Featured
Fagade Applauds NANTA for Strategic Training Initiatives, Pledges Support
The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has commended the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) for its aggressive and strategic training initiatives, which he described as crucial to aligning members with global travel trade best practices.
Dr. Fagade described NANTA as a leading advocate of professionalism in Nigeria’s travel trade sub-sector, stressing that NIHOTOUR would support the institutionalisation of a NANTA-focused training academy to curb quackery and unregulated entry into the profession.
“NANTA has done so much in training its members, and we at NIHOTOUR are ready to transfer our regulatory powers in that area to the association. Our goal is to ensure that anyone coming into the trade must pass through NANTA. This is the kind of collaboration we have been talking about, and we must continue to strengthen it,” he said.
Earlier, NANTA President, Mr. Yinka Folami, urged Nigerians to remain patient and patriotic amid ongoing economic reforms across sectors, stressing that the association aligns with government-led compliance measures aimed at projecting Nigerian travel trade professionals as globally competitive.
“As an association, we were the first to write to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to regulate our trade. IATA (International Air Transport Association) certification is a further level of professional recognition, which NIHOTOUR also supports through training programmes. We have come a long way with NIHOTOUR, and today’s engagement is about strengthening that partnership,” Folami noted.
Immediate past NANTA president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic was the toughest period for members but also inspired the establishment of a dedicated training academy. According to her, the academy, headed by Mrs. Ibiwari Kemabonta, has since grown into a hub for capacity-building within the sector, helping new entrants gain the required knowledge and skills.
Also speaking, Mr. Ahmed Ojuolape, President of Empire Travel Kano and founding consultant of NIHOTOUR’s IATA Training Faculty, urged NANTA to take full advantage of the NIHOTOUR Act to strengthen its training academy.
“Our business thrives on standardisation and professionalism. If we are to be taken seriously within and outside Nigeria, we must remain disciplined, focused, and collaborative with NIHOTOUR to ensure our members are among the very best globally,” Ojuolape said.
Featured
22 Years: Subscribers’ Feedback on Glo’s Enhanced Network Quality
Glo customers across Nigeria are commenting on the company’s recent network upgrade, reporting significant improvements in both data and voice services. The positive feedback highlights a new level of satisfaction among subscribers and a demonstration of Globacom’s commitment to delivering high quality services and enhancing customer’s experience across the country.
The feedback generally highlights improved data speeds, clearer voice calls, reduced call drops and improved overall network stability.
In Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Godwin Ogharandukun Ofeoritse and Olajire Balogun confirmed that the network is now more stable with faster data speeds and clearer voice calls. Similarly, residents of Abuja, including Biodun Ibrahim and Esther Atanze, have noticed a “drastic improvement” in network quality, with Ibrahim describing the service as “super good.”
The enhanced service isn’t limited to the southwest and FCT. In Benin City, Emmanuel Omondiale, Patrick Osayimwe, and Umelo Iyobosa all agreed that the Glo network has received a “noticeable boost.”
From Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, Paul Ije described a stronger signal, clearer calls, and quick internet speeds. He said,”The Glo network has really improved. The signal strength is noticeably stronger, allowing me to stay connected without frustrating interruptions. Call quality has also improved significantly, with clearer conversations and far fewer dropped calls. Additionally, the internet speed is better than ever, making browsing, streaming, and downloading smooth and quick”.
A U.S.-based entrepreneur with a farm near Ibadan, Leke Okufuwa noted that he switched to Glo because of its strong data coverage in the area. “I had tried other networks but found out that Glo has the strongest data coverage around the area. I am planning to buy one terabyte of data to power the CCT round the year because I am pleased with the Glo network”.
Lagos residents also shared their satisfaction. Stephanie Ifeatu from Costain area of Lagos Mainland relies on Glo for her daily needs and described her experience as “impressive,” with “consistently reliable” service for both calls and browsing.
“I’ve enjoyed using the network for both calls and browsing,” she shared. According to her, the quality of service on both voice calls and data has remained consistently reliable throughout her time on the network. Ifeatu said.
A resident of Lagos Island, Mr. Sani Sunday who praised the network’s stability noted that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing due to its improved speed. According to him, “I use Glo every day on my phone — it works very well for calls,” he said, rating the network’s stability 10 out of 10. He affirmed that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing, especially with the improvement in internet speed.
A Glo customer of over 10 years, James Aondofa of Victoria Island, recently completed a SIM swap that he says significantly enhanced his experience. “Since I did a welcome back on my line, I’ve enjoyed lower call rates, and that has made me love making calls even more,” he shared.
He highly praised the network’s performance, describing it as “perfect for calls” and “excellent for browsing,” adding that he has moved all his internet services to Glo after being let down by other providers.
These positive feedbacks lend credence to the success of Glo’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and network improvements, a testimony that the exercise is delivering high-quality and affordable services to its subscribers.
Featured
At 22, Glo Continues to Reel Out Expansion Projects
In celebration of its 22nd anniversary, Globacom reeled out network improvement projects aimed at enhancing customer experience.
Globacom, according to officials, has been working round the clock to ensure that subscribers across the country continue to get value for money especially with the recent tariff increment approved by regulatory authorities,
The network upgrade involves the deployment of new base stations to cover new locations and densification to improve coverage in areas with growing population to guarantee excellent network quality for both voice and data services all over the country.
Globacom is also relocating its fibre infrastructure in several locations where road constructions across the country have had an impact on network quality. The locations include Auchi-Okene, Benin-Ekpoma, Lafia-Akwanga, Minna-Abuja, and Funtua-Gusau. “The fibre cables along these routes and others have to be relocated either temporarily or permanently to make way for road projects”, the company disclosed.
The exercises point to brighter days for Glo customers as it is also about to complete the deployment of over 500 new sites across the country. That aside, the network has this year alone deployed over 1,000 4G LTE sites across key cities and locations across the country, while 150 new ones are being deployed currently to scale up the number.
To complement this, there has also been a massive upgrade of the backhaul capacity in terms of microwave and fibre, as well as a well-planned improvement in the core network, which is going on seamlessly.
The company assured that the ongoing efforts will lead to enhanced service delivery, superior network quality, and expanded coverage. Additionally, customers can expect faster data speeds and improved overall network performance.
Globacom targets to add over a thousand new sites over the next one year, with a focus on adding more LTE sites to the existing ones to deepen its reliable data reach. The company is also focused on extending fibre to all the sites that are nearing completion so as to strengthen the delivery of service.
The company is also focused on minimizing carbon emission in its operation with an increasing expansion of hybrid power, relying more on battery power than the use of generators across its sites nationwide. This comes at a great investment cost too.
The telco is still worried that despite the designation of telecoms architecture as critical national infrastructure, deliberate sabotage of network equipment is still going on, and this requires more action to nip ir in the bud.
Featured
2027: APC Rules Out Automatic Ticket for Tinubu Despite Endorsements
The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (APC NWC) has stated that its presidential ticket is open to other chieftains of the party, despite the open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as its standard-bearer for the 2027 general election.
The party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, stated this on Wednesday during an interactive with journalists.
Reports said that the Forum of APC Governors, the National Working Committee, states and zonal executives have since endorsed President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential race.
Besides, by the party’s constitution, the incumbent is entitled to a right of first refusal for the presidential ticket.
Argungu, however, maintained that the APC National Secretariat would conduct an open, transparent exercise, noting that it would print more than one form for the presidential convention.
He said: “It will be the wish of the party, and we, the NWC of the party, have already endorsed President Tinubu as the next presidential candidate of the party. And by extension, other organs have equally done the same thing.
“Governors in the states have done the same too. It has also been replicated in all six geographical zones of the country. But it does not mean that the door is closed.
“It also means that when the time comes, we will make our timetable known so that for anybody who wants to aspire for the president of this country, on the platform of the APC, no one will be denied the opportunity to purchase the nomination forms.”
Speaking on the success record by the party at the just concluded by-election in 12 states of the Federation, Argungu attributed the outcome to the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the APC.
He said: “These victories are not just statistics; they are a reaffirmation of the trust Nigerians continue to place in the APC.
“They demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide.
“They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership and good governance.”
