Eko Club Atlanta Partners Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA to Provide Medical Solutions to Residents

By Eric Elezuo

Atlanta based Eko Club has partnered the Hon Seyi Jakande-led government of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area to provide medical solutions to the teeming residents of the council.

The outreach, which is holding at the premises of the Council, attracted thousands of residents, who trooped out to receive free medical attention and concerning various ailments and challenges.

In his address at the meet, the Council Chairman, Hon Jakande expressed satisfaction at the collaboration with Eko Club, who came all the way from Atlanta for the humanitarian gesture.

“What we are witnessing today is a promise fulfilled in connection to our ‘HEWA’ agenda. It is the beginning of more beautiful things to come as we promised the residents during our campaign.

“I appreciate members of the Eko Club, who have taken it upon themselves to arrange the logistics for this affair,” Jakande said.

Responding, the Chairman person of the Eko Club Atlanta, Hon. Wunmi Isiotan, noted that the outreach is a beacon of hope for those in need, informing that the Club is equipped to cater for as many that will turn out for the outreach.

Below is her full speech:

“Good morning, Honorable Chairman, Honorable Councilors, community leaders, citizens of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye, esteemed guests, and members of the press.

“Today, we, the members of Eko Club Atlanta and our dedicated volunteers, gather with a shared commitment to improving healthcare and wellbeing in our communities.

“Our medical mission outreach is a beacon of hope for those in need, and we are honored to have you all here to witness its kick-off.

“Over the next few days, our team of dedicated medical professionals will provide critical healthcare services to thousands of individuals in Lagos State, starting with Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye today. Tomorrow, November 4th, 2025, we’ll be hosted by the Executive Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Hon. Segun Odunbaku, at the NIJ Compound in Ogba.

“On Wednesday, November 5th, we will be crossing over to Lagos Island to continue our outreach at the Elegbata Sport Complex, graciously hosted by the Iyalaje of Holloway Market Oke-Arin, Rotarian Chief Mrs. Ogundele.

“Our mission is to bridge gaps in healthcare access and empower communities through quality medical care. I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Executive Chairman, Hon. Seyi Jakande, for partnering with us, and to all our other sponsors, partners, and volunteers. Your support makes this mission possible.

“To the people of Lagos State, we’re here for you. We’ll listen, care, and provide the best possible treatment. This mission is about building relationships, fostering trust, and creating a healthier future. Join us on this journey of compassion and service. Thank you, and

“God bless you all.”

Responding, the Vice President of Eko Club Atlanta, Mr. Wale Jafojo, reiterated the club’s mandate to see to the wellbeing of Lagosians for a start for the impressive corporate social responsibility, noting that no one will be left behind.

Among personalities present at the event were President of Eko Club Atlanta, Hon Deji Abisoye, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Council executives, top hierarchy of Eko Club Atlanta, Chairman and members of All Progressives Congress at the council level, Chairman, House Committee on Health and others.

The outreach continues in other locations of Lagos State all through the week.