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Tinubu Honours More June 12 ‘Heroes’ in 2026 Democracy Day Address
Fellow Nigerians
Today, we celebrate democracy and the enduring Nigerian spirit.
For 27 unbroken years, since May 29, 1999, Nigerians have chosen their leaders through the ballot, witnessed peaceful transitions of power, and resolved disagreements in courtrooms and legislative chambers—not through violence. We have experienced the longest stretch of civilian rule in our history. Our democracy is not perfect, but it is ours, and we must continue to defend and strengthen it.
In the coming days, Ekiti and Osun states will hold elections. I urge INEC, security agencies, and all parties to ensure these polls are peaceful and credible. Democracy fails when citizens doubt the process. To our National Assembly, Judiciary, the Press, and Civil Society: you are the guardrails of our republic. Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria.
To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship.
To our armed forces, police, and intelligence services: Nigeria salutes your sacrifice. To our traditional rulers, faith leaders, and community heads: thank you for your support of peace and reconciliation. The government cannot do it alone.
Today, we honour the resilience of Nigerians who refused to surrender their faith in freedom, and the courage of those who stood firm against intimidation. We pay tribute to patriots who endured persecution, imprisonment, exile, and even death so that future generations could enjoy democracy. I salute labour leaders, journalists, activists, students, women, professionals, political leaders, and soldiers—both those who have passed and those still with us—for their patriotic contributions.
Though this year’s mood is dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno, we remain hopeful for their safe return. Democracy without security is not solid enough. That is why this administration declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 new police officers and thousands of military recruits. Our 2026 budget commits N5.41 trillion—our largest ever—to defence and security. Our administration is ever ready to do much more to secure our people.
We have moved from training with our allies, the United States, France and other European countries, to precision targeting. In Arege, Borno State, we degraded ISWAP’s command centre. Terror-related deaths are down by 81% since 2015. Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year. But we also keep the door of surrender open. Over 124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor.
To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.
At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.
June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story. We remember Chief M.K.O. Abiola, who won a pan-Nigerian mandate transcending ethnicity and religion. We remember Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.
We also remember Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Alfred Rewane, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Arthur Nwankwo, Chima Ubani, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and the many other heroes and heroines of democracy whose sacrifices helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today.
As beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought. The greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.
June 12, 1993, revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation. The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom. Democracy must be felt in the quality of people’s lives—in opportunities for youth, in prosperous farmers, successful entrepreneurs, and the dignity of our workers.
The reforms we are undertaking were not chosen for ease, but for necessity. Three years ago, our public finances were under severe strain, investment was discouraged, and economic uncertainty threatened our future. We chose to act, embracing reforms to advance Nigeria’s economic freedom.
Since 2023, our reforms have restored stability and credibility to economic management. Federation revenues have risen, providing states and local governments with more resources for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security. Fiscal transparency has improved, leakage has been reduced, and public funds are better directed to national priorities. Investor confidence has returned, with investments in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, technology, mining, transportation, and the creative industries growing.
Domestic refining capacity has increased, strengthening energy security and reducing our reliance on imported petroleum products.
By 2023, when we came on board, the electricity sector was characterised by chronic generation shortfalls, an unreliable gas supply, and transmission infrastructure so fragile that it could not evacuate available power. Distribution companies were burdened by massive losses and a metering deficit of over four million. Worst of all, the value chain was drowning in legacy debt. The result was a sector that generated less than the 13,500 Megawatts installed capacity, a sector that transmitted less than it generated, distributed less than it transmitted and collected revenue far below what it needed to sustain itself.
To address the problems besetting the sector, I signed the Electricity Act, which grants states authority to generate, transmit, and distribute power. The Presidential Power Sector Task Force is working hard to reduce the metering deficit. It has also been authorised to raise N4 trillion bond to settle verified legacy debts. The Rural Electrification Agency, supported by the World Bank and the African Development Bank, has deployed off-grid and mini-grid power to underserved communities, universities, markets, and hospitals. Electricity is a democratic dividend we owe every Nigerian. We intend to deliver it.
Across the country, infrastructure projects are connecting producers to markets and creating opportunities for enterprise and employment. The National Agricultural Development Fund is deploying 10,000 tractors over five years. Over 1,000 SMEs have been certified for export. Non-oil exports grew by 21% last year.
Yet, many Nigerians still face economic hardship. We remain focused on reducing inflation, expanding food production, creating jobs, improving living standards, rebuilding confidence in our economy, and creating conditions for sustainable prosperity.
We are moving from uncertainty to stability. The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community, and every region. We believe that Democracy must be felt in the pocket.
Recognising that democracy is undermined when people do not feel its impact, my administration has sought financial autonomy for our 774 local councils. A fundamental challenge to our nation’s advancement has been ineffective local government administration. The insecurity we are addressing is partly due to the collapse of grassroots governance. The Renewed Hope Agenda is about ensuring that all Nigerians benefit from governance.
Every generation has a defining responsibility. The generation of our founding fathers secured independence—the generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity.
Let us move forward together—rejecting division, cynicism, and despair; embracing unity, hope, and confidence. Let us build a Nigeria united by a common purpose, strengthened by diversity, where justice is accessible, liberty is secure, and opportunity is abundant.
Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership. In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.
I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today.
Barrister Ayoka Lawani
Tunde Fagbenle
Oladele Alake
Olatunji Bello
Louis Odion
Segun Babatope
Sam Omatseye
Sir Ademola Osinubi
Bola Bolawole
Lade Bonuola
Femi Kusa
Debo Adeniran
Chief Ayo Opadokun
Chief Ralph Obiora
Ose Osayande
Barrister Osa Director
Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine
Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous)
Dr Osagie Obayuwana
Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin
Barrister Titus Mann
Joe Igbokwe
Richard Akinnola
Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous)
George Mbah
Dr Niran Malaolu
Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)
Femi Aborisade
Jenkins Alumona
Gbemiga Ogunleye
Muyiwa Adekeye
Babajide Kolade-Otitoju
Ike Okonta
We also recognise the soldier-democrats of the June 12 struggle:
Major General MA Garba
Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa
Col Umar Farouk Ahmed;
Col Sambo Dasuki;
Col Lawan Gwadabe;
Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong
Col Musa Shehu;
Major General Chris Eze;
Major General Harris Dzarma;
Col Isa Jibrin;
Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin;
Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom)
Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus
Col J Okai;
Col Emmanuel Ndubueze;
Lt Col Yakubu Muazu
Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.
The honours list will be released in the next few days.
Fellow Nigerians, 27 years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy. The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break.
Let us renew our covenant: That the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land.
May God bless the heroes of our democracy. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God continue to bless us all.
Happy Democracy Day.
BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR
President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria
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The Judicial Coup That Failed: How Desperate Power Mongering Manufactured the FHC Abuja Ambush Against Opposition Parties
By Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala (IG Wala)
The Handshake Movement has watched with a mix of amusement and deep patriotic concern the frantic, desperate, and legally hollow theatrical display performed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu.
Let it be known to the perpetrators of this palace script, the underground puppet masters, and the anxious Nigerian public: this is not a judgment; it is a political hatchet job dressed in judicial robes, and its bubble is already burst.
1. Stripping the Mask.
The Fingerprints of the Office of the Chief of Staff
We in The Handshake Movement do not speak in parables. We deal in hard truth and intelligence. The so-called “National Forum of Former Legislators” who initiated this suit are not independent actors driven by constitutional purism. They are political mercenaries, specifically assembled from the network of individuals who served and worked closely with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who today commands the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.
The strategy was simple but clumsy: use a shadow proxy group to establish plausible deniability for the presidency, while deploying the weight of the state to strangulate the political space. To make this collusion even more laughable, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, an official who is supposed to represent the entire federation, bizarrely abandoned all pretenses of neutrality in April and joined the matter as a plaintiff.
This is a textbook institutional gang-up. It is a manufactured, state-sponsored ambush designed to eliminate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other viable opposition platforms because the ruling elite is terrified of a fair contest in 2027.
2. The Legal Absurdity and Judicial Contempt!
To the legal mind, today’s pronouncement is a house of cards built on shifting sand. It completely collapses under the weight of two undeniable facts:
A. Overriding the Constitutional Regulator.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the only body legally empowered to register and evaluate political parties, filed an explicit counter-affidavit stating under oath that the ADC has met all constitutional thresholds, broken no laws, and that no basis for deregistration exists. For a trial judge to ignore the regulator’s own submission in favor of a proxy group’s political sentiments is an extraordinary judicial overreach.
B. Defying the Superior Court.
More egregiously, Justice Peter Lifu was fully aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a strict stay of proceedings on this very matter. By choosing to flagrantly bypass an active directive from a superior court to rush out this verdict, the judge has engaged in a form of institutional rascality that undermines the entire hierarchy of the Nigerian judiciary.
3. The Panicked Subversion of a Failing Regime.
We must ask ourselves: Why the panic?
Why the desperation to wipe viable alternatives off the ballot right after they have successfully concluded their primaries and fields?
The answer lies in the streets of Nigeria. The incumbent administration is facing a massive, irreversible crisis of legitimacy. Having failed completely to secure the lives of our citizens from rampant insecurity, and having plunged millions of families into unprecedented, crushing economic hardship and starvation, the ruling party knows it cannot face the Nigerian electorate in 2027 on the merit of performance.
Because they cannot convince the voters, they have resorted to trying to choose the voters’ options for them. This judgment is a desperate attempt to manufacture a civilian dictatorship by judicial decree. They want to hand a second term to the incumbent without a contest.
Our Unshakeable Position: The Bubble is Burst.
The Handshake Movement warns those who are playing with this political fire to cease and desist immediately. Nigeria belongs to its citizens, not to the whims, caprices, and survival instincts of a panicked cabal operating from the corridors of power.
1. To the Judiciary.
We are immediately petitioning the National Judicial Council (NJC). A judge who actively disregards an appellate court’s stay of proceedings order cannot be allowed to bring the entire legal institution into disrepute for partisan convenience.
2. To our Candidates, Mobilisers, and Millions of Citizens.
Remain completely calm, resolute, and focused. This judgment is legally dead on arrival. The moment the appeal is entered and an immediate Stay of Execution is filed, this desperate ambush is frozen. Do not halt your campaigns. Do not slow down your grassroots structures.
3. To the Oppressors.
You have miscalculated. By trying to bury the opposition through backdoor maneuvering, you have only succeeded in unmasking your desperation and uniting the democratic forces of this country against you.
The ADC and the coalition of progressive movements will be on the ballot in 2027. Democracy cannot, and will not, be strangled in Nigeria.
Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala (IG Wala) is the Lead Advocate, The Handshake Movement
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2027: Arise News Anchor Alleges Fresh Plot to Keep Atiku, Obi Off Ballot
Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has alleged that there may be attempts to prevent key opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, from appearing on the ballot for the 2027 general elections.
Oseni’s remark followed a Federal High Court judgment ordering the de-registration of some political parties.
Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party (AP), Action Peoples’ Party (APP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Action Alliance Party (AAP) over alleged constitutional breaches.
The judgment arose from a lawsuit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), which argued that the affected parties failed to meet constitutional and statutory electoral performance requirements necessary for continued recognition as political parties.
Justice Lifu subsequently barred INEC from recognising the affected parties, accepting nominations from them or permitting them to participate in activities related to the 2027 general elections.
The ruling, if upheld, could affect the political ambitions of several politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the ADC presidential flag-bearer, and Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party.
But speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Oseni described the court ruling as a “test” of public reaction, warning that more actions could follow ahead of the next general election.
According to him, opposition parties such as the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, should be cautious, claiming that efforts could be made to stop major figures from participating in the election.
Oseni argued that the judgment was part of a broader process aimed at shaping the political landscape ahead of 2027.
He maintained that the ruling came despite some of the affected parties having recorded electoral victories in recent elections.
He warned that Nigerians must remain vigilant to safeguard the country’s democracy, stressing the need for judicial reforms alongside efforts to tackle insecurity.
Oseni said: “NDC, ADC should be careful because there will be attempt, and this is me predicting now, to ensure that Obi, Atiku and other big contenders are not on the ballot.
“This that you saw yesterday is just a test. This is not the real place where the whole thing is going. This is me predicting now.
“You know before you have a show you test the microphone. They want to see the reactions of Nigerians. More is still coming.
“You can see how they carry a judgement when ADC won two House of Representatives seats in Kogi, one Kogi House of Assembly seat, APP one chairmanship seat in Jigawa, Zenith Labour party won several seats in Abia, but they still went ahead and issued judgement for deregistration after the Court of Appeal, a higher court, said it should stay on that.
“If we want to deal with this judicial rascality, can I tell you something? The judge that gave this judgment, nothing will happen to him. Nothing on this earth. They are just coming.
“And who is leading this group? Gbajabiamila. Have you forgotten what Gbajabiamila said on Hon Ajibade’s birthday? So they are just coming. This one is just a test. The next one they will do is the NDC.
“With the way they’re going, if Nigerians don’t shine their eyes when they will finally have this election, you will not have the major contenders in the ballot. This thing they have just done is to test reactions from Nigerians.
“I saw this thing coming. You know we are going into an election in which Atiku Abubakar is the only major candidate from the North. It’s not like the last one you have Kwankwaso that can split the Kano votes. And you have Peter Obi and general consensus that a lot of people are in abject penury, insecurity is raging hard.
“This is the beginning of many things. They are just testing the microphone. It’s engineered. More is coming. Nigerians, it is you that will save your democracy. Judicial reforms have become so important as insecurity in Nigeria.”
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CAN Demands State of Emergency on Security As Violence Escalates Across Nigeria
By Ekunode Ayomipo
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security nationwide following a series of violent incidents that have heightened concerns over the safety of citizens across the country.
The association’s call comes amid reports of fresh abductions in the Old Oyo National Park and attacks on schools in parts of Borno State, incidents that have once again brought the nation’s security challenges to the forefront of public discourse.
CAN expressed deep concern over the continued rise in kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, stressing that urgent and decisive measures are needed to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.
According to the association, the increasing insecurity has not only claimed lives but has also disrupted economic activities, educational pursuits, and the daily lives of millions of Nigerians. The group maintained that ensuring the safety of citizens remains one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government at all levels.
The latest security concerns have sparked renewed conversations among stakeholders, with many Nigerians urging authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve coordination among security agencies, and adopt more proactive strategies in tackling criminal activities.
Security analysts have repeatedly warned that persistent insecurity could negatively affect national development, discourage investment, and undermine public confidence in government institutions. They argue that addressing the challenge requires a comprehensive approach that combines military operations, intelligence-driven policing, community engagement, and socio-economic interventions.
The reported abductions within the Old Oyo National Park have also raised questions about the security of tourists, visitors, and communities surrounding major national assets.
Similarly, attacks targeting educational institutions continue to threaten access to education in vulnerable regions, particularly in the North-East.
CAN further urged political leaders, religious organizations, traditional institutions, and civil society groups to work together in promoting peace, unity, and national security. The association emphasized that insecurity should not be viewed as a regional issue but as a national challenge requiring collective action.
As concerns continue to mount, many citizens are calling for stronger measures to safeguard lives and property, while hoping for lasting solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation.
With insecurity remaining one of Nigeria’s most pressing issues, the call by CAN adds to
growing demands for urgent reforms and more effective strategies aimed at restoring peace and stability across the country.
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