Featured
The Ogun State We Deserve
By Senator Tolu Odebiyi, CON
When Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976, from the old Western State, it was not merely another boundary drawn on Nigeria’s map. It was conceived as the “Gateway State”—a bridge between cultures, economies, and opportunities. Nearly half a century later, Ogun remains central to Nigeria’s story: a cradle of education, home to industrial corridors, and a custodian of Yoruba heritage.
Yet, for all its promise, Ogun has not fully lived up to its potential. The state continues to wrestle with political divisions, uneven development, and neglected infrastructure. The Ogun State we deserve must be one that rises above rivalry to embrace unity, statesmanship, and vision-driven governance.
From Legacy to Opportunity
Ogun’s history is rich. Missionary schools such as St. Peter’s School, Ake (1843)—Nigeria’s oldest primary school—and Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, which produced Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief MKO Abiola, made Ogun an intellectual powerhouse. Agriculture and trade further cemented its position as a hub of prosperity.
Today, as Lagos expands, Ogun functions as Nigeria’s foremost industrial corridor. Ota, Agbara, Sagamu, and Ifo host cement plants, breweries, and factories that feed the nation’s economy. Yet this growth coexists with neglected rural communities, underfunded schools, and healthcare gaps. Modern highways like Lagos-Ibadan pass through Ogun, but many internal roads remain impassable.
Ogun has the pedigree of greatness. What it needs is the political will to match history with present opportunities.
The Challenge of Division
Since 1976, Ogun has produced leaders of thought, icons of art, and titans of commerce. But too often, politics has been marked by rivalry rather than unity. Defections, factional disputes, and personality-driven battles have weakened governance and slowed progress.
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has delivered some gains but faces internal cracks that threaten cohesion. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, is working to rebuild its grassroots base, eyeing 2027 as a comeback opportunity.
Meanwhile, zoning has emerged as a pressing issue. Since Ogun’s creation, Ogun West has never produced a governor. With Governor Dapo Abiodun completing his second term in 2027, the call for rotation is stronger than ever. Aspirants such as Senator Adeola “Yayi” Solomon (Ogun West), Ambassador Sarafa Ishola (Central) and many others yet to identify are already shaping the coming contest.
The stakes are high. If Ogun’s political class allows rivalry to overshadow unity, the people will once again be denied the development they deserve.
Peace-Building and Statesmanship
Peace is more than the absence of conflict—it is the deliberate act of reconciliation and inclusion. Ogun’s diversity—Egba, Ijebu, Yewa, Remo—should be a strength, not a source of rivalry. Leaders must choose dialogue over rancour, forgiveness over grudges, and collaboration over conflict.
But beyond peace lies a higher calling: statesmanship. A politician thinks about the next election; a statesman thinks about the next generation. What Ogun needs are leaders who can imagine the next 20 years, not just the next ballot.
True statesmanship will mean:
• Elevating unity above rivalry.
• Making developmental politics the norm.
• Acting as bridge-builders between communities.
• Strengthening Ogun’s voice at the national level.
A People’s Agenda for Progress
The ordinary citizens of Ogun are not asking for much. They are not preoccupied with elite rivalries. Their priorities are simple:
• Roads that last.
• Schools that inspire.
• Hospitals that heal.
• Jobs that pay.
• Electricity that works.
To achieve this, Ogun must focus on five key pillars:
1. Infrastructure Renewal – fix rural roads, expand electricity access, and improve water supply.
2. Education Revival – restore Ogun’s pride as Nigeria’s intellectual cradle by motivating teachers, funding schools, and modernizing curricula.
3. Healthcare for All – equip hospitals, empower primary health centres, and expand coverage in rural areas.
4. Agricultural Modernisation – support farmers with mechanisation, storage, and rural infrastructure to make Ogun a food-secure state.
5. Youth Empowerment – provide young people with skills, capital, and opportunities to contribute to governance and enterprise.
Looking Toward 2027
The 2027 elections will be decisive. Ogun stands at a crossroads: it can either descend deeper into factional quarrels or rise to unity and greatness.
If political actors embrace forgiveness, inclusivity, and statesmanship, Ogun can unlock its full potential as Nigeria’s true Gateway—not just in geography but in vision, peace, and leadership. But if bitterness prevails, the state risks squandering its heritage and missing the opportunities of the future.
Conclusion
The Ogun State we deserve is not one held back by factional battles or ethnic rivalry. It is a state that builds on its history of education, commerce, and culture to become a model of peace and prosperity.
Peace is the foundation of progress. Ogun must embrace this truth. The path forward requires leaders who prioritize unity, citizens who demand accountability, and a collective commitment to development over division.
The call is clear: Ogun must heal. Ogun must unite. Ogun must rise.
Only then will the true promise of the Gateway State be realized.
Featured
Morayo Afolabi-Brown Admits Criticising Peter Obi Out of Ignorance
Former Your View host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has said her past remarks about former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, were made without knowing much about him or his record in office.
The veteran media personality, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, explained that her comments on the Labour Party presidential candidate at the time were not based on personal familiarity with his record.
“It was because I did not know him. After I made that comment, people called me and said, ‘Morayo, do you realise that when he was governor, he actually served us?’
“So that was him. I said, ‘Oh, I did not know,’” she said.
“I was depressed. It got so bad that I thought I was suicidal. I just left everything behind.
“I remember just walking on the express, hoping a car would hit me. It was that bad,” she revealed.
Afolabi-Brown explained that she decided to step away from Your View after the show’s tenth anniversary, saying she had long harboured the thought of moving on.
“It was when we were 10 years old that I knew it was time to move on to the next thing.
“I’ve been harbouring that thought for a while, but I just didn’t know to what or where, you know.
“But I think last year, I got that light bulb moment,” she said.
Brown further narrated how she was sacked from TVC until her identity became known to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
“People now call Asiwaju, ‘Do you know whose child was sacked?’ He said, ‘I’m not aware.’
“He said, ‘This is the Alao Aka-Bashorun’s daughter. That’s when he knew it was me,” she recalled.
On controversies during her career, she revisited the uproar that trailed an on-air interview in which she was accused of calling her husband a pedophile.
According to her, the First Lady’s intervention helped her make peace and publicly apologise.
Her exit from Your View, she noted, marked the end of her 12-year journey on the breakfast show.
The Punch
Featured
Rivers Poll: Wike Wins As APC Captures 20 LGs, PDP Three
The immediate past governor of Rivers State, who doubles as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, seems to have coasted to victory as the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 20 of the 23 local government areas in Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.
The suspended ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, won only three LGAs in the poll conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who boycotted the elections, lost his Opobo-Nkoro LGA to the APC.
RSIEC Chairman, Dr Michael Odey, announced the results at the commission’s Headquarters along Aba Road in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.
Wike, who is a PDP member, but works for the APC government, is rumored to have a hand in the recorded victories of both the APC and PDP candidates.
Featured
Ex-Police IG, Solomon Arase, Dies at 69
Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and one-time chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, is dead.
Arase reportedly passed away at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja. Though details surrounding his death remained sketchy as of press time. Neither his family nor the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued an official statement.
Arase, who was Nigeria’s 18th IGP, served between April 2015 and June 2016 before retiring from active service. He later emerged as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023 following his appointment by the then President Muhammadu Buhari. However, he was removed from the position in June 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.
Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West local government area of Edo State, Arase studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating in 1980. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981, later bagging a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.
Before becoming IGP, he headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the Force’s top intelligence unit. He also held several key appointments, including Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Intelligence.
Source: leadership.ng
Death and Its Mysteries 3: Resurrection and Afterlife of the Soul
US Grants Nigeria $32.5m Aid to Tackle Hunger
Cash Gifts to TeenEagle Winners, a Personal Gesture from Education Minister, FG Clarifies
Sanwo-Olu Slashes Fare on Lagos Blue Line by 50% to Mark Two Years
Glo’s Jolly Product Cash Award: Winners Emerge, Smile Home with Huge Cash Prizes
Transformation Foundation CSR Dialogue: Bridging the Digital Divide Highlights
Court Nullifies 15-Year Compulsory Service Rule for Soldiers
Morayo Afolabi-Brown Admits Criticising Peter Obi Out of Ignorance
2027: We’ve Capacity to Retire Tinubu, ‘Bury’ APC, El-Rufai Boasts
Ex-Police IG, Solomon Arase, Dies at 69
Voice of Emancipation: Can Our Kings Be Trusted?
Atiku Dismisses Rivers LG Elections As ‘Awful Absurdity’, Calls for Rejection
Simon Ekpa Bags Six Years Jail Term for Terrorism Charges
Rivers Poll: Wike Wins As APC Captures 20 LGs, PDP Three
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Morayo Afolabi-Brown Admits Criticising Peter Obi Out of Ignorance
-
News5 days ago
2027: We’ve Capacity to Retire Tinubu, ‘Bury’ APC, El-Rufai Boasts
-
Featured5 days ago
Ex-Police IG, Solomon Arase, Dies at 69
-
Uncategorized5 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Can Our Kings Be Trusted?
-
Headline5 days ago
Atiku Dismisses Rivers LG Elections As ‘Awful Absurdity’, Calls for Rejection
-
News4 days ago
Simon Ekpa Bags Six Years Jail Term for Terrorism Charges
-
Featured5 days ago
Rivers Poll: Wike Wins As APC Captures 20 LGs, PDP Three
-
Headline3 days ago
Tinubu Sets Aside New NTA Appointments, Recalls DG, Others