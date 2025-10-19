Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?

By Kayode Emola

In the closing remarks of his now-famous interview titled “I Don’t Believe in One Nigeria” with the Thisday Sunday Newspaper on 13 April 1997, Tinubu expresses frustration at the state of affairs in Nigeria. He further called for a more inclusive and just system of governance, insisting that unless the country is restructured along lines that respect the diversity of its people, the unity of Nigeria will remain a myth”.

Could we say that the President was naïve at that time when he was calling for the restructuring of Nigeria? Or is it that this is a political mantra that soothes the elites of Nigeria to give the Nigerian populace something to hope for that they know will never materialise?

For those who care to listen, Nigeria can never be restructured, and anyone asking for restructuring or regionalism is living in a fool’s paradise. Time will not permit me today to go into more details on the reasons why Nigeria cannot be restructured. Maybe on a later day, I might be able to analyse the full details of why Nigeria cannot be restructured.

The bottom line is that we went to war from 1967-1970 because the government of the day didn’t want restructuring. Instead, Gowon, who was the military head of state then, created 12 states of the federation, and from then on, Nigeria was further balkanised into 21 states, and then to 30 states, and finally to 36 states. We should remember that all these were done during the military era, and they were done for a purpose, which is to frustrate restructuring. Again, time will also not permit me to dissect this today properly.

We can see that those clamouring for restructuring today have a better candidate in the president of Nigeria to make it happen if he wanted to, but who has not uttered a word on it since he became president. Is that because the president of Nigeria knows that the cry for restructuring is just a ruse to keep those disillusioned with Nigeria with hope that Nigeria has a chance of survival?

Nigeria is long gone, and those in power are just carrying the carcass of a dead nation. How can someone explain that with inflation at over 27% and minimum wage at around $30/month, Nigeria is still a work in progress? Over 100 years ago, the minimum wage was around $33/month. Have we gone forward or have we gone backwards? Can the Nigerian politicians live on $30/month salary like millions of Nigerians are doing and still see the country as a viable project? Your guess is as good as mine.

The Truth is that President Tinubu is a master class politician who will say things to please his grassroots base. However, when push comes to shove, President Tinubu will only do what will make him survive in his own position as the leader and godfather of his empire.

Tinubu never believed in ‘One Nigeria’ and never will he believe in ‘One Nigeria’, but because he is the president of Nigeria, he doesn’t care if Nigeria burns to the ground. As long as he continues in power and his stooges continue to give him reverence for a job well done, then the rest of us can go to blazes.

However, I know that one day, just like Chief Obafemi Awolowo predicted that the suffering of Nigerians will get so severe that it is the people themselves who will revolt against the government. Let’s not think that day is far ahead; it is as close as the dawn of a new day.

We all witnessed what happened to the 8th President of Sri Lanka (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) and his family in 2022. They thought they had Sri Lanka at the palm of their hands as their personal possession until a nationwide protest toppled the government. The same is what happened in Nepal last month when the Nepalese government was toppled by its people.

Tinubu should not wait until there is a massive protest by the people before he does the right thing. He should convene a Sovereign National Conference and let the ethnic nationalities decide their future. The last time we had a conference of a similar sort was in 1957, when Nigeria was fighting for its independence from Britain.

Since that agreement was broken by the military in 1966, the people of Nigeria deserve another conference to decide their future and not just a patched job by the military. The Nigerian people deserve a better country, and not just the one dictated to them by the politicians.

They deserve to live in their own homeland to build the country of their dreams and not just chase illusions in foreign lands. Many Nigerians from the North to the South are fed up with politicians telling them Nigeria will one day be better when there are no concrete steps by the politician to better the lot of the people.

The mood music is that the ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria want to go their separate ways as Nigeria is no longer a viable project. However, if the government of the day or their successor thinks they can forcefully keep Nigeria as one, then what happened in several war-torn countries like Sudan, Somalia, former Yugoslavia etc, may be staring in our face with an ever-increasing population being born into poverty.

I hope and pray that the Yoruba people will not be caught off guard. We should remember that the Igbo nation went to war between 1967 to 1970, and they have not relented their effort since then. The Yoruba seem to be lagging in sensitising our people that Nigeria is the reason many of our people are running out of the country seeking greener pastures abroad.

The earlier we start sensitising our people that the Yoruba nation is the only way out of this mess we find ourselves in, the better it will be for all of us. The remnants of Nigeria who shall go their own way too will still be where they are, but we shall be good neighbours and trading partners to one another.

We Yoruba people, shall pursue growth and development for our people, and our people shall have a place where they can call home without fear of being kidnapped or killed by alien invaders. This is where the true hope of a renewed nation lies and not in the failed British experiment called Nigeria.