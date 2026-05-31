Voice of Emancipation: As Nigeria Burns, Politicians Prepare For Elections

By Kayode Emola

What should ordinarily horrify any sane society always seems to be normalised in Nigeria, a supposed giant of Africa. Killings and kidnappings have now become a political sport that politicians deploy to undo their opponents. What started like a mere rebellion by a sectarian group (Boko Haram) in Maiduguri has now engulfed the entire country like wildfire, yet there is no solution in sight.

Those who hold political positions and others vying for the same positions have no concrete plan to proffer any solution to the insecurity problems. They all promise what they would do to tackle insecurity during elections, only to get into power and suddenly realise insecurity is a demon unleashed from hell that cannot be caged.

It cannot be right that those who hold political positions abuse their first agency, which is the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens. Every citizen has a fundamental right that must be protected at all costs. In Nigeria, the contrast is the case, the security agencies from the military to the police and other civil and paramilitary defences in the country no longer see their primary duty as the protection of lives.

No one of this agency is bold enough to defy the odds just to do the right thing. Every military and paramilitary outfit now see themselves as an agent of conformity rather than an agent of change. They have failed Nigerians in a manner that cannot be explained even to a little child, and it’s high time something is done about it. Our people can’t continue to be slaughtered like chickens whilst the politicians look away as though unbothered by the problem.

How can it be right that in a country that has territorial integrity, armed terrorists can go into a particular community in Ogbomosho to kidnap people, and all the politicians can think of in Oyo State is primary elections. In other kidnappings that have happened in places like Kwara State, these terrorists spend hours, and in some cases, days to kidnap a whole village and no security agency is alerted, despite it taking them multiple trips to carry out their nefarious activities.

If someone can help me make this make sense, then I would be most grateful. It shows that it is not as though the military and paramilitary outfits cannot deal with the situation. What this shows is that the Nigerian government have lost the will to continue to govern the same people they swore with the Bible and Quran to protect.

If that is the case, it is not a question of letting every nationality in Nigeria pull out of Nigeria. Rather, the situation has called for every citizen to acquire a basic weapon to defend themselves, according to the Director of State Security (DSS) Director General (DG) Tosin Ajayi. If people now begin to acquire basic ammunition to defend themselves and their community, these terrorists would not dare to attack them.

Otherwise, our civilian population will continue to call on the politicians who are tone deaf to the insecurity problems bedevilling the country but alive to the political machinations going on around them. Our political class have now shown clearly that the only thing they’re interested in is their own positions and political future. Even if the country burns to the ground, they don’t care as long as they can pick themselves and their families up and move on with whatever they’ve looted.

I hope and pray that our Yoruba people can wake up to smell the coffee and see that Nigeria’s time as a country is up. It has lost every moral position in the world to continue to stand among the comity of nations as a viable country. If the international community does not act sooner rather than later, then God Almighty will intervene in His own way and might deliver the innocent people of Nigeria from bloodshed. Otherwise, a bloody civil war may soon erupt that would take the lives of countless millions of people.