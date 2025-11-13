Business
ConOil, TotalEnergies Sign Massive Production Contract to Boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output
By Eric Elezuo
In a bid to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas output, Conoil Producing Limited has partnered Total Energies Limited to sign a massive production contract.
The contract-signing ceremony, which took place on Thursday, at LA DEFENSE, in Paris, France, saw the Chairman of Conoil Producing, and Commander of the French Légion d’Honneur (CdrLR), Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., signing on behalf of Conoil while the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, signed for TotalEnergies, in whose headquarters office served as the venue of the event.
Details soon…
Tinubu’s 15% Import Duty on Petrol is Good for Nigeria, Says Rewane, Marketers Disagree
Popular economist and chief executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismark Rewane, has explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of a 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel is good for the country.
Rewane, speaking in an interview on Channels TV, said the import tariff is designed to encourage local production of petroleum products.
According to the policy, it is aimed to discourage imports and retain jobs in Nigeria.
“Petrol import duty is good for the country. Why is it good? Because it encourages domestic production. Anytime you import, you are actually creating jobs for other countries rather than your own country. Basically, import protection is good,” he said.
The move means that Nigerians would have to pay more for fuel consumption when it is implemented.
Recently, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that 69 per cent of petrol consumed in Nigeria is imported, while 31 per cent is locally produced.
The policy places Dangote Refinery in an advantageous position in the country’s oil and gas sector.
However, Nigerians have kicked against the move, saying it would cause more hardship in the country.
This comes as an All Progressives Congress chieftain in Delta State, Ayiri Emami, on Thursday urged President Tinubu to withdraw the 15 per cent import duty tariff because it will bring more hardship for Nigerians.
Meanwhile, Petroleum marketers have warned that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, could exceed N1,000 per litre following the 15 per cent ad valorem import tariff on fuel imports.
The new policy, which takes effect after a 30-day transition period expected to end on 21 November 2025, is part of the government’s strategy to protect local refiners and reduce the influx of cheaper imported products that threaten domestic refining investments.
However, marketers say the move could backfire and push retail prices beyond the reach of average Nigerians.
Commenting in a telephone interview on Thursday, multiple depot operators with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the decision could further raise the price of petrol, which already sells for around N920 per litre, in many parts of the country.
“As it is, the price of fuel may go above N1,000 per litre. I don’t know why the government will be adding more to people’s suffering,” one of the depot operators said.
Another depot operator added, “Unfortunately, some of the importers are working in alignment with Dangote, which is why the last price increase was general; all players raised their prices at once. Let’s just wait and see what happens next.”
Another operator added that without a clear framework to stabilise market forces and ensure fair competition, the new import duty could trigger another round of price hikes and worsen the hardship faced by consumers.
The National Vice-President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Hammed Fashola, also agreed that the tariff had its implications, saying it might lead to a price surge.
Fashola said the policy had both positive and negative effects, adding that it could discourage importation while promoting local refining.
The IPMAN leader opined that some marketers moght perceive it as an opportunity to monopolise the sector in favour of Dangote and a few other refineries.
“The 15 per cent tariff on imported fuel has its own implications. Maybe the price will go up, and equally, it will discourage importers from bringing in fuel if it becomes too costly.
“But it has both negative and positive effects on the sector. I see that the government is trying to protect local refiners, but it will have its own implications because people will see it as a way of monopolising the industry for certain people. At the same time, the government aims to protect the local refiners.”
However, Fashola stressed that the failure of the local refiners to supply enough fuel into the domestic market could trigger a fuel crisis.
“If the local refiners fail, it will have its own implications. It may lead to scarcity, and people will not have an alternative. So, it has both positive and negative effects. That’s the way I see it,” he added.
FirstBank Partners Verve to Issue Free Debit Cards in Nationwide Promo
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced the launch of the Verve Flash Promo, a special initiative rewarding customers with free Verve cards.
The campaign, which commenced on 6 October 2025, and will run until 30 January 2026, is exclusively targeted at FirstBank customers whose ATM cards have expired.
The free cards will be issued daily to 131 customers on a first-come, first-served basis across the Bank’s branches, nationwide. FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to convenience, accessibility, and customer satisfaction.
Speaking on the rewards to FirstBank customers, Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, said: “The Verve Flash Promo is not just about rewarding customers with free verve debit cards; it is about celebrating our legacy of 131 years of trust, resilience, and innovation in the Nigerian financial services industry. At FirstBank, we remain committed to providing customer-centric solutions that enable secure, seamless, and convenient payment experiences. Partnering with Verve International on these initiatives, including the Verve Good Life promo, underscores our shared vision of deepening financial inclusion while rewarding our loyal customers for their continuous patronage.”
Also commenting, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, noted:
“Through strategic collaborations like this with FirstBank, we continue to demonstrate Verve’s commitment to enhancing access to seamless payment solutions for every Nigerian. The Verve Flash Promo not only rewards loyal customers but also reinforces our vision of making everyday transactions more rewarding, secure, and convenient. As we extend the Good Life Promo, we remain steadfast in our goal of deepening financial inclusion while delivering real value to Verve cardholders across the country.”
Meanwhile, the ongoing Verve Good Life promo, designed to reward Verve debit card holders for using their cards at specific merchant points, has been extended to 30 November 2025.
During the period, Verve Card holders enjoy 10% cashback at The Place Restaurant, Quickteller, Buypower, Filmhouse, AlliExpress, Addide Supermarkets, and Chowdeck app every Thursday to Sunday.
Verve cardholders can now enjoy a 10% cashback on the Google Play Store any day of the week throughout the Good Life Promo, which runs until 30 November 2025. Moreso, every transaction made with a Verve card whether on ATMs, POS terminals, or online platforms automatically earns customers a chance to win up to ₦1,000,000.
UBA Hosts Business Series, Set to Showcase Power of Digital Marketing for SME Growth
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host another impactful edition of its quarterly UBA Business Series, with the theme “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing.”
This edition, the final for the year, which will be held at the UBA Head Office, Marina Lagos, on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment toward supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive especially in today’s competitive digital landscape.
The event will bring together leading industry experts and digital marketing strategists who will share practical insights on how businesses can create compelling content that drives engagement, builds customer trust, and delivers measurable growth.
Social Media influencers and entrepreneurs including Digital Creator and Actor, Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); Kenyan Actress and Media Entrepreneur, Catherine Kamau; Content Creator, Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi); and Digital Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, will be part of the panel who will share their experiences on how they built great online communities on the continent.
Participants will learn first-hand how to leverage storytelling, social media, and data analytics to strengthen their brand presence and convert audiences into loyal customers. There will also be live question and answer segments, allowing both online and virtual participants to gain tailored advice on how to grow their businesses effectively. Participants can register to be a part of the insightful event using the link: https://on.ubagroup.com/BSQ3Press.
Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, highlighted the critical importance of content, content creation, and digital influencing to present-day businesses.
“Content is the new oil, and at UBA, we recognise the content creation and digital influence sector as a very tangible and significant pillar of the Nigerian economy. Just as oil transformed our nation’s economic landscape, digital content is now driving unprecedented growth, creating jobs, and opening new avenues for wealth creation,” Shamsideen said
UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the bank’s dedication to knowledge sharing, pointed out that successful content creation goes beyond simply shooting video and relies on a clear strategy and key principles.
“At UBA, we believe in the power of storytelling to influence hearts and minds. This initiative is a deliberate part of that strategy, leveraging the creative economy to demonstrate our commitment to being a forward-thinking and reliable partner”, she stated.
She explained that the session is open to all entrepreneurs, professionals, and digital creators across Africa and beyond, who will like to make an impactful difference in their businesses.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

