Tinubu’s Govt ‘Weaponising Hunger’, Deceiving Nigerians with Fake Food Prices – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of “weaponising hunger” and using food prices as a political tool, alleging that the Federal Government’s claims of improved local food production are false and intended to mislead Nigerians.
According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the government’s economic narrative as “deceptive,” saying it was designed to create an illusion of progress while millions of Nigerians continue to face worsening hardship.
“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is deeply concerned by the Federal Government’s misleading narrative around the so-called drop in food prices. Contrary to what is being celebrated in official circles, the reality on the ground, as confirmed by the voices of struggling farmers and families across the country, is that the Tinubu government is manipulating food prices and weaponising hunger for political gains,” Abdullahi said.
The ADC claimed that the reported fall in food prices was not a result of improved local production, but rather an artificial outcome of government import waivers that have flooded the market with cheap foreign goods.
“The reported drop in the prices of some food items is artificial, and a result of import waivers that have flooded the market with cheap foreign food. It is neither evidence of sound policy nor proof of increased local production.
“And while that may offer momentary relief in food prices, it has, and will, come at the heavy cost of sabotaging local farmers who can no longer compete due to soaring input costs, especially fertilisers, and worsening insecurity,” Abdullahi stated.
The party further criticised the government’s claim that its agricultural policies were encouraging domestic production, calling the assertion “dishonest” and “out of touch with reality.”
“Additionally, we find it particularly strange and dishonest for the government to claim that its policies are encouraging domestic production at a time when many farmers have been displaced by bandits, and those who remain are barely able to afford the cost of planting. How can production be increasing when the rural economy is under siege by bandits, and the costs of planting are now beyond the reach of the average farmer?” the party queried.
Rejecting government denials that imported food had been released into the market, the ADC described such claims as “false and cynical,” questioning the logic behind hoarding food in the face of national hunger.
“We also take note of the government’s claim that it has not released imported food into the market. If we are to even momentarily entertain this falsehood, it begs an even more damning question: why is the government hoarding food while the people go hungry? What sort of administration stores food in warehouses during a hunger crisis?” the ADC said.
The opposition party warned that any current decline in food prices was “temporary and unsustainable,” insisting that the government was engaging in propaganda rather than genuine economic reform.
“This is propaganda. What we are witnessing is a deliberate manipulation of food prices for short-term political gain, designed to create the illusion of economic progress while citizens continue to suffer. Any current drop in price is temporary, unsustainable, and driven by panic, not strategy and deliberate planning,” Abdullahi maintained.
Calling for urgent reforms, the ADC urged the Federal Government to “end the politicisation of hunger” and prioritise policies that safeguard local farmers, ensure fair pricing, and guarantee long-term food security.
“The ADC condemns in the strongest terms the weaponisation of hunger and calls for a complete overhaul of the current agricultural approach. We must protect local producers, address rural insecurity, and invest in long-term food sovereignty, not temporary political optics,” Abdullahi stated.
The party concluded by urging the government to put citizens’ welfare above politics, saying: “The Nigerian people deserve truth and food, not manipulation and a false narrative of renewed hope.”
INEC Chair’s Vacancy Should Be Advertised for People to Apply – Falana
A notable rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has insisted that a thorough process for the selection of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will go a long way to make the body free from external control.
Falana said that advertising the vacant positions of members of the electoral commission and resident electoral commissioners, as recommended by the Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais panel in 2008, would guarantee the independence of INEC.
According to him, such a process was already in place in African countries.
“What other countries in Africa have done – Lesotho, Botswana, and the rest of them – is to put in place a mechanism whereby vacant positions in the electoral bodies are advertised.
“And this was the recommendation of the Uwais Panel as far back as 2008, that in choosing members of the electoral commission and resident electoral commissioners, we should advertise the positions,” the lawyer said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.
“Right now, such an advert has just been published in Lesotho, an African country, so that those who believe they are credible will conduct good elections, men and women of character and integrity will apply.
“Members of the public will be given the opportunity to object to any of them who are not qualified morally or otherwise. And then the names are shortlisted, and the best three are sent to the National Assembly,” he explained.
“The Uwais Panel had recommended that the National Judicial Council be the body that will scrutinise the candidates and recommend the best three.
“So the President will simply take the names to the National Assembly for the legislators to choose from the list.
“This goes a long way to make the body free from control,” the SAN added.
Falana’s position came amid concerns over the ability of INEC to conduct transparent and fair elections without interference.
Last Thursday, the Senate has confirmed a Law professor, Joash Amupitan, as the new Chairman of the INEC after screening him at the upper chamber.
The 58-year-old academic was nominated by President Bola Tinubu earlier and received formal endorsement from the National Council of State.
When sworn in, Amupitan will become the sixth substantive Chairman of INEC, succeeding Mahmood Yakubu, who has officially concluded his tenure.
Why US Must Not Re-designate Nigeria As Country of Particular Concern – Bishop Kukah
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has urged the United States not to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over religious freedom, arguing that the decision would “hurt ongoing efforts” to promote dialogue, national healing, and interfaith understanding under the Bola Tinubu administration.
Speaking at the launch of the Aid to the Church in Need (ACIN) 2025 World Report on Religious Freedom in the World at the Augustinianum Hall in Vatican City, Bishop Kukah said although Nigeria remains deeply troubled by violence, discrimination, and insecurity, there are encouraging signs of progress that should be strengthened, not punished.
“Re-designating Nigeria a Country of Concern will only make our work in the area of dialogue among religious leaders even harder,” Kukah said.
“It will increase tensions, sow doubt, open windows of suspicion and fear, and simply allow the criminals and perpetrators of violence to exploit. What Nigeria needs now is vigilance and partnership, not punishment.”
Nigeria has sinned and fallen short, but progress is visible
The cleric, long recognised as one of Nigeria’s leading voices on human rights and interfaith relations, acknowledged that the country had failed in many respects to protect citizens’ rights to worship freely.
He said that under former President Muhammadu Buhari, religious persecution, particularly against Christians, “was visible and egregious,” marked by exclusionary policies and the capture of federal power by northern Muslims.
“The Buhari administration marked the worst phase in the history of interfaith relations in Nigeria,” Kukah said.
“That government gave oxygen to jihadists through policies that overtly favoured Islam and northern Nigeria.”
However, he said the Tinubu administration has so far shown “a willingness to listen and to act inclusively.”
He cited the appointment of Christians to strategic national positions — including the Chief of Defence Staff, the Director of the State Security Service, the INEC Chairman, and the National Chairman of the ruling party — as “confidence-building measures that inspire a sense of belonging.”
Kukah also commended President Tinubu for visiting Benue State after the recent Yelwata killings, describing the visit and his empathy for victims as “a departure from Buhari’s silence and indifference.”
Religious persecution remains real, but not total
While acknowledging that Christian minorities in northern Nigeria still face discrimination — including denial of land for church buildings, refusal to rebuild destroyed places of worship, and restricted access to religious education — the bishop said Nigeria’s reality cannot be simplified as state-backed religious oppression.
“We are not dealing with people going around wielding machetes to kill me because I am a Christian,” he said.
“I live in Sokoto, in the womb of Islam, and I move freely in my regalia. The Sultan of Sokoto himself attended our events and provided support for our work. This is not to say there are no problems, but the daily realities of interfaith life in Nigeria are far more complex.”
He said while terrorists and extremist groups have targeted Christians, they have also attacked Muslims who reject their ideology, turning large parts of Nigeria into “a tragic killing field.”
The bishop warned against the simplistic labelling of Nigeria as a country of religious oppression, arguing that such narratives overlook the multifaceted nature of its crisis — one driven by weak governance, poverty, ethnicity, and organized crime as much as by religion.
Kukah urged global institutions to recognise the complexity of Nigeria’s struggle and assist in rebuilding trust among its diverse communities.
He recalled that the United States had previously placed Nigeria on the “Countries of Particular Concern” list under the Donald Trump administration but later removed it under President Joe Biden. While acknowledging the role of international watchdogs, he said another designation now would only “undermine fragile interfaith efforts.”
“Nigeria must stand before the mirror and decide how to create a country of common citizenship,” he said. “The goal should be to help us reform, not to stigmatize. We need encouragement to build peace, not labels that isolate us.”
The bishop appealed for constructive international engagement, including support for Nigeria’s military to combat jihadists and bandits. He accused the Barack Obama administration of having “blocked Nigeria’s access to weapons” under President Goodluck Jonathan, saying that decision “pushed back” the fight against Boko Haram.
“I appeal to President Donald Trump, who is already working hard for peace in the Middle East, to lift the restrictions and help Nigeria access the tools it needs to defeat terror,” he said.
A window of hope under Tinubu
Despite Nigeria’s concerning human rights record, Kukah expressed optimism that the current government’s inclusiveness and the symbolic interfaith makeup of the First Family — with the President as a Muslim and the First Lady a Pentecostal pastor — offer “a window of hope.”
He called on the Tinubu government to deepen reforms, enforce constitutional secularism, and challenge the adoption of Sharia law by 12 northern states, which he described as unconstitutional and dangerous.
“The President should go to court to have the adoption of Sharia law declared unconstitutional,” Kukah said.
“This is the only way to end mob justice and restore confidence in Nigeria’s secular State.”
Concluding his address, Kukah urged religious and political leaders to seize the moment to restore national harmony.
“Despite our challenges, Nigeria can still make a great contribution to world peace if we rid our country of religious extremism,” he said.
“We should be supported and encouraged, not punished.”
He described the ACIN report, which shows that 5.4 billion people globally live without full religious freedom, as “a wake-up call,” not a verdict of condemnation.
“Let Nigeria be judged not only by its wounds, but by its willingness to heal,” Kukah said.
The trigger for Kukah’s remarks
In recent months, US Senator Ted Cruz and a group of Republican lawmakers have renewed pressure on the US State Department to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act.
They argue that Nigerian authorities have tolerated or failed to stop widespread persecution of Christians by extremist groups and that officials who enable such violence should face sanctions.
Senator Cruz’s proposed Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 seeks to make the CPC status mandatory and impose penalties on officials complicit in religiously motivated killings or the enforcement of blasphemy and Sharia laws.
Nigeria was first placed on the CPC list in 2020 under the Trump administration but removed in 2021 by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The new congressional campaign follows inaccurate of ongoing attacks on churches and faith-based communities, with Cruz claiming, without evidence, that more than 50,000 Christians have been killed since 2009. Supporters of the move say it would compel Nigeria to uphold religious freedoms, while critics, including rights monitors, note that much of the country’s violence stems from terrorism, banditry, and communal conflict rather than state-sponsored persecution.
The Nigerian government has strongly rejected the accusations, insisting that it does not persecute any religious group and that the crisis is rooted in insecurity and governance failures, not faith-based repression.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, and the House of Representatives have dismissed the American lawmakers’ proposal as an “unfair and misleading” depiction of Nigeria’s situation, warning that it undermines national sovereignty and ongoing efforts at interfaith dialogue. Nigerian officials say both Christians and Muslims have been victims of extremist violence.
Senate Confirms Amupitan As Substantive INEC Chairman
The Senate, on Thursday, approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The confirmation of Amupitan followed a screening session by lawmakers in the Senate Chamber during a Committee of the Whole.
Lawmakers asked many questions during the session, which Amupitan responded to.
After the screening exercise, the nominee was permitted to take a bow and exited the Senate chambers with a promise that the decision of the lawmakers would be conveyed to him.
After the exit of the INEC Chairman-designate and entourage, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to restore all floor privileges earlier suspended.
The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader and approved by the lawmakers when it was put to voice vote.
Thereafter, Senate President Akpabio approved nomination of Amupitan for appointment as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when it was put to voice vote.
“The nomination of Joash Ojo Amupitan for appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission is hereby confirmed,” Akpabio said.
During the screening session, Amupitan promised: “No voter will be left behind,” adding: “We will invest in logistics and technology — and where necessary, deploy drones with adequate safeguards — to ensure election materials and personnel reach every part of Nigeria safely and on time.”
Amupitan, a Professor of Law and former university administrator, said he is determined to modernise operational framework to ensure inclusivity and efficiency.
He assured lawmakers that his administration would work closely with the Joint Committee on Election Security to address threats that hinder smooth electoral operations, particularly in hard-to-reach or conflict-prone areas.
Beyond technology, Amupitan emphasised voter and civic education as the cornerstone of credible elections. He said INEC under his watch would embark on an extensive national enlightenment campaign to improve understanding of democratic processes among citizens.
“We will embark on aggressive civic and voter education across the country,” he said. “INEC will build the capacity not only of its staff but also of all election stakeholders — including political parties, their members, civil society organisations, and the electorate.”
He said the Commission would perform this role as mandated by Section 2 of the Electoral Act, which assigns INEC the responsibility of educating citizens on electoral procedures and democracy.
According to him, strengthening stakeholder knowledge would help reduce election-day irregularities and foster citizens’ confidence in the process.
“When people understand the process, they are less likely to be manipulated or discouraged. Our goal is to build an informed electorate that participates fully and freely,” he noted.
Amupitan also reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability, adding that INEC would strictly comply with existing financial and procurement laws to ensure judicious use of public funds.
“We will enforce all financial laws to the letter,” he said. “Every kobo released to the Commission will be used for the purpose for which it is appropriated.”
