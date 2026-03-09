Sports
Former Super Eagles Coach, Festus Onigbinde is Dead
Former Nigeria Super Eagles coach, Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, is dead. He was 88.
The family of the veteran football tactician confirmed his passing on Monday, describing him as a revered patriarch and respected figure in Nigerian football.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Bolade Adesuyi announced the death of the Modakeke High Chief.
The statement read:
“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent.
We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago.”
Onigbinde was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential football tacticians, with a career spanning several decades in coaching and administration.
He became one of the earliest Nigerian coaches to obtain elite coaching qualifications, earning a German Grade A coaching licence in 1976. He further expanded his technical knowledge by attending a coaching course in Brazil in 1981, at a time when few African coaches had such exposure.
In 1982, he was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, becoming one of the earliest indigenous coaches to lead Nigeria’s senior national team.
His tenure saw Nigeria reach the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. The team finished as runners-up after losing to Cameroon, but he was relieved of his duties shortly after the tournament despite the strong performance.
Beyond the national team, Onigbinde achieved notable success at the club level, particularly with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan. In 1984, he led the Nigerian side to the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, where they narrowly lost to Egyptian club Zamalek.
Nearly two decades later, he returned to the national team during a turbulent period and was appointed coach ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Although Nigeria did not advance beyond the group stage, the tournament marked his appearance as a World Cup coach.
Away from the touchline, Onigbinde also played important roles in football administration and technical development. He served in technical capacities within the Nigeria Football Federation, including as Technical Director, where he helped shape coaching education and youth development policies.
In later years, he remained an influential voice in Nigerian football, frequently commenting on coaching standards, grassroots development and the administration of the sport.
Onigbinde is survived by his children, grandchildren and extended family. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.
FIFA Strikes Out Nigeria’s Petition, Okays DR Congo for 2026 World Cup Play-Off
Nigeria’s hopes of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have effectively ended after FIFA confirmed the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Africa’s representative in the upcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament.
In an official accreditation notice circulated to media covering the event, FIFA outlined the competition format and confirmed the six nations set to compete for the final two spots at the expanded global tournament.
The announcement excludes Nigeria, whose football authorities had lodged a formal protest following their defeat by DR Congo in the CAF play-offs in November 2025.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) challenged the result, alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the decisive tie, which ended 1-1 before the Leopards prevailed on penalties.
The NFF sought to overturn the outcome and secure reinstatement into the inter-confederation play-offs.
However, FIFA’s latest communication makes no reference to any amendment to the qualified teams, strongly indicating that the original result stands.
In its statement, FIFA said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament will see six teams fight it out for the final two places at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States across 16 host cities.”
The governing body confirmed the participating nations as Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname.
Tournament format and fixtures
The play-off tournament will take place from March 26 to March 31, 2026, in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico.
According to FIFA, the four lowest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking — Bolivia, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname — will contest bracket semi-finals.
The two highest-ranked sides — DR Congo and Iraq — will advance directly to the final stage.
This format places DR Congo one match away from qualification, with the African side set to face the winner of Jamaica versus New Caledonia for a place at the 2026 finals.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first edition expanded to 48 teams.
For Nigeria, FIFA’s confirmation brings months of uncertainty to a close. Although no separate public ruling was issued specifically addressing the NFF’s petition, the unchanged list of qualified teams suggests the appeal was unsuccessful.
Barcelona Moves: Galatasaray Place €80m Price Tag on Osimhen
Turkish Super Lig club, Galatasaray, have slapped an €80 million release clause on Victor Osimhen amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, Soccernet.ng reports.
Osimhen has been one of the most prolific strikers in the world over the last four years. In fact, he only recently scored his 200th career goal.
Since his permanent move to Galatasaray, he has been the club’s poster boy due to his impressive performances. This season, he has contributed 15 goals and one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions for the Cimbom.
The Nigerian international has been particularly vital in the UEFA Champions League, where he has already netted six goals.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, however, as several top clubs continue to keep tabs on him.
The 27-year-old only joined Galatasaray last summer for a Turkish transfer record fee of €75 million, but many clubs in Europe’s top five leagues would fancy having him as their leading man.
Now, according to a report by Turkish outlet Haberlisin, Spanish giants Barcelona are plotting a move for Osimhen.
Why Barcelona want Osimhen
Barcelona’s current top striker is Robert Lewandowski, and the club is looking to move on from the veteran, who will turn 38 in August.
With second-choice striker Ferran Torres not considered a reliable long-term option, the Catalans are searching for a proper talisman to lead their line.
According to Haberlisin, Barcelona have made Osimhen a major target and are willing to go all out for him in the summer.
However, Galatasaray won’t let him leave for cheap. Having paid €75 million for his services just seven months ago, they will want to maximize their return on the transfer. Consequently, they have slapped a hefty €80 million price tag on the Super Eagles star.
Although they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, Barcelona might struggle to meet this valuation due to their ongoing financial troubles. However, over the last three years, they have managed to pull off several big-money deals.
For Osimhen, even though he loves life at Galatasaray and earns a Turkish-record salary, he likely still has eyes on playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
It remains to be seen how hard the Spanish giants will push to get this transfer over the line and whether Osimhen will be willing to go.
Benfica Tackle Real Madrid Again in Champions League R16 Playoffs (Full List)
The draw for the Champions League last 16 and knockout play-offs has been completed.
One of the most interesting fixtures, will see Benfica play Real Madrid.
The two teams clashed on the last day of the league phase with Jose Mourinho’s men winning 4-2 in Portugal.
That result saw Benfica sneak into the play-offs and denied Madrid an automatic spot.
Clubs have been paired together based on where they finished at the end of the league phase to form seeded and unseeded pairs.
The teams that finished ninth to 16th were in the seeded pairs, while 17th to 24th were in unseeded pairs.
PLAY-OFF DRAWS:
Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Monaco vs PSG
Qarabag vs Newcastle
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Knockout play-off round: February 17-18, February 24-25
