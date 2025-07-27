Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
By Kayode Emola
In April 1997, Tinubu wrote an article in ThisDay Newspaper stating that he, Tinubu, did not believe in “One Nigeria” (https://www.herald.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Tinubu-1997-.webp). This was during the time when the dreaded Sani Abacha was the head of state and Tinubu was in exile in London. The question now is, if Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria” in 1997, what changed?
If Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria”, after being in power for over two years it is high time he started to put measures in place to back that belief. Nigeria has never been one and not even Tinubu in 2025 can make it so. Tinubu must remain true to his word that he doesn’t believe in “One Nigeria” and start taking steps to dissolve the country.
The people of Nigeria are a laughingstock around the world, despite the many accolades our virtuous people are achieving abroad. The bad rulers at home misleading the general populace are making life unbearable.
Therefore, there is no reason why the president cannot follow through with the dissolution of the country, rather than complain about resource allocation to the states and local government. The endemic corruption in Nigeria cannot be fought when there is mass hunger in the land.
We have seen time and time again how the average wage available to our people cannot supply their needs beyond a day, much less keep them for a month. This is the real reason why there is so much corruption in every sector of the economy. Everyone in positions of authority wants to help themselves to the largesse of their office not minding the damage inflicted upon the economy.
So, we must appeal to the conscience of President Bola Tinubu, that this is the time for him to back up his purported beliefs with actions. Instead of using his office to strengthen the invasion of Yorubaland as Buhari, his immediate predecessor, did, he must follow through on dismantling the Fulani jihadist “One Nigeria” project.
Buhari’s attitudes and actions could be, if not forgiven, then at least understood: he is a foreigner to the Yoruba people and would naturally want to protect the interests of his own people. I don’t think President Tinubu will be accorded the same grace if he abuses his position as President of Nigeria to the detriment of his kinsmen.
The president must remember that the issues of ranching and Ruga, the land-grabbing agenda pioneered by Buhari, met with a stiff resistance by both the Yoruba and other nationalities in Southern Nigeria. Tinubu should not become so blinded by his ambitions for a second term that he sinks to the depths of promising the Fulani people land that he has not got authority to offer.
No man should be permitted to extort his people to please the North for the sake of his own political ambition. It is time the Yoruba people send a strong message to the federal government and the Fulani oligarchs that we will not sit by and allow the North to overrun us. Our fathers may have folded their hands in obedience to the atrocities of the federal government, but our generation has had enough of the injustices meted out to them, and will not stand for it any more.
Voice of Emancipation: Extrajudicial Killings in Okun Land
By Kayode Emola
Last week, I saw a video showing scores of people being displaced in Okun land, Kogi State. Whilst this is prevalent in many areas of Yorubaland and elsewhere in Nigeria, we need to pay particular attention to what is happening in our Yoruba northern borders, especially Kogi and Kwara.
The rate at which the Fulani terrorists are kidnapping and killing villagers in Okun land is alarming, and we cannot afford to do nothing. The Nigerian government appears impotent in the situation, but we know it is not because they are incapable of reacting.
That the Nigerian government has not reacted to the extrajudicial killings going on around the country is not because the military is weak. It is because the killing of innocent civilians does not threaten the seat of power. Therefore, the government does not feel obliged to help communities being displaced by the Fulani terrorists.
Had the terrorists declared war on Aso Rock or any state government building, the government would not hold back from unleashing the power of the state to crush the terrorists’ activities. However, because it is merely citizens who are crying, the government does not see the need to act.
Our Yoruba people should understand that the Nigerian government does not care for our welfare. They care only about the resources available to loot. If there is nothing in the treasury, then they seek to borrow from the international community in order to pocket that, as well.
We cannot pretend that all is well when our kinsmen are being driven out of their inheritance. Our ancestors will not forgive us if we close our eyes to these atrocities and do nothing to help our tribesmen who are being displaced from their communities in their thousands.
These affected communities cannot afford to wait for the state or federal government to help them secure their environment. The events in Plateau State have shown us that the military officers sent to protect the community were the same ones who were working for the terrorists.
The only recourse we have now is to set up an effective vigilante group in every community vulnerable to the Fulani terrorist attack. The answer lies in encouraging the youths of these affected areas to defend their lands and their heritage. Recent events have demonstrated just how badly taking justice into one’s own hands can end.
The government instruments cannot be the answer to the situation in which we find ourselves if they are complicit in the crime being committed. Let us not deceive ourselves; Nigeria is long gone and cannot be salvaged.
Therefore, at this time, every Yoruba person needs to think deeply about the future that we want to leave for our children. Is it a future in a rotten society like Nigeria, or do we want to secure our own sovereign Yoruba land where justice and equity will prevail?
If the latter is the desire of our dreams, then we need to understand that it requires effort to work towards it. In order to achieve it, we must be ready to put all our heart into it, not just for what we shall gain personally but for what will benefit the entirety of our people.
Voice of Emancipation: Is Nigeria Truly a Poor Nation?
By Kayode Emola
Depending on who you ask, you may be told that Nigeria is either a rich or a poor country. However, by looking at it statistically or empirically, we should be able to ascertain which it is.
An oft-cited indicator of whether a country is rich or poor is GDP (gross domestic product). Whilst this is an acceptable international standard for measuring the growth in a country, it may not be the perfect tool to use in the case of Nigeria, as much of the nation’s production goes undocumented, which can skew the data collected.
Other factors we may consider are the earning capacity of the citizens and their respective spending compared to other countries of the world. In Nigeria today, the minimum wage of a worker is ₦70,000 (approx. $46) per month – roughly $1.50 a day for an average worker, from which they must pay electricity, water, accommodation, transportation and all their other supplementary expenses, as well.
The meagre sum of $46 a month is not a problem if it is adequate to meet the needs of the person earning it. However, a critical assessment of the expenses incurred by an ordinary person on the street gives us an indication of where Nigeria sits within the nations’ league tables.
An average commute from one’s home to their place of work would cost around ₦2,000 /day (equivalent to $1.30/day). For someone working 22 days each month, more than half of their wages are gone on transportation alone. When we then factor in subsistence, accommodation, electricity, water, and other sundry expenses, then the earning power of the average Nigerian relative to their expenses makes the country fall into the class of a poor nation.
If one looks solely at the wages being paid to workers, the derivative tax, and the purchasing power of the population, then there is no doubt that Nigeria should be classed as a poor nation. However, this does not necessarily tell the complete story: historical data shows that Nigeria was once a rich country, with the potential to be a global giant.
Consider, for instance, that in 1916 the average salary of a clerk in Nigeria was £25/month. Correcting for a century’s inflation using the Bank of England’s inflation calculator (https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/inflation/inflation-calculator) we can see that £1 in 1916 is equivalent to £75.46 today.
This shows that if wages were being adjusted for inflation, the average wage of the Nigerian worker today should be £75.46 times the original £25: £1,886.50 (equivalent to ₦3,950,000) a month. The truth is that not even the high-income earners in Nigeria are getting such a monthly wage, let alone the middle-income earners.
Looking at where we are and where we have come from, it is clear that those who lived in 1916 Nigeria are by far better off than many of us living there in the 21st century. If a month’s take-home pay is not capable of covering even one aspect of the many basic needs of the ordinary man, then it is time to critically evaluate the existence of the country.
In this way, it is evident that anyone who is not earning sufficient money to cater for themselves and their immediate families, yet still believes that Nigeria can work, needs their brain seriously examined. The difference between the ₦70,000/month minimum wage being offered by the government today and the ₦3.95m/month the average worker ought to be earning had wages kept up with inflation is monumental.
Yet, a Senator in the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria receives ₦29m each month for salary, plus allowances on top. How is it that the political office-holder’s salary has not only kept up with but surpassed inflation over the last 100 years, but the average worker’s pay has gone back by more than 200 years?
Therefore, there is a denial of the fact that any Yoruba person still supporting the political elite is doing a disservice to the Yoruba nation. The politicians we have in Nigeria will not stand up for the people to address this social injustice, as it doesn’t affect them personally.
This means that the only recourse left for the poor man to escape the poverty of Nigeria is to try and become part of the corrupt government structure. This is, unless every poor person blighted by poverty stands up for themselves and demands the right to self-determination of their ethnic nationality. Then, and only then, will we have a chance of building a nation that works for the good of all, not just the elite. Then, we can make our Yoruba nation the prosperous country it should always have been.
Voice of Emancipation: Extrajudicial Killings in an Unjust Nigerian Society
By Kayode Emola
Last week, I read an article about an innocent man who was killed by a mob for an offence he did not commit, and it reminded me of when I lived in Lagos. I don’t know if it is a Yoruba-wide phenomenon, but mob justice is very common in Lagos, where the crime rate is high. The following account of what happened is graphic and may be upsetting for some readers.
This innocent boy was killed just because he was accused of stealing a woman’s ₦20,000 which she was hoping to take to the market. When asked about the money, the boy whispered through trembling lips, “I didn’t do it,” begging for his life.
However, his plea went unheeded as the first blow landed, coming from behind, followed by a stick that cracked across his shoulder. Another hit followed, with stones flying at him from unseen hands. His blood splattered on the ground, and the taste of iron filled his mouth. He cried “Mama,” whimpering, barely audible, but his mother wasn’t there. Only the angry crowd whose eyes were glazed with bloodlust, whose voices fed and were in turn fed from each other’s hate.
Within moments, a tyre was brought from nowhere, then came gasoline and the strike of a match. The boy was in flames, and the smell of the fire made the mob scamper a little. The boy’s hand reached out weakly, but to no avail; he cried for help, but none came. His breath became shallow, and his heart slowed. Even as he wanted to run, a two-by-two stick was used to force him back to the blazing tyre until he was burnt to ashes.
A few minutes later, someone ran into the square with the shattering news: the boy was not the one who took it. The accuser’s daughter had seen the money on the counter and taken it when no one was around. That is when it dawned on the crowd that an innocent young man had been killed for an offence he did not commit. The mob stood frozen, staring at the burnt body they had just destroyed; the grey sky wept for an innocent child killed because of false accusations in a society where the justice system has failed everyone.
One could try to write this off as an isolated story of one innocent boy killed because of a false testimony, but this pattern frequently repeats itself, time and time again, with no one doing anything to address the ugly situation. We have seen so many innocent people killed on the streets because of false accusations, both in Lagos and elsewhere in Nigeria, on some occasions with even the police standing by, and doing nothing.
This is what happens when society is broken, when justice is served only if you have money to pay for it. If even just one sensible person had advocated for the innocent boy to be handed over to the police so that the proper judicial process could take its course, how different might the outcome have been? However, we all know that the justice system in Nigeria doesn’t work that way.
Many genuinely guilty parties need do nothing more than bribe the police and are released without any charges. This is the reason that many people resort to mob action to get the justice they long for, and, as a result, in Nigeria, and especially in Lagos, it has become the norm. Every person feels that street justice is the only way to get restitution for any perceived breach of their rights, rather than appealing to the formal judicial process.
The problem is, when the accuser becomes the judge overseeing their own case, you cannot expect to see real justice reign. That is why we have lost too many innocent people in our land to crimes they did not commit.
And yet, I witnessed a case around 2010 when I was doing my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa. A young man who was serving in my local government, in the same Community Development Service (CDS) as I didn’t turn up for almost two months. I wondered what had happened to him, as he was always punctual for the weekly meeting.
A close mutual friend of ours informed me that he had experienced a trauma: he had driven into a pedestrian who lost his life. My first thought upon hearing that he had killed someone was, how can he still be alive, and not even in prison? Our friend explained to me that in Northern Nigeria, when such things occur, they term it as “kadara,” meaning destiny.
She explained that since it was destiny for the pedestrian to lose his life in that way, the jungle justice system cannot be applied to our friend who was driving. Instead, he was asked to make restitution to the family of the victim by means of covering the cost of the burial, and, having done so, he was let go.
I was amazed that this could happen in Nigeria. I told my friend that had this happened in Lagos, the driver would have fled the scene because, if caught, he would most definitely be lynched by an angry mob.
This story taught me a valuable lesson: that just because something has been normalised in our society, that doesn’t make it the proper practice. Some things can and should change, especially if it is costing the lives of innocents.
I cannot say that the extrajudicial killings going on in Lagos will stop overnight – or, indeed, will ever stop whilst the Yoruba remain in Nigeria. However, it is a menace that cannot be permitted within our society when we get our independent Yoruba nation.
However, the only way to prevent people from resorting to street justice is to strengthen our judicial process such that justice is guaranteed no matter who must be held accountable. If not, this may be only one of many problems of Nigeria that will become our nightmare when we declare our sovereign Yoruba nation.
