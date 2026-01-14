Glo Raises Bar in Mobile Entertainment with Launch of New ‘Travel Saga’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince

From AAFCA to BAFTA, the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards, it’s certainly the season of splurges and speeches.

Each year between November and March, Hollywood becomes host to a majority of significant film awards as numerous guilds and critics associations heap accolades on movies which have moved them.

With 3 more major awards that include the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscars and the Image Awards left to dole out their nominations list, Samantha Ofole-Prince shares the scorecard on who’s snagged what statuettes so far.

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s action-thriller “One Battle After Another” has dominated the season. The film about a washed-up ex-revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter from a resurfaced nemesis that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, has struck a chord with audiences receiving more accolades than any other movie. Some of the categories it has been nominated for include Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Visual Effects. The film will most likely receive multiple Oscar nominations on January 22nd.

“Sinners,” the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, follows close behind with 17 nominations, nearly matching the record of 18 that “Barbie” achieved two years ago from the Critics Choice Awards. The film collected a nod for Best Picture, while cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton are up for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Young Actor / Actress respectively. Ryan Coogler was recognized in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film also received nods for Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score, and Best Sound. Coogler also received the Director Award at the Critics Choice 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” hasn’t done too badly either this awards season. The live-action film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel about a scientist bringing a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment, earned several Golden Globe nominations with additional recognition at the Critics Choice Awards and Gotham Awards for its screenplay, design, and performances.

Other notable nominations include Akinola Davies Jr.’s “My Father’s Shadow.” His feature length film debut, which is set against the backdrop of the 1993 Nigerian presidential election, has won several notable awards and special mentions at international film festivals and award ceremonies. Directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother Wale, it secured two major awards at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards with a Breakthrough Director for Akinola, an Outstanding Lead Performance for its main actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. The film also received 12 total nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

Tessa Thompson’s role as a manipulative woman in an entangled relationship between two men in the movie “Hedda” recently earned her several nominations including a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress, a Spirit Award nomination and Best Actress wins at the African American Film Critics Award and Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema. Other accolades include Gotham Awards and nominations for Best Film at the BFI London Film Festival, with production design and score.

Notable Nigerian actors Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo and Ego Nwodim have also received accolades. Idris received a Best Supporting Actor nod from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and was honored by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for his role as a race car drive in the movie “F1.” Erivo received two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Award nomination for her work in “Wicked: For Good” in the Best Actress category and Ego Nwodim received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live.”

Despite decent reviews and strong performances from both Dwayne Johnson, who plays a real-life former amateur wrestler and mixed martial artist in the movie “The Smashing Machine,” and Ayo Edebiri, who plays a PHD student who accuses a Yale Professor of rape in the film “After the Hunt,” both have failed to garner many accolades. Johnson did receive his first Golden Globe nomination and Edebiri, an Emmy and SAG award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian, did get another Golden Globe nod in the television category, but it was for her portrayal of chef Sydney on the television series “The Bear.”

Now the countdown begins to the Oscar nominations, one of the most-watched live entertainment events of the year, the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards nominations.

Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.

Photos: Critics Choice Association