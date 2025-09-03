By Senator Tolu Odebiyi, CON

When Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976, from the old Western State, it was not merely another boundary drawn on Nigeria’s map. It was conceived as the “Gateway State”—a bridge between cultures, economies, and opportunities. Nearly half a century later, Ogun remains central to Nigeria’s story: a cradle of education, home to industrial corridors, and a custodian of Yoruba heritage.

Yet, for all its promise, Ogun has not fully lived up to its potential. The state continues to wrestle with political divisions, uneven development, and neglected infrastructure. The Ogun State we deserve must be one that rises above rivalry to embrace unity, statesmanship, and vision-driven governance.

From Legacy to Opportunity

Ogun’s history is rich. Missionary schools such as St. Peter’s School, Ake (1843)—Nigeria’s oldest primary school—and Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, which produced Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief MKO Abiola, made Ogun an intellectual powerhouse. Agriculture and trade further cemented its position as a hub of prosperity.

Today, as Lagos expands, Ogun functions as Nigeria’s foremost industrial corridor. Ota, Agbara, Sagamu, and Ifo host cement plants, breweries, and factories that feed the nation’s economy. Yet this growth coexists with neglected rural communities, underfunded schools, and healthcare gaps. Modern highways like Lagos-Ibadan pass through Ogun, but many internal roads remain impassable.

Ogun has the pedigree of greatness. What it needs is the political will to match history with present opportunities.

The Challenge of Division

Since 1976, Ogun has produced leaders of thought, icons of art, and titans of commerce. But too often, politics has been marked by rivalry rather than unity. Defections, factional disputes, and personality-driven battles have weakened governance and slowed progress.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has delivered some gains but faces internal cracks that threaten cohesion. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, is working to rebuild its grassroots base, eyeing 2027 as a comeback opportunity.

Meanwhile, zoning has emerged as a pressing issue. Since Ogun’s creation, Ogun West has never produced a governor. With Governor Dapo Abiodun completing his second term in 2027, the call for rotation is stronger than ever. Aspirants such as Senator Adeola “Yayi” Solomon (Ogun West), Ambassador Sarafa Ishola (Central) and many others yet to identify are already shaping the coming contest.

The stakes are high. If Ogun’s political class allows rivalry to overshadow unity, the people will once again be denied the development they deserve.

Peace-Building and Statesmanship

Peace is more than the absence of conflict—it is the deliberate act of reconciliation and inclusion. Ogun’s diversity—Egba, Ijebu, Yewa, Remo—should be a strength, not a source of rivalry. Leaders must choose dialogue over rancour, forgiveness over grudges, and collaboration over conflict.

But beyond peace lies a higher calling: statesmanship. A politician thinks about the next election; a statesman thinks about the next generation. What Ogun needs are leaders who can imagine the next 20 years, not just the next ballot.

True statesmanship will mean:

• Elevating unity above rivalry.

• Making developmental politics the norm.

• Acting as bridge-builders between communities.

• Strengthening Ogun’s voice at the national level.

A People’s Agenda for Progress

The ordinary citizens of Ogun are not asking for much. They are not preoccupied with elite rivalries. Their priorities are simple:

• Roads that last.

• Schools that inspire.

• Hospitals that heal.

• Jobs that pay.

• Electricity that works.

To achieve this, Ogun must focus on five key pillars:

1. Infrastructure Renewal – fix rural roads, expand electricity access, and improve water supply.

2. Education Revival – restore Ogun’s pride as Nigeria’s intellectual cradle by motivating teachers, funding schools, and modernizing curricula.

3. Healthcare for All – equip hospitals, empower primary health centres, and expand coverage in rural areas.

4. Agricultural Modernisation – support farmers with mechanisation, storage, and rural infrastructure to make Ogun a food-secure state.

5. Youth Empowerment – provide young people with skills, capital, and opportunities to contribute to governance and enterprise.

Looking Toward 2027

The 2027 elections will be decisive. Ogun stands at a crossroads: it can either descend deeper into factional quarrels or rise to unity and greatness.

If political actors embrace forgiveness, inclusivity, and statesmanship, Ogun can unlock its full potential as Nigeria’s true Gateway—not just in geography but in vision, peace, and leadership. But if bitterness prevails, the state risks squandering its heritage and missing the opportunities of the future.

Conclusion

The Ogun State we deserve is not one held back by factional battles or ethnic rivalry. It is a state that builds on its history of education, commerce, and culture to become a model of peace and prosperity.

Peace is the foundation of progress. Ogun must embrace this truth. The path forward requires leaders who prioritize unity, citizens who demand accountability, and a collective commitment to development over division.

The call is clear: Ogun must heal. Ogun must unite. Ogun must rise.

Only then will the true promise of the Gateway State be realized.