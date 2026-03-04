FIFA Strikes Out Nigeria’s Petition, Okays DR Congo for 2026 World Cup Play-Off

Nigeria’s hopes of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have effectively ended after FIFA confirmed the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa’s representative in the upcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament.

In an official accreditation notice circulated to media covering the event, FIFA outlined the competition format and confirmed the six nations set to compete for the final two spots at the expanded global tournament.

The announcement excludes Nigeria, whose football authorities had lodged a formal protest following their defeat by DR Congo in the CAF play-offs in November 2025.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) challenged the result, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the decisive tie, which ended 1-1 before the Leopards prevailed on penalties.

The NFF sought to overturn the outcome and secure reinstatement into the inter-confederation play-offs.

However, FIFA’s latest communication makes no reference to any amendment to the qualified teams, strongly indicating that the original result stands.

In its statement, FIFA said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament will see six teams fight it out for the final two places at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States across 16 host cities.”

The governing body confirmed the participating nations as Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.

Tournament format and fixtures

The play-off tournament will take place from March 26 to March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico.

According to FIFA, the four lowest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking — Bolivia, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname — will contest bracket semi-finals.

The two highest-ranked sides — DR Congo and Iraq — will advance directly to the final stage.

This format places DR Congo one match away from qualification, with the African side set to face the winner of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at the 2026 finals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first edition expanded to 48 teams.

For Nigeria, FIFA’s confirmation brings months of uncertainty to a close. Although no separate public ruling was issued specifically addressing the NFF’s petition, the unchanged list of qualified teams suggests the appeal was unsuccessful.