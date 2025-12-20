A Marriage That Changed History: Celebrating Mobolaji and Dele Momodu at 33

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

Some marriages are sustained by time, a few are tested by trials, but only the rarest are forged by destiny and proven by history. The union of Chief Dele Momodu and Chief Mobolaji Aderamaja Momodu belongs firmly in this extraordinary class, a marriage where love speaks with courage, partnership walks with purpose, and devotion quietly reshapes lives and legacies.

As Chief Dele and his remarkable wife Mobolaji Momodu mark 33 years of marital union, I am compelled to pause, not just to celebrate longevity, but to honour a love story that has survived trials, triumphed over tyranny, and blossomed into a partnership that continues to inspire generations.

I have always known them as love birds. It is almost impossible to engage Chief Dele Momodu in any meaningful conversation without the affectionate and respectful mention of his wife. He speaks of her not as an appendage to his success, but as its backbone, his confidant, his compass, and proudly, his “prayer warrior.” That alone speaks volumes in a world where gratitude within marriage is often whispered, if acknowledged at all.

Chief Mobolaji is kindness personified. Whenever I am privileged to be their guest whether at their warm Ikoyi home in Lagos or at public functions, her concern is constant and sincere. She will not sit comfortably until she is certain that everyone around her, especially her guests, is fine. That gentle strength, that instinctive compassion, defines her essence.

Yet, beyond her kindness lies courage. History will forever remember one defining moment on 25th July 1995 during the dark, oppressive days of General Sani Abacha’s dictatorship, a very heart-touching story. Strange, faceless men had come looking for Dele Momodu at their home. At the time, he was away in Ogun State. Without hesitation, His wife Mobolaji immediately sensed the danger coming when she suspected that those men could have been Abacha’s attack dogs. Highly cerebral young woman she was, she acted smartly by sneaking to trace the road the knew her husband was likely following to come back home. Luckily enough, she stopped him and raised the alarm. That single, decisive action changed the course of history.

Dele Momodu had already tasted detention for his pro-democracy stance where he was detained in Alagbon close. Now, he was being hunted again, this time in connection with the underground Radio Freedom, later renamed Radio Kudirat, in honour of the murdered activist Kudirat Abiola. Acting swiftly on his wife’s intuition and bravery, he disguised himself as a farmer and fled through the Seme border into Cotonou, Benin Republic. That escape marked the beginning of a three years exile in London, but also the preservation of a voice Nigeria could not afford to lose. That moment was not just the act of a wife, it was the intervention of destiny, executed through love.

In making that daring escape, Dele Momodu paid an enormous personal price. He left behind his only child in the care of his devoted wife and also his elderly mother in Ile-Ife, stepping into the uncertainty of exile with nothing but faith, conviction, and hope. That three years journey away from home would later prove transformative, culminating in the birth of Ovation International Magazine in London in April 1996, a global brand that would redefine African storytelling and project Nigerian excellence to the world. How Ovation emanated from Momodu’s rare bravery and risk taking is a another interesting story for another day.

Chief Dele Momodu has often shared that his earliest ambition was simple: to become a teacher, marry a teacher, and live happily thereafter . Fate, however, had grander plans. Their story began during their university days at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where Dele earned a degree in Yoruba in 1982 and later a Master’s degree in English Literature in 1988. From humble beginnings in Ile-Ife, they embarked on a journey that would take them across mountains and valleys.

On their 30th wedding anniversary, Chief Dele Momodu described his wife as a “combination of brains and beauty”, a woman with whom he has “climbed mountains and descended valleys together.” Few statements capture the depth of partnership more profoundly.

Their marriage in December 1992, graciously bankrolled by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Dele Momodu’s adopted father was not merely a union of two souls, but the convergence of purpose, principle, and providence.

After 33 years today, their union stands as a testament to what marriage should be: friendship strengthened by faith, love fortified by sacrifice, and partnership tested, and proven by history.

Beyond the public milestones and historic moments lies a quieter but equally profound achievement, the family they built together. Blessed with four sons whom I refer to as “the Momodu’s 4 effects”, Chief Dele Momodu and Chief Mobolaji Momodu have raised a generation that reflects the values of discipline, faith, and excellence that define their home.

As they celebrate this remarkable milestone, Nigeria celebrates with them. Their story reminds us that behind every courageous man is often a discerning, fearless woman, and behind every lasting marriage is mutual respect, unwavering loyalty, and shared vision.

Happy 33rd Wedding Anniversary to Chief Dele Momodu and Chief Mobolaji Aderamaja Momodu, a couple whose love did not merely survive time, but shaped it.

May the years ahead be gentler, brighter, and filled with the same grace that has defined the journey so far, in good health, wealth, happiness, fulfillment and massive blessings.

Dr Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com