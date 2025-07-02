Connect with us

Headline

2027: Coalition Movement Formally Adopts ADC As Official Political Platform

Published

3 days ago

on

Following coordinated bid to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, the opposition coalition has formally adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its official political platform for the 2027 elections.

The coalition concluded plans to unveil the party today at a ceremony in Abuja, where it intended to make public the interim leaders and members of the party.

Already, upon the adoption of ADC, the coalition appointed former Senate President David Mark as its national chairman and former governor of Osun State and immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as national secretary, while former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, was made spokesperson of the party.

Some prominent leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on other members of the party to join the coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; mark; former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi; former Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Aminu Wali; and former National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, were among the party’s leaders, who called for a rethink of the current political situation.

They contended that both the opposition PDP and the ruling APC had failed Nigeria and Nigerians.

Nonetheless, after a marathon meeting, which ended a few minutes past midnight, the coalition crossed a major hurdle in its quest to play a major role in the 2027 general election and its resolve to upstage the ruling APC.

The coalition had earlier indicated interest in registering a new party, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), after initial talks with ADC and Social Democratic Party (SDP) had broken down. But when it seemed like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was going to frustrate a new registration effort, it re-strategised and resumed talks with ADC.

While ADC is believed to share very strong affiliation with a former president (name withheld), the renewed talks with the original owners of the party seemed to have yielded some good, resulting in the eventual adoption of the party and the unveiling billed to hold at 2pm today.

Aregbesola was said to have initially turned down the nomination after someone believed to be close to him allegedly asked him not to accept it. But after much pressure, he eventually agreed to work with the coalition.

Accepting his appointment as national secretary, Aregbesola said, “It is with deep humility, profound sense of duty and unwavering hope for our people, nation, race and party that I accept the appointment as the national secretary of our great party.”

He spoke further, “Let me begin by saying this: a political party is not a platform for opportunism. It is not a mere vehicle to power for the few, not a tool for personal ambition. A political party, in its truest form, is a living institution built on values, guided by ideals and accountable to the people it seeks to serve.

“Throughout Africa’s history and, particularly, in the legacy of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa – a 113 year-behemoth of party organisation that is impeccable in its credibility as a model of supremacy of party over its creation (government and popularly elected officials), (we have) seen what a party grounded in ideology, principle and people-centred struggle can achieve.

“The ANC is not perfect but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests and true freedom. It has character. It has soul. It is, therefore, a true platform for the expression of their aspirations.

“Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties. Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells, merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people and even less for the country.

“That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve. As the national secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compass; a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency, and national development.

“A party that listens and works for the people, not only during elections, but every single day. We must become an institution where internal democracy is not just preached but practised; intra-party competition is transparent, fair and just; all party structures from the ward to the national level function effectively and efficiently; young people, women, and the marginalised have a real voice, not symbolic inclusion.”

Aregbesola said, “All special and critical interests – security, educators, farmers, workers, women, youth, professionals, people with special needs, etc – must be recognised and allowed to have autonomous structures within the party.”

According to the former governor, “We will model international best practices in party organisation, administration and ethics. We will study what works, from South Africa to Sweden, from Chile to Kenya, and adapt what fits our local reality. Discipline, order, clarity of purpose and service to the people must define us.

“We must be the party that talks about public education and actually builds schools. That speaks of security and supports real policies to keep our communities safe. That believes in jobs and works to create them. That stands for Nigeria, not just during elections but in everyday governance. This is not an easy task. It will take time. It will demand sacrifice.

“But it can be done.”

Earlier, in a communique by the PDP stalwarts, who operated under the auspices of Concerned Leaders of the PDP, signed by Mark, the group said, “The meeting encourages all well-meaning PDP members and other patriotic Nigerians to join the coalition.

“All coalition partners must be united on the issues of national unity, democracy, national security, national economy, and the political will to stamp out corruption embedded in our institutions.

“The coalition partners to work out the modalities of winning all elections taking into consideration local and national peculiarities.”

Other PDP leaders, who attended the meeting, were a former governor of Cross River State, Lylel Imoke; former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu; former governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; and former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

Also at the meeting were former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri; Senator Tunde Ogbeha; Senator Ben Obi; Mrs. Josephine Anenih; former PDP National Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Maibasira; former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; Senator Abdul Ninge; and former National Organising Secretary, Senator Austin Akobundu.

According to the communique, “The meeting of Concerned Leaders of our great Party PDP was called to discuss the disturbing condition the party has been sunk into.

“Since our loss in the last presidential election and the exit of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman, our dear party has never been the same again.

“Vested interests from within and the irresponsible actions of the APC-led federal government, which has been using state institutions to stifle and destroy the democracy, knows no bounds!

“The inability of PDP leadership to lead the party by its constitution, rules and regulations led it into a chaotic and undisciplined party.”

The communique stated further, “The vision of the founding fathers for which the party was established and the role it played in restoring Nigeria as a stable and united country and key player on the regional, continental, and global stage have been washed away, just as our role as the leader of the black race is now overtaken by smaller and less endowed countries.

“Painfully, Nigeria is now a diminished country and an embarrassment on the world stage. The meeting took time to deliberate deeply on the issues of democracy, national unity, national security, economy, corruption, governance, and other concerns plaguing our country.”

The communique stated, “Arising from the above, the meeting hereby resolved as follows: the APC government, which came into being on the false and evil propaganda, to save Nigeria from PDP, is now a disaster to our nation and, therefore, must be voted out of power.

“All indices of development that support the comfort and quality of lives of the citizens have collapsed, and life is now hell in Nigeria. The PDP, which is organic with the discipline, capacity, and history to lead and save Nigeria, is now a shadow of its old self.

“The heatwave unleashed by the APC federal government through threats, blackmail and patronage has forced elected officers in government to abandon the PDP.

“The adopted political party for the coalition will be unveiled Wednesday in Asokoro, Abuja.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headline

I’ve Rescued Nigeria from Bankruptcy, Tinubu Tells Nigerian Community in Saint Lucia

Published

1 day ago

on

July 3, 2025

By

President Bola Tinubu says his administration has rescued the Nigerian economy from bankruptcy.

Tinubu said this during a meeting on Wednesday in Saint Lucia. The meeting was organised by The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa. It involved various Nigerian professionals and students living in Saint Lucia.

According to a statement stated by Bayo Onanuga the President’s Special Adviser (Information and Strategy), Tinubu said, “We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy. Nigeria has recovered. We have made the smuggling of our oil unattractive. We have stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Tinubu admitted that Nigeria’s per capita income is low, but said his administration was working to improve it.

The Nigerian leader also said that, based on what his hosts told him, Nigerians in Saint Lucia have demonstrated good character. He urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He said: “My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour, don’t break the law.”

Sharing his experience as a student in the United States five decades ago, President Tinubu urged the Saint Lucian Nigerians to remain focused and work hard.

“Life is about working hard, being consistent, he said.. “For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed.”

The NIDCOM chairman, on her own part, said Nigeria is proud of what Nigerians contributed to Saint Lucia and hoped they would remember home.

The statement said Smart Okeudili Duah, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, informed the Nigerian leader of some of the problems Nigerians are encountering, particularly the cost of a work permit, which is $2,500 yearly.

He also urged the President to establish a diplomatic presence in Saint Lucia as urgently as possible, a plan President Tinubu has already committed to.

Onanuga’s statement further noted that Father Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian priest resident in Saint Lucia, said the high turnout at the meeting indicated Nigerians’ love and respect for President Tinubu.

Doctor Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, who moved to Saint Lucia after graduating as a paediatrician at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, said she was happy President Tinubu visited Saint Lucia.

In the statement stared by Onanuga, it was said Ogunlusi and her husband migrated to the country 19 years ago and raised children who are medical doctors. However, her husband returned home and appointed the chief medical director of one of the new federal medical centres.

“Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than ever thought”, she told President Tinubu. She wished President Tinubu a safe journey home.

The Nigerians, the statement said, gifted the President a portrait in his image, made by Doris, a medical student and artist.

Continue Reading

Headline

Dele Momodu Accuses APC Govt of ‘Political Interference’ As Hotel Cancels Booking for ADC’s Unveiling

Published

3 days ago

on

July 2, 2025

By

A leading voice of the opposition and renowned journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, has called out the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government for political interference as the hotel booked for the much advertised unveiling of the adopted African Democratic Congress as a unifying political platform for Nigeria’s opposition.

The cancellation was in spite of the fact that the venue was already fully secured and paid for.

The event, scheduled to hold at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Asokoro, Abuja, was expected to formally introduce the ADC as the platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections.

However, organisers were informed Wednesday morning that the hotel would no longer host the event due to an unspecified “internal compliance matter.”

A screenshot of the hotel’s message, posted on Wednesday by media personality and politician Dele Momodu, on his Instagram page, read, “Dear Esteemed Patron, Thank you once again for choosing the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments.

“We sincerely regret to inform you that due to an internal compliance matter that has just come to our attention, we are unable to proceed with hosting your scheduled event.

“We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause.”

The sudden cancellation has drawn sharp reactions from opposition figures, with Momodu alleging political interference.

“The intimidation of opposition by a jittery government continues as the booking of a venue for the unveiling of the adopted party, ADC, by the coalition has been unilaterally and suddenly cancelled by the Management of the hotel due to what insiders described as fear of reprisals from APC operatives.

“But this will not dampen the daredevil determination of opposition forces who are poised to hotly challenge the ruling party,” Momodu wrote.

In a statement included in Momodu’s post, Salihu Lukman, on behalf of People and Passion Consult Ltd, accused the hotel of breaching a valid contract.

“This is unacceptable. Your management has no right to unilaterally sabotage a contract validly and legally agreed to and fully paid for. You must meet the terms of the contract fully by allowing the event to hold with full compliments of all the services agreed to. This is not negotiable,” Lukman said.

The ADC unveiling was expected to bring together top political figures across party lines, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former governors Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Liyel Imoke, and Sam Egwu.

Others reportedly involved include Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Continue Reading

Headline

Former Senate President, David Mark, Resigns from PDP

Published

3 days ago

on

July 2, 2025

By

A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, citing deepening internal divisions and unresolved leadership crises.

In a letter dated June 27 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in his Otukpo Ward, Benue State, obtained by The PUNCH on Wednesday, Mark cited deep, unresolved internal issues that have left the party a shadow of its former self and exposed it to public embarrassment.

The letter, titled “Notice of Resignation from the PDP,” partly read, “I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.”

He said his efforts to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party helped restore it to national relevance, but that recent events had weakened the PDP beyond recognition.

Mark added, “However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy.”

The Punch

Continue Reading

Trending