Events
90th Birthday: Family, Friends Celebrate Chinua Achebe’s Wife, Prof Christie, in USA
By Eric Elezuo
Described as the “matriarch of the Chinua Achebe clan, child of God, beautiful in and out, elegance and class personified,” by her son, Professor Christie Chinwe Achebe, the amiable wife of late literary genius, Chinua Achebe, is much more, and her family, friends, associates and well wishers, took the occasion of her entry into the nonagerian club to prove to to her just how special she is.
A note from the family stated, “On Saturday, August 2, 2025, Professor Mrs. Christie Chinwe Achebe, esteemed matriarch of the Chinua Achebe family from Ogidi, Anambra State, marked her 90th birthday with a distinguished celebration in the United States of America.
“Family members, including children, grandchildren, extended relatives, as well as friends and colleagues from around the world convened to Rhode Island, USA, to honor her entry into nonagenarian status. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to acknowledge her significant achievements as a respected academic, wife of the renowned author Professor Chinua Achebe, mother to four accomplished professionals, and dedicated grandmother.
“Many who could not be present sent congratulatory messages and best wishes, recognising her continuous contributions to the legacy of the Achebe family following her husband’s passing – including the talented Actor and Superstar Idris Elba.
Among notable dignitaries to felicitated with the nonagerian was Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.
Obi, in his tribute to the distinguished Matriarch of the Achebe family, pointed out that “Beyond being the devoted wife of the iconic Chinua Achebe, you have carved your own extraordinary legacy—as an educator, scholar, and mentor.”
He noted, on his X (former Twitter) platform, that Professor Mrs. Achebe, author of over 60 scholarly works of her own, has been an example of an Amazon who has been living “a life of purpose and distinction” that is worth celebrating by family, friends, and admirers across the world.
“From Queen’s College, Lagos to the University of London, UNN, and UMass Amherst, your academic journey has inspired generations. Your leadership in education, both in Nigeria and abroad, and your authorship of over 60 scholarly works, remain enduring contributions to knowledge and nation-building,” Obi stressed.
He prayed that God will bless Professor Mrs. Christie Achebe with continued strength, peace, and the love of all those whose lives she has touched.
And while wishing her a Happy 90th Birthday, Obi assured the Professor of Psychology, mother of four great children and Board Chair for Achebe Masterworks, an organization focused on preserving and promoting Chinua Achebe’s works, that “We celebrate you with pride and gratitude.”
Events
Gov Adeleke’s Son, Omogbolahan, Introduces New Bride, Damilola
By Ruth Akpan
In a ceremony where culture embraced elegance, Omogbolahan Adeleke, the dashing son of the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, embarked on a momentous journey of matrimony with his enchanting bride, Princess Damilola Adio, the ravishing daughter of illustrious London-based business mogul, Prince Olusegun Adio.
The serene residence of the bride’s esteemed parents in Ado kekere Town, Eti-Osa, Lagos was the venue for the introduction ceremony.
The atmosphere was alive with anticipation, as distinguished dignitaries and esteemed guests gathered to witness the union of two illustrious families, their faces glowing with excitement and joy.
As the Governor and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke, arrived at the venue, a sense of admiration filled the air, setting the tone for a truly remarkable occasion.
The traditional compere known as the Alaga Iduro, seamlessly took over, coordinating proceedings with finesse. With eloquence and poise, she formally introduced the family of the groom to the bride’s family, marking the beginning of a new phase between the two families.
The rich Yoruba culture was on full display, as every traditional rite was observed with attention to detail. The groom, accompanied by his retinue of friends, prostrated to greet the bride’s parents, demonstrating respect. This gesture was met with acceptance and warmth as the bride’s family welcomed him and showered blessings on him.
The bride, radiant in her traditional attire was the crowning jewel of the day as she danced in with her friends, paying homage to her parents and the groom’s family. The atmosphere was electric, filled with joy, love and a sense of tradition.
The alaga ensured that all traditional observances attached to a typical Yoruba wedding were observed including flat prostration of the groom and his men, as well as both couples sitting on the laps of the parents to receive prayers.
As expected, the ever joyful father of the groom, who us the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, did not disappoint as he took full advantage of the occasion to exhibit his dancing and singing skills, carrying along the guests, who relished his wholehearted display.
The elegance and poise of the bride and her friends added to the beauty of the ceremony, making it a truly regal affair.
From the vibrant attire to the meticulous observance of cultural rites, the event was a perfect blend of tradition and sophistication. It was not merely the coming together of two hearts but the union of two illustrious families, bound by love, respect, and shared heritage.
Once the traditional rites were complete, the atmosphere shifted to pure celebration, with guests treated to royal-worthy entertainment.
According to a close family source, the introduction ceremony is a prelude to a more elaborate wedding ceremony expected to take place in the coming weeks to further solemnise the couple’s union in matrimony.
Among dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mr. Kola Adewusi, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa; First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited, Deji Adeleke; Chief (Mrs) Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, and Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun and others.
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Events
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
By Eric Elezuo
It was an atmosphere of bliss, candour, appreciation and attendant networking as the Executive Chairman of Midoil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited, Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde (JP), pulled all stops to give herself a treat as she hit seven decades and half age.
The meticulously planned soiree kicked off at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, where a soul inspiring thanksgiving service was held to appreciate the Almighty God for seeing Chief Akintonde through almost eight decades of fruitful existence.
In his homily after a series of soul lifting hymns and songs from the red and white attired members of the choir, the Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi, the Venerable Folurunso Oreoluwa Agbelusi, who led a team of officiating ministers at the thanksgiving, expressed thanks to God for sparing the life of Mama, as Mrs Akintonde is fondly called, for 75 years, in health and wealth, noting that her closeness to God, and love for humanity have contributed to her lively disposition at 75. He further enjoined congregants among whom were Mama’s very close family members, business associates, friends and colleagues, to always strive to live to please God and He will reward with longevity.
“We give thanks to God for the life of Mama Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde. Her life has been a blessing, and worthy of emulation. We pray that God continues to reward with health, more years and means to continue to affect divinity and humanity,” Venerable Agbelusi said.
In his remarks, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, The Rt. Rev’d Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, wished Mama well in all her endeavours, thanking her for the ‘big gift’ she gave the church among many other humanitarian efforts attached to her.
The service ended with special prayers for the sustenance of the celebrant, her friends, businesses and everyone, who came to celebrate with her.
Thereafter, an exclusive and sumptuous reception was held at the prestigious The Jewel Aieda Event Centre, located at the highbrow Lekki Phase 1, where local and continental dishes including assorted beverages, served from the kitchen of Malas Foods, made continuous rounds in the brightly lit and well decorated hall.
Anchored by TV personality, Benneth Ogbeiwi, the reception started with the heralded entrance of the celebrant accompanied by a retinue of family members and friends, chiefly among them, the Selfless Christian Ladies, a group which Mama is the leader, and supported by evergreen melodies from the stable of Q-Band, which consistently serenaded the environment with soulful music.
With the celebrant seated after making a round of appreciative visitations to all the tables, exchanging banners and pleasantries with the gold and white spotlessly attired guests, a series of straight from the heart goodwill messages ensued.
Speaker after speaker, everyone agreed that Mama Akintonde has touched lives in more ways than one, and prayed that God rewards her with bountiful accolades, energy and success in all her endeavours, especially her involvement in the modular refinery project.
Leading the charge of goodwill encomiums, was her first daughter, who is the founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital and Woodhall Capital Foundation, Mrs Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu.
Speaking matter-of-factly, Mrs Hunponu-Wusu went down memory lane to reflect on the struggles that culminated into the star that Chief Akintonde is presently, saying that “my mother is a woman, who has braced all odds, and smiled through all of them”.
She recalled that Mama was everything to them while they were growing up as her children, and battled through raising them without baiting an eyelid. She consequently led the audience into a song of eulogy to the mother she adored so much.
Thereafter, the birthday cake was cut by the celebrant, surrounded by her loved ones including the children, grandchildren and a host of well-wishers.
In her vote of thanks, Chief Mrs Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde did not mince words to heap encomiums on every individual, who had in one way or another been a blessing to her all through her journey of life, especially in establishing the ambitious Midoil Refinery.
In her characteristics motherly gesture, she called out some of her staff, and enjoined the guests to help appreciate them for their loyalty.
Mama’s friends and members of the Selfless Christian Ladies were on hand to lend their voices to the enigma they believe Chief Akintonde is in her journey of contributing her generous quota to the betterment of humanity.
In the words of one of the ladies, Mrs Cynthia Toyin Momodu, “Mama is just someone you want to be with at all times. She has no dull moments, and is ever ready to teach, learn and relearn. Knowing her is an achievement,” she said.
Echoing the voices of everyone, who knows Mama, Mrs Momodu added that “My greatest wish for her as she clocks 75, is that God grants her the privilege to complete the Midoil Refinery project, which she has started, and also grant her the grace to enjoy its fruits.”
The occasion wrapped up with classical sounds bellowing from the instruments of Q-Band, and the joyous shuffling of the guests in ecstatic dance.
From all of us at The Boss, we wish Mama the merriest of birthdays, and many more years of impact on planet earth.
Events
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, Strikes Gold, Celebrates Developmental Strides
By Eric Elezuo
With the best of royal pomp, the revered Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, stepped out in majesty for a two-in-one celebration to make his grandiose entry into the golden age, and 19 years of marital life.
In an event that spoke volumes about a combination of the royal father’s clout, simplicity and and invincibility, the ancient city of Oyo became a beehive of activities as subjects sought to catch a glimpse of the custodian of the Oyo culture, and heritage.
In attendance were Royal Fathers across the Yoruba ethnic divide, friends, well wishers of the throne including dignitaries from all walks of life.
In a heartwarming and emotional address, the Alaafin expressed gratitude to all who came to celebrate with him, including the indigenous people of Oyo.
The major highlight of the occasion was the cutting of the birthday cake by the revered monarch surrounded his wife, immediate family members and few close associates amid display of confetti and anniversary lights.
The celebration reached its climax with a thrilling performance by music legend, King Sunny Ade, which got everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along, just as local and continental dishes as well as beverages came continous rounds.
In appreciation of his leadership qualities and love for his people, the Oyo natives used the avenue of the significant milestone age to pray for the monarch, wishing him splendid health, wisdom, and longevity, and echoing in intervals the chant, “Long life, Iku Baba Yeye!
Taking to his social media handle, the monarch reflected as follows: “Today, I turn 50. Five decades of divine purpose. A journey of crown, culture and calling. I give glory to God and honor to my ancestors. May the next chapters be blessed with wisdom and peace.”
Continuing, he wrote regarding his blissful years of wedlock, “19 years together and without a doubt, I would choose you every single time. You are my strength, my peace, my forever. We’ve built an incredible kingdom of love and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”
The Alaafin of Oyo’s 50th birthday and 19th wedding anniversary was marked with a week-long activities on including commissioning of a series of developmental initiatives and sporting events aimed at enhancing community welfare and promoting unity across the ancient town.
Among the key projects was the donation and installation of a 500kVA transformer at Oke Apo by Rt. Hon. Prince Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi (Skimeh). The transformer is programmed to improve electricity supply to more than 21 communities in Oyo East Local Government Area.
A newly constructed residential facility for Agro-Rangers personnel was officially inaugurated. The quarters were jointly funded by the four local governments in Oyo in partnership with Sheikh Imam Dahud Igi Ogun, a prominent indigene.
Also commissioned was a solar-powered borehole in the Agure community. Donated by Hon. Rahaman Olorunpoto, a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the water project is expected to provide sustainable access to clean water for local residents.
The events also featured the finals of a community-wide football tournament co-sponsored by Prince Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi, table tennis competitions across different age categories supported by Prince Adeniran, Statistician-General of the Federation, and a series of boxing matches that attracted large crowds.
“May Kabiyesi Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I live to celebrate many more years of fulfillment, sound health, and immense prosperity,” Hon. Prince Akeem Adeyemi, who also chairs the House Committee on the South West Development Commission, said.
“We celebrate not only his 50 years of life but also his 19 years of marriage, which is a remarkable achievement. We wish him many more years of happiness, peace, and prosperity.”
In 1992, he completed his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) at Baptist High School, Saki, Oyo State. He studied Mechanical Engineering at The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State (1994–1997), and The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State (1999–2001), earning an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and a Higher National Diploma (HND), respectively. He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he attended the University of Sunderland and Northumbria University, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2008 and 2012, respectively.
Abimbola Owoade’s career began in 2002 as a corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving as a Mechanical Intern/Planner with the Nigeria Gas Company. He worked briefly with Oceanic Bank Plc as a teller from 2003 to 2004. He later relocated to the U.K., where he earned certification as a Project Manager after completing his degrees. Before being selected as Alaafin, he most recently worked as a project coordinator at Manitoba Hydro in Winnipeg, Canada
Oba Abimbola Owoade ascended the throne of his following the death of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs.
Since his installation, Oba Owoade has continued to preserve the traditions and legacies of the Oyo Empire while embracing the evolving responsibilities of a modern royal leader.
His reign has been marked by cultural revitalisation, youth engagement and efforts to bridge traditional leadership with contemporary governance.
From all of us at The Boss, we wish the Kabiyesi many more years of bliss and wisdom to lead his kingdom, and contribute meaningful development to the nation.
90th Birthday: Family, Friends Celebrate Chinua Achebe’s Wife, Prof Christie, in USA
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Security Threat in Yorubaland
FirstBank Champions Inclusive Fintech Innovation at 2025 Canada-Africa Fintech Summit
Our Nation is Grieving, Mahama, Ghanaians Mourn Helicopter Crash Victims
Zero to Global Impact: Unlocking Possibilities for Peoples, Corporates and Nations
Adding Value: There’s Always a Day of Reckoning by Henry Ukazu
Former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh is Dead
Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
Like Falcons, Tinubu Rains $100k, National Honours, Others on D’Tigress
WAEC Gives 24-Hour Window to Reopen Result Portal, Cites Glitches for Closure
MKO Abiola’s Wife, Doyin, is Dead
Wike Ignites Fresh Crisis in PDP, Insists South-South Congress Must Be Recognised
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 3)
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
-
Africa4 days ago
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
-
Sports6 days ago
Like Falcons, Tinubu Rains $100k, National Honours, Others on D’Tigress
-
News3 days ago
WAEC Gives 24-Hour Window to Reopen Result Portal, Cites Glitches for Closure
-
Featured4 days ago
MKO Abiola’s Wife, Doyin, is Dead
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Ignites Fresh Crisis in PDP, Insists South-South Congress Must Be Recognised
-
The Oracle2 days ago
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 3)
-
News3 days ago
Keyamo Threatens to Ban Any Airline that Flies Kwam 1