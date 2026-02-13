The Oracle
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 7)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In our last episode, we examined the core functions of Universities as tools for societal development through the following prisms: social mobility/equity; political development and cultural/social transformation. Thereafter, we analysed the challenges hindering the attainment of that goal, such as underfunding/structural decay and brain-drain. Today, we shall continue with same theme focusing on curriculum irrelevance; policization, corruption/strikes; poor research linkages; week institutional autonomy and limited global competitiveness (especially) African universities. Later we shall x-ray some pathways for reclaiming the university’s role and then conclusion. Enjoy.
Curriculum Irrelevance
In Nigeria, universities are meant to be engines of societal uplift—factories of innovation, virtue, and capacity. Yet, the curricula they enforce often remain anchored in the past, oblivious to the needs of the present or the demands of tomorrow. When the syllabus fails to track global technology, local industry, or national development, it becomes a gilded cage: polished on the outside, hollow within.
Former Education Minister Tunde Adeniran admonished that the current university curricula are outdated, producing “parasites and unemployable graduates.” These are not empty words—they are the judgment of authority and the verdict of public concern (Nigerian Tribune, “Nigerian varsity curriculum producing parasites, unemployable graduates — Adeniran, ex-education minister” https://tribuneonlineng.com/nigerian-varsity-curriculum-producing-parasites-unemployable-graduates-adeniran-ex-education-minister/ accessed 9 September 2025). The result? A cohort of graduates burdened with degrees, yet stripped of relevant skills, unable to build, to create, or to serve.
Politicization, Corruption and Strikes
In Nigeria (and indeed across much of Africa) the university, meant to be a forge of societal advancement, is often smothered by politicization, where creation and control of institutions serve political ends rather than national development. Many federal universities have been established not out of educational necessity but out of electoral calculus—aimed at scoring regional loyalties, patronage, or political symbolism. The result? A proliferation of half-funded institutions, where infrastructure lags, academic standards wither, and the capacity for meaningful engagement with society diminishes (Punch, “ASUU strike: Not again”).
Amidst this politicization, corruption festers at multiple levels—financial, academic, and moral. Financial mismanagement and nepotism divert scarce resources away from teaching and research; admission racketeering, “sorting” (cash-for-grades), ghost workers, and sexual harassment for marks corrode the moral fabric of institutions and undermine public. These corrupt practices distort the university’s purpose and erode its capacity to produce the leaders and professionals the nation so desperately needs.
Poor Research–Industry Linkages
One of the most persistent challenges facing many African universities is the weak linkage between academic research and industry demand. Despite individual examples of collaboration through internships, guest lectures, and curriculum co-development, these partnerships often remain fragmented and under-resourced. Particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there is often limited capacity to engage with universities meaningfully, and vice versa — universities frequently lack sufficient incentives or infrastructure to align their research with market needs. Further constraints include scarce funding for applied research and commercialization, weak intellectual property management frameworks, and the absence of robust national strategic frameworks that align universities, industry, and government. As a result, many promising discoveries fail to cross the “valley of death” between innovation and market readiness.
Weak University Autonomy
Another structural barrier is the limited autonomy of universities. Across many African nations, public universities remain heavily controlled by governments through centralization of governance structures, finance, and administrative systems. For instance, in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa University’s attempts at governance reform toward autonomy have been hampered by lack of infrastructure capacity, insufficient stakeholder consensus, and inadequate political support. In Nigeria, public universities are often integrated into centralized payroll systems (such as IPPIS), face constrained admissions and funding models, and operate under dominant governing councils, all of which hinder independent decision-making. This restricted autonomy curtails their ability to innovate academically, manage financial resources effectively, and respond nimbly to evolving educational needs (https://journals.researchparks.org/index.php/IJIE/article/view/4286? > Accessed on 9th September, 2025).
Limited Global Competitiveness of African Universities
A third significant constraint is the diminished global competitiveness of African universities. Many fall short of top-tier global rankings—such as QS or Times Higher Education—due to a combination of inadequate research funding, low output of high-impact publications, poor infrastructure, and limited international engagement. For example, in Nigeria only a handful of universities appear in the global QS rankings, often placed far below their counterparts in Egypt or South Africa. Issues like academic instability (e.g., frequent strikes), brain drain, and limited visibility in global research networks further hinder competitiveness. In South Africa, previously high-performing institutions are slipping in global rankings, citing weakened research output and intensifying international competition (https://thenigeriaeducationnews.com/2025/03/19/africas-top-10-universities-academic-excellence-global-rankings-and-the-challenges-hindering-world-class-recognition/?utm_source=chatgpt.com> accessed on 9th September, 2025).
PATHWAYS TO RECLAIM THE UNIVERSITY’S ROLE
Adequate Funding and Resource Allocation
No institution thrives on starvation. For decades, African universities, particularly in Nigeria, have been treated as beggars at the table of national budgets. The result is crumbling lecture halls, under-equipped laboratories, poorly paid staff, and students learning theory without practice. If the university is truly the furnace where nations are forged, then it must be funded like the arsenal of national survival. Adequate funding does not mean mere salary payment; it means strategic investment in infrastructure, digital libraries, research grants, and innovation hubs. Without resources, universities cannot catalyze societal development—they will merely recycle mediocrity.
University–Industry–Government Synergy (Triple Helix Model)
Universities cannot exist as isolated ivory towers; they must become bridges between theory and practice. The “triple helix model” insists that government provides enabling policy, industry provides practical platforms and funding, while universities supply research and talent. In Nigeria, this linkage is painfully weak. Industries complain that graduates are unemployable, while universities lament poor funding. The cure is deliberate partnerships—internship pipelines, joint research projects, industrial endowments, and policy incentives. When these three actors intertwine, the university becomes a genuine catalyst, converting knowledge into usable development.
Emphasis on Research Commercialization
Too often, African universities produce theses and dissertations that gather dust on shelves instead of birthing patents, startups, or policy tools. This academic graveyard must be transformed into a marketplace of innovation. Research should not end in publication alone; it should translate into products, services, and solutions that society can use. In medicine, in agriculture, in law, in energy—findings must be commercialized and protected through intellectual property systems. By bridging the gap between “research for recognition” and “research for relevance,” universities can directly shape national economies.
Curriculum Reform: Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Technology, Ethics
The curriculum is the blueprint of a nation’s future. Outdated syllabi that ignore present realities will continue to produce graduates unfit for tomorrow’s challenges. Reform must be bold—infusing innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology across disciplines. Yet, skill without character is dangerous; hence ethics and leadership must also be embedded. Universities should not only produce engineers and lawyers, but entrepreneurs, inventors, and nation-builders who combine competence with conscience. Such curricula create graduates who are not job seekers, but job creators.
International Collaboration and Global Competitiveness
Knowledge knows no borders. In a world where research is increasingly global, African universities cannot afford parochialism. Partnerships with international institutions, exchange programs, joint publications, and participation in global rankings expose universities to best practices and raise their credibility. Furthermore, attracting foreign students and researchers generates revenue, enhances diversity, and situates the university as a global player. For Africa, this is not about imitation but about integration—entering the global stage while retaining local relevance.
Revival of Mentorship, Discipline, and Value-Driven Leadership
At the heart of the university’s decline lies a deficit of character. A generation of students has witnessed more strikes than semesters, more corruption than integrity, more shortcuts than mentorship. To reclaim the university’s role, there must be a moral revival. Senior academics must mentor juniors not only in scholarship but in values. Discipline—academic rigor, respect for deadlines, ethical research practices—must be re-enthroned. Leadership within universities must be less about politics and more about service. For without values, knowledge becomes a weapon; with values, knowledge becomes light.
CONCLUSION
The university, when rightly positioned, is far more than an academic enclave; it is the multiplier of societal progress and the beating heart of national destiny. It is here that knowledge is preserved, expanded, and transmitted across generations. It is here that research generates the innovations which fuel economic development, and where civic values are cultivated to sustain social cohesion. More than a training ground for professionals, the university is a crucible of leadership, a forum for critical debate, and a repository of cultural memory. In every society, universities function as both mirrors and architects—reflecting prevailing realities while simultaneously shaping the trajectory of the future.
No nation can rise above the strength of its universities. Where universities thrive, societies flourish with creativity, industry, and progress; where they falter, societies stumble into ignorance, unemployment, and stagnation. To underfund or neglect the university is not simply to weaken an institution—it is to weaken the very foundations of national development. To politicize it or reduce it to a degree factory is to mortgage the future and silence the engines of transformation that drive innovation, governance, and economic competitiveness.
Yet, when universities are nurtured, they become unstoppable catalysts for growth. With adequate funding, sound governance, global collaboration, and strong research–industry linkages, they evolve into hubs of knowledge creation, innovation, and civic renewal. They serve as bridges between past traditions and future aspirations, ensuring that societies remain adaptive, resilient, and forward-looking. They also extend their impact beyond the campus walls, engaging with communities, shaping public policy, and inspiring social reform.
For Africa, and Nigeria in particular, the stakes are especially high. If the continent is to break cycles of dependency and underdevelopment, it must reclaim and reposition its universities as engines of transformation. This requires more than piecemeal interventions; it calls for systemic reform, sustained investment, and a cultural revaluation of the role of higher education. When universities are strong, they not only prepare individuals for the workforce but also generate solutions to national challenges, foster inclusive societies, and project the intellectual sovereignty of the continent.
The truth is simple but profound: a society’s development is mirrored by the strength of its universities. To strengthen them is to secure the future, to invest in human capital, and to expand the horizons of possibility. To neglect them is to doom tomorrow to mediocrity, dependency, and decline. If Africa seeks genuine transformation, and if Nigeria desires enduring progress, then the university must remain at the centre: resourced, reformed, and revered as the catalyst of societal development. (Concluded)
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A University should be a place of light, of liberty, and of learning” – Benjamin Disraeli
