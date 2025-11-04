Should I Have Traveled with My Enemies’ Children, Wike Defends Traveling with Sons to Official Assignment

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to viral photos showing his sons accompanying him on local and foreign trips, saying he has the right to carry them along.

He argued that his sons, as master’s degree holders, need the exposure.

“What law says that my sons shouldn’t travel? Let the FCT say where they paid ₦1.

“What official matter? Did they sign any document? It doesn’t need to be a personal trip.

“What’s wrong? So, I can travel with anybody from the FCT. I can travel with anybody in Nigeria. I have that right.

“Oh, come on, they have to know how Nigeria is. They have to learn about government,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Asked whether he was teaching them to become politicians, he said, “No, that’s not correct. My first son is a lawyer. He said, ‘No, I’m not going to practice. I want to be a farmer.’

“I said, ‘What do you mean by this? He said, ‘No, this is what I want to do.’ I said, ‘Okay’. What do you do?

“They’ve gone for training in Spain. They’ve gone for training in Lisbon.

“My second son finished from King’s College — a master’s degree in Economics. He said he wants to be in real estate.”

The former Rivers State governor also said he is happy that his sons behave responsibly and give him comfort.

“I’m so happy that I have children who have given me comfort, who have not given me problems.

“Assuming they were somewhere smoking. You would have said, ‘Oh, look at these children now. Who are they? I will not travel with my enemy’s children,” he added.

Wike has been spotted with his sons at official events, including the commissioning of projects in the FCT.

Last week, he was criticised by some Nigerians for taking them to a summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.