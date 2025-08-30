Fagade Applauds NANTA for Strategic Training Initiatives, Pledges Support

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has commended the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) for its aggressive and strategic training initiatives, which he described as crucial to aligning members with global travel trade best practices.

Dr. Fagade described NANTA as a leading advocate of professionalism in Nigeria’s travel trade sub-sector, stressing that NIHOTOUR would support the institutionalisation of a NANTA-focused training academy to curb quackery and unregulated entry into the profession.

“NANTA has done so much in training its members, and we at NIHOTOUR are ready to transfer our regulatory powers in that area to the association. Our goal is to ensure that anyone coming into the trade must pass through NANTA. This is the kind of collaboration we have been talking about, and we must continue to strengthen it,” he said.

Earlier, NANTA President, Mr. Yinka Folami, urged Nigerians to remain patient and patriotic amid ongoing economic reforms across sectors, stressing that the association aligns with government-led compliance measures aimed at projecting Nigerian travel trade professionals as globally competitive.

“As an association, we were the first to write to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to regulate our trade. IATA (International Air Transport Association) certification is a further level of professional recognition, which NIHOTOUR also supports through training programmes. We have come a long way with NIHOTOUR, and today’s engagement is about strengthening that partnership,” Folami noted.

Immediate past NANTA president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic was the toughest period for members but also inspired the establishment of a dedicated training academy. According to her, the academy, headed by Mrs. Ibiwari Kemabonta, has since grown into a hub for capacity-building within the sector, helping new entrants gain the required knowledge and skills.

Also speaking, Mr. Ahmed Ojuolape, President of Empire Travel Kano and founding consultant of NIHOTOUR’s IATA Training Faculty, urged NANTA to take full advantage of the NIHOTOUR Act to strengthen its training academy.

“Our business thrives on standardisation and professionalism. If we are to be taken seriously within and outside Nigeria, we must remain disciplined, focused, and collaborative with NIHOTOUR to ensure our members are among the very best globally,” Ojuolape said.