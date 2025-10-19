Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?
By Kayode Emola
Last week Monday, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III, during the meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria (NCTRN) stated that nothing will cause the breakup of the country. I wish it were easier said than done that just a mere statement by the Sultan can keep Nigeria as one.
The statement by the Sultan confirms our position as self-determination activists that the only pathway for Nigeria is dissolution. It also points to the fact that those still clamouring for restructuring or regionalism are on a wild goose chase. The Fulani are scared and rightly so for their future in the eventual breakup of Nigeria.
If history has taught us anything, it is that no matter how strong an empire is, it will one day give way to the emergence of another. Russia today did not expect that over fifteen countries would come out of the old Soviet Union. Yugoslavia never expected that Slovenia and Croatia would break the union. Likewise, the Rajapaksa’s family of Sri Lanka never expected the people to force them out of power in 2022.
My message to the Sultan is, don’t be too overconfident that Nigeria can never break upevery day. Rather, advice the government of Nigeria and the Fulani killing machine that everyday may be for the thief, but one day will be for the owner.
When Nigerians finally wake from their slumber, I am sure that no force on earth can stop their advancement to the seat of power. When God said it was time for the Israelites to come out of Egypt, not even the Pharaoh and his people could stop the mass exodus of the Jewish people out of Egypt.
I want to call on all our Yoruba people to know that Nigeria was not created as a country to benefit us. Therefore, trying to do everything within our power to keep it as one is only playing into the hands of the Fulani and British people who want to continue to have unfettered access to our natural resources.
If we continue to think that we can outsmart the Fulani politicians and their hegemony because one of our own is the president of Nigeria. Then we are of most people on earth miserable. Everyone in Nigeria knows that the current Nigeria is unsustainable, and even outsiders know it.
The introduction of taxes for everyone by the president is a way of the government saying there is nothing left to run this country so everyone must contribute in keeping this false amalgam going. However, it may be the straw that will finally break the Camel’s back when you ask people who have given their all, including their dignity, to give what they don’t have.
Currently, Nigeria is at a breaking point; if not, the Sultan will not be saying that Nigeria cannot break up. I believe the Sultan was not making that statement from a position of strength; rather, he was making that statement from a position of fear as he and his fellow Fulani caliphate are seeing the handwriting on the wall.
The Fulani elites have thought that no one in the world can question their audacity and what they have turned Nigeria into. However, they are seeing that the pressure from within and outside the country is beginning to reveal the fundamental flaws in Nigeria.
The fact that some top military officers were arrested last week for a coup plot also shows that Nigeria is living on borrowed time. My take is that if the Sultan believes that Nigeria can never break up, he doesn’t need a forum of traditional rulers to announce it. The traditional rulers present in that meeting are not his subjects, and he therefore does not have the authority to impose his own desires on them.
It is clearly the desire of the Sultan for Nigeria not to break up; however, the reality is different. Nigeria’s foundation dictates that the country be dissolved with immediate effect. If not, a day will come when even the politicians will look for a hiding place, but none will be available. I pray and hope that the politicians of Nigeria will do the right thing so that posterity will judge them favourably.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Does President Tinubu Now Believe in One Nigeria?
By Kayode Emola
In the closing remarks of his now-famous interview titled “I Don’t Believe in One Nigeria” with the Thisday Sunday Newspaper on 13 April 1997, Tinubu expresses frustration at the state of affairs in Nigeria. He further called for a more inclusive and just system of governance, insisting that unless the country is restructured along lines that respect the diversity of its people, the unity of Nigeria will remain a myth”.
Could we say that the President was naïve at that time when he was calling for the restructuring of Nigeria? Or is it that this is a political mantra that soothes the elites of Nigeria to give the Nigerian populace something to hope for that they know will never materialise?
For those who care to listen, Nigeria can never be restructured, and anyone asking for restructuring or regionalism is living in a fool’s paradise. Time will not permit me today to go into more details on the reasons why Nigeria cannot be restructured. Maybe on a later day, I might be able to analyse the full details of why Nigeria cannot be restructured.
The bottom line is that we went to war from 1967-1970 because the government of the day didn’t want restructuring. Instead, Gowon, who was the military head of state then, created 12 states of the federation, and from then on, Nigeria was further balkanised into 21 states, and then to 30 states, and finally to 36 states. We should remember that all these were done during the military era, and they were done for a purpose, which is to frustrate restructuring. Again, time will also not permit me to dissect this today properly.
We can see that those clamouring for restructuring today have a better candidate in the president of Nigeria to make it happen if he wanted to, but who has not uttered a word on it since he became president. Is that because the president of Nigeria knows that the cry for restructuring is just a ruse to keep those disillusioned with Nigeria with hope that Nigeria has a chance of survival?
Nigeria is long gone, and those in power are just carrying the carcass of a dead nation. How can someone explain that with inflation at over 27% and minimum wage at around $30/month, Nigeria is still a work in progress? Over 100 years ago, the minimum wage was around $33/month. Have we gone forward or have we gone backwards? Can the Nigerian politicians live on $30/month salary like millions of Nigerians are doing and still see the country as a viable project? Your guess is as good as mine.
The Truth is that President Tinubu is a master class politician who will say things to please his grassroots base. However, when push comes to shove, President Tinubu will only do what will make him survive in his own position as the leader and godfather of his empire.
Tinubu never believed in ‘One Nigeria’ and never will he believe in ‘One Nigeria’, but because he is the president of Nigeria, he doesn’t care if Nigeria burns to the ground. As long as he continues in power and his stooges continue to give him reverence for a job well done, then the rest of us can go to blazes.
However, I know that one day, just like Chief Obafemi Awolowo predicted that the suffering of Nigerians will get so severe that it is the people themselves who will revolt against the government. Let’s not think that day is far ahead; it is as close as the dawn of a new day.
We all witnessed what happened to the 8th President of Sri Lanka (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) and his family in 2022. They thought they had Sri Lanka at the palm of their hands as their personal possession until a nationwide protest toppled the government. The same is what happened in Nepal last month when the Nepalese government was toppled by its people.
Tinubu should not wait until there is a massive protest by the people before he does the right thing. He should convene a Sovereign National Conference and let the ethnic nationalities decide their future. The last time we had a conference of a similar sort was in 1957, when Nigeria was fighting for its independence from Britain.
Since that agreement was broken by the military in 1966, the people of Nigeria deserve another conference to decide their future and not just a patched job by the military. The Nigerian people deserve a better country, and not just the one dictated to them by the politicians.
They deserve to live in their own homeland to build the country of their dreams and not just chase illusions in foreign lands. Many Nigerians from the North to the South are fed up with politicians telling them Nigeria will one day be better when there are no concrete steps by the politician to better the lot of the people.
The mood music is that the ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria want to go their separate ways as Nigeria is no longer a viable project. However, if the government of the day or their successor thinks they can forcefully keep Nigeria as one, then what happened in several war-torn countries like Sudan, Somalia, former Yugoslavia etc, may be staring in our face with an ever-increasing population being born into poverty.
I hope and pray that the Yoruba people will not be caught off guard. We should remember that the Igbo nation went to war between 1967 to 1970, and they have not relented their effort since then. The Yoruba seem to be lagging in sensitising our people that Nigeria is the reason many of our people are running out of the country seeking greener pastures abroad.
The earlier we start sensitising our people that the Yoruba nation is the only way out of this mess we find ourselves in, the better it will be for all of us. The remnants of Nigeria who shall go their own way too will still be where they are, but we shall be good neighbours and trading partners to one another.
We Yoruba people, shall pursue growth and development for our people, and our people shall have a place where they can call home without fear of being kidnapped or killed by alien invaders. This is where the true hope of a renewed nation lies and not in the failed British experiment called Nigeria.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad
By Kayode Emola
I believe by now, the alarm bells are all over the place that the Fulani have no two intentions than to take over the whole of Nigeria as a homeland for themselves. To achieve this, they have decided that the best option is to annihilate the current occupants of the land, wherever they may be.
This explains the incessant killings of farmers, young women, and children in the villages and communities across Nigeria, and especially in Yorubaland. Rather than the government of the country putting measures in place to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people that make up Nigeria. The government is parleying with the Fulani terrorists because of the 2027 elections.
Last week Thursday, 2nd October 2025, two Jewish men were killed in a terrorist attack in Manchester, UK, which prompted international outrage. The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, had to cut short his trip to Copenhagen to attend a Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting.
In his earlier remarks shortly after the incident, the Prime Minister promised extra resources to tackle hate crime and to fight terrorism. If we compare this to the events unfolding in Nigeria and the government’s response, we see a clear neglect of duties by political officeholders in Nigeria.
Countless people have been killed or kidnapped for ransom in Kogi, Kwara, and several parts of Nigeria since the beginning of this year. On 23rd September 2025, two police officers were killed in Kogi state, yet there was no fuss about it. The media in Nigeria did not even report it, and life continued as though nothing had happened.
On 28th September 2025, about fifteen Yoruba people were killed in Oke Ode village, Kwara State. Again, the Nigerian press was silent, and life moves on as though nothing had happened. All these killings are happening on an industrial scale by the Fulani to frighten the Yoruba people out of their towns and communities so that they can occupy the land for themselves.
Yet rather than the Yoruba politicians and the elite seeing what is happening to their people, they are currently soliciting the help of the Fulani for the 2027 general election. The President of Nigeria has not, since the recent killings or previous killings, made a public statement as to the terrorists’ attack happening to innocent citizens in their towns and villages.
The Yoruba people are left to their own devices to defend themselves against trained jihadists who are on a conquest mission. Not only are the Yoruba people left to themselves with nothing to fight with. Those who have dane guns have been dislodged by the security operatives in Nigeria before all these attacks by the Fulani terrorists, leaving them in harm’s way.
This goes to show that the government itself has a hand in the extrajudicial killing of the Yoruba and other indigenous people in Nigeria. For heaven’s sake, how can known terrorists be giving press interviews, and yet the government says they are helpless in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is facing?
The government knows the hideouts of these killers, yet fails to go after them. It is as though the Nigerian government is providing a sanctuary for the Fulani terrorists in Nigeria. Or how can we explain that to date, no attacker of those two law enforcement officers killed on 23rd September has been arrested. Let alone the terrorists that killed over fifteen Yoruba people in Oke-Ode.
In all of this, it is very clear that the government is failing in its primary duty, which is to secure the lives and properties of the people. Therefore, those who can provide security for themselves had better start to make arrangements for themselves and their families if they don’t want to be the next victims of the Fulani terrorist massacre.
Communities should band together to provide security for themselves and to devise a means of alerting themselves whenever they are being attacked. It must be a collective call to action to protect the very heart and soul of the Yoruba people and our heritage.
Above all, we cannot continue to live in our own land with one eye open all the time for the fear of being killed by an invading Fulani force who are on a mission to conquer. It is time for every Yoruba person, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, to rise to put a stop to this senseless killing.
The only effective way to do this is to demand our sovereign Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria. Many Yoruba people had thought that if a Yoruba person were to be the President of Nigeria, then the killings in Yoruba land would stop. However, we have seen that making a Yoruba man the president of Nigeria was a ruse to stop the Yoruba people from demanding their own independent country.
If we fail to demand our independent Yoruba nation now that a Yoruba man is president. We should not think that the world will hear us when a Fulani person becomes the president in a few years. We all witnessed what happened to us from 2015 to 2023 when Buhari, a Fulani man, was president of Nigeria.
What will happen if we fail to get our sovereignty now is better imagined than experienced. I am therefore appealing to the senses of our people that Nigeria was not built for us. We have no business being in Nigeria, and the longer we delay our exit from Nigeria, the more innocent lives that will be lost.
Let us not think that the Fulani will show us mercy when they capture our land for themselves. Those who think that because they practice the same Islamic religion will give them an edge will soon realise that what happened to the Hausaland in Northern Nigeria will be child’s play compared to what will happen in Yorubaland.
For those who think they will escape to Europe, America, and other developed countries like Australia and Canada. They will soon realise that there is no sanctuary away from our homeland, and anything short of our own independence will not accord us the respect we deserve among the comity of nations.
Therefore, the time to act is now. Our Yoruba nation, with a population of over 70 million in Nigeria, has all it takes to provide adequate security for itself. We have all the resources to provide a good, healthy living for our people. Let us work hard now to put our case before the international community so that our chances of leaving this contraption called Nigeria can become a reality. We do not want to be a victim of the Fulani jihad going on in Nigeria at the moment.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Kings and their Relevance in the 21st Century
By Kayode Emola
A few days ago, we witnessed the coronation of the newly appointed Olubadan of Ibadan land, His Royal Highness Oba Rasidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan. During his inauguration, he could be heard asking for the creation of Ibadan State from the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
It makes me wonder what the kings in Yorubaland do when they are faced with bigger challenges, such as insecurity and starvation in the land. No doubt, Ladoja may not hold any more political office until he goes to where the elders go after their time on earth.
The pressing question that should be on every Yoruba person’s lips now is, Do we need more state creation in Nigeria before development can reach the people? Or is this question from the Olubadan another showman and a means to an end for some new set of political office holders?
With the current invasion of Yorubaland by Fulani terrorists, who have not hidden their agenda for conquest. I believe the many kings in Yoruba land can do much better than just looking for political appointments for their stooges. Yoruba land is under siege with the several killings going on daily. This is not the time to be complacent; hence, what happened to northern Africa and Turkey may one day happen to us. God forbids!
There are over 3,000 kings in Yoruba land, holding that ancestral position that is linked to the ground where they have their domain. The original belief of the Yoruba people is that the kings are representatives of Olodumare (God) and are divine. As such, they should put the needs of their people at heart, and I believe nothing is more serious now than the security of the lives and property of our people.
However, we see clearly now that some of the Yoruba kings have brought disrepute to an agelong institution that should be the pinnacle of our society. Many kings look the other way whilst innocent people are being murdered by terrorists. They justify their silence by using the long-standing mantra that they can’t do anything, whereas they have enormous power and influence on any government of the day.
I believe that it is very disheartening for our kings in Yoruba land to stand on the sidelines whilst our people are being driven out of their communities en masse. Our Yoruba kings have a moral obligation and duty to come together in their thousands to confront the security menace facing the Yoruba people.
This is not the time for them to be diplomatic and watch on whilst their people are being butchered daily. The Yoruba people deserve better, and it would be best if the kings could use any political capital left in their arsenal to bring justice for the Yoruba people.
If our Yoruba kings want to be relevant in this 21st century, they must realise that they need to up their game from showmen to action takers. It can no longer be business as usual when our kings are partying away whilst Yoruba land burns.
Those who are close to them need to tell them that they can either stand up for the Yoruba land and its people now or be ready to become vassals to the Fulani people in not too long a future if the Yoruba land is finally captured by the Fulani warlords. Again, God forbids that this becomes our lot.
