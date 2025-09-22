Presidency Tackles El-Rufai over ‘Life President’ Plot Allegation Against Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has criticised former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, noting that his recent remarks against this administration, is a desperate act of a man threatened by the rising political profile of the president.

Onanuga’s submission comes in direct response to the former governor’s claim that President Tinubu may become president for life if Nigerians fail to unite and remove him in 2027.

However, the presidential media aide, in a statement late on Sunday, stressed that El-Rufai is hallucinating and needs help, adding that the former governor’ declaration is another failed attempt to remove Tinubu from power.

Onanuga added that Tinubu is a committed democrat who has no intention of remaining in office beyond the constitutionally allowed two years.

He dismissed El-Rufai’s speculation that Tinubu may want to become a life president as unfounded and baseless.

“Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai appears to need some help, especially given his recent unfounded claims and speculations about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is increasingly evident that El-Rufai has recognised the futility of attempts by his associates in his new party to prevent President Tinubu’s likely re-election in 2027. This plot is proving to be unattainable, a mission doomed to fail.

“After reports of the grand reception President Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday, El-Rufai was clearly surprised by the depth of support the President continues to enjoy in the North. This stands in stark contrast to his narrative that the region has abandoned the President.

“In response, he resorted to spreading further unfounded stories, including the claim that President Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027—a speculation that is baseless and absurd.

“President Tinubu is a democrat who does not intend to stay in office beyond May 28, 2031, when re-elected in 2027.

“Governor Uba Sani may wish to reach out to his predecessor, as El-Rufai could benefit from some professional counselling to steer him away from his recent hallucinations and political fabrications on Tinubu and 2027,” he wrote.