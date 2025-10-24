Islam
Friday Sermon: Futility of Excessive Competition for Material Wealth
Imam Bukhari records from Sayyidina Anas that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “If the son of Adam had a valley full of gold, he would like to have two valleys, for nothing fills his mouth except dust. And Allah forgives him who repents to Him.”
The Tafsir of Surah At-Takathur, Chapter 102 of the Quran emphasizes the futility of excessive competition for worldly gains and material wealth. It warns that such distractions can lead to neglecting the remembrance of Allah and the afterlife. The surah highlights that people will eventually realize the consequences of their excessive focus on material pursuits. Just as the bible said: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? Mark 8:36-37
Surah at-Takathur reads: In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. 1. The mutual increase diverts you, 2. Until you visit the graves. 3. Nay! You shall come to know! 4. Again nay! You shall come to know! 5. Nay! If you knew with a sure knowledge. 6. Verily, you shall see the blazing Fire! 7. And again, you shall see it with certainty of sight! 8. Then on that Day you shall be asked about the delights!
The word takathur is derived from the root kathrah, and means ‘to amass much wealth’. Qatadah says that this word is also used in the sense of ‘taking pride in the abundance of material goods’. Sayyidina Ibn ‘Abbas reports that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) recited this verse and explained its meaning, thus: “Acquiring wealth but not paying out of it the obligatory dues.”
Allah says that all are preoccupied by love of the world, its delights and its adornments, and this distracts you from seeking the Hereafter and desiring it. These delays you until death comes to you and you visit the graves, thus becoming its inhabitants.
Acquisitiveness, that is, the passion for seeking an increase in wealth, position, the number of adherents or followers or supporters, mass production and mass organization, may affect an individual as such, or it may affect whole societies or nations.
Up to a certain point it may be good and necessary. But when it becomes inordinate and monopolizes attention, it leaves no time for higher things in life, and a clear warning is here sounded from a moral point of view. Man may be engrossed in these things till death approaches, and he looks back on a wasted life, as far as the higher things are concerned.
That is, until the time comes when you must lie down in the graves and leave pomp and circumstance of an empty life. The true reality will then appear before you. Why not try to strive for a little understanding of that reality in this very life?
Three kinds of “yaqin” (certainty of knowledge) are described in Surah 69:51. The first is certainty of mind or inference mentioned here: we hear from someone, or we infer from something we know: this refers to our own state of mind. If we instruct our minds in this way, we should value the deeper things of life better, and not waste all our time in ephemeral things. But if we do not use our reasoning faculties now, we shall yet see with our own eyes, the penalty for our sins. It will be certainty of sight. We shall see Hell. But the absolute certainty of assured truth is that described in Sura 69:51. That is not liable to any human error or psychological defects. But verily it is Truth of assured certainty. (Quran 69:51)
All Truth is in itself certain. But as received by men, and understood with reference to men’s psychology, certainty may have certain degrees. There is the probability or certainty resulting from the application of man’s power of judgment and his appraisement of evidence.
This is “`ilm-ul-yaqin”, certainty by reasoning or inference. Then there is the certainty of seeing something with our own eyes. “Seeing is believing.” This is “`ain-ul-yaqin”, certainty by personal inspection. See Sura 102:5, 7. Then, as here, there is the absolute Truth, with no possibility of error of judgment or error of the eye, (which stands for any instrument of sense perception and any ancillary aids, such as microscopes, etc.). This absolute truth is the “haqq-ul-yaqin” spoken of here.
We shall be questioned, i.e., we shall be held responsible for every kind of joy we indulge in-whether it was false pride or delight in things of no value, or things evil, or the enjoyment of things legitimate, – the last, to see whether we kept this within reasonable bounds.
It is therefore important for our thieving elite who take pride in robbing the exchequer to note that there shall be a reckoning. A day they will answer for all the billions and trillions they have stolen. How on this God created Earth can some people amass so much wealth that would last till the ‘second coming’?
In Sahih Al-Bukhari, it is recorded in the Book of Ar-Riqaq (Narrations that soften the Heart) from Anas bin Malik, who reported that Ubayy bin Ka’b said, “We used to think that this was a part of the Qur’an until the Ayah was revealed which says; The mutual increase diverts you.”
He was referring to the Hadith in which the Prophet (SAW) said, If the Son of Adam had a valley of gold, he would desire another like it…
Imam Ahmad recorded from ‘Abdullah bin Ash-Shikhkhir that he said, “I came to the Messenger of Allah (SAW) while he was saying, ‘The mutual increase diverts you.’ “The Son of Adam says, “My wealth, my wealth.” But do you get anything (of benefit) from your wealth except for that which you ate and you finished it, or that which you clothed yourself with and you wore it out, or that which you gave as charity and you have spent it?”
Muslim, At-Tirmidhi and An-Nasa’i also recorded this Hadith. Muslim recorded in his Sahih from Abu Hurayrah that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: The servant says “My wealth, my wealth.” Yet he only gets three (benefits) from his wealth: that which he eats and finishes, that which he wears until it is worn out, or that which he gives in charity and it is spent. Everything else other than that will go away and leave him for the people.
Al-Bukhari recorded from Anas bin Malik that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: Three things follow the deceased person, and two of them return while one remains behind with him. The things which follow him are his family, his wealth and his deeds. His family and his wealth return while his deeds remain.
The owners of the Hilltop mansions should take a leaf from what became of Ijesa Lodge, Castle of Mercy, Deribe Mansion, sprawling residence of Adebisi Idiikan, omo Ogunja and of course, Darocha’s Water House.
Imam Ahmad recorded from Anas that the Prophet (SAW) said: The Son of Adam becomes old with senility, but yet two things remain with him: greed and hope.
Again nay! you shall come to know! Meaning, ‘if you knew with true knowledge, you would not be diverted by rivalry for wealth away from seeking the abode of the Hereafter until you reach the graves.’ Then Allah says, Verily, you shall see the blazing Fire! And again you shall see it with certainty of sight!
Allah then says: Then on that Day you shall be asked about the delights! Meaning, ‘on that Day you all will be questioned concerning your gratitude towards the favors that Allah blessed you with, such as health, safety, sustenance and other things. You will be asked: Did you return His favors by being thankful to Him and worshipping Him?
Ibn Jarir recorded that Al-Husayn bin ‘Ali As-Suda’i narrated from Abu Hurayrah that he said, “Once while Abu Bakr and ‘Umar were sitting, the Prophet (SAW) came to them and said, What has caused you two to sit here? They replied, “By He Who has sent you with the truth, nothing has brought us out of our houses except hunger.’
“The Prophet (SAW) said, By He Who has sent me with the truth, nothing has brought me out other than this. So they went until they came to the house of a man from the Ansar, and the woman of the house received them. The Prophet said (SAW) to her, Where is so-and-so? She replied, ‘He went to fetch some drinking water for us.’ So the man came carrying his bucket and he said, ‘Welcome. Nothing has visited the servants (of Allah) better than a Prophet (SAW) who has visited me today.’ Then he hung his bucket near a palm tree, and climbed it and returned to them with a cluster of dates. So the Prophet (SAW) said, Why didn’t you pick (some of them)? The man replied, ‘I wanted you to choose with your own eyes.’ Then he took a blade to slaughter a sheep and the Prophet (SAW) said, Do not slaughter one that gives milk. So he slaughtered a sheep for them that day and they all ate.
“Then the Prophet (SAW) said, You will be asked about this on the Day of Judgment. Hunger caused you to come out of your homes and you did not return until you had eaten this meal. So this is from the delights.”
It has been confirmed in Sahih Al-Bukhari and the Sunans of At-Tirmidhi, An-Nasa’i and Ibn Majah from Ibn ‘Abbas that the Messenger of Allah (SAW) said, Two favors are treated unjustly by most people: health and free time. This means that the people are lacking gratitude for these two favors.
Imam Ahmad recorded from Abu Hurayrah that the Prophet (SAW) said, Allah the Mighty and Majestic says on the Day of Judgement, “O Son of Adam! I made you ride upon the horses and camels, I gave you women to marry, and I made you reside and rule (in the earth). So where is the thanks for that?”
Let us ponder over these and reflect deeply. Have we been grateful for all that we have received and answer the question: Which of the favors of Allah can we deny? The phrase “which of the favors of your Lord do you deny?” is a recurring question in Surah Ar-Rahman (Chapter 55 of the Quran), highlighting the countless blessings bestowed by Allah. The response from believers is that none of His favors are denied, acknowledging His gifts such as faith, health, wealth, and the environment. This verse serves as a reminder to be grateful for the divine blessings in our lives.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: The Forgotten Remain Forgotten
The Prophet (SAW) said, “Any man who Allah has given the authority of ruling some people and he does not look after them in honest manner, will never feel even the smell of Paradise.” Sahih al-Bukhari; Book of Judgments (Ahkam)
They are the unaccounted for; forsaken and ditched by society, consigned to the dustbin of poverty, hewers of wood and drawers of water; ‘the wretched of the earth’; they are the forgotten who have remained forgotten.
They seek a living, not from the leftovers but from the waste dumps and dustbins of life. They are dirty, unkempt; spiritually and physically naked. They are perpetually sick and diseased. Without means of livelihood and unemployable, sometimes even as common labourers. The dredge of societies, who merely exist but are not living, exist on the periphery of death; they are ‘the forgotten’.
They live and die in obscurity: Many are not even deserving of decent burial but dumped in unmarked graves or left to decompose in sewers and ‘evil forests; meat for the clarions and vultures.
To placate them, we promise them hope; the elixir of the poor. We tell them ‘ogadimma’, ‘ego better’. And where that fails, we sell them ‘renewed hope’. We raise their expectations of a better tomorrow.
Unfortunately, the forgotten have seen through all our shenanigans. They are only waiting for the propitious hour to strike at our underbelly. The quote you are looking for is attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Abraham Lincoln 1858
Their plight leads to a revisit of the thorny issue of Theodicy; an attempt to answer the question, why God allows suffering, why a supposedly Benevolent and Omnipotent God allows their plight which is capable of shaking the foundation of their faith. In desperation they would cry out as David did in Psalm 22:1 or as Jesus did in Matthew 27:46 :“Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani.” My God my God why has Thou forsaken me.
On the contrary, others in similar fates have not waxed spiritual but have decided to take their fate in their hands instead of waiting for God. They have concluded that God is in collusion with their oppressors. Therefore, we learn recently that the masses in Madagascar have opened Holy Ghost fire on their leaders and their president has run away after the soldiers joined the protestors. This will not be a new development.
They know they exist but are not living. The concept of a benevolent God is becoming alien to them. What manner of preaching can you make to people who are perpetually in hunger, want and deprivation? What scripture can fill their empty stomach? Their women give birth to unwanted children who eventually become a nuisance to society; swelling the army of the forgotten.
Their lives are not captured by statistical data being peddled by economic agencies such as the World Bank and IMF. They are not worth the pen and ink we use in chalking up these data on poverty. Of what meaning is the dollar a day to people who cannot comprehend a Naira a day? They are not part of the national economy. They exist on the periphery of the economic system. They are victims and collateral damage of a corrupt, unkind and evil society.
Poverty is a ruthless and relentless enemy with an arsenal of weapons: infant mortality, hunger, disease, illiteracy and child labor, among other things. The list of obstacles the poor must overcome seems endless, insurmountable and insuperable.
Facts highlight the devastating effect poverty has on its victims, especially the most vulnerable. How does health impact poverty? Does a lack of education cause poverty, or does poverty create a lack of access to education? And can poor health impact education, too? It gets complicated. Cause and effect can be difficult to pin down. In reality, all of these challenges are intertwined.
Everyone knows that education is important, and its role in giving kids a ticket out of poverty is huge! But, who gives education to the children of the ‘forgotten’? 23 million children out of school and still counting!
“Get a job!” If only it were that easy. Stable employment is key for escaping poverty. But where are the jobs? Significant barriers to finding jobs stand in the way.
Not enough of the right vitamins and minerals to be healthy. What is the meaning of vitamins to the forgotten that have nothing to eat and no hope of any food on the table? They do not even have a table to put food on. The how, what, when and where of food disparity is a difficult nut to crack – and even more so when dealing with poverty.
Child poverty is a problem of the developing world. Think again. Even wealthier nations like the United States struggle with kids in poverty, and it has huge consequences for their futures. Africa, where half of the populations are children, is home to the world’s poorest people and least prosperous countries. Conditions there make it hard to escape poverty.
The World Bank recently expressed concern that despite Nigeria’s ongoing reforms and economic stabilization efforts, about 139 million citizens are now living in poverty, warning that the country risks losing reform gains if they fail to translate into tangible improvements in people’s welfare. This has been the bane of our economy: Growth without development and development without improvement in the lives of the people. Statistics and figures without appreciable change in the lives of the people.
New skyscrapers are springing up in Abuja and Lagos, new bridges and flyovers dot the landscape but these macroeconomic improvements had yet to translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. At best, they are symbols of elite development. They do not translate to ameliorating the poverty of the people.
“Despite the so-called economic reforms, many households are still struggling with eroded purchasing power. Poverty, which began to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps and external shocks, has continued to increase even after the reforms”; says the World Bank.
As we write, inflation still bites hard; even as they claim that it is going down; making nonsense of the wages of the people. Living standards remain stagnant and in many cases in reverse gear. And social protection coverage for the poor and vulnerable is only on paper.
The data on poverty in Africa remains chilling. Extreme poverty remains a major challenge across parts of Africa, with new data showing that millions continue to live on less than three dollars a day.
According to the data, Africa accounts for 20 of the 30 countries with the highest levels of extreme poverty worldwide, underscoring ongoing challenges including slow industrial growth, weak infrastructure, and limited access to essential social services.
Poverty remains heavily concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, where agriculture and informal trade continue to dominate local economies.
In many countries, the slow pace of industrial growth and limited access to modern services have constrained income opportunities and living standards.
Even in relatively diversified economies such as Kenya and Uganda, nearly half of the population still lives in extreme poverty.
The situation has been affected by inflationary pressures and institutional challenges; weak job creation, and limited access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure deficit.
In resource-rich nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, strong mining revenues have yet to deliver widespread economic improvement, with public investment constrained by governance issues and persistent infrastructure gaps.
As Africa continues to pursue its long-term development goals, there is an urgency of addressing inequality and improving access to essential services to ensure that economic progress benefits a broader share of the population.
Almost three-fifths of the world’s extreme poor are concentrated in just five countries: Bangladesh, China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, and Nigeria. Eighty percent of the worldwide poor live in rural areas; 64 percent work in agriculture; 44 percent are 14 years old or younger; and 39 percent have no formal education at all.
Eleven children under age 5 die every minute, and 35 mothers die during childbirth every hour. Every year nearly 45 percent of all under 5 child deaths are among new-born infants, babies in their first 28 days of life or the neonatal period. Three quarters of all new-born deaths occur in the first week of life. Chilling statistics indeed!
In developing countries nearly half of all mothers and newborns do not receive skilled care during and immediately after birth. Up to two thirds of newborn deaths can be prevented if known, effective health measures are provided at birth and during the first week of life. Every day, 800 women die from causes related to pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum. Most maternal deaths occurred in developing countries. An estimated 62% of maternal deaths are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Ending extreme poverty by 2030 is the first of the World Bank Group’s goals. But, is it realizable? Wahala lies ahead for the poor and not so poor. With the rapid march of technology jobs are being lost and will continue to be lost on a daily, monthly and yearly basis; swelling the army of dispossessed and impoverished. They are the collateral damage of a technological and computer age.
Let it be remembered that numbers alone don’t count for much in history. History is often shaped by small groups of forward-looking innovators rather than by the backward-looking masses. Can our leaders provide the answers? No Sir! These are people who cannot make projections into the future; 25 to 50 years. All they think about is the NOW. The future is therefore bleak not only for the Forgotten, but also for the not so forgotten.
Then when the (Jumu’ah) Salat (prayer) is finished, you may disperse through the land, and seek the Bounty of Allah (by working, etc.), and remember Allah much, that you may be successful. (Quran 62:10)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: Islam and Terrorism Re-Examined
Recent comments in the media about the real or imagined persecution of Christians by Islamic terrorists backed by the Nigerian State has once again forced to the front burner, the issue of Islam and terrorism. This is an over flogged concept we thought had died with the realization that terrorism in Nigeria has been unmasked and the true face of the terrorists has been laid bare to the general public. Terrorists are terrorists without the preface of Islamic or Christian, pagan or any other nomenclature.
The current spate of insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria is all pervasive and not limited to Christian victims alone. According to a commentator, it signifies a failure of leadership and not religion.
Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has accused both the Nigerian government and the United States of hypocrisy over their handling of widespread killings across the country. According to him, the violence is rooted in bad governance and insecurity, not religion. “There’s genocide against the poor in this country, there’s genocide against Muslims in this country, there’s genocide against Christians in this country, there’s genocide against children in this country. To now separate it and say maybe it’s one religion or the other, that’s dishonest,” he said.
“Why is the U.S. not taking the same position in Gaza, where there’s genocide against Palestinians by Israel?” he asked, describing Washington’s stance as “international hypocrisy.”
The problem with Nigeria has nothing to do with religion. It’s complete irresponsible leadership and insecurity that kills everybody. A leadership that dialogues with terrorists, grants their leaders chieftaincy titles, grants them amnesty and sends them back into the communities they have been terrorising.
Islam is a religion of mercy and does not permit terrorism. We read in the Quran: “God does not forbid you from showing kindness and dealing justly with those who have not fought you about religion and have not driven you out of your homes. God loves just dealers.” (Quran 60:8)
Islamic teachings make it clear that acts of inciting terror, the wholesale destruction of buildings and properties, the bombing and maiming of innocent men, women, and children are all forbidden and detestable acts according to Islam. When individual Muslims commit an act of terrorism, they would be guilty of violating the laws of Islam.
Let it also be said that wanton acts of genocide are recorded in the Bible too: Joshua and the Slaughter of the Canaanites Joshua 6:21; 8:24-29; 11:10-15, come into full focus; unparalleled today even by the Jewish genocide in Gaza.
There was also the Rhineland Massacres 1096 AD, when Crusaders attacked and massacred Jewish communities in Germany. Followed by the siege of Jerusalem 1099 when thousands of Jews were massacred by Christian soldiers of God or crusaders.
No doubt all religions have had their black spots. Some words such as ‘Islamic Terrorism’, ‘Muslim extremism’, ‘Islamic fundamentalism and ‘Jihadists’, need to be challenged: Mostly coined by the “Islamophobia industry”, according to scholars Nathan Lean and John Esposito.
The socio-economic, political, and cultural circumstances of Muslims are varied across the globe, but I believe that we can distinguish three different groups of Muslims in the world today based on how they envision and practice their faith.
The first group is the most problematic — the fundamentalists who envision a regime based on Sharia, Islamic religious law. They argue for an Islam largely or completely unchanged from its original seventh-century version and take it as a requirement of their faith that they impose it on everyone else. We call them “Medina Muslims,” in that they see the forcible imposition of Shariah as their religious duty.
The second group — and the clear majority throughout the Muslim world — consist of Muslims who are loyal to the core creed and worship devoutly but are not inclined to practice violence or even intolerance towards non-Muslims. We call this group “Mecca Muslims.”
More recently, and corresponding with the rise of Islamic terrorism, a third group is emerging within Islam — Muslim reformers or, “modifying Muslims” — who promote the separation of religion from politics and other reforms. Although some are apostates, the majority of dissidents are believers, among them clerics who have come to realize that their religion must change if its followers are not to be condemned to an interminable cycle of political violence.
The future of Islam and the world’s relationship with Muslims will be decided by which of the two minority groups — the Medina Muslims and the reformers — wins the support of the Mecca majority. That is why focusing on “violent extremism” is to focus on a symptom of a much more profound ideological epidemic.
Anyone seeking support for armed jihad in the name of Allah will find ample support in the passages in the Quran and Hadith that relate to the Prophet’s Medina period. For example, 4:95 states, “Allah hath granted a grade higher to those who strive and fight with their goods and persons than to those who sit (at home).”
Equally, anyone looking for support in the Bible for Christian acts of cruelty and even barbarism should consult: https://www.evilbible.com/evil-bible-home-page/murder-in-the-bible/
However, mainstream Islamic jurisprudence continues to maintain that the so-called “sword verses” (9:5 and 9:29) of the Quran have been taken out of historical context.
According to Feisal Abdul Rauf, “the Quran expressly and unambiguously prohibits the use of coercion in faith because coercion would violate a fundamental human right—the right to a free conscience. A different belief system is not deemed a legitimate cause for violence or war under Islamic law.
The Quran is categorical on this: “There shall be no compulsion in religion.” (2:256); Surah Al-Kafirun 1-6 “Say to the disbelievers “To you, your beliefs, to me, mine” (109:1-6)”
Jawaid Quddus asserts that “Quotations from the Quran, cited out of historical context, are being used to prove the contention that Islam is by nature and design a violent religion.”
Micheline R. Ishay has argued that “the Quran justifies wars for self-defence to protect Islamic communities against internal or external aggression by non-Islamic populations, and wars waged against those who ‘violate their oaths’ by breaking a treaty”, 42:39.
Khaled M. Abou El Fadl asserts that “there is not a single verse in the Quran that calls for an unmitigated, unqualified, or unreserved obligation to fight the unbelievers.”
According to Esposito and Mogahed, the Quran balances permission to fight the enemy with a strong mandate for making peace: “If your enemy inclines toward peace, then you too should seek peace and put your trust in God” (Quran 8:61).
Finally we must also realize that until the Treaty of Hudaybiya there had been intense persecution of Muslims by the Meccans. And there were several revelations. The Treaty of al-Hudaybiya was an event that took place during the lifetime of prophet Muhammad (SAW). It was a pivotal treaty between Muhammad (SAW), representing the state of Medina, and the tribe of the Quraysh in Mecca in March 628. The treaty helped to decrease tension between the two cities.
Al-Fath (Arabic: الفتح, al-fatḥ; meaning: “The Victory”) is the 48th chapter (surah) of the Qur’an with 29 verses (ayat). The surah was revealed in Medina in the sixth year of the Hijrah, on the occasion of the Treaty of Hudaybiya between the Muslim city-state of Madinah and Makkan polytheists.
The Quran is therefore a book that must be read with its historical context for better understanding, the more reason why it is important to read the commentaries that follow each and every Surah.
At this point, it may be useful to step back from the recent violence and review broader patterns of religious affiliation and conflict across the country. Nigeria is not only the largest half Muslim, half Christian country by far but also ranked as the most religious. With between three hundred and four hundred ethno-linguistic groups, it is also one of the most complex, though three ethnic identities make up two-thirds of the population: Hausa-Fulani at 30 percent, Yoruba at 20 percent and Igbo at 17 percent.
In general, Hausa-Fulani tend to be Muslim. Yoruba are split evenly between Muslim and Christian. Igbos are predominantly Christian. Hence ethnic and religious identities may be conjoined, which also tends to reinforce regional zones: the north, predominantly Muslim; the southwest, a mixture of Yoruba Muslims and Christians; and the southeast, predominantly Christian Igbos.
Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has witnessed its share of conflicts, including a 1967-70 civil war when the southeast tried to secede as Biafra. The numerous coups and attempted coups have often had a regional/ethno-religious flavour. Since the return to civilian rule in 1999—the so-called Fourth Republic—insurgencies have flared up in the south-south (Niger Delta) and the northeast (especially Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states), post election violence was serious in Kaduna, and in the Middle Belt, herder-farmer violence continues.
In retrospect, there had been no war based on religion in Nigeria since the end of the Fulani Jihad of Dan Fodio and the Fulani incursion into Yorubaland that was thwarted finally at Osogbo by Ibadan army.
Those crying wolf about Nigeria’s imagined persecution of Christians are therefore dreaming of starting a religious ‘kuraku’ in a country already smouldering under the intense heat of home-grown terrorism, kidnapping which has suddenly become a growth industry, herders versus famers, hungry people versus belly-full political leaders and impoverishment and grinding poverty in the midst of plenty, without hope on the horizon.
No doubt, we still have many rivers to cross.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
Friday Sermon: A Nation Without Heroes! Reflections on 65th Independence
“Poor is the Nation that has no heroes, but shameful is the Nation that has them and forgets” – Author Unknown
Last Wednesday was October 1 and we celebrated our 65th Independence anniversary, albeit without fanfare, parade or egungun festival. There was no reason to celebrate. An emasculated and bedraggled citizenry, traumatized with economic hardship of biblical proportion, impoverished and pauperized, people were in the last throw of death. Where will their redeemer cometh from?
It is said that the best things in life are free, but not in our clime. Cruising a woman is no more a viable proposition so that our men are no more thinking about marriage. Rents are now beyond the income of workers and the army of unemployed is forced to live a life of squatters. The minimum wage for those lucky to be employed is not enough to take them home. Transportation costs have taken more than half of their wages. To cut costs, many now squat in empty rooms in their offices.
Three scores and five years ago, we had everything before us, but progressively things started moving from bad to worse and today there is nothing before us; we are waiting for death, a revolution or a miracle. It has been a situation of Armageddon. Houses of worship are now filled to the brim. Would you blame them? When all else has failed, they have turned to God for salvation; giving impetus to the ‘God industry’; an industry for all comers, from the chosen to the charlatans.
Sixty-Five years after independence we have no heroes to celebrate, except the conclave of thieves who have robbed our nation blind.
Every country on earth has men and women who lived their lives in the service of their country. Every nation worth the name has its documented history outlining the struggles and achievements of its people. The history of a nation is usually incomplete without its great men, women and heroes and why not, its villains and scoundrels too. The main purpose of heroes is to inspire the future.
Let us consider the case of football and the generation of footballers who won laurels for Nigeria: Many people especially the young ones may not have heard of late Haruna Ilerika (Baba Ruke); ’a prodigious player from an obscure secondary school in Surulere, Lagos. He went on to play for the academicals and the Green Eagles while he was the star player for Stationery Stores (Flaming Flamingos). Ilerika died in obscurity just like other famed players after him.
Today’s children will grow up never knowing that Nigeria ever had such great footballers who brought the country continental fame and became household names. However, with the passage of time and our general decline as a nation, some of these heroes died virtual paupers, emaciated from illness and left behind a destitute family. They became unsung and the heroes in them died. However, a good many of them after football, went on with other chosen careers and became successful in life.
The reasons for the decline of the nation are not far-fetched: We lost our focus and our goal. In the days of glory, we raised and nurtured these heroes from the secondary schools. Those were the days when we excelled in almost any field of sports. Just as schools had unending competitions that threw up heroes in the fields of play, clubs sprang up to continue nurturing these gifted men and women. The police football and athletics club recruited young men and women fresh from school. There was also Ports Authority or The Marines who made waves on the football pitch. Names like Henshaw of Marines readily come to mind and there was the UAC club where Cyril Asoluka was one of the big names. Others were Teslim Thunder Balogun, Dejo Fayemi, Captain Duru.
The proverbial ‘music died’ with the incursion of the military and the bastardization of our educational system. Murtala/Obasanjo decreed the takeover of secondary schools and things have never been the same again. As they say, ‘nothing can ever come from nothing’.
A society that fails to groom and nurture its youths can never expect to excel in sports or athletics. Where are our Nduka Odizors on the tennis courts today, our Thompson Onibokuns, and Laurence Awopegba? They have been consigned to the dustbin of history. We used to have the Ogbe Hard Court tournament in Benin, and the Lord Rumens Tournament in Lagos. The Lagos Lawn that nurtured these men has sadly become a drinking club that features the likes of St Janet to serenade the patrons with her lewd lyrics.
Where we make any tangible waves these days are the products of individual talents that have been lucky to cross the Sahara or the Atlantic to seek grooming and sponsorship in other climes. That is the only reason we hear of such names as Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and the like. Left to this country, such budding stars could have been dimmed and forgotten. Have we produced another Hakeem Olajuwon?
In the recent World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, you hardly see a ‘green-white-green’ in most of the events. With our vast terrain, we could not field any athlete to compete in the 800 meters and above not to talk of the decathlon. The ones that occasionally come to light are so intangible as to make you ashamed. Most who qualified came last in their final race., no high jumpers or pole-vaulters, Haba!
The fault is not in our stars, but in a leadership that is bereft of vision and mission, a leadership that is incapable of galvanizing the energies of its youth, a leadership that has failed in all matters particular to offer a beacon of light to its youth, a leadership that is so infantile that it cannot work out the best possible way of bringing out 11 sharp players out of a population of 200 million souls; a leadership that has abdicated its role in the field of youth empowerment; a leadership that has been kidnapped, ranched and rugared. A leadership that is content with picking its first eleven from ‘Makoko’. No wonder people are no more interested in sporting events and have transferred their preferences to foreign sporting activities such as the Premier League and other European football.
Until we salvage our image and return to the path of righteousness, we would never produce heroes in this country. Those that manage to escape the net did so only by a fluke. Segun Odegbami captured the rot when he wrote: The last decade, 2000 to 2010 is one that presents the greatest difficulty. Player-quality has dropped significantly, team achievements have been few, and truly outstanding players have not shown up as evidenced by the dearth of Nigerian players in the annual selection of Africa’s best players by the CAF. It still rings true today.
Most of our star players in those days were recruited from the academicals and after their stint in the national team, they went to higher institutions abroad or here in Nigeria. There was therefore a succession scheme whereby when a set goes another replaces it.
Adokiye Amiesimaka, fondly called Chief Justice and a former Attorney-General in Rivers State is a product of Academicals football and so was Thompson Usiyen, Nigeria’s best striker of his time. Such was the strength, intensity, excitement, talent-flow and attention-capture capacity of academical football those days. It provided empowerment through well-paying jobs and scholarships to universities.
Names like Niyi Omowon (Omo Bey) of IICC Shooting Stars, a graduate of University of Ibadan and a ‘Great Independite’, while playing for Nigeria. The same goes for ‘No Moless’, late Soji Oshilowo who played for Nigeria while a student of Great Ife, and an ex-student of Mayflower School, Ikenne.
Academicals football, nay schools sports is it and there is the strong need to revive it because it provides a veritable well-pool of talent for the Eagles.
How can a system where corruption thrives, fueled by bribery, brazen lies, cheating and falsification of documents be expected to produce a football or sporting environment that is productive? A nation without heroes is nothing. Robert Clemente
Like in sports and other aspects of life, the quality of life has become Hobbesian and people have become Gazanized. Yet all along we are told that our economy is growing. It has been growing only for the leaders and their cohorts. As for the rest of us, we have increasingly become ‘hewers of wood and drawers of water; or in the Fanonian dialect ‘the wretched of the earth’.
We are all to blame for the retrogression: Both leaders and the led. Nigeria needs all of us to come together to salvage the nation from the rot. The growth in Nigeria’s economy since independence in 1960 has not significantly altered the lives and the general well being of the majority of its citizens. It has been a development despite the people. It is a disarticulated and directionless economy, bequeathing nothing but misery and poverty of every kind on the people.
“Despite being blessed with abundant human and material resources, we have failed to aggregate the parts into the collective whole, essentially because the accumulation of individual greed far outweighs the collective need. And we are still waiting on God’s help “to build a nation where no man is oppressed.” Segun Adeniyi
We should resolve to fashion a development paradigm that would propel us into self sustained growth that would benefit all Nigerians, even ‘though tribes and tongue may differ’. This is the only way we can be ‘proud to serve our sovereign motherland’.
“O Allah our Lord! Send us from heaven a table set (with viands), that there may be for us – for the first and the last of us – a solemn festival and a sign from thee; and provide for our sustenance, for thou art the best Sustainer (of our needs)” (Quran 5:114)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
