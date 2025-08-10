90th Birthday: Family, Friends Celebrate Chinua Achebe’s Wife, Prof Christie, in USA

By Eric Elezuo

It was an atmosphere of bliss, candour, appreciation and attendant networking as the Executive Chairman of Midoil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited, Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde (JP), pulled all stops to give herself a treat as she hit seven decades and half age.

The meticulously planned soiree kicked off at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, where a soul inspiring thanksgiving service was held to appreciate the Almighty God for seeing Chief Akintonde through almost eight decades of fruitful existence.

In his homily after a series of soul lifting hymns and songs from the red and white attired members of the choir, the Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi, the Venerable Folurunso Oreoluwa Agbelusi, who led a team of officiating ministers at the thanksgiving, expressed thanks to God for sparing the life of Mama, as Mrs Akintonde is fondly called, for 75 years, in health and wealth, noting that her closeness to God, and love for humanity have contributed to her lively disposition at 75. He further enjoined congregants among whom were Mama’s very close family members, business associates, friends and colleagues, to always strive to live to please God and He will reward with longevity.

“We give thanks to God for the life of Mama Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde. Her life has been a blessing, and worthy of emulation. We pray that God continues to reward with health, more years and means to continue to affect divinity and humanity,” Venerable Agbelusi said.

In his remarks, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, The Rt. Rev’d Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, wished Mama well in all her endeavours, thanking her for the ‘big gift’ she gave the church among many other humanitarian efforts attached to her.

The service ended with special prayers for the sustenance of the celebrant, her friends, businesses and everyone, who came to celebrate with her.

Thereafter, an exclusive and sumptuous reception was held at the prestigious The Jewel Aieda Event Centre, located at the highbrow Lekki Phase 1, where local and continental dishes including assorted beverages, served from the kitchen of Malas Foods, made continuous rounds in the brightly lit and well decorated hall.

Anchored by TV personality, Benneth Ogbeiwi, the reception started with the heralded entrance of the celebrant accompanied by a retinue of family members and friends, chiefly among them, the Selfless Christian Ladies, a group which Mama is the leader, and supported by evergreen melodies from the stable of Q-Band, which consistently serenaded the environment with soulful music.

With the celebrant seated after making a round of appreciative visitations to all the tables, exchanging banners and pleasantries with the gold and white spotlessly attired guests, a series of straight from the heart goodwill messages ensued.

Speaker after speaker, everyone agreed that Mama Akintonde has touched lives in more ways than one, and prayed that God rewards her with bountiful accolades, energy and success in all her endeavours, especially her involvement in the modular refinery project.

Leading the charge of goodwill encomiums, was her first daughter, who is the founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital and Woodhall Capital Foundation, Mrs Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu.

Speaking matter-of-factly, Mrs Hunponu-Wusu went down memory lane to reflect on the struggles that culminated into the star that Chief Akintonde is presently, saying that “my mother is a woman, who has braced all odds, and smiled through all of them”.

She recalled that Mama was everything to them while they were growing up as her children, and battled through raising them without baiting an eyelid. She consequently led the audience into a song of eulogy to the mother she adored so much.

Thereafter, the birthday cake was cut by the celebrant, surrounded by her loved ones including the children, grandchildren and a host of well-wishers.

In her vote of thanks, Chief Mrs Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde did not mince words to heap encomiums on every individual, who had in one way or another been a blessing to her all through her journey of life, especially in establishing the ambitious Midoil Refinery.

In her characteristics motherly gesture, she called out some of her staff, and enjoined the guests to help appreciate them for their loyalty.

Mama’s friends and members of the Selfless Christian Ladies were on hand to lend their voices to the enigma they believe Chief Akintonde is in her journey of contributing her generous quota to the betterment of humanity.

In the words of one of the ladies, Mrs Cynthia Toyin Momodu, “Mama is just someone you want to be with at all times. She has no dull moments, and is ever ready to teach, learn and relearn. Knowing her is an achievement,” she said.

Echoing the voices of everyone, who knows Mama, Mrs Momodu added that “My greatest wish for her as she clocks 75, is that God grants her the privilege to complete the Midoil Refinery project, which she has started, and also grant her the grace to enjoy its fruits.”

The occasion wrapped up with classical sounds bellowing from the instruments of Q-Band, and the joyous shuffling of the guests in ecstatic dance.

From all of us at The Boss, we wish Mama the merriest of birthdays, and many more years of impact on planet earth.