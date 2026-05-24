Voice of Emancipation: Five Years and Still Going Strong

By Kayode Emola

When Voice of Emancipation started in May 2021, little did I know it would become many Yoruba people’s favourite weekly column. Today, it has surpassed every expectation and continues to thrive beyond our Yoruba circle of self-determination community. One would imagine what stemmed from a casual discussion with the big boss himself Bob D (Chief Dele Momodu) about how Yoruba can leave Nigeria without bloodshed leading to a weekly column. I wanted a platform to propagate our self-determination message to millions of our people on a regular basis and “The Boss Newspaper” came in handy providing for us a platform to share our struggles, message and experiences.

When I asked Bob D about how we can use the media to reach out to our people, his remarks were very encouraging, and his platform was readily available. In his own word, he said “in that case, speak with my editor and he will arrange something for you. That was it, without charging us a penny, Bob D gave us his platform to send out our message to the public. This week, that journey has clocked 5 years and still going strong.

I remember that first meeting with the editor Eric, who himself is a seasoned journalist with lots of experience and many years in the business. Eric had worked for several media houses in Nigeria before joining “The Boss Newspaper” and I remember telling him, I had never written for a newspaper before and had no experience whatsoever or what I was supposed to be doing. Together, Eric and I came up with the theme, “Voice of Emancipation” after some brainstorming session as I was wanting to highlight the continued suffering of the black/brown person on the face of the earth dating back to 1526 when slavery officially started on a mass scale on the African continent.

For 500 years, the average African has been subjected to poverty, pain and suffering with no way of escape. We are looked down upon anywhere in the world despite our enormous contribution to humanity. Our people were plundered in the past, taken as slavery to mostly South and North America and once that period ended, our land was subjected to colonialisation in the name of European protection. One which we have not recovered from and may not fully recover due to the level of European oppressive structures that was left behind.

Many of the people we now share geographical boundaries with because of the European colonisation of Africa are not our kith and kin, thereby causing so many problems for Africa nations. Even in the Holy Bible which the colonial masters claimed they were relying upon to bring civilisation to Africa stated emphatically that God separated the people of Babel by their languages.

However, these Europeans in their own wisdom and foolishness thought it wise to merge people of different languages and cultures together and to impose on the local population their own lingua franca as the means of communication. One of the primary causes of many conflicts across Africa today, and especially in Nigeria where terrorism has now reached a global crescendo.

When in 2023, a Yoruba man in the person of Bola Tinubu became the President of Nigeria, there was the thought of remodelling the column by my editor Eric. However, I knew that “Voice of Emancipation” is bigger than the political ambition of one man. Considering that hundreds of millions of people if not nearly billions of Africans are trapped in these European colonial plantations called countries in Africa and are still looking for a way of escape in the contraption, they now find themselves.

Therefore, the escape from this perpetual slavery that is forcing millions of our African youths into dangerous journeys through the Sahara Desert for a better life in Europe needs to be rooted in the constant reminder of the plight of the African person. As many of our young people now see Africa as a death trap which has nothing to offer them despite all the natural resources and beautiful climatic conditions it possesses. So, I do hope and pray that this heavy yoke on the African continent will be broken by our generation, and our people can experience real emancipation in this world.

Before I sign off for today, I want to use this opportunity to personally thank everyone who has made this journey possible and those who are still working in the background week in week out. My precious wife, Bethan, who scrutinises many of the sentences in these weekly articles to make sure it is factually correct and my wonderful editor Eric who is always patient even when my article gets to his desk very late. I do hope that the celebration will be worthwhile later in the year.

I would also like to thank you the wonderful readers of Voice of Emancipation for your comments, encouragements and support throughout this journey. I can assure you that as long as God gives me the strength, I will continue to fight on the side of the oppressed peoples of Africa, and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to do so.