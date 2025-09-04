Islam
Death and Its Mysteries 3: Resurrection and Afterlife of the Soul
By Babatunde Jose
9“Verily, We shall indeed bring the dead back to life,”(Ya Sin 36:12).
In order to go on living after the death of the body, we should have to exist spiritually. Therefore, our soul must continue after we are dead. The belief in the soul has been based on metaphysical dissertations and on revelations that claimed to be divine. Religion, faith, sentiment, desire, and fear are not proofs: Yet, the soul manifests itself in many ways which are inexplicable, confounding the religionists and ardent ‘believers’.
It is invisible to the naked eye but it’s there all the time, just as we feel nothing of the formidable movements of the planet on which our feet rest. It appears stable, immovable, with fixed positions. But it rushes through space, bearing us with it, at an unbelievable speed of 107,000 kilometers an hour, but we feel it not.
As it is granted—and proved—that our organs of perception do not reveal things to us as they are, and often give us false or erroneous impressions concerning movements of the earth, the weight of the air, radiations, electricity, magnetism, etc., we are not justified in thinking that what we see represents the only reality; we are even invited to admit the contrary.
Invisible beings may exist about us. Who would have imagined the microbes before they were discovered? But they swarm by millions and play a considerable part in the life of all organisms.
Appearances do not reveal reality to us. There is only one reality directly appreciated by us, —that is our thought. And what is most undeniably real in man is the spirit.
Thought is the most precious, the most personal, and the most independent thing possessed by man. Its liberty cannot be attacked. You can torture the body, imprison it, drive it by material force; but you can do nothing against thought.
The universe is ruled by spirit, and when we study this spirit in man, we ascertain that it is neither physical energy nor matter. It makes use of both and it often governs them according to its will.
The breathing of the vapors of ether or of chloroform destroys all general sensitiveness, so that persons who have been placed in this extraordinary physiological state can undergo the most serious operations without feeling them.
Ramon de la Sagra presents this phenomenon as a scientific demonstration of the existence of the soul. The soul and the body are certainly not the same thing, as they are so manifestly separated here; thanks to the influence of ether or anesthesia, the soul continues to think as an individual, while the body is tortured by the surgeon’s scalpel. These two elements of the human whole are separated here by the agent of anesthesia.
Everything proves to us that the human soul is a substance distinct from the body. Despite its etymology, the “soul” is not a breath; it is an intellectual entity.
Having come this far we can now examine the question of the resurrection and the afterlife of the soul.
The concepts of resurrection and the afterlife of the soul are central to many religious beliefs, where they encompass the immortality of the soul and the promise of eternal life through resurrection.
Of the three main Jewish sects of the 1st century AD, the Sadducees held that both soul and body perished at death, the Essenes that the soul was immortal but the flesh was not, and the Pharisees that the soul was immortal and that the body would be resurrected to house it. Of these three positions, Jesus and the early Christians appear to have been closest to that of the Pharisees.
Resurrection, also known as anastasis, is the concept of coming back to life after dying. While the resurrection of Jesus is by far the most famous case, the concept of death and rebirth has been around for a very long time; long before Judaism. The religious motif of the dying-and-rising deity can be found in a number of mythological traditions, namely ancient Egypt, ancient Greece, ancient Rome, and Norse mythology, to name a few.
Tammuz, the spring and fertility god of Mesopotamia died each winter and came back to life every spring. The Greek myth of Hades and Persephone is similar.
The Egyptian god of life, fertility, and agriculture was murdered by his brother, Set. Isis embalmed Osiris’ remains and he resurrected, becoming the god of the underworld.
Hindu tradition also has a resurrection story and Resurrection is also present in Buddhist tradition. A Chinese diplomat called Songyun was crossing the Pamir Mountains when he crossed paths with the Buddhist monk Bodhidharma, who was wearing just one shoe. When asked about it, Bodhidharma said he was going home to India, and told Songyun to ask about the missing shoe when he arrived in Shaolin. When Songyun arrived and asked the monks about it, he was arrested for lying. It became evident that Bodhidharma had died years earlier, and when the monks opened up Bodhidharma’s tomb, they found a single shoe inside. Bodhidharma had resurrected from the dead.
Examples of resurrection can also be found in Norse mythology. Odin, the all-father of Germanic paganism, hung himself from a tree and pierced his body with a spear. On the ninth day, he was resurrected.
Quetzalcoatl is a feathered serpent god from ancient Mesoamerica. The important deity was worshiped by a number of civilizations, including the Aztecs, Mayans, and Toltec cultures. In virtually all cultural traditions there is a story of how Quetzalcoatl dies and comes back from the dead.
Another example is the resurrection story of Greek poet Aristeas, who died, his body disappeared, and he returned seven years later.
The legend of the phoenix is a textbook example of rebirth and resurrection, where a new phoenix rises from the ashes of the old one.
There are a few examples of resurrection in the Old Testament. One of them can be found in 1 Kings 17:17–24, where a young boy was raised from death after prophet Elijah prayed to God.
In 2 Kings 4:32–37, we can find another resurrection story. Prophet Elisha raises the son of the Shunammite woman from the dead.
Apostle Paul managed to bring a young man called Eutychus back to life after he fell from a window. (Acts 20:7-12).
In the Quran we find the story of the ‘People of the Cave’ in Surah Al-Kahf (Chapter 18 of the Quran); it narrates the tale of a group of young men who sought refuge in a cave to escape persecution for their faith in Allah. They died for 300, and when they awoke, they found that their society had changed significantly.
Ezra was a saint and a wise man. He went out one day to his own farm, came to a deserted, ruined place and felt the heat. Looking at what remained of the ruins and the bones, he exclaimed: “Oh! How will Allah ever bring it to life after its death?”(Quran 2:259)
Allah sent the Angel of Death to take his life. He remained dead for 100 years. After 100 years, Allah sent an angel upon Ezra to revive his heart and his eyes in order for him to feel and see how Allah revives the dead.
Verily, We it is Who give life and cause death; and to Us is the final return, (Surah Khaf 18:43)
Akhirah is the term for life after death in Islam. It is believed that Allah decides when an individual dies, and the deceased remain in the grave until the Day of Judgment or Yawm al-din when the person is lifted from the grave and is brought before Allah to be judged for their deeds. This belief is called the resurrection of the body.
And all of them are coming to Him on the Day of Resurrection alone.(Surah Maryam 19:95)
The Day of Qiyamah, also known as Yawm al-Qiyāmah or Yawm ad-Dīn, is a pivotal event in Islamic eschatology. It signifies the end of the world and the resurrection of all human beings for divine judgment. This day is emphasized throughout the Quran and Hadith, highlighting its importance in Islamic faith as one of the six articles of belief.
The day of resurrection (mentioned 70 times in the Quran) will be the time when all of humankind will be brought back to their original physical form. There will be a time on earth when everything that God created will cease. Every human being, from the past to the present, will be resurrected and examined by their deeds. This day is called the “Day of Judgment.”
“O mankind! If you are in doubt concerning the resurrection, then, verily, We created you from dust, then from a drop, then from a clot, then from a lump of flesh [both] shaped and shapeless, that We make it clear for you. And We cause what We will to remain in the wombs for an appointed time, and afterwards We bring you forth as infants: then you attain your full strength.
And among you there is he who dies [young] and among you there is he who is brought back to the most abject time of life so that, after knowledge, he knows nothing. And you see the earth barren, but when We send down water on it, it thrills and swells and puts forth every lovely kind [of growth].
That is because Allah is Reality, and it is He Who gives life to the dead, and it is He Who has power over all things, and because the Hour [of Judgment] will come concerning which there is no doubt, and because Allah will raise those who are in the graves.” (22:5-7)
La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka Inni Kuntu Minaz Zalimin
Barka Juma’at and a happy long weekend.
Friday Sermon: Death and Its Mysteries 2: Immortality of the Soul
They ask thee concerning the Spirit (Ruh). Say: “The Spirit (cometh) by command of my Lord: Of knowledge it is only a little that is communicated to you, (O men!)” (Al-Isra 17:85)
The problem with the immortality of the soul has not yet been solved in the affirmative, but neither has it been solved in the negative, but continues to be mired in mystery.
What is the Soul and what is its definition? No one knows the definition of Soul. The Qur’an talks about the Soul but the interpretation of the above verse differs from one scholar to the other.
Some scholars say the word Ruh in this verse does not mean Soul but it means the Qur’an. And when you ask them how they arrived at that conclusion, they say the Quran is called Ruh in the Qur’an itself: He causes the angels to descend with this Ruh, bestowed at His behest upon whomever He wills of His servants: “Warn all human beings that there is no deity save Me: be, therefore conscious of Me.” (An-Nahl 16:2) In this regard it has no connection with the Soul.
Another being identified with the term Ruh in the Qur’an is the angel Gabriel who came with revelations to the Prophet: “The Ruh came with the Qur’an directly to your heart so you will be one of the warners” (Ash-Shu’ara, 26:194). So the word Ruh could have several meanings but the definition of the Soul, as we understand it, eludes us.
When the ulama (religious scholars) talk about the Soul, they talk about its characteristics only; they do not talk about what it is. Some scholars say it is like the water in a rose or a flower, it gives it life.
Others nowadays offer an analogy with electricity in a wire – if there is electricity flowing in the wire it is said to be alive, if not the wire is dead. But the Soul, per se, no one has been able to define it until now and the field is wide open for more thinking; it is not closed. We are urged to seek knowledge about the Soul. We may not reach our goal but we have to try.
And there is the other question: Where was the Soul before it entered the body? Nobody knows. All we know is that the Soul is the second stage in the creation of Man.
The Qur’an describes it in Sura Al Mu’minūn:
Man We did create from a quintessence (of clay); Then We placed him as (a drop of) sperm in a place of rest, firmly fixed; Then We made the sperm into a clot of congealed blood; then of that clot We made a (fetus) lump; then We made out of that lump bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then We developed out of it another creature. So blessed be Allah, the Best to create! After that, at length ye will die. Again on the Day of Judgment, will ye be raised up. (Al Mu’minūn 23:12-16)
In these passages, Allah’s creative work, as far as man is concerned, is recapitulated, in order to show man’s real position in this life, and the certainty of the future. For the various stages of creation, see Sura 2:117.
So far man’s growth is like that of an animal, but a further process takes place which makes the infant animal into the infant man. This is the breathing from Allah’s spirit into him: Behold! Thy Lord said to the angels: “I am about to create man, from sounding clay from mud molded into shape; “When I have fashioned him (in due proportion) and breathed into him of My spirit, . . . .”(Al-Hijr 15:29).
It may be a continuous process parallel to that of physical growth. The child is born; it grows; it decays and dies; but after death another chapter opens for the individual, and it is to remind us of this most momentous chapter that the previous stages are recapitulated.
The immortality of the soul remains a complex and debated topic, with significant implications for ethics, morality, and the understanding of human existence. While many traditions uphold the belief in an immortal soul, others challenge this notion, advocating for a more unified view of body and soul. The discussion continues to evolve, influenced by philosophical inquiry and theological reflection, making it a rich area for exploration and contemplation.
The concept of the immortality of the soul has been a significant topic in philosophy and theology, with various perspectives arguing for and against its existence.
Philosophers like Thomas Aquinas argue for the immortality of the soul, viewing it as the essence of a human being that exists independently of the body. Aquinas posits that the soul is not made of matter and therefore cannot decay or die. He believes that the soul’s intellectual and volitional powers suggest its immortality, as they exist on a spiritual plane beyond physical limitations. According to Aquinas, after death, the soul experiences either eternal happiness or suffering based on its alignment with divine law.
Then the third question: When the Soul separates from the body upon death where does it go? And what happens to it?
Al mawt, or death, is a separation of the material element – the body – from the spiritual element – the Soul. The body goes back to the earth from where it came, and the Soul goes back from where it came. The Qur’an says: From the (earth) did We create you, and into it shall We return you, and from it shall We bring you out once again. (Ta Ha 20:55) No doubt, the soul goes back to its owner, God whose ‘breath’ it is in the beginning. It shall be placed with its physical body which shall be bodily resurrected for judgment on the Day of Qiyyamah.
As to the length of the Day of Judgment, the Qur’an, in Surah al–Ma’arij tells us: “The angels and the Spirit will ascend to Him during a Day the extent of which is fifty thousand years.”(Al-Ma’arij 70:4)
The persistent study of this great problem leads us to believe, today, that the mystery of death is less obscure and impenetrable than has been admitted hitherto, and that it may become clear to the mind’s eye by the light of certain actual experiments that were unknown half a century ago.
Death continues to reign over the destinies of humanity! She is indeed the sovereign. Her scepter has never exercised its controlling power with such ferocious and savage violence as in these recent years. Everywhere is war and death”: From Gaza to Sudan to Congo and Yemen.
We may not admit the existence of the soul, “because we know of no quality without matter, because we have never met with gravitation in the body without weight, heat without a warm body, electricity without an electrical body, affinity without substances in combination, life, feeling, thought without a living being, feeling and thinking.”
But this sort of reasoning, starting with the use of the word quality, simply begs the question. To compare thought to gravitation, to heat, to the mechanical, physical, and chemical reactions of material bodies is to compare two very different things, precisely those things that we are debating, – mind and matter.
Scientific reasoning itself sometimes errs fundamentally. Heat, for example, does not always come from a warm body; motion, which has no temperature, can produce heat. Heat is a form of motion. Light also is a form of motion. The nature of electricity remains unknown.
What we ought first to prove positively is that thought is a property of the nervous substance, that the unconscious can create the conscious, which is contradictory in principle.
What we wish to show here is that the human being is not only a material body endowed with various essential faculties, but also a spiritual body endowed with different faculties from those of the animal organism.
It is impossible to analyze the mechanism of the eye and of vision, of the ear and of hearing, without concluding that the organs of sight and hearing have been intellectually constructed. This same conclusion can be drawn, with even more supporting evidence, from the analysis of the fecundation of a plant, an animal, or a human being.
The progressive evolution of the fertilized human egg, the role of the placenta, the life of the embryo and the fetus, the creation of the little creature in the womb of the mother, the organic transformation of the woman, the formation of the milk, the birth of the child, its nourishment, the physical and psychical development of the child, are so many irrefutable manifestations of an intelligent, directing force that organizes everything and directs the tiniest molecules with as perfect an order as it does the planets and stars in the immensity of the heavens.
Where does this mysterious force lead us? We do not know. So long as life imposes its laws upon us, the planet that we inhabit carries us through space at the speed of 107,000 kilometers an hour, itself the plaything of forces that direct the world’s system and of fourteen different movements. We are thinking-atoms on a moving atom a million times smaller than the sun, which is itself an atom in our gigantic stellar nebula, which is only one universe, surrounded by infinity of other universes. Unlimited immensity! Prodigious movements, stupefying speeds!
These are matters which Man needs to contemplate and wonder. Who are we? Where are we? Where are we going? Ihdinas Siratal Mustaqim: Guide us unto the right path. (Fathia 1:6)
Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanatan wa fil Aakhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar: “Our Lord! Give us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and defend us from the torment of the Fire!” (Baqara 2:201)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: Death and Its Mysteries 1: What is Our True Nature?
By Babatunde Jose
No one knows what death is, and whether it be the greatest of all good things for man. Nevertheless, it is feared as though it is the supreme evil – Socrates
“Indeed, Allah [alone] has knowledge of the Hour and sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.” (Quran, 31:34)
Man’s greatest wish has remained an open question and the survival of the soul, either in space or on other worlds or through earthly reincarnations, still confronts us as the most formidable of problems: Death.
Man may well ask himself if he is as insignificant in soul as he is in body, if the law of progress can raise him in an indefinite ascent, and if there is a system of order in the moral world that is harmoniously associated with the order of the physical world.
To start this series of inquiry into the nature of man, the mysteries of death, relationship of man and soul and related matters, it is appropriate to interrogate the conceptual foci of our sermon: Man.
Man only shares some biological relationship with animals; alimentary canal, heart, blood, kidney, lungs and the white matter. But differ a trillion ways from them. Man is both a physical and spiritual being, he is said to possess a soul which possesses supra normal faculties which is not only unknown but very little understood, he has a will with which he could act without the spoken word, without a sign and at a distance. Man could be telepathic and make psychic transmissions at a distance. Man possesses vision without eyes or the spirit vision. And most important Man has sights of future events: The present future, the already seen and the knowledge of the future.
Is spirit superior to matter? What is our true nature? What is our future destiny? Are we merely ephemeral flames shining an instant to be forever extinguished? Shall we never see again those whom we have loved and who have gone before us into the Great Beyond? Are such separations eternal? Does everything in us die? If something remains, what becomes of this imponderable element – invisible, intangible, but conscious – which must constitute our lasting personality? Will it endure for long? Will it endure forever?
Is death an end or a transformation? Are there proofs, evidences of survival of the human being after the destruction of the living organism? Until today the subject has remained outside the field of scientific observation. Are we not face to face with the mysteries of an invisible world that is different from that which lies before our senses and which cannot be penetrated by our methods of positive investigation?
Those who have never lost by death someone deeply loved have never sounded the depths of despair; have never bruised themselves against the closed door of the tomb.
Does our soul survive somewhere? Can I preserve the hope of seeing my departed ones, my wife, my sister, my father and my mother, and my dear friends which will form an endless list? If there exists any way of communicating with them? We simple mortals can neither know nor understand. Do souls survive somewhere, do they remember, do they still love those who remain on earth; do they see us?
Men of God are considered endowed with the power of penetrating the riddle of the supernatural and solving it. They answer such grief with the consolations of religion.
They speak in the name of Faith and Revelation; but faith is not even as generally held as we imagine. There are priests, Alfas and pastors who are without it, even while they teach it as a social necessity.
There are a hundred different religions on earth, all of them perhaps useful, but unacceptable from the point of view of philosophy. Face to face with such events as the riddle of death, their ministers are unable to convince us that a just and good God rules over humanity. Which raises the question of why God allows suffering and the issue of Theodicy.
We can understand the revolt of the afflicted against the consolations of the priests and Alfas especially when the pain of loss is much owing to the attenuating circumstances of death, such as the loss of couple and their 3 children in a gruesome accident. What manner of consolation and preachment can satisfy the bereaved? They are mute and only say ‘hmmm! God knows best.
With all the false consolations of religion, taking as a text the injustice which we see about us, men often console themselves with skepticism, by submission to the inevitable, by convincing themselves of the indifference of nature to human efforts.
More than ever, the frightful problem of our destiny rises before us. Is it really insoluble? Cannot the veil be pushed aside, lifted, if only for a moment? Alas! The religions which have all sprung from this heartfelt need, this desire to understand, this grief at seeing before us the mute shrouded body of our beloved ones in front of the congregation during Janazah prayer, have not brought the promised answer. The finest theological discussions prove nothing.
Death is the profoundest subject that has ever occupied the thoughts of men, the supreme problem of all times and all peoples. It is the inevitable end toward which we all tend; it is a part of the law of our existence, as important as birth. They are both natural transitions in the general evolution, and yet, for all that, death, which is just as natural as birth, seems to us to be against nature.
Hope in the continuation of life is innate in human nature. It belongs to all periods and all peoples. The development of science plays no part in this universal belief, which rests on personal aspiration and which nevertheless is not based on positive foundations. That is a fact that is valuable to state.
Can our efforts succeed in throwing some light upon this darkness of ages that surrounds the problem of death?
“Porro unum est necessarium,” or in English, “one single thing is necessary.” This single thing is the salvation of our souls.
“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Mark 8:36. The subject of the text retains its value, whatever may be one’s beliefs. It cannot be disputed that the one all-important point for us is to know what fate is reserved for us after our last breath. The life of a thinking man is a meditation upon death.
If the existence of human beings leads to nothing, what is all this comedy about? Whether we face it boldly, or whether we avoid the image of it, Death is the supreme event of Life.
The funeral aspect of death is due, above all, to what surrounds it, to the mourning that accompanies it, to the religious ceremonies that envelop it, to the Dies Irae, to the De Profundis or the heartfelt deep feeling of anguish and sorrow. Who knows if the prayers of the dying would give solace to the bereaved?
It is hard not to desire an answer to the formidable question that presents itself when we think of our destiny, or when a cruel death has taken from us someone we love. How is it possible not to ask whether or not we shall find each other again, or if the separation is for eternity? Do injustice and evil rule over the progress of humanity, with no regard for the feelings that nature has placed in our hearts? And what is this nature itself? Has it a will, and end? Could there be more intelligence, more justice, more goodness, and more inspiration in our infinitesimally small minds than in the great universe? How many questions are associated with the same enigma!
Ought we to fear death for ourselves, or for those whom we love? ‘Horror of death’ is a senseless expression. One of two things is true: either we shall die wholly, or we shall continue to exist beyond the grave. If we die wholly we shall never know anything about it; consequently we shall not feel it. If we continue to exist, the subject is worth examining.
Someday our bodies will cease to live: there is not the least doubt on this point. If our thought, our psychic entity survives the dissolution of the material organism, we shall have the joy of continuing to live, because our conscious life will continue under another mode of existence that is superior to this. It must be superior, for progress is a law of nature that manifests itself throughout the whole history of the earth.
As concerns this great problem, we can say with Marcus Aurelius: “What is death? If we consider it in itself, if we separate it from the images with which we have surrounded it, we see that it is only a work of nature.”
Although often forgotten about or guiltily pushed away from our thoughts, the fact remains that this world is but temporal. Death is the only thing certain for us all, and is the only thing truly guaranteed in this life.
But Islam teaches us not to fear death, and to embrace our fate with the next world. While it is easy to fear the pain of death or the unknown, it is in fact our lives here on earth today that we must fear the most. For those who truly believe in Allah, death is a welcome passage.
As friends and family gather today to pray for the repose of the soul of Mohammed Babatunde Lediju, may Allah obliterate his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdous.
“O soul that are at rest! Return to your Lord, well-pleased (with him), well-pleasing (Him), So enter among My servants, And enter into My garden.” (Quran, 89:27-30)
Finally, last week Thursday 14th August marked the 27th anniversary of the passing of my wife Zainab Onoriode Jose. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdous.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: The Sin Called Fidau: A Revisit
By Babatunde Jose
Recent events have necessitated a revisit of our Sermon on the practice of Fidau, particularly among the Muslims of western Nigeria. It is to all intents and purposes a syncretism of Islam and traditional burial practice.
Among the Yoruba of western Nigeria, Funeral rites or Isinku vary based on the deceased’s status, age, and the circumstances surrounding their death. The funeral process is referred to as Isinku, which translates to burial. Isinku is the honored way to transition the dead into the spiritual realm.
Broadly, there are two types of Isinku: Isinku àgbà or Ayeye (Non-sorrowful burial). Ayeye (celebration) is done when the deceased is an aged person who died of natural causes. Lavish ceremonial feasting follows the burial typically scheduled for the day after the funeral, or later. The feasting can sometimes last for days: Many animals are slaughtered for the purpose – rams, goats and fowls – and everybody in attendance wears colorful outfits and the atmosphere is celebratory.
Òkú Ọfò (sorrowful death) is a form of Isinku that is held when a young person dies. Such deaths are considered untimely as the individual is said to have not fulfilled his or her destiny before dying. Unfulfilled destiny can lead to a wandering soul that is unable to reach the spirit world and rest. In such deaths, there are no ceremonial activities and the whole village is thrown into mourning. Such burials are brief without the traditional ceremonial feasting.
The uses of many traditional burial rites have declined since the introduction of Christianity and Islam. But many Yoruba families still include some of these rites as part burial ceremony. These beliefs are abiding and are critical to the Yoruba identity and worldview and as such are deeply ingrained. In short we would be right to regard these burial rites as evidence of religious syncretism among the Yoruba. It is in this light therefore that we see the prevalence of the practice of fidau among Yoruba Muslims.
Islamic burial practices however, emphasize equality among all Muslims. Whether a person is rich or poor, their burial shroud remains the same: a simple white cotton cloth. This practice reinforces the message that in death, worldly distinctions are irrelevant.
The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself was buried in a white cotton shroud, setting a precedent for all Muslims to follow. His burial was simple, with no extravagant displays, further emphasizing the principle of humility.
The Sunnah says when the news of death reaches us, the first thing that we should say is: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return).” (Quran 2:156)
The burial should then be hastened as it is not permissible for Muslims to delay the burial in order for the maximum number of relatives to witness the burial.
Those present and the relatives of the deceased are allowed crying for a maximum period of three (3) days. Abdullah ibn Jafar narrated that the Prophet (SAW) delayed coming to visit Jafar’s family ‘for three days after his death’, then he came to them and said, “Do not cry for my brother after today.” (Abu Dawud, vol. 3, p. 1165, #4180)
Relatives of the deceased are obliged to be patient, practice self restraint, and gracefully accept Allah’s decree, because Allah has already promised mankind that He would test them: Be sure we shall test you with something of fear and hunger, some loss in goods or lives or the fruits (of your toil), but give glad tidings to those who patiently persevere, Quran 2:155
It is forbidden to make a big affair about announcing anyone’s death, such as proclaiming it from the minarets of the mosques, announcing it in the market place, etc. However, a calmly expressed general announcement is allowed, based on the Prophet’s (SAW) practice.
The custom of organizing gatherings in the home, at the grave or in the masjid to give condolences to the family of the deceased is against the Sunnah of the Companions of the Prophet.
The obligation placed on the family of the deceased to prepare food for gatherings is incorrect. Furthermore, it contradicts the Prophet’s explicit instructions to relatives, friends and neighbors to send food to the bereaved family. (Al-Bukhari, vol. 7, p. 401, #593; Muslim, vol. 4, p. 1202, #5491. Collected by At-Tirmidhi, Abu Dawud and Ibn Majah (Sunan Ibn Majah, vol. 2, p. 455, #1610) and authenticated in Sahih Sunan Ibn Majah, vol. 1, p. 268, #1306)
This last injunction is the crux of this sermon. Today, we Muslims have gone against the tradition and we are all guilty of this infraction, especially in this clime. To all intents and purposes, we have exceeded the limits. Only Allah will forgive us. What we now term ‘celebration of life’ of the dead is nothing short of burnishing of our individual and collective ego.
Unfortunately we are lost in the art of personal egoistic practice. Even our Islamic clerics who should know and offer their ‘fatwa’ on such practice are present at such gatherings, sometimes struggling for take-away food and gift packs. Hence, rather than taking food to the bereaved, we now task the bereaved to hire caterer to make exotic food to entertain us. In a spate of seven days a situation of loss, grieve and bereavement suddenly transforms into one of merriment and jollification. Even the animals we watch on the Geographic Channel do not exhibit such lack of compassion and bestiality.
FIDAU is an Arabic word which means ‘Redemption’. Yet, the concept of redemption is alien to Islam.
It is very common in the Yoruba Muslim community where people wrongly use the word FIDAU to mean praying for the deceased. This is mostly done on the 8th day of the person’s demise or generally celebrated on the 40th day. Obviously this is an innovation to Islam.
When Abu Bakre died no one made a special prayer, even though he was the best of the Companions. The same was when Umar was killed, neither did people gather to pray or read the Quran for him. Uthman and Ali were killed and the people did not gather after a specific time to pray for them, ask mercy for them or prepare food for sympathizers.
The Prophet (SAW), when the news of Jafar’s death came to him said to his family, “Prepare food for the family of Jafar as something has occurred to them that is preoccupying them.”
Mourning according to the Sunnah is only for 3 days. According to the Sunnah, one should offer condolences to the bereaved family and leave. Ahmad and many other Hanafi scholars also hold this opinion. The Shariah has outlined that when someone passes away it is permissible to do acts of charity on his behalf and to make dua and Istighfar for him. Therefore, scholars have stated that to make such a specification of a ‘3-day’, ’40-days’ or ‘yearly’ and to practice such observances is ‘Bid’ah’, and a repulsive innovation.
The practices of some people nowadays, such as gathering for condolences, setting up tents, spreading carpets, selection of ‘aso-ebi’, are forbidden and must be avoided, especially when most of these acts are contradictory to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah and are vestiges of pre-Islamic customs of Jahiliyyah.
In essence, what people do after the death of their parents, wives or husbands, sons or daughters in terms of inviting friends and relations on the third, seventh and fortieth days to offer some ‘special prayers’ for the deceased as ransom or fidau due to his or her lapses, remains an innovation or Bid’ah.
The prayer is inconsequential in changing the past of the dead. Allah will never accept a ransom from the families, friends and relations of a dead person if he or she did not pay his or her right dues to Allah when alive. No compensations or substitute for bad work done while alive, instead of a good one later.
In fact, the special fidau prayers which people consider as Islamic, is really not Islamic in any way! It is a an effort in the wrong direction. The Quran forewarns, thus: “That man can have nothing but what he strives for; That (the fruit of) his striving will soon come in sight;”(Quran 53: 39-40). The Quran also says: “Whoever works any act of Righteousness and has Faith, his endeavor will not be rejected: We shall record it in his favor.”.(Quran 21:94)
Similarly, Allah has given us an expansive liberty and freedom to choose to do good or bad while alive. Our chances of repentance are only during our lifetime. When we pass away, the chances become quiescent, dormant and frozen forever! There can be no repentance by proxy, because it is impossible for an empty sack to stand erect!
Lastly, we need to know that practicing (Bid’ah) innovation is a SIN in Islam as the Al-Hadith (Sahih Muslim) tells us:“Every innovation is a misguidance and every misguidance goes to Hell fire.”
This is the Islamic way! Our burial rites is either according to Islamic injunction or the cultural way. There should be no syncretism. May Allah grant us a perfect understanding of Islam, Ameen. Hihdna siratlmutaqm: May Allah guide and direct us to the right path. May Allah forgive our trespasses; Ameen!
Barka Juma’at and a happy Weekend
