Court Denies FG Permission to Arrest Natasha
Justice Musa Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, rejected an application by the Federal government to have Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan arrested for failing to appear for the start of her defamation trial.
The government is prosecuting Akpoti-Uduaghan on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello.
At the day’s proceeding, the prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, told the court that the matter was for arraignment but that the defendant was not in court.
Kaswe told the court that he served the charge on the defendant’s counsel which meant that the defendant was well aware of the matter.
The prosecutor prayed the court for a bench warrant to be issued against the defendant for failing to appear in court despite being aware of the charge against her.
“It was this morning that we were able to serve the defendant through her counsel but the defendant is not in court.
“So, it means the defendant is aware of this matter but decided not to appear in court, in the light of this, I apply that a bench warrant be issued against her for failure to attend court to take her plea in this criminal charge,” Kaswe said.
Counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan, Jacob Usman (SAN), told the court that he found the application of the prosecution strange and uncourteous.
Usman told the court that when he got wind of the pendency of the suit, he called the prosecutor to let him know that his client had asked him to receive the charge on her behalf.
“I was served the charge at 9:15am this morning here in court so how will the defendant know that the matter is coming up when she has not seen the charge?
“I find the application strange and it should be dishonoured, if the defendant has not been served, she cannot be in court,” he said.
He prayed the court to dis-countenance the application as it was made in bad taste.
The trial judge, Justice Musa Umar, asked the prosecutor if he had served the charge on the defendant to which he answered in the negative.
Justice Umar, therefore, said that it was impossible to grant the application of the prosecutor and issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant when she had not been served.
He refused the application for a bench warrant and rather granted the application for substituted service through her counsel which the prosecutor made in what seemed to be an afterthought.
The judge adjourned the matter to June 30, 2025 for arraignment.
The case was not unconnected to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged defamatory comments made during a live television appearance on April 3, 2025.
She allegedly made defamatory comments against Akpabio and Bello including a plot to assassinate her.
Abuja River Park Estate: Ghanaian Investors Drag IGP, EFCC, Others to Court
A group of Ghanaian investors behind the development of the high-profile River Park Estate in Abuja have dragged Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other top security officials to the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged harassment, violation of fundamental human rights, and suppression of a completed police investigation report.
The suit, filed by directors of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria — Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Ansah Mensah, and Victor Quainoo — along with their legal practitioner Abu Arome, also names DCP Akin Fakorede, Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit; FCT Commissioner of Police Ajao Saka Adewale; EFCC Zonal Commander Michael Wetkas; EFCC investigator Eunice Vou Dalyop; and one Kabiru Baba as respondents.
In the case numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1130/2025, the Ghanaian businessmen are seeking ₦200 million in exemplary damages for what they describe as unlawful intimidation, repeated invitations, and an attempt to suppress an investigation report compiled by an 11-member Special Investigation Panel (SIP) previously set up by the Nigeria Police Force to probe the ownership and development dispute surrounding River Park Estate.
According to court documents, the police had concluded its investigation and submitted the SIP report to the IGP’s office, with a directive that it be reviewed by the Legal Department. However, despite several formal requests—including letters dated March 20 and April 16, 2025—neither the plaintiffs nor their legal representatives have received access to the report.
Instead, the plaintiffs allege that DCP Fakorede, whose unit previously investigated the case, initiated a fresh probe into the same issues already covered in the SIP’s findings. The investors claim Fakorede’s renewed efforts have resulted in persistent harassment, including repeated police invitations and the arrest and prolonged interrogation of Kojo Ansah Mensah by the EFCC.
In a further twist, Jonah Capital petitioned the Police Service Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), urging them to intervene. A letter from the AGF’s office, dated May 16, 2025, formally requested the IGP to release the case file and final SIP report—but the police have yet to comply.
The Ghanaian High Commission in Nigeria also backed the request, with Acting High Commissioner Eddison Mensah Agbenyegah writing to the IGP on April 9, 2025, requesting certified true copies of the SIP report and offering to bear the costs. That appeal, too, has received no official response.
According to the affidavit sworn by Kojo Ansah Mensah, the dispute began in 2013 when Jonah Capital invited Paulo Homes Ltd into a joint venture to process building approvals. Under the agreement, Paulo Homes was to receive 30% of the land it secured permits for. However, the Ghanaians allege that Paulo Homes breached the terms, encroached on more land, and later accused them of forgery.
Former partners Adrian Ogunmuyiwa and John Townley-Johnson, who had previously relinquished their interests to Jonah Capital, also resurfaced with forgery allegations. These claims were part of the initial investigation handled by the SIP, which found no evidence warranting criminal charges.
Despite the SIP’s report, Paulo Homes, through its general manager Giles Azania, submitted a new petition to the IGP on April 10, 2025, demanding another investigation into the same forgery allegations. The IGP Monitoring Unit reportedly began a fresh, inconclusive investigation while continuing to withhold the earlier report.
The plaintiffs now seek a court declaration that the ongoing actions by the police and EFCC violate their constitutional rights to dignity, liberty, property, and freedom of movement, as enshrined in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
They also seek a perpetual injunction restraining all defendants from further arresting, detaining, or harassing them over a matter they argue is purely civil in nature and best suited for the courts.
Videos and written petitions submitted to the court detail how officers of the Nigerian Police Force have allegedly prevented the Ghanaian developers from accessing their land while allowing rival developers linked to Paulo Homes to build freely on the disputed property.
Legal counsel to the plaintiffs, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN), insists that the continuous targeting of his clients amounts to double jeopardy and abuse of power, calling on the judiciary to compel law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and release the investigative findings.
As the case unfolds, observers from both Nigeria and Ghana are closely watching what could become a defining moment in the legal and diplomatic handling of cross-border business disputes involving foreign investors and Nigeria’s security institutions.
I’ll Work Against Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027 – Ex-aide Aliyu Audu
A former Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, ha revealed that he resigned from the administration in order to actively campaign against Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.
Speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Audu said his decision was driven by a matter of “principle and conscience,” as he accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.
“It confirmed it on one hand, and on the other hand, it strengthened my resolve to not work for him in 2027,” Audu said, referring to Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech where the president claimed to enjoy seeing the opposition in disarray.
“I couldn’t in all honesty and in my conscience be in his government knowing I’m plotting against removal in 2027, because I will, and by God, we will remove him. Collectively, Nigerians will install a leader that will be our chosen, not his chosen. Not emilokan (my turn), but awa lokan (our turn), in fact, gbogbo wa lokan (all of us).”
He also criticised the inclusion of Nyesom Wike, a PDP member and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, in the APC-led government, questioning his loyalty and the legitimacy of such a move.
“What is Wike doing in our government? If he’s going to leave the PDP, he should leave. If we’re doing a government of national unity, you deal with the party, not individuals. The party is what we vote for — not Bola Tinubu but APC; not Atiku but PDP; not Peter Obi but Labour Party.”
Audu’s resignation letter, dated June 8, criticised the APC’s political trajectory and warned against what he described as a deliberate silencing of opposition voices. In a follow-up statement, he clarified that while he does not support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would not lend himself “as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party State.”
“If we now begin to silence or crush opposition simply because we have the upper hand, then we are no different from the very system we once criticised under Obasanjo in 2003,” he said.
Massacre: Tinubu Postpones Kaduna Trip, to Visit Benue Wednesday
President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his official visit to Kaduna State. Instead, he will travel to Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.
Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed this in a statement he signed Monday.
“The President’s visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction,” Onanuga stated.
According to him, Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to commission various state government projects.
However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
During his stay, Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups, to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.
“In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.
“The President is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit,” the statement read.
Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.
