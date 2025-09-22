News
Presidency Tackles El-Rufai over ‘Life President’ Plot Allegation Against Tinubu
Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has criticised former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, noting that his recent remarks against this administration, is a desperate act of a man threatened by the rising political profile of the president.
Onanuga’s submission comes in direct response to the former governor’s claim that President Tinubu may become president for life if Nigerians fail to unite and remove him in 2027.
However, the presidential media aide, in a statement late on Sunday, stressed that El-Rufai is hallucinating and needs help, adding that the former governor’ declaration is another failed attempt to remove Tinubu from power.
Onanuga added that Tinubu is a committed democrat who has no intention of remaining in office beyond the constitutionally allowed two years.
He dismissed El-Rufai’s speculation that Tinubu may want to become a life president as unfounded and baseless.
“Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai appears to need some help, especially given his recent unfounded claims and speculations about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is increasingly evident that El-Rufai has recognised the futility of attempts by his associates in his new party to prevent President Tinubu’s likely re-election in 2027. This plot is proving to be unattainable, a mission doomed to fail.
“After reports of the grand reception President Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, El-Rufai was clearly surprised by the depth of support the President continues to enjoy in the North. This stands in stark contrast to his narrative that the region has abandoned the President.
“In response, he resorted to spreading further unfounded stories, including the claim that President Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027—a speculation that is baseless and absurd.
“President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027.
“Governor Uba Sani may wish to reach out to his predecessor, as El-Rufai could benefit from some professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications on Tinubu and 2027,” he wrote.
Fubara Meets Tinubu in Post Reinstatement Visit to Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu on Monday received the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the State House, Abuja.
Monday’s meeting is the first known encounter between the President and Fubara since his reinstatement last Thursday after the six-month state of emergency in Rivers State.
The meeting began at about 07:00 pm when Fubara was spotted entering the President’s office complex.
End of Emergency Rule: Gov Fubara Arrives in Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The governor arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airportat about 11:50 a.m. on Friday, more than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ended the six-month emergency rule in the state.
He was greeted by a crowd of supporters who had earlier converged at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, awaiting his arrival.
While the House of Assembly resumed sitting on Thursday, Fubara did not show up at the Government House, despite the hundreds of supporters who had gathered to welcome him.
House Assembly Resumes, Tasks Fubara on Submission of Budget, Commissioner-Nominees
The Rivers State House of Assembly has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of commissioner-nominees to the House for consideration.
The lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, made the call when they resumed sitting on Thursday, less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ended the emergency rule in the State.
However, on the Order Paper for the day, there is only one item, which was a Motion to Set Legislative Agenda for the Remainder of the Year for the 10th Assembly.
Although Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, were expected to take over the leadership of the state today, six months after President Bola Tinubu imposed emergency rule on the state, they had yet to arrive at the Government House in Port Harcourt as of 4:50 pm on Thursday.
An excited crowd of supporters gathered at the Government House waiting to welcome the governor and his deputy in the early hour of the day.
Officials from the state emergency services were also on the ground.
Fubara and his deputy had been away from the governance of the state for six months, after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing a political crisis.
Tinubu had also suspended the governor, his deputy, and the House of Assembly members.
The state of emergency ended on Wednesday.
The former administrator, retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who handed over the reins of power on Wednesday night, urged political actors in the state to embrace mutual respect and dialogue in a State broadcast.
