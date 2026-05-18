Court Grants El-Rufai N100m Bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted bail to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the sum of N100m over charges bordering on alleged breach of national security.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, while ruling on the bail application, imposed stringent conditions for the former governor’s release.

The court held that the surety must reside in either the Maitama or Asokoro districts of Abuja and must deposit the original Certificate of Occupancy of a landed property with the court registry.

The judge further ruled that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 17 and must provide evidence of salary payments for at least three months, authenticated by a bank manager within the court’s jurisdiction.

Justice Abdulmalik also directed the surety to depose to an affidavit of means, enter into a bail bond and submit a recent passport photograph to the court registry.

As part of the conditions, El-Rufai was ordered to deposit all valid international passports with the court.

The court also directed the submission of a verification letter from the surety’s department, along with a tax clearance certificate covering the last six months.

In addition, the judge ordered the former governor to report to the Department of State Services headquarters on the last Friday of each month by 10 am to sign the attendance register, pending the determination of the case.

The court warned that any breach of the conditions would result in the bail being automatically revoked.

Justice Abdulmalik further ordered El-Rufai to submit a letter of attestation from the Chairman of the Kaduna Traditional Council.

The bail ruling followed the arraignment of the former governor by the Department of State Services on an amended five-count charge bordering on alleged breach of national security.

The DSS had, on April 23, arraigned El-Rufai before the same court, where he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

At the proceedings, counsel for the DSS, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), informed the court that the prosecution had filed a further amended five-count charge on April 13 and sought to substitute the earlier three-count charge.

Count four of the amended charges marked marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, reads “That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, intentionally and without authorization, intercepted the communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as admitted by you on 13″ February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.”

Counsel to the defendant, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), confirmed receipt of the amended charge and did not oppose the application.

The court subsequently struck out the earlier three-count charge and read the amended counts to El-Rufai, who again pleaded not guilty.

The defence had drawn the court’s attention to a pending bail application filed on February 17, noting that a further affidavit initially missing from the court file was later located during proceedings.

The DSS, however, told the court that it was not opposing the bail request.

The defence also filed an application seeking to quash the amended charge, which the prosecution urged the court to dismiss for lacking merit.

After hearing arguments from both parties, Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter for hearing before delivering the bail ruling on Monday.