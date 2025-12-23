News
How Wike Promised to ‘Hold PDP’ to Pave Way for Tinubu’s Reelection – Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in a meeting promised to “hold the PDP” to ease President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.
“I was in a meeting with President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, and others when Wike volunteered to hold the PDP for Tinubu against 2027, and I was in shock. Wike can support the president in 2027, but I will not,” Mr Makinde said.
Affirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Makinde explained that he informed President Tinubu of his inability to work with the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress.
“I said, no, sir, I can never help you organise the APC in Oyo State because I am of the PDP,” Mr Makinde stated.
The governor noted that the feud between him and the FCT minister stemmed from his refusal to join forces with Mr Wike, despite being in an opposition party, to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.
He stated, “The real issue is that Wike would like to support the President for 2027. That’s fine. It is within his rights. But some of us want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, and that PDP survives as well. He should allow us to make our own choices.
“I tried to engage him through a mutual friend, but when he did not back off, I confronted him directly. From that day, I made it clear I would never be part of this. Wike can support him, but it is also within my right to decide who I will support or what I will do in 2027. This explains the current conflict within the PDP.
“It is within his right to do that. But also, it is within my own right to decide within the political space who I will support or what I will do in 2027,” Makinde said.
The governor noted that his efforts, alongside others, towards preserving the existence of the Peoples Democratic Party, were to ensure that the country’s political landscape does not become a one-party system.
“Some of us want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, we don’t drift into a one-party state. And we want to ensure that PDP survives. He should also allow us to do our own thing,” Mr Makinde said.
Emphasising on the need for a multi-party system, the governor stated that Mr Tinubu has the constitutional ability to restrain the minister if necessary.
“The President has the power to call his minister to order and allow democracy to survive in Nigeria,” he said.
Commenting on the state of the PDP, Mr Makinde insisted that there was no faction in the party.
He stated, “Where PDP is today, there is no faction. We held a convention here in Ibadan, we gave adequate notice to INEC, which is all that we are required to do under the law.”
Source: PeoplesGazette
Six Rivers PDP House of Reps Members Defect to APC
Six members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the house of representatives have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The lawmakers include Dumnamere Dekor (Khana/Gokana federal constituency), Solomon Bob (Abua/Odual and Ahoada east federal constituncy), Hart Cyril (Degema/Bonny federal constituency), Victor Obuzor (Ahoada west/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni federal constituency), Blessing Amadi (Port Harcourt II federal constituency) and Felix Nweke (Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai federal constituency).
Their defection follows that of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, who swapped the PDP for the APC on December 5, 2025.
A week before the governor’s defection, 15 members of the Rivers state house of assembly, including Martin Amaewhule, the speaker, had dumped the PDP for the APC.
Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, read the letters of the lawmaker’s defection during plenary on Wednesday.
APC national officers, including Victor Gaidam, national vice-chairman (south south), Felix Morka, national spokesperson; Dayo Israel, national youth leader; and Ajibola Basiru, national secretary, witnessed the defection.
After the defection, Abbas invited the lawmakers to the dais for photographs.
Ali Isa protested the defection, asking Abbas to declare their seats vacant.
Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader, kicked against the brief defection ceremony.
He said the ceremony should be expunged from the vote and proceedings of the day’s plenary, noting that no laws require lawmakers to announce their defection on the floor of parliament.
“Go to your ward and defect,” he said.
Abbas declined to rule on the objections.
“Your observations are noted,” he said.
Last week, four Rivers members defected to the APC.
The lawmakers are Umezuruike Manuchim (Port Harcourt I federal constituency), who defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the APC, while Boniface Emerengwa (Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency), Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni federal constituency), and Boma Goodhead (Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru federal constituency).
With the defection, the PDP now has only three members from Rivers in the house of representatives: Chinda; Kenneth Chikere (Port Harcourt I); and Kelechi Nwogu (Etche/Omuma).
Another 115 Students of Catholic Missionary School Papiri Reportedly Regain Freedom
The 115 schoolchildren of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, who were still being held by their captors as of last Friday, have regained their freedom.
Their release is coming one month after they were abducted by the terrorists in a midnight raid on the school where 315 of them, including their teachers, were taken away.
About 100 of the children were released two weeks ago and have since been reunited with their families.
Although there had yet to be issued an official confirmation of the release as at press time, reports said that the school children were released on Friday evening in faraway forest between Agwara and Borgu local government areas of the State.
Already, security agents from the office of the National Security Adviser have been mobilised for evacuation of the children under heavy security.
Equally, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago cancelled all official engagement and his proposed brief holiday and ordered prayers for the release of the remaining children.
The governor also ordered the closure of all schools in Niger State and several other federal institutions in high-risk areas to prevent further attacks.
The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, accompanied by other Federal government delegations, visited Kontagora to meet the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, and distraught parents of the abducted children. Ribadu, during the meeting, assured them that the pupils were in stable condition and would soon be returned safely.
“God is with them, and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back. I give you that assurance,” he stated during the visit.
However, after 100 of the children were two weeks ago, attention was immediately shifted to the fate of the remaining 215 as security agencies continue coordinated operations to secure their release.
Court Upholds Authenticity of David Mark-led ADC Executive
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, declined an application seeking to restrain the African Democratic Congress, led by Senator David Mark, from holding conventions, congresses or meetings to elect or ratify members of its executive bodies and other party structures.
Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, refused the motion ex parte filed by a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu-Bala Gombe, holding that granting such an application without hearing from the other parties would amount to overreaching.
“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel for the applicant and have also gone through the affidavit evidence with exhibits thereto along with the written address,” the judge said.
Justice Nwite noted that the court had earlier, on September 4, 2025, ordered the defendants to show cause why an interim order restraining them from acting as leaders of the ADC should not be made, stressing that parties had since exchanged processes in the substantive matter.
“It is not in dispute that the present application is an off-shoot of the substantive matter of the said application.
“It is not in dispute that all the parties are already before this court. Hence, any ex-parte application without a notice to the other parties will be overreaching.
“Hence, the interest of justice will be met by putting the other parties on notice. Consequently, the application is refused,” Justice Nwite ruled.
He proceeded to adjourn the matter until February 3, 2026, for the respondents to show cause.
In the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Gombe listed the ADC, Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as first to third defendants, while the Independent National Electoral Commission and Chief Ralph Nwosu were named as fourth and fifth defendants.
Filed on December 15 through his counsel, Michael Agber, Gombe sought three interim reliefs, including an order restraining the ADC from holding any convention, congress or meeting to elect or approve persons into its executive committees or governing bodies pending the determination of a motion on notice.
He also sought an order restraining INEC from attending, monitoring or recognising any such activities by the party, as well as an order directing the maintenance of the status quo in the management and organisation of the ADC.
When the matter was called, Agber informed the court that he had a motion ex parte. Justice Nwite recalled that a similar application had earlier been refused, with an order that the respondents be put on notice.
“Now, is there any difference from this application?” the judge asked.
Agber argued that the prayers were different, stating that the application was aimed at restraining ADC and INEC from taking steps that could affect the pending suit.
In response, Justice Nwite said: “Now, the case is already before me and if any person does something untoward, such action will be null and void.
“This application ought not to come by way of ex-parte because already, the parties are already before the court. So I am just telling you my mind.”
Emphasising the need for fair hearing, the judge added: “I cannot make an order in the absence of the party as justice is tripartite.
You can not shave somebody’s head in his absence”.
Despite the court’s reservations, Agber was allowed to move the motion. He said it was brought pursuant to Order 26 Rule 6 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, Sections 82 and 83 of the Electoral Act 2022, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.
In an affidavit of urgency, Gombe alleged that despite the pending suit, the ADC, with the acquiescence of INEC, had continued to hold meetings nationwide in preparation for conventions and congresses under what he described as the “illegal leadership of Senator David Mark and others.”
He cited several instances, including the unveiling of an alleged new ADC national headquarters, the issuance of membership cards to prominent political figures, and the release of party guidelines for the Osun governorship primary election, which he claimed were in contempt of an earlier court order.
Justice Nwite recalled that on September 4, 2025, the court had similarly refused Gombe’s earlier ex parte application seeking to stop the David Mark–led leadership of the ADC, and had instead directed that all defendants be put on notice.
