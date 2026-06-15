Abiola Was Not Poisoned, Says Abdulsalam Abubakar

By Eric Elezuo

The truth surrounding the circumstance behind the death of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola, may have finally been unveiled if the contents of the book written and presented by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, is anything to go by. The death of Abiola, which came exactly one month after that of the maximum leader, General Sani Abacha, had fueled widespread speculation that he had been eliminated to prevent his release from prison, and eventual inauguration.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has dismissed claims that Chief MKO Abiola was poisoned, insisting that an autopsy conducted by pathologists from four different countries attributed his death to natural causes.

Abubakar’s revelations are contained in Chapter 21 of his 264-page, 27-chapter autobiography titled ‘Call of Duty,’ which was publicly presented, alongside two others at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The presentation was held to mark the former Head of State’s 84th birthday and was attended by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour.

TheCable, which had the privilege of publishing the book, had exclusively reported that on the events leading to Abiola’s death on July 7, 1998, Abubakar said the Bashorun collapsed during a meeting with a visiting American delegation comprising Mr Tom Pickering, then U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, and Ms Susan Rice, then Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Abubakar wrote:

“I do not believe Abiola was poisoned. The family requested an autopsy and we assembled American, British, Nigerian and Canadian pathologists to conduct it. The autopsy report attributed his death to natural causes.”

The former Head of State further disclosed that Abiola had been managing pre-existing medical conditions, including hypertension and a heart ailment, dating back to 1994 when he was first detained.

The former Head of State said, “As far back as 1994 when he was arrested by the Abacha Administration for declaring himself President, it was public knowledge that Abiola was managing certain medical conditions which could seriously affect the quality of life of any human being.”

According to Abubakar, a radiological report by Colonel (Dr) O. Awofeso, then Chief Consultant Radiologist at the Nigerian Army Defence Hospital, Sokoto, dated September 28, 1994, found that Abiola’s heart was enlarged with “right ventricular preponderance” consistent with hypertensive cardiac disease.

The former military leader narrated how the fatal meeting unfolded, citing Rice’s 2019 memoir, ‘Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For,’ in which she recalled that Abiola began coughing mildly about five minutes into their conversation before it became “wracking” and “dramatic.”

“Rice said she noticed Abiola’s ankles were swollen. About five minutes into their conversation, according to her, ‘Abiola started to cough, at first mildly and intermittently, and then wrackingly with consistency,’” Abubakar wrote, quoting the memoir.

He said Abiola complained of feeling hot and asked that the air-conditioning be turned up, after which a doctor was summoned and diagnosed a heart attack.

Quoting Pickering’s account in a BBC interview shortly after Abiola’s death, Abubakar wrote that the politician “had trouble breathing, went into the toilet and came out obviously very distressed,” before being moved to a couch where he removed his shirt and asked for the room to be ventilated.

“A doctor arrived within 10 minutes and called for immediate hospital attention.

“We all helped to put him in a car, there was no ambulance immediately available. We followed him to the clinic of the Head of State of Nigeria, where doctors immediately began to work on him…but unfortunately at the end of their efforts it was not possible and he died,” Abubakar quoted Pickering as saying.

Abubakar recalled receiving the news from his Chief Security Officer, Abdulrasheed Aliyu, who had led the American delegation to the meeting.

“Aliyu, my CSO, called me. As soon as I picked, he said, in a shaky voice, that there was a problem. I asked: ‘What problem again?’ He said Abiola was dead. My head went blank,” Abubakar wrote.

He described breaking the news to Abiola’s family, recounting how one of the politician’s daughters broke down in tears and was consoled by Rice.

“If we had not allowed the American delegation to see him and he had died in custody, it would have been a different story. It would have been insinuated that he had long died and we were trying to cover it up,” he stated.

The former Head of State also addressed allegations that he received $500m in cash following Abacha’s death, describing the claim as “pure fantasy” and “an absolute imagination.”

He narrated, “I want to put it on record that nobody gave me $500 million or any amount, bigger or smaller.

“Is it possible to collect half a billion dollars in cash and only one person in the world would know about it?”

General Abubakar became the emergency Nigerian rulers at the sudden of General Abacha on June 8, 1998. He was just a month old in office when Abiola also unceremoniously slumped and died right inside the State House clinic.

Abubakar takes the credit for shepherding the nation through a swift transition that lasted less than 12 months, bring Chief Olusegun Obasanjo back to power as a civilian president on May 29, 1999.

Abubakar is respected today as one Nigerian, who is not greedy or overtly ambitious for power.