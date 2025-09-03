President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared that his government has met its revenue generation target for year 2025 through non-oil sector in August.

Addressing members of The Buhari Organisation (TBO) led by former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura who were on a courtesy visit to him at the State House, Abuja, he said he had met his revenue target for the year through the non-oil sector ahead of schedule.

He added that he will remain focused on Nigeria’s progress despite external pressures, including actions from US President Donald Trump.

According to him: “Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August.”

Projecting confidence against international challenges, President Tinubu dismissed concerns over United States President Donald Trump’s activities, saying, “If non-oil revenue is going well, then have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side.”

Shedding more light on his government’s

economic achievements, the President emphasized the stabilisation of the Nigerian economy, with exchange rates improving from N1900 to a dollar to N1450 at present.

His words: “The economy is stabilised; nobody is trading pieces of paper for exchange rate anymore. When I took over, it was N1900 to a dollar. It’s N1,450 now. Rates have been stabilising now.”

He promised continued efforts to create jobs through export, import, and industrial growth.

On food security, the President unveiled plans for a nationwide mechanisation programme, with farm centres established in every region to boost productivity, ensure food sovereignty, and lift millions out of poverty.

“Our path to food security is clear. Every region will have a mechanised farm centre. We are committed to removing poverty from our land, and that is the work we have already started,” the President stated.

President Tinubu urged supporters not to be distracted by political noise ahead of 2027, assuring that his administration remains focused on reforms that will deliver prosperity.

“Don’t let anybody threaten you with uncertainty. We know the direction we are going, and we are certain of success. The legacy you will inherit from me is total commitment to justice, transparency and progress. At the end of this journey, it will be a house of joy and prosperity for all,” he said.

The President reflected on the early political alliance with Buhari, emphasising mutual respect and dedication to a progressive government.

“Let me first apologise for coming late. That’s the difference between Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu. If it were him, he would be here right on time,” Tinubu joked, before expressing heartfelt thanks to those in attendance, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abass; former Katsina State Governor and former Speaker, Hon Aminu Masari, Almakura, and others.

He recounted the challenging beginnings of their alliance, noting spirited debates on symbols, “He insisted on parliament and I insisted on broom. He’s so stubborn.”

The President reassured his supporters not to be swayed by threats but to draw strength from unity and shared belief in a progressive government building on Buhari’s legacy. “Don’t worry about the threats. When I see people like you, my determination is to work harder,” he said.

President Tinubu also gave a pledge rooted in Buhari’s principles saying “Part of what we inherited from Buhari was his honesty, transparency, justice, that’s all. “You won’t have anything less than that. You will have joy at the end of this journey, and we will definitely put something together to build a Buhari House; that house will be a house of joy and prosperity.”

The delegation assured the President that the CPC bloc within the APC remained firmly behind his administration and would mobilise nationwide to secure the party’s victory at the next polls.

Senator Al-Makura, who spoke on behalf of the group, commended Tinubu for steering the country through challenging economic times, sustaining peace and stability, and for honouring the memory of their late leader and mentor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are with you in loyalty, in person, and in purpose. May Almighty God grant you the wisdom and strength to continue leading our nation,” he declared.

Recalling the CPC’s struggles before the 2013 merger that birthed the APC, Al-Makura described Tinubu and Buhari as visionaries whose political partnership laid the foundation for justice, equity, and national renewal.

“Mr. President, you and President Muhammadu Buhari shared more than a political alliance; you shared a vision of a Nigeria built on justice, economic sovereignty, and good governance. Together, you conceptualised and built a platform that remains our pride and our cause,” he said.

Al-Makura pledged that the CPC family, comprising former governors, ministers, lawmakers, women leaders, and party executives, would work tirelessly to consolidate Tinubu’s reforms and sustain the APC legacy beyond 2027.

Also speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, declared that the CPC bloc remains intact and is solidly behind the President.

“Indeed, today is the very first time that former members of the CPC have gathered in such large numbers to visit our President, to show support and appreciation for what he has been doing. I want to seize this opportunity, Mr. President, to assure you of the unconditional support of all former members of the CPC,” Abbas said.

Dismissing insinuations that the bloc was fragmented, the House Speaker insisted that over 90 percent of CPC’s pioneer leaders remained active and loyal.

He also praised President Tinubu’s partnership with Buhari in 2010, which eventually paved the way for Buhari’s presidency.

Abbas further commended Tinubu for the unprecedented respect shown to Buhari during his passing, noting the state support accorded his family and the President’s personal involvement.

“CPC in every state will go back home and mobilise support for Asiwaju. That movement will cascade down to local government areas, wards, and units. Insha Allah, CPC members will be at the forefront of ensuring your re-election in 2027 so you can continue the good work you are doing,” Abbas assured.