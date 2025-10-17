Islam
Friday Sermon: The Forgotten Remain Forgotten
The Prophet (SAW) said, “Any man who Allah has given the authority of ruling some people and he does not look after them in honest manner, will never feel even the smell of Paradise.” Sahih al-Bukhari; Book of Judgments (Ahkam)
They are the unaccounted for; forsaken and ditched by society, consigned to the dustbin of poverty, hewers of wood and drawers of water; ‘the wretched of the earth’; they are the forgotten who have remained forgotten.
They seek a living, not from the leftovers but from the waste dumps and dustbins of life. They are dirty, unkempt; spiritually and physically naked. They are perpetually sick and diseased. Without means of livelihood and unemployable, sometimes even as common labourers. The dredge of societies, who merely exist but are not living, exist on the periphery of death; they are ‘the forgotten’.
They live and die in obscurity: Many are not even deserving of decent burial but dumped in unmarked graves or left to decompose in sewers and ‘evil forests; meat for the clarions and vultures.
To placate them, we promise them hope; the elixir of the poor. We tell them ‘ogadimma’, ‘ego better’. And where that fails, we sell them ‘renewed hope’. We raise their expectations of a better tomorrow.
Unfortunately, the forgotten have seen through all our shenanigans. They are only waiting for the propitious hour to strike at our underbelly. The quote you are looking for is attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” Abraham Lincoln 1858
Their plight leads to a revisit of the thorny issue of Theodicy; an attempt to answer the question, why God allows suffering, why a supposedly Benevolent and Omnipotent God allows their plight which is capable of shaking the foundation of their faith. In desperation they would cry out as David did in Psalm 22:1 or as Jesus did in Matthew 27:46 :“Eli Eli Lama Sabachthani.” My God my God why has Thou forsaken me.
On the contrary, others in similar fates have not waxed spiritual but have decided to take their fate in their hands instead of waiting for God. They have concluded that God is in collusion with their oppressors. Therefore, we learn recently that the masses in Madagascar have opened Holy Ghost fire on their leaders and their president has run away after the soldiers joined the protestors. This will not be a new development.
They know they exist but are not living. The concept of a benevolent God is becoming alien to them. What manner of preaching can you make to people who are perpetually in hunger, want and deprivation? What scripture can fill their empty stomach? Their women give birth to unwanted children who eventually become a nuisance to society; swelling the army of the forgotten.
Their lives are not captured by statistical data being peddled by economic agencies such as the World Bank and IMF. They are not worth the pen and ink we use in chalking up these data on poverty. Of what meaning is the dollar a day to people who cannot comprehend a Naira a day? They are not part of the national economy. They exist on the periphery of the economic system. They are victims and collateral damage of a corrupt, unkind and evil society.
Poverty is a ruthless and relentless enemy with an arsenal of weapons: infant mortality, hunger, disease, illiteracy and child labor, among other things. The list of obstacles the poor must overcome seems endless, insurmountable and insuperable.
Facts highlight the devastating effect poverty has on its victims, especially the most vulnerable. How does health impact poverty? Does a lack of education cause poverty, or does poverty create a lack of access to education? And can poor health impact education, too? It gets complicated. Cause and effect can be difficult to pin down. In reality, all of these challenges are intertwined.
Everyone knows that education is important, and its role in giving kids a ticket out of poverty is huge! But, who gives education to the children of the ‘forgotten’? 23 million children out of school and still counting!
“Get a job!” If only it were that easy. Stable employment is key for escaping poverty. But where are the jobs? Significant barriers to finding jobs stand in the way.
Not enough of the right vitamins and minerals to be healthy. What is the meaning of vitamins to the forgotten that have nothing to eat and no hope of any food on the table? They do not even have a table to put food on. The how, what, when and where of food disparity is a difficult nut to crack – and even more so when dealing with poverty.
Child poverty is a problem of the developing world. Think again. Even wealthier nations like the United States struggle with kids in poverty, and it has huge consequences for their futures. Africa, where half of the populations are children, is home to the world’s poorest people and least prosperous countries. Conditions there make it hard to escape poverty.
The World Bank recently expressed concern that despite Nigeria’s ongoing reforms and economic stabilization efforts, about 139 million citizens are now living in poverty, warning that the country risks losing reform gains if they fail to translate into tangible improvements in people’s welfare. This has been the bane of our economy: Growth without development and development without improvement in the lives of the people. Statistics and figures without appreciable change in the lives of the people.
New skyscrapers are springing up in Abuja and Lagos, new bridges and flyovers dot the landscape but these macroeconomic improvements had yet to translate into improved living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. At best, they are symbols of elite development. They do not translate to ameliorating the poverty of the people.
“Despite the so-called economic reforms, many households are still struggling with eroded purchasing power. Poverty, which began to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps and external shocks, has continued to increase even after the reforms”; says the World Bank.
As we write, inflation still bites hard; even as they claim that it is going down; making nonsense of the wages of the people. Living standards remain stagnant and in many cases in reverse gear. And social protection coverage for the poor and vulnerable is only on paper.
The data on poverty in Africa remains chilling. Extreme poverty remains a major challenge across parts of Africa, with new data showing that millions continue to live on less than three dollars a day.
According to the data, Africa accounts for 20 of the 30 countries with the highest levels of extreme poverty worldwide, underscoring ongoing challenges including slow industrial growth, weak infrastructure, and limited access to essential social services.
Poverty remains heavily concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, where agriculture and informal trade continue to dominate local economies.
In many countries, the slow pace of industrial growth and limited access to modern services have constrained income opportunities and living standards.
Even in relatively diversified economies such as Kenya and Uganda, nearly half of the population still lives in extreme poverty.
The situation has been affected by inflationary pressures and institutional challenges; weak job creation, and limited access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure deficit.
In resource-rich nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, strong mining revenues have yet to deliver widespread economic improvement, with public investment constrained by governance issues and persistent infrastructure gaps.
As Africa continues to pursue its long-term development goals, there is an urgency of addressing inequality and improving access to essential services to ensure that economic progress benefits a broader share of the population.
Almost three-fifths of the world’s extreme poor are concentrated in just five countries: Bangladesh, China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, and Nigeria. Eighty percent of the worldwide poor live in rural areas; 64 percent work in agriculture; 44 percent are 14 years old or younger; and 39 percent have no formal education at all.
Eleven children under age 5 die every minute, and 35 mothers die during childbirth every hour. Every year nearly 45 percent of all under 5 child deaths are among new-born infants, babies in their first 28 days of life or the neonatal period. Three quarters of all new-born deaths occur in the first week of life. Chilling statistics indeed!
In developing countries nearly half of all mothers and newborns do not receive skilled care during and immediately after birth. Up to two thirds of newborn deaths can be prevented if known, effective health measures are provided at birth and during the first week of life. Every day, 800 women die from causes related to pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum. Most maternal deaths occurred in developing countries. An estimated 62% of maternal deaths are in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Ending extreme poverty by 2030 is the first of the World Bank Group’s goals. But, is it realizable? Wahala lies ahead for the poor and not so poor. With the rapid march of technology jobs are being lost and will continue to be lost on a daily, monthly and yearly basis; swelling the army of dispossessed and impoverished. They are the collateral damage of a technological and computer age.
Let it be remembered that numbers alone don’t count for much in history. History is often shaped by small groups of forward-looking innovators rather than by the backward-looking masses. Can our leaders provide the answers? No Sir! These are people who cannot make projections into the future; 25 to 50 years. All they think about is the NOW. The future is therefore bleak not only for the Forgotten, but also for the not so forgotten.
Then when the (Jumu’ah) Salat (prayer) is finished, you may disperse through the land, and seek the Bounty of Allah (by working, etc.), and remember Allah much, that you may be successful. (Quran 62:10)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Islam and Terrorism Re-Examined
Recent comments in the media about the real or imagined persecution of Christians by Islamic terrorists backed by the Nigerian State has once again forced to the front burner, the issue of Islam and terrorism. This is an over flogged concept we thought had died with the realization that terrorism in Nigeria has been unmasked and the true face of the terrorists has been laid bare to the general public. Terrorists are terrorists without the preface of Islamic or Christian, pagan or any other nomenclature.
The current spate of insecurity and terrorism in Nigeria is all pervasive and not limited to Christian victims alone. According to a commentator, it signifies a failure of leadership and not religion.
Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has accused both the Nigerian government and the United States of hypocrisy over their handling of widespread killings across the country. According to him, the violence is rooted in bad governance and insecurity, not religion. “There’s genocide against the poor in this country, there’s genocide against Muslims in this country, there’s genocide against Christians in this country, there’s genocide against children in this country. To now separate it and say maybe it’s one religion or the other, that’s dishonest,” he said.
“Why is the U.S. not taking the same position in Gaza, where there’s genocide against Palestinians by Israel?” he asked, describing Washington’s stance as “international hypocrisy.”
The problem with Nigeria has nothing to do with religion. It’s complete irresponsible leadership and insecurity that kills everybody. A leadership that dialogues with terrorists, grants their leaders chieftaincy titles, grants them amnesty and sends them back into the communities they have been terrorising.
Islam is a religion of mercy and does not permit terrorism. We read in the Quran: “God does not forbid you from showing kindness and dealing justly with those who have not fought you about religion and have not driven you out of your homes. God loves just dealers.” (Quran 60:8)
Islamic teachings make it clear that acts of inciting terror, the wholesale destruction of buildings and properties, the bombing and maiming of innocent men, women, and children are all forbidden and detestable acts according to Islam. When individual Muslims commit an act of terrorism, they would be guilty of violating the laws of Islam.
Let it also be said that wanton acts of genocide are recorded in the Bible too: Joshua and the Slaughter of the Canaanites Joshua 6:21; 8:24-29; 11:10-15, come into full focus; unparalleled today even by the Jewish genocide in Gaza.
There was also the Rhineland Massacres 1096 AD, when Crusaders attacked and massacred Jewish communities in Germany. Followed by the siege of Jerusalem 1099 when thousands of Jews were massacred by Christian soldiers of God or crusaders.
No doubt all religions have had their black spots. Some words such as ‘Islamic Terrorism’, ‘Muslim extremism’, ‘Islamic fundamentalism and ‘Jihadists’, need to be challenged: Mostly coined by the “Islamophobia industry”, according to scholars Nathan Lean and John Esposito.
The socio-economic, political, and cultural circumstances of Muslims are varied across the globe, but I believe that we can distinguish three different groups of Muslims in the world today based on how they envision and practice their faith.
The first group is the most problematic — the fundamentalists who envision a regime based on Sharia, Islamic religious law. They argue for an Islam largely or completely unchanged from its original seventh-century version and take it as a requirement of their faith that they impose it on everyone else. We call them “Medina Muslims,” in that they see the forcible imposition of Shariah as their religious duty.
The second group — and the clear majority throughout the Muslim world — consist of Muslims who are loyal to the core creed and worship devoutly but are not inclined to practice violence or even intolerance towards non-Muslims. We call this group “Mecca Muslims.”
More recently, and corresponding with the rise of Islamic terrorism, a third group is emerging within Islam — Muslim reformers or, “modifying Muslims” — who promote the separation of religion from politics and other reforms. Although some are apostates, the majority of dissidents are believers, among them clerics who have come to realize that their religion must change if its followers are not to be condemned to an interminable cycle of political violence.
The future of Islam and the world’s relationship with Muslims will be decided by which of the two minority groups — the Medina Muslims and the reformers — wins the support of the Mecca majority. That is why focusing on “violent extremism” is to focus on a symptom of a much more profound ideological epidemic.
Anyone seeking support for armed jihad in the name of Allah will find ample support in the passages in the Quran and Hadith that relate to the Prophet’s Medina period. For example, 4:95 states, “Allah hath granted a grade higher to those who strive and fight with their goods and persons than to those who sit (at home).”
Equally, anyone looking for support in the Bible for Christian acts of cruelty and even barbarism should consult: https://www.evilbible.com/evil-bible-home-page/murder-in-the-bible/
However, mainstream Islamic jurisprudence continues to maintain that the so-called “sword verses” (9:5 and 9:29) of the Quran have been taken out of historical context.
According to Feisal Abdul Rauf, “the Quran expressly and unambiguously prohibits the use of coercion in faith because coercion would violate a fundamental human right—the right to a free conscience. A different belief system is not deemed a legitimate cause for violence or war under Islamic law.
The Quran is categorical on this: “There shall be no compulsion in religion.” (2:256); Surah Al-Kafirun 1-6 “Say to the disbelievers “To you, your beliefs, to me, mine” (109:1-6)”
Jawaid Quddus asserts that “Quotations from the Quran, cited out of historical context, are being used to prove the contention that Islam is by nature and design a violent religion.”
Micheline R. Ishay has argued that “the Quran justifies wars for self-defence to protect Islamic communities against internal or external aggression by non-Islamic populations, and wars waged against those who ‘violate their oaths’ by breaking a treaty”, 42:39.
Khaled M. Abou El Fadl asserts that “there is not a single verse in the Quran that calls for an unmitigated, unqualified, or unreserved obligation to fight the unbelievers.”
According to Esposito and Mogahed, the Quran balances permission to fight the enemy with a strong mandate for making peace: “If your enemy inclines toward peace, then you too should seek peace and put your trust in God” (Quran 8:61).
Finally we must also realize that until the Treaty of Hudaybiya there had been intense persecution of Muslims by the Meccans. And there were several revelations. The Treaty of al-Hudaybiya was an event that took place during the lifetime of prophet Muhammad (SAW). It was a pivotal treaty between Muhammad (SAW), representing the state of Medina, and the tribe of the Quraysh in Mecca in March 628. The treaty helped to decrease tension between the two cities.
Al-Fath (Arabic: الفتح, al-fatḥ; meaning: “The Victory”) is the 48th chapter (surah) of the Qur’an with 29 verses (ayat). The surah was revealed in Medina in the sixth year of the Hijrah, on the occasion of the Treaty of Hudaybiya between the Muslim city-state of Madinah and Makkan polytheists.
The Quran is therefore a book that must be read with its historical context for better understanding, the more reason why it is important to read the commentaries that follow each and every Surah.
At this point, it may be useful to step back from the recent violence and review broader patterns of religious affiliation and conflict across the country. Nigeria is not only the largest half Muslim, half Christian country by far but also ranked as the most religious. With between three hundred and four hundred ethno-linguistic groups, it is also one of the most complex, though three ethnic identities make up two-thirds of the population: Hausa-Fulani at 30 percent, Yoruba at 20 percent and Igbo at 17 percent.
In general, Hausa-Fulani tend to be Muslim. Yoruba are split evenly between Muslim and Christian. Igbos are predominantly Christian. Hence ethnic and religious identities may be conjoined, which also tends to reinforce regional zones: the north, predominantly Muslim; the southwest, a mixture of Yoruba Muslims and Christians; and the southeast, predominantly Christian Igbos.
Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has witnessed its share of conflicts, including a 1967-70 civil war when the southeast tried to secede as Biafra. The numerous coups and attempted coups have often had a regional/ethno-religious flavour. Since the return to civilian rule in 1999—the so-called Fourth Republic—insurgencies have flared up in the south-south (Niger Delta) and the northeast (especially Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states), post election violence was serious in Kaduna, and in the Middle Belt, herder-farmer violence continues.
In retrospect, there had been no war based on religion in Nigeria since the end of the Fulani Jihad of Dan Fodio and the Fulani incursion into Yorubaland that was thwarted finally at Osogbo by Ibadan army.
Those crying wolf about Nigeria’s imagined persecution of Christians are therefore dreaming of starting a religious ‘kuraku’ in a country already smouldering under the intense heat of home-grown terrorism, kidnapping which has suddenly become a growth industry, herders versus famers, hungry people versus belly-full political leaders and impoverishment and grinding poverty in the midst of plenty, without hope on the horizon.
No doubt, we still have many rivers to cross.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: A Nation Without Heroes! Reflections on 65th Independence
“Poor is the Nation that has no heroes, but shameful is the Nation that has them and forgets” – Author Unknown
Last Wednesday was October 1 and we celebrated our 65th Independence anniversary, albeit without fanfare, parade or egungun festival. There was no reason to celebrate. An emasculated and bedraggled citizenry, traumatized with economic hardship of biblical proportion, impoverished and pauperized, people were in the last throw of death. Where will their redeemer cometh from?
It is said that the best things in life are free, but not in our clime. Cruising a woman is no more a viable proposition so that our men are no more thinking about marriage. Rents are now beyond the income of workers and the army of unemployed is forced to live a life of squatters. The minimum wage for those lucky to be employed is not enough to take them home. Transportation costs have taken more than half of their wages. To cut costs, many now squat in empty rooms in their offices.
Three scores and five years ago, we had everything before us, but progressively things started moving from bad to worse and today there is nothing before us; we are waiting for death, a revolution or a miracle. It has been a situation of Armageddon. Houses of worship are now filled to the brim. Would you blame them? When all else has failed, they have turned to God for salvation; giving impetus to the ‘God industry’; an industry for all comers, from the chosen to the charlatans.
Sixty-Five years after independence we have no heroes to celebrate, except the conclave of thieves who have robbed our nation blind.
Every country on earth has men and women who lived their lives in the service of their country. Every nation worth the name has its documented history outlining the struggles and achievements of its people. The history of a nation is usually incomplete without its great men, women and heroes and why not, its villains and scoundrels too. The main purpose of heroes is to inspire the future.
Let us consider the case of football and the generation of footballers who won laurels for Nigeria: Many people especially the young ones may not have heard of late Haruna Ilerika (Baba Ruke); ’a prodigious player from an obscure secondary school in Surulere, Lagos. He went on to play for the academicals and the Green Eagles while he was the star player for Stationery Stores (Flaming Flamingos). Ilerika died in obscurity just like other famed players after him.
Today’s children will grow up never knowing that Nigeria ever had such great footballers who brought the country continental fame and became household names. However, with the passage of time and our general decline as a nation, some of these heroes died virtual paupers, emaciated from illness and left behind a destitute family. They became unsung and the heroes in them died. However, a good many of them after football, went on with other chosen careers and became successful in life.
The reasons for the decline of the nation are not far-fetched: We lost our focus and our goal. In the days of glory, we raised and nurtured these heroes from the secondary schools. Those were the days when we excelled in almost any field of sports. Just as schools had unending competitions that threw up heroes in the fields of play, clubs sprang up to continue nurturing these gifted men and women. The police football and athletics club recruited young men and women fresh from school. There was also Ports Authority or The Marines who made waves on the football pitch. Names like Henshaw of Marines readily come to mind and there was the UAC club where Cyril Asoluka was one of the big names. Others were Teslim Thunder Balogun, Dejo Fayemi, Captain Duru.
The proverbial ‘music died’ with the incursion of the military and the bastardization of our educational system. Murtala/Obasanjo decreed the takeover of secondary schools and things have never been the same again. As they say, ‘nothing can ever come from nothing’.
A society that fails to groom and nurture its youths can never expect to excel in sports or athletics. Where are our Nduka Odizors on the tennis courts today, our Thompson Onibokuns, and Laurence Awopegba? They have been consigned to the dustbin of history. We used to have the Ogbe Hard Court tournament in Benin, and the Lord Rumens Tournament in Lagos. The Lagos Lawn that nurtured these men has sadly become a drinking club that features the likes of St Janet to serenade the patrons with her lewd lyrics.
Where we make any tangible waves these days are the products of individual talents that have been lucky to cross the Sahara or the Atlantic to seek grooming and sponsorship in other climes. That is the only reason we hear of such names as Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and the like. Left to this country, such budding stars could have been dimmed and forgotten. Have we produced another Hakeem Olajuwon?
In the recent World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, you hardly see a ‘green-white-green’ in most of the events. With our vast terrain, we could not field any athlete to compete in the 800 meters and above not to talk of the decathlon. The ones that occasionally come to light are so intangible as to make you ashamed. Most who qualified came last in their final race., no high jumpers or pole-vaulters, Haba!
The fault is not in our stars, but in a leadership that is bereft of vision and mission, a leadership that is incapable of galvanizing the energies of its youth, a leadership that has failed in all matters particular to offer a beacon of light to its youth, a leadership that is so infantile that it cannot work out the best possible way of bringing out 11 sharp players out of a population of 200 million souls; a leadership that has abdicated its role in the field of youth empowerment; a leadership that has been kidnapped, ranched and rugared. A leadership that is content with picking its first eleven from ‘Makoko’. No wonder people are no more interested in sporting events and have transferred their preferences to foreign sporting activities such as the Premier League and other European football.
Until we salvage our image and return to the path of righteousness, we would never produce heroes in this country. Those that manage to escape the net did so only by a fluke. Segun Odegbami captured the rot when he wrote: The last decade, 2000 to 2010 is one that presents the greatest difficulty. Player-quality has dropped significantly, team achievements have been few, and truly outstanding players have not shown up as evidenced by the dearth of Nigerian players in the annual selection of Africa’s best players by the CAF. It still rings true today.
Most of our star players in those days were recruited from the academicals and after their stint in the national team, they went to higher institutions abroad or here in Nigeria. There was therefore a succession scheme whereby when a set goes another replaces it.
Adokiye Amiesimaka, fondly called Chief Justice and a former Attorney-General in Rivers State is a product of Academicals football and so was Thompson Usiyen, Nigeria’s best striker of his time. Such was the strength, intensity, excitement, talent-flow and attention-capture capacity of academical football those days. It provided empowerment through well-paying jobs and scholarships to universities.
Names like Niyi Omowon (Omo Bey) of IICC Shooting Stars, a graduate of University of Ibadan and a ‘Great Independite’, while playing for Nigeria. The same goes for ‘No Moless’, late Soji Oshilowo who played for Nigeria while a student of Great Ife, and an ex-student of Mayflower School, Ikenne.
Academicals football, nay schools sports is it and there is the strong need to revive it because it provides a veritable well-pool of talent for the Eagles.
How can a system where corruption thrives, fueled by bribery, brazen lies, cheating and falsification of documents be expected to produce a football or sporting environment that is productive? A nation without heroes is nothing. Robert Clemente
Like in sports and other aspects of life, the quality of life has become Hobbesian and people have become Gazanized. Yet all along we are told that our economy is growing. It has been growing only for the leaders and their cohorts. As for the rest of us, we have increasingly become ‘hewers of wood and drawers of water; or in the Fanonian dialect ‘the wretched of the earth’.
We are all to blame for the retrogression: Both leaders and the led. Nigeria needs all of us to come together to salvage the nation from the rot. The growth in Nigeria’s economy since independence in 1960 has not significantly altered the lives and the general well being of the majority of its citizens. It has been a development despite the people. It is a disarticulated and directionless economy, bequeathing nothing but misery and poverty of every kind on the people.
“Despite being blessed with abundant human and material resources, we have failed to aggregate the parts into the collective whole, essentially because the accumulation of individual greed far outweighs the collective need. And we are still waiting on God’s help “to build a nation where no man is oppressed.” Segun Adeniyi
We should resolve to fashion a development paradigm that would propel us into self sustained growth that would benefit all Nigerians, even ‘though tribes and tongue may differ’. This is the only way we can be ‘proud to serve our sovereign motherland’.
“O Allah our Lord! Send us from heaven a table set (with viands), that there may be for us – for the first and the last of us – a solemn festival and a sign from thee; and provide for our sustenance, for thou art the best Sustainer (of our needs)” (Quran 5:114)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: When Lunatics Take Over the Asylum: Reflections on 65 Years of Independence
By Babatunde Jose
O God of all creation, Grant this our one request, Help us to build a nation Where no man is oppressed, And so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.
The phrase “lunatics have taken over the asylum” is often used to describe a situation where those who are not qualified or competent are in control, leading to chaos or disorder. It originated in a 1919 remark by Richard A. Rowland about the founding of United Artists, suggesting that the least capable individuals are making decisions.
The idiom has been referenced in various contexts, to highlight a lack of proper leadership or oversight. It implies that those supposed to be under supervision are in control. This expression reflects a broader critique of ineffective leadership and the chaos that often ensues from such situations.
Ineffective leadership is characterized by a lack of clear communication, poor decision-making, and a failure to foster a positive work environment. These traits can lead to demoralized followers, and stagnation within an organization or nation.
It is rather unfortunate that the quality of leadership has been declining since the dawn of independence in 1960. It has been one sad story after the other. Our leadership has been in a quagmire.
Prof, Adebayo Williams, writing as Tatalo deposed that: “It has been noted that although humankind first civilized in Africa, he has not continued to do so there. Africa lost it a long time ago. The problem with contemporary Africa and in particular Nigeria is that they are ruled in the main by people on a lower scale of evolution and civilization, specimens of the lower species of humanity, who have seized the levers of power and atrocious governance.
He went on: “Lacking in intellectual, moral, and philosophical anchor, they are fundamentally and genetically incapable of coming up with a set of noble precepts and core values for purposeful and visionary governance which will ameliorate the dire circumstances of their distressed and disoriented people. The result is the frightful noise of state collapse everywhere in Nigeria with the politically undesirable leading the ethnically gullible and electorally culpable to sure perdition.”
Deficient in vision and mission, the leaders are bereft of desired qualities that would engender any attribute that can uplift their people from their state of poverty and lethargy. They are not only corrupt, corrupted and brandless, but are an ugly mintage of human mutation.
Corrupt, irresponsive, irresponsible and incorrigible leadership are indistinguishable sides of the same coin. The irresponsible leadership is callous and spiritually debauched. It is impervious to the pains and plight of its people. It’s a greedy and avaricious leadership that wallows in gluttony.
The political elites have been deficient in the provision of collective goods, including infrastructure, social provisions, regulation, and public order.
The problems and weaknesses arise from a history of flawed elections, the dominance of the ruling party, and scant evidence of political accountability. These have undermined the legitimacy of democratic rule without any dividend to the people. For democracy to thrive it requires strong institutions such as the legislature, courts, police, armed forces and civil service for good governance; but unfortunately, many of these institutions are weak due to poor leadership and corruption.
The weak political structures in Nigeria have also had a negative impact on development. According to Professor Williams, “the country today is witnessing a resurgence of ethnic hostilities, religious disaffection, and regional animosities. There is national anxiety about the state of governance and the structure of the federating units.” The changes promised by the leaders have turned into despondency; with the discovery that elections alone do not resolve national questions but may actually complicate and exacerbate them.
Nigeria society is not homogenous; the political elites in Nigeria, since independence, have not managed this social complexity well. They have manipulated the masses by weaponizing religion and tribalism, which has caused a big divide in the social fabric of the nation.
I am in total agreement with Chidi Amuta’s profile of the Nigerian political class when he wrote that:
“Political parties are merely arrangements among friends or strange bedfellows for the sake of cornering state power for the purpose of distributing patronage . . . . Beyond the drama of electioneering and the ritual of voting, our democracy delivers almost no positive change in the lives of citizens. . . . . . Political actors behave like characters from gangster chronicles.
“Politicians act mostly out of self-interest and narrow short-term calculations rather than far-sighted national goals. Hardly any of the major players in the drama of intrigues . . . . display any serious commitment to national ideals or even a pan-Nigerian vision.
“Nor do we encounter a single individual politician whose stake in the power struggles is fired by any ideological convictions on how best to develop Nigeria. . . . They have no political ancestry, being mostly political orphans with no solid convictions or even ethical moorings or moral qualms whatsoever.
“In quite a number of cases, the major political actors possess no credible educational qualifications. Most are in politics because there is nothing else to do: businesses have failed, professional practices have collapsed, and unemployment has often driven many to the limits of creative survival. They therefore act mostly in pursuit of their immediate personal or small group interests.”
“There is no more dangerous menace to civilisation than a Government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men”. Ludwig Von Mises.
Because of their corruption and self aggrandizement, these leaders are reluctant to leave office and secondly they engage in all forms of play to subvert democracy. This is the bane of sit tight syndrome in Africa: Rwandan President Paul Kagame (President since 2000) has revised the constitution four times. He is serving as President for a record fourth time and still rearing to go.
Paul Biya of Cameroon is the oldest serving ruler in the world. He has been President of Cameroon since 1982. He is the main candidate in the country’s October 12 Presidential election. He is 92! He wants a state burial.
Leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping the culture, productivity, and success of a nation. Effective leadership inspires teams, drives innovation, and achieves strategic objectives. However, when leadership is ineffective, the consequences can be disastrous, leading to demoralized followers, and stagnant growth.
Narrated Ma’qil; I heard the Prophet (saws) saying, “Any man whom Allah has given the authority of ruling some people and he does not look after them in an honest manner, will never feel even the smell of Paradise.” Sahih Muslim – Volume 9, Book 89, Number 264,
Sixty-Five years later, Nigeria still suffers from the crises of equity, capacity and differentiation. Firstly, Equity: which signifies mass participation, universal laws, recruitment on the basis of merit rather than ascriptive criteria. Secondly, Capacity: which signifies governmental performance, efficiency, and effectiveness; secular orientation: And thirdly, Differentiation: which means diffusion and specialization of structures, division of labor and specialization based on integration.
Based on this model, it could be seen that we have not been able to evolve a system that guarantees equality, even though there is mass participation but which in reality is a politics of de-participation as most of the populace are excluded from participation on account of poverty, indifference, incapacitation, and the machination of the elite.
There is also much scriptural criterion in recruitments and allocation of benefits that could have accrued to the people as a result of resort to ethnicity and the bogus criteria of federal character.
Secondly, governance has exhibited a lack of capacity in dealing with issues that demand efficiency and effectiveness. Thirdly, the structure has a tendency towards non-differentiation and as such there is less specialization and integration. The result is that we suffer from a ‘crisis of identity’ and political confusion.
Nigeria’s history is, therefore, replete with short-lived governments, dysfunctional institutions and poor leadership. This has shaped how Nigerians perceive issues of politics and nation building.
Today, we are marching towards the end time as predicted in the Bible:
25 “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea.
26 People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.
27 At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.
28 When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Luke 2: 25-28
War and insecurity, terrorist threats, starvation, uncertain economic times, levies, wage cuts, lay-offs, higher taxes, more pressure on the job, austerity measures, declining income and productivity, currency devaluation, declining value of export, and most important, the shaking of our inner peace. Suddenly, the end time is here. What is happening?
Sixty-five years after independence we now live under very uncertain conditions. All over the country, our people live in constant fear of terrorists, who are known to the authorities and who often dialogue with our incompetent leaders. Industrial scale Kidnapping has become a growth industry while the entire country has become one huge crime scene.
Sixty-five years after independence all our hopes have turned into hopelessness. Our revolution of rising expectations in 1960 has become a revolution of rising frustration.
We are being told to renew our hope; a hope which has already vanished as a result of serial misrule. At this point in the life of this nation, there is no more room for hope. We are at the mercy of unserious political nincompoops.
But, all is not lost. Our leaders need to return this country to the drawing board and arrest the current drift. Perhaps with purposeful resolve, we can retrace our steps to the rightful path and salvage this nation. Failure to do this, the future of our children and the coming generation is being put in serious jeopardy.
But let it be said to our leaders today, Allah De in his column 62 years ago wrote: “Nigeria is more important than any particular champion politician temporarily in office today. One day, they will pass away, but this country from which we are trying to build a nation will be here.” A word they say is enough for the wise.
“Guide us along the Straight Path, the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray.” (Quran 1:6&7)
Barka Juma’at, happy weekend and sober reflection on Independence Anniversary.
Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi
Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?
Adding Value: Who Will Save the Poor? By Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The Right to Development, Public Interest Litigation, and the Rule of Law in Nigeria (Pt. 1)
The Cave of Adulam: The Incubation and the Emergence of True Leadership
2025 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship: Rhema-Love Abraham, 13, Wins N5m Top Prize
Friday Sermon: The Forgotten Remain Forgotten
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Trending
-
Africa4 days ago
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
-
Featured5 days ago
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
-
Featured4 days ago
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
-
Featured6 days ago
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
-
Africa5 days ago
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
-
Business5 days ago
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
-
News4 days ago
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
-
Featured5 days ago
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC