By Eric Elezuo

It was a solemn procession, assembly and deep reflection for a life well lived as family members, friends, colleagues, associates and the general public gathered in Are, Ekiti to pay last respect, and bid farewell to the matriach of the Adebiyi family, Olori Grace Omolola Adebiyi, who was also the wife of the Alare of Are-Ekiti, Oba Jacob Boluwade Adebiyi, as she was laid to rest.

Fondly known as Olori Eyesorun Bosede, the beloved mother and grandmother, who passed away on February 19, 2025, is reputed to have left behind a legacy of love, strength, compassion and devotion to God, her people and vocation.

She was revered for her admirable qualities, which endeared her to the people of Are-Ekiti and beyond just her great tidings extended beyond the palace walls, playing vital roles in championing the welfare of the community and uplifting the less privileged.

The Olori’s final 3-day obsequies begun with a Services of Songs and Tributes Night, at the Joint Heirs of Salvation International Crusade Ministry, where well wishers and children took quality time to shower deserved encomiums on the deceased.

Thereafter, there was a fanfare arrival of her corpse in a motorcade, followed by a retinue of elaborate convoy of her children dressed in customized t-shirt, a symbol of their adoration for her, and supported by the Are-Ekiti community, whose lives she touched during her lifetime. The fanfare culminated into a rally round the community where she spent a good part of her life, bringing smiles to the faces of both participants and onlookers.

The journey of late Olori Eyesorun Abosede grace Adebiyi, began with a Christian wake keep at her Foundation Centre in Are-Ekiti. their are tributes From Friends and family.

Later, a Christian wake service was observed at the residence of the deceased at Oke-Idemuren Street, Are-Ekiti under the supervision of the Saint Andrew Anglican Church. The Wake service featured witnessed soul searching Bible readings and sermon, which were punctuated by renditions of hymns and more tributes.

The funeral service proper held a day after, also at the Saint Andrew Anglican Church, Are-Ekiti, and began as soon as the remains, carried by pall bearers and accompanied by family members and drummers, were received at the church entrance by the officiating ministers. Venerable V.O. Ojo, which led other officiating ministers.

In his brief sermon at the service, Venerable Ojo lauded Olori Adebiyi’s well spent life, calling on the children to emulate all her good qualities. He insisted that everyone must live a life to please God, lifetime Olori had lived so that on the last day, heaven will be the reward.

The seevice ended with prayers for the family of Olori Adebiyi, thanksgiving and cloaing hymns before the corpse made its way to its final resting place at her residence.

With the remains safety committed to mother earth, a grand reception followed at the Long Margue Community Play Ground in Are-Ekiti, where the family with the assistance of Infinite Events ensured guests were treated to top-notch entertainment comprising local and continental diahes as well as xhoice beverages, which flowed in ceaseless supply.

The ambience of environment also spoke volumes of the class Psquareevents is made of just as music maestro, Yinka Aiyefele serenaded the guests with sonorous sounds.

In his vote of thanks at the event, a son-in-law of the deceased, and a respected community leader, Aare (Engr.) Benjamin Kayode Adereti, extended heartfelt appreciation to dignitaries, political leaders, traditional rulers, associates, and well-wishers who attended the burial ceremony of his late mother-in-law. He used the opportunity to further elaborate on the respectful life she lived, and how she affected lives that she came in contact.

Olori Adebiyi is survived by her husband, the Aare of Are-Ekiti, children, grandchildren, brother, and several others.

As a follow-up to his vote of thanks, Aare Adereti released an official statement, further expressing profound gratitude to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olori Agba Ogunwusi, the Obalufe of Ife, the Ologudu of Ogudu, the Oba Asoya of Isoya, Sarun Adimula, HAM Oranfe of Ife, HSE Osogun, and many other revered monarchs and chiefs who honoured the occasion with their royal presence.

He also acknowledged the presence and support of the APC Progressive Family, led by Sooko (Alh.) Tajudeen Lawal, as well as national political office holders led by Engr. Kayode Sowade, former federal lawmakers, including Hon. (Chief) Rotimi Makinde and Hon. Ayeni.

May the soul of Olori Adebiyi rest in peace!

Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa