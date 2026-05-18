BBNaija Unveils Season 11 Auditions, Sets Registration Dates

Organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced the opening of auditions for the show’s 11th season, unveiling registration details and requirements for prospective housemates.

In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said, “It’s time! #BBNaija Season 11 auditions registration is here,” noting that registration will run from May 16 to 20 for candidates seeking to qualify for the physical audition stage.

They explained that applicants must register via africamagic.tv/bigbrother, fill in personal details, and select preferred audition dates, locations and times, with physical auditions scheduled to hold between May 22 and 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

According to the organisers, “AUDITION IS FREE”, and only persons aged 21 and above with valid identification documents are eligible to participate. They also warned that the registration portal will close once capacity is reached.

The statement further cautioned applicants on data usage and participation rules, noting that by submitting entries, participants grant the organisers permission to use audition materials in perpetuity and across global platforms. It also warned that multiple registrations could lead to disqualification.

The announcement comes months after the conclusion of Season 10, which returned to screens on July 26, 2025, featuring 29 housemates competing for a N150 million grand prize.

Imisi Ayanwale emerged as the winner of the season after securing 42.8 per cent of the total votes, ahead of finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella and Kaybobo.

Past winners of the reality show include Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Kellyrae, Phyna and Ilebaye, with anticipation now building for Season 11 as viewers await possible new twists and format changes.