thought, as what comes next is more than what we can see or think.
The Day of Judgment is when all will stand before Allah and justify their deeds. Each action, thought, and choice will be looked at, and believers must be ready to face Allah’s with real hearts. This belief drives Muslims to live right, trying for good while staying away from sins, knowing that they will face their actions in the end.
The idea of the Day of Judgment links closely with Allah’s justice and kindness. Believers trust that Allah will judge in a fair way, giving good to those who are right and help to those who ask for forgiveness. Belief in the Day of Judgment makes Iman firm, helping Muslims face life’s hard tests with patience and strength.
By counting on Allah’s fairness and kindness, believers can face hard times with peace inside, knowing that the last accountability is His to give. Just as we are today facing very hard times in this clime: strong faith in the goodness of Allah gives us hope of deliverance from the hand of our oppressors. This is the true meaning of hope and its renewal.
This faith pushes Muslims to stay true in their worship, good acts, and love, knowing that life is just to get ready for the long time after here.
In truth, belief in Allah and the Day of Judgment is not only a base of Islamic faith but also a guide for living right, growing in soul, and keeping a steady trust in Allah’s fairness and kindness.
Muslims build a strong, unwavering faith rooted in trust, devotion, and righteous action. True Iman brings peace, purpose, and spiritual fulfillment, inspiring believers to live in harmony with Allah’s guidance.
“Subhana Rabbika Rabbil Izzati Amma Yasifun. Wa salamun ‘alal Mursalin, wal hamdulillahi Rabbil ‘aalamin”: “Glorified is your Lord, the Lord of Honor and Power, above what they describe or attribute to Him”…“And peace be upon the messengers, and all praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of all worlds”.
Barka Jumuah and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: DEL FAJ at 76: To Whom Much is Given…
“To whom much is given, much is expected” teaches that blessings, talents, and resources come with a responsibility to use them wisely and for the benefit of others.
This phrase comes from the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus emphasizes accountability for what has been entrusted to a person. The verse states: “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, even more will be asked” (Luke 12:48).
In context, Jesus was teaching about being ready for His return and illustrated this through the parable of the faithful and wise manager, in Luke 12:42-48., who responsibly manages resources and is rewarded, versus the negligent servant, who misuses what was entrusted and faces consequences.
The principle highlights proportional responsibility: the more blessings, knowledge, influence, or opportunities a person receives, the greater the expectation to use them faithfully. This includes not only material wealth but also time, talents, spiritual understanding, health, and influence. Those who are faithful with small responsibilities are entrusted with greater ones, while neglect or misuse leads to loss or judgment.
Individuals are called to manage their gifts and resources wisely, unselfishly, and for the good of others.
God measures faithfulness based on how one uses what has been given, not merely on intentions or desires.
The teaching emphasizes that blessings are not for selfish enjoyment; they are meant to benefit others and glorify God.
This principle is echoed in popular culture, such as the phrase “With great power comes great responsibility”, reflecting the universal idea that privilege entails duty.
In essence, the more one is blessed, the greater the moral and spiritual responsibility. This teaching encourages faithful stewardship, ethical use of resources, and readiness to serve others, reminding believers that God will hold them accountable for how they use their gifts and opportunities. In Surah Thakathur verse 8, Allah says: “Then, on that Day, you will definitely be questioned about ˹your worldly˺ pleasures.” (Quran 102:8)
The statement “the more one is blessed, the greater the moral and spiritual responsibility” reflects the idea that those who receive greater blessings are expected to take on greater responsibilities.
Blessings are often seen as a sign of God’s favor, which encourages individuals to live out their faith and contribute positively to their communities.
Biblical teachings emphasize that believers have both spiritual and moral responsibilities, as highlighted in 1 Corinthians 15, where believers are called to stand firm in their faith and work for the Lord.
The Quran emphasizes the importance of spiritual and moral responsibilities for believers, guiding them to live a righteous and ethical life. Key teachings include: Believing in the oneness of God, which fosters a sense of purpose and direction in life. God-consciousness or piety, involving awareness of Allah’s presence and obedience to His commands. Regular remembrance of Allah, a powerful means of spiritual development. Treating others with equity and without bias, as emphasized in Quranic verse 4:135. Encouraging believers to show compassion and mercy to all living beings. Being truthful in words and actions, as emphasized in Quranic verse 9:119.
These principles guide believers in their daily lives, promoting spiritual growth, moral integrity, and a harmonious relationship with Allah and society.
The concept of responsibility is rooted in the idea of stewardship, where individuals are expected to use their blessings wisely and serve others.
The concept of stewardship is deeply rooted in the idea of responsibility, as it emphasizes the moral obligation to manage natural resources responsibly and sustainably.
Stewardship ethics, a key aspect of stewardship, involves recognizing the intrinsic value of the natural world and the responsibility to protect it for future generations. This includes principles such as sustainability, intergenerational justice, and the precautionary principle, which guide decision-making processes in the management of natural resources. Stewardship ethics encourages a more nuanced and sustainable approach to human-environment interactions, reflecting the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world.
Blessings can also lead to a deeper understanding of one’s purpose and the need to fulfill one’s role in the world, as seen in various biblical passages that discuss the importance of faith and service.
Being blessed encompasses not just material wealth but also a moral and spiritual obligation to live out one’s faith and contribute positively to society.
Living out one’s faith involves gratitude, sharing, and recognizing God’s presence in daily life, which fosters deeper spiritual growth and community engagement.
Material blessings are often accompanied by a moral obligation to use them responsibly, contributing to the well-being of others and the environment.
In the Bible, blessings are seen as a reflection of God’s grace and favor, which can be expressed through charitable actions and a commitment to living justly.
True prosperity is not defined solely by material wealth but by a relationship with God and a commitment to living a life that honors Him.
In essence, true blessing involves a holistic approach that prioritizes spiritual, moral, and social responsibilities.
Our birthday boy, Baba Oba Oladele Fajemirokun has lived a life that reflects these spiritual and religious perspectives. All in the belief that he must give back to society from what he has been given.
Del Faj has since established a foundation: Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation (OFF) which has been very active, changing the lives of people, both old and young: Engaging in medical and economic outreach and as a benefactor to orphanages.
His employees are not left out as beneficiaries of his large heartedness. Like Ebenezer Obey sang about his late father when he said, “he used his wealth to serve God and man”. The same could be said of the son.
Once a board room oracle, and an ‘Angel Investor’, Dele has retired to his Ikoyi citadel from where he spends his time praising and thanking God for His benevolence and mercies. He ought to; he has many reasons to thank Almighty God for the preservation of his life. God has tested him with his health which he overcame, his wife, loss of brothers and sisters and beloved friends. However, we might ask: Which of the favors of your Lord will you deny? Surah Ar Rahman, Quran 55
What did he do to deserve all these from Baba God, he asks himself? Question he has no answer to.
He is not the only son of the great Henry Fajemirokun, the Baba Olowo of the 70s; neither is he the only person in his set at Loyola College, Ibadan, where he was rusticated, but for the intervention of the Bishop of Ibadan. Neither was he the only HSC student of Gboluji Grammar School, where the Principal had written him off as a no-good rascal and bad influence on his peers.
Or, shall we reference his ‘Great Ife’ days where he was not even the brightest boy in his class, but a rabble rouser who had to repeat his class due to rascality and academic unseriousness; leader of all insurrections of his time, perpetually ‘under the influence’ and dangerous bike rider. He was much loved by my late father who gave him the sobriquet ‘ Dele Times, Dele Trouble’.
But at Ife, he honed his rascality to a dangerous notch. Ask Oluwadiya who narrowly escaped the censure of a lecturer who felt insulted mistaking Bukki for Dele. Only for Bukki to encounter Dele again at the NYSC camp in Jos: Agbako!!
Do we recount his escapades in Jos during his one-year NYSC where he caused so much trouble that his service was extended for another year; though he managed to wangle his discharge certificate as a result of his underground system after which he surfaced in Kano to engage in various money spinning schemes to the utter consternation of his father who said he had a death-wish. Shortly after which the old man would die and pivot Del Faj to the head of the organization and the huge problems he left behind. But undaunted and unworried, Dele laced his boots and faced the challenge. God was on his side. He therefore has every reason to be grateful to God. That he is alive is enough cause for joy and thanksgiving. Where are the many co-travelers today?
Where is Onome Ibru, who died in an accident on the same road we travelled with careless abandon? Where is Bobo Doherty, who checked out during a bout of enjoyment during the coronation party of late Oni Sijuade? Nor, do we ask about Major Abbey Doherty, who survived the Jos episodes but later died a few years ago? What of unbreakable Akin Fashakin who met his waterloo at the sunrise of Dele’s life? Or Popo Akinyanju, our very own Popo who is in heaven, missing all the fun below? Thanking God is not enough, His name should be glorified.
Right in the family, there are brothers and sisters who are not around to witness your 76th year of living, which your late father never achieved. Tunde, Olu, Taiye, Funsho, Tokunbo and of course, Olu James, all sailing in the heaven. Which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?
Let me not forget to add some others who have departed; Latunde Bello and only last Wednesday an ex-Loyolan, Group Captain Musi Elegbede, who also joined his ancestors. Inna lillahi wa ina ilehi rajiun.
Today, we his friends and compatriots rejoice with him. May God bless his new age and sanctify him with good health. May his days be long. Amen
Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil-akhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar: “Our Lord, give us in this world that which is good, and in the Hereafter that which is good, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire”.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
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