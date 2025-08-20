Featured
Reactions As Activist Suggests DNA Test Before Issuance of Birth Certificate
The proposal by Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju that DNA tests should be compulsory before birth certificates are issued in Nigeria has ignited intense debate online.
In a post on his X handle, Adeyanju wrote: “DNA should be mandatory before birth certificates are issued in Nigeria. The National Assembly should look into legislation to this effect.”
His comment drew mixed reactions, with many Nigerians expressing concerns over feasibility, cost, and social implications of such a proposal.
Some users expressed support, saying compulsory DNA could curb paternity fraud and marital disputes. A user, @leukocyteng1, noted: “This will curb a lot of things especially issues of divorce after DNA. The problem that follows this call is the cost of running a DNA test… if the government makes DNA test free, this would be very easily achievable.”
Another user, @AyankolaTaiwo3, wrote: “I support what lawyer Deji said,” while @iAlubarikaLAGOS added: “I support Deji for this one.”
But not everyone agreed. Critics argued that the proposal would create unnecessary tension in marriages and place a financial burden on families. @PresidentG46123 said: “It should be optional. If you don’t trust your partner, you can go ahead and do it. If not, obtain the birth certificate for your children and enjoy your life with your family.”
Others questioned affordability. @Oladele275768 asked, “The question is how many can afford DNA test fee in Nigeria now?” Similarly, @prisie1882 argued: “You know how much for a DNA test? So a child that the parents can’t afford it should not have a birth certificate?”
Some also raised concerns over social consequences. @benjamins_st remarked, “70% of marriages will come to an end after this,” while @AhmedY41808 warned: “It’ll cause problems between couples due to trust issues.”
A few comments were lighthearted. @josglobal joked, “Wahala go dey… imagine who has ordered drinks for his friends in the name of my wife has given birth only to reach hospital and find out that the baby he’s celebrating is another man’s child.”
There were also calls for government’s intervention. @Urbaan_RE suggested: “President Tinubu should subsidize DNA test. Make kasala burst.”
Another user, @GeneralKim_J, however, dismissed such expectations, saying: “For where? Dem no care… na their pocket dem think about, not the citizens.”
While Adeyanju’s proposal has divided opinions, the conversation has reignited broader questions around trust, marriage, affordability of DNA testing, and the role of government in regulating family matters.
Featured
Your Tenure As Labour Party Chairman Has Expired, INEC Shocks Abure
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn its recognition of Julius Abure as National Chairman of the Labour Party, in line with the Supreme Court judgement of April 4, 2025.
The move, which appears to resolve the protracted leadership crisis ravaging the LP in favour of the faction supported by the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, elicited celebrations among party leaders last night.
The ululations were hinged on the support that the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman-led team would give Mr Obi in the 2027 presidential poll.
Faced with an unsupportive stance from Abure, the former Anambra State Governor joined forces with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Malam Nasir el-Rufai among others to drive a coalition that chose the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a vehicle to challenge President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027.
Even at that, it is difficult to tell if Obi would get the presidential ticket of the ADC as opposed to that of the LP led by Nenadi.
The electoral umpire”s decision has laid to rest the controversy generated by the conflicting interpretations of the Supreme Court Judgement by factions of the LP.
INEC’s position was contained in an affidavit sighted, in Abuja, on Friday.
The electoral management body also invalidated the controversial convention held by the Abure-led faction in Nnewi, Anambra State on March, 27, 2024.
INEC had in response to the affidavit filed by Abure’s legal team, filed a counter affidavit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1523/2025.
In its counter affidavit deposed to by its Executive Officer (Litigation and Prosecution), Mr. Ayuba Mohammed, INEC stated that the tenure of Julius Abure as National Chairman of LP had expired as clearly stated in the Supreme Court judgement of April 4, 2025.
Explaining INEC’s decisions in its dealings with Abure and the LP after then, Mohammed deposed that: “The defendant (INEC) cannot accept and issue access code for upload of candidates nomination forms EC9, EC9f and EC 9g for the bye-election scheduled for 16/8/2025 to plaintiff (Abure-led LP) as there were no valid National Chairman and National Secretary for defendants to deal with as provided in exhibit INEC 2.”
On the issue of the Nnewi Convention purportedly held by Abure, INEC affirmed that it neither monitored nor recognized the controversial March 27, 2024 “National Convention” in Nnewi, Anambra State, where Abure claimed he was re-elected, noting that the entire exercise was conducted in breach of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, INEC’s own guidelines, and the Labour Party’s constitution.
INEC also referenced the Supreme Court’s April 4, 2025 judgment (Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025), which struck out the suit underpinning Abure’s claims for lack of jurisdiction, effectively nullifying all prior rulings that had purported to affirm his leadership.
Reacting, to the latest development, the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, welcomed INEC’s stance and extended the olive branch to aggrieved party members urging them to join her in the task of rebuilding the party.
In a statement she issued in Abuja, Usman said: “I received with profound relief and deep satisfaction the news of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1523/2025, which today dismissed in its entirety the case instituted by Mr. Julius Abure against the Independent National Electoral Commission.
“This latest judgment aligns squarely with the earlier decision of the Supreme Court, delivered on 4 April 2025 in Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025, which unequivocally nullified all previous recognitions of Mr. Abure’s purported leadership of the Labour Party. In its wisdom – and in strict adherence to the Supreme Court’s final pronouncement – the Federal High Court in Abuja rightly struck out the originating suit for want of jurisdiction. That decision of the apex court remains binding on all persons and authorities in Nigeria pursuant to Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“I must also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission for the clarity, courage, and institutional integrity reflected in its counter-affidavit during the pendency of the case.
“In that sworn testimony before the court, INEC categorically confirmed that the tenure of Mr. Abure, along with that of the entire National Executive Committee, expired in June 2024.
“The Commission further affirmed that it neither monitored nor recognised the purported National Convention held in Nnewi on 27 March 2024, having found it to be in flagrant breach of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, INEC’s own Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, and the Labour Party Constitution.
“This unequivocal position, rendered under oath by the nation’s electoral umpire before a competent court of law, removes all lingering doubts and reinforces the imperative for every member, officer, and stakeholder of our great party to submit, at all times, to the supremacy of our Constitution and the dictates of the rule of law.
“With this judgment – and INEC’s clear, unambiguous stance – it is time for all members of the Labour Party to put this needless distraction behind us and to recommit ourselves to the urgent task of rebuilding and repositioning our party into the credible, disciplined, and people-centred political movement that Nigerians deserve.
“Under my leadership as Interim National Chairman, I remain unwavering in my commitment to ensuring strict compliance with our party’s Constitution, entrenching transparent internal democratic processes, and restoring unity, discipline, and shared purpose as we prepare for the political contests ahead.”
Speaking in a similar vein, the party’s former National Treasurer, Mrs. Opara said the deposition “removes any lingering doubt” about the leadership question.
Source: Vanguard
Featured
Tinubu Appoints Rotimi Pedro As New NTA DG
President Bola Tinubu has announced a major shake-up at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), replacing the current management team with new leadership.
Veteran media executive, Rotimi Richard Pedro, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the government-owned broadcaster.
Other key appointments include Karimah Bello as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Essahmed as Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.
Pedro, a Lagos native, is an accomplished media entrepreneur and consultant with nearly three decades of leadership experience in broadcasting, sports rights, and marketing communications across Africa, the UK and the Middle East.
A trained entertainment and intellectual property lawyer, he also holds an M Sc in Investment Management & Finance from City University Business School, London.
In 1995, he founded Optima Sports Management International (OSMI), which became one of Africa’s leading sports content providers, distributing premium events such as the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and CAF competitions to audiences in more than 40 countries.
His career includes leading roles at Bloomberg Television Africa, Rapid Blue Format, and consultancy work for FIFA, UEFA, Fremantle Media, and the African Union of Broadcasters. Notably, he helped the AUB secure exclusive pan-African free-to-air media rights for all CAF competitions.
Industry analysts credit Pedro with building commercially viable broadcast platforms, boosting sponsorship revenues, and delivering world-class content to African audiences.
His appointment marks one of the most significant leadership changes at NTA in recent years and signals the Federal government’s intention to modernise the broadcaster and reposition it in an increasingly competitive media market.
Featured
Nigeria Set to Purchase Arms, Ammunition from USA
The United States Department of State has approved a possible sale of munitions, precision bombs, and precision rockets to Nigeria at an estimated cost of $346 million.
According to a Pentagon statement on Wednesday, the deal, involving contractors Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems, among others, was certified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency after the State Department’s approval.
U.S. government said the Nigerian request includes 1,002 MK-82 general-purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 Air Foil Groups for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 computer control groups for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II all-up rounds, comprising guidance sections, high-explosive warheads, and rocket motors.
The package also includes non-major defence equipment such as additional fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, practice rockets, integration support, test equipment, technical and engineering services, as well as other logistical and programme support elements.
The State Department said the proposed sale would advance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening Nigeria’s ability to counter current and future threats, particularly in operations against terrorist organisations and efforts to curb illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.
It added that Nigeria would have no difficulty integrating the munitions into its armed forces and that the sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The statement partly read: “The Government of Nigeria has requested to buy one thousand two (1,002) MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; one thousand two (1,002) MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; five hundred fifteen (515) MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; one thousand five hundred seventeen (1,517) MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control group (CCG) for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; one thousand two (1,002) FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and five thousand (5,000) Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds (AURs) (consisting of one each WGU-59/B guidance section (GS); high-explosive warhead; and MK66-4 rocket motor). The following non-MDE items will also be included: FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes; bomb components, impulse cartridges, and high-explosive and practice rockets; integration support and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $346 million.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.
“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.
“The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”
