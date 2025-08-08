Entertainment
At 33, I’m Still Single, DJ Cuppy Laments
Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented being single at 33 despite career and academic achievements.
DJ Cuppy, who is a popular disc jockey (DJ) and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, took to her social media platforms to express her inability to find a husband at 33 after career and academic accomplishments.
According to her, all the suitors, who are interested in her, and have approached her, had spelling problems.
He stressed that her major concern was the suitors’ inability to spell, coupled with the fact that she once admitted that she struggled with spelling despite attending Oxford University.
“Making it big… but mother of Dúdú and FünFün, no husband, with plenty suitors in my DMs and none can even spell Pomeranian,” she wrote.
DJ Cuppy earlier revealed that she always reminds God that she is still single, each time she sees other people’s wedding photos online.
The renowned disc jockey had been very vocal about her desire to get married after calling off her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2023.
The philanthropist and internationally acclaimed disc jockey was recently selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation.
Entertainment
2Face Formalises Union with Lover, Natasha in Private Ceremony
Celebrated Nigerian pop music singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face or 2Baba, has reportedly married Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawaru in a quiet traditional ceremony.
According to sources close to the couple, the event took place on July 25, 2025, and was attended by close family members, including the singer’s parents.
Photos and videos from the private ceremony surfaced online this week, showing the singer and his new bride adorned in traditional Edo attire.
2Baba’s mother was also spotted standing proudly behind the couple in one of the viral images, confirming the family’s support for the union.
Following his separation from longtime wife Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha has drawn public interest. Earlier this year, he introduced her to Idoma traditional leaders in Benue State, where he received blessings for the union. The singer also formally introduced her to his family.
Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s Dirty Sock Auctioned at over $8,000 in France
A single glittery sock that late pop superstar Michael Jackson wore during a concert in France in the 1990s sold for more than $8,000 on Wednesday, a French auctioneer said.
A technician found the used sock discarded near Jackson’s dressing room after the concert in the southern city of Nimes in July 1997, auctioneer Aurore Illy told AFP.
The self-styled “King of Pop” wore white athletic socks adorned with rhinestones during his “HIStory World Tour” in 1997, according to specialist website interencheres.com.
Jackson can be seen wearing them in clips of him performing his hit “Billie Jean”.
Decades later, the off-white item of clothing is covered in stains, and the rhinestones adorning it have yellowed with age, in a picture posted on the website.
“It really is an exceptional object — even a cult one for Michael Jackson fans,” Illy said.
The sock, initially valued at €3,000 to €4,000 ($3,400 to $4,500), sold for €7,688 ($8,822) at the Nimes auction house.
A Macau gaming resort in 2009 paid $350,000 for a glittery glove Jackson wore when he performed his first “moonwalk” dance in 1983.
A hat he wore just before that performance sold for more than $80,000 in Paris in 2023.
Jackson died of a fatal overdose in 2009, aged 50.
He still has a huge fan base, despite child molestation accusations against him during his lifetime and after his death, which he and his estate have denied.
Entertainment
Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant
The city of Lagos lit up with elegance, culture, and brilliance as Downtown Promotions crowned The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025 @mbglagos, its newest queen in a breathtaking grand finale held at Lagos Oriental Hotel. The event, which drew celebrities, industry stakeholders, fashion elites, and fans alike, celebrated not just beauty but a deep appreciation for heritage, intellect, and purpose. The annual event showcases the grace, intelligence, and talent of young women from across the bustling city of Lagos
Themed Impactful Beauty, the 2025 edition showcased Lagos as more than just a fashion capital. It portrayed the city as a melting pot of vibrant young ladies who are passionate about making an impact in society.
The event featured a star-studded lineup of judges, including renowned personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and philanthropic sectors. Some notable guests at the event include Wale Adebajo, Snr Political Adviser at the British Deputy High Commission, Aduke Gomez, Ade Bakare, Sola Oyebade, Lawon Adams, Goge Africa,
Chika Emmanuela, and many more.
After an intensive weeklong camp experience that gave the contestants mentorship opportunity, bonding, and exclusive tour of Lagos by Loving Lagos, Fadare Oyindamola, 25, who represented Surulere Local Government, emerged the judges favorite with her stellar performance, and was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025. She won an All Expense Paid Trip, Cash prizes, 1 year spa deal, and many other prizes.
Joining her as title holders are Emmanuella Nkasi, crowned MBGLAGOS Tourism, and 20 years old Lawal Oluwakemii, was crowned MBGLAGOS Sustainability,
Speaking at the event, The Convener Abiodun Ayorinde said, “This platform is not just about crowns and gowns. It’s about telling authentic Lagos stories through women who are ready to lead, to represent, and to shape the narrative of African beauty and excellence.”
The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos continues to set the pace for modern pageantry by blending artistry, glamour, and grounded vision. The winners will embark on campaigns and projects on women empowerment, tourism promotion, sustainability, and climate education across Lagos.
The event was proudly supported by Tasty Cubes, Essenza, Kiss Condom, Ajala.ng, Loving Lagos, Digideal Homes
90th Birthday: Family, Friends Celebrate Chinua Achebe’s Wife, Prof Christie, in USA
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Security Threat in Yorubaland
FirstBank Champions Inclusive Fintech Innovation at 2025 Canada-Africa Fintech Summit
Our Nation is Grieving, Mahama, Ghanaians Mourn Helicopter Crash Victims
Zero to Global Impact: Unlocking Possibilities for Peoples, Corporates and Nations
Adding Value: There’s Always a Day of Reckoning by Henry Ukazu
Former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh is Dead
Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
Like Falcons, Tinubu Rains $100k, National Honours, Others on D’Tigress
WAEC Gives 24-Hour Window to Reopen Result Portal, Cites Glitches for Closure
MKO Abiola’s Wife, Doyin, is Dead
Why Atiku is My Ideal Democrat, Dele Momodu Reveals
Chief Gabriel Igbinedion Shines As ‘Chronicles of a Legend’ Debuts
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
-
Africa4 days ago
Ghana Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, Others Feared Killed in Helicopter Crash
-
Sports6 days ago
Like Falcons, Tinubu Rains $100k, National Honours, Others on D’Tigress
-
News3 days ago
WAEC Gives 24-Hour Window to Reopen Result Portal, Cites Glitches for Closure
-
Featured4 days ago
MKO Abiola’s Wife, Doyin, is Dead
-
Featured6 days ago
Why Atiku is My Ideal Democrat, Dele Momodu Reveals
-
Headline6 days ago
Chief Gabriel Igbinedion Shines As ‘Chronicles of a Legend’ Debuts
-
Featured5 days ago
Wike Ignites Fresh Crisis in PDP, Insists South-South Congress Must Be Recognised