Others included former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Afenifere Leader, Chief Bode George; Former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Dr Donald Duke; former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola; founder, Business Day Newspaper, Frank Aigbogun; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Former INEC REC, Muhammad Kudu Haruna; Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, and Publisher, Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex Ibru.
Soyinka Advises Tinubu to Probe Unresolved Killings
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately launch a probe into the strange circumstances that led to the deaths of some Nigerians, including the likes of Dele Giwa, Bola Ige and Kudirat Abiola, for the sake of giving some closure to the matter.
While speaking with selected journalists in Lagos on Saturday, the renowned author said some Nigerians around the world have and could provide clues to the killings.
Soyinka has been speaking on the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which was marked on June 12, 2025, where President Tinubu addressed the joint session of the National Assembly and awarded national honours to some of the heroes of the struggle.
While he praised the national honours, he said there were several omissions of heroes on the list, adding that he believed the honoured participants were a representation of the rest of the people in the struggle.
Soyinka revealed that he will be dedicating his honours to the memory of Late Beko Ransom-Kuti, who he described as a defender of human rights, champion of good governance, and campaigner for democracy, who was detained and jailed several times by the Nigerian military.
He warned that no one should make light of the weight and importance of the June 12 struggle, as many people died, and many others were greatly injured by the military junta, which killed, tortured, and imprisoned Nigerians at the time.
Soyinka’s plea comes after the presidency on Saturday denied it awarded national honours to human rights activist Aisha Yesufu and 35 others.
Names of the heroes of democracy were announced by President Tinubu on Thursday, June 13, as part of the activities marking the 2025 Democracy Day celebration. Only 66 awardees were announced at the joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja.
Among the posthumous awardees were a former Chief of Staff, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua; a former NEC Chairman who oversaw the 1993 elections, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu; and the wife of MKO Abiola and martyr of the June 12 struggle, Kudirat Abiola.
The President also granted a posthumous state pardon to renowned environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and the rest of the Ogoni Nine, three decades after their controversial execution by the Sani Abacha-led military regime.
The nine other activists were also acknowledged for their sacrifices in the struggle for environmental justice and democratic ideals in Nigeria.
“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” he said.
Each of the eight was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, while Ken Saro-Wiwa was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.
This marks the first time a Nigerian President has officially acknowledged the role of the Ogoni Nine in the national democratic journey and taken steps toward state-led rehabilitation of their legacy.
The Ogoni Nine were prominent members of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which campaigned against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta caused by oil exploration. Their execution drew global outrage, including Nigeria’s temporary suspension from the Commonwealth of Nations in 1995.
Those honoured alongside Saro-Wiwa include Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine, all executed in 1995 after a military tribunal found them guilty in a trial widely condemned by international human rights groups as flawed and politically motivated.
Source: Channels TV
Pa Sam Amuka-Pemu: Celebrating a Media Titan at 90
By Eric Elezuo
President Bola Tinubu, on June 12, a day before the birthday, set the stage for what was going to be a grandiose 90th birthday reception of one generally reputed as a media guru, titan and a solid force to reckon with in the business of pen pushing, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, known in many quarters as Uncle Sam, or Sad Sam, in referenceto a columnhe pioneered. That day, Tinubu lavished words of endearment on him, bestowing on him the National honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and referribg to him as “a living testament to the power of the press to shape nations and hold power to account.”
The president had further noted that “Mr. Amuka-Pemu has devoted most of his life to journalism. It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry. Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.
“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman.
“On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, I conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in profound recognition of his significant contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in the field of journalism. I urge the younger journalists to emulate this highly respected publisher and leader.”
On the d-day, the combined forces of Nigeria’s media, economic and political heavyweights gathered at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to celebrate the 90th birthday of the journalism icon. The event set for 6pm already had a capacity fill hall as at 5pm with the carpet buzzing with excellent and gorgeous attires by dignified Nigerians also making the way to the hall. Uncle Sam, who is the Founder, Newspapers, comes across as one, who has professionally paid his dues in full even as he is paying.
The event drew an array of respected veterans from across every calibre of the newsroom, including notable dignitaries from all walks of life; all under one room, expressing glowing remarks to the man, who has been fearless to the core in the practice of a craft, he loves so much.
The event, which was an avenue of reconnection, networking and reunion, was another moment to share and relive decades of journalism history among veterans.
Expressing his appreciation at the kind words and encomiums showered on him, an emotional Uncle intoned that “from all these, it appears that I’m already dead; just waiting to be buried”. The iconic journalist was speaking against the background that such goodwill messages are mostly heard when someone is already dead, basically at the person’s tribute night, adding he was privileged to be alive to hear his.
“From all these tributes, it seems that I’m already dead, waiting to be buried. I thought it was a night we would come together to merry and dance with the musicians ready, but…,” he reeled out emotionally.
It would be recalled that earlier, a pot pourri of eulogies, encomiums, goodwill messages and outright praises have flowed from the dignitaries to the living legend, whose contributions to the field of journalism cannot be overemphasized.
Leading the array of encomiums and goodwill messages, President Tinubu, speaking through his representative, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted that Sam Amuka has etched his name in “the conscience of our people, and his voice has long served as a compass and conscience for the Nigerian nation.
“Today, we celebrate the legacy of patriotism without blemish, which makes Uncle Sam one of the most enduring voices in Nigeria’s media and democratic revolution. He is the institutional memory of Nigerian journalism, with fingerprints on iconic newspapers like the Daily Times, Punch, and Vanguard Newspaper.
“These newspapers are not just publications; they are chronicles of our national life, reflecting our hopes, struggles, and trials; behind these murals stood a man of immeasurable principle and courage.
“He is not just a journalist, but a guardian of our national conscience, a centurion of our democracy, and a titan of press freedom in Africa.
“Without voices like Uncle Sam’s, our journey to democratic governance might have taken a darker path. We celebrate him as a warrior who fought with facts, not fists, and with principle, not propaganda.
“At 90, Uncle Sam remains arguably the oldest practising journalist in Nigeria. Still curious, still committed, still standing, we honour him not just with words, but with our commitment to a free, fearless, fair, and responsible media.”
Also eulogising the distinguished pen pusher, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, who were part of the brains behind the organization of the 90th birthday soiree, observed the long number of years they have known the veteran. While Obaigbena said the idea of the party was muted 30 years ago, Osoba said he has known him for a whopping 60 years.
“It’s been an honour to host this celebration for Uncle Sam today. Interestingly, the idea for this party was first conceived 30 years ago, when I mentioned to Uncle Sam that we would be hosting an evening event, and he jokingly replied that he wouldn’t be around by then,” Obaigbena said.
On his part, Osoba noted that “Today, we’re celebrating Uncle Sam’s special day, but I must admit, he didn’t want a big fuss. He preferred a low-key, informal gathering with plenty of music and dancing.
“I’ve known Uncle Sam for over 60 years, and I can attest that he’s a complex and multifaceted individual. Beneath his calm exterior lies a whirlwind of energy and strong opinions.
“As the Guild of Veterans, we wanted to honour Uncle Sam in a way that would make him happy. So, I visited him at home and we had a lively discussion, exchanging playful jabs and jokes. Eventually, he agreed to our plans, on the condition that the celebration would be informal and fun-filled.
In his message on X, Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mba, said in part, “I celebrate an icon and a perfect gentleman, who is not only a media giant, but has also nurtured giants through his mentorship. His establishment of Vanguard with a motto of a better life for the people was for him a continuation of using the media space to enthrone good.
“For a man who refuses to celebrate himself despite the opportunities available to him, it is only proper that those whom he has positively affected have chosen the occasion of his 90th birthday to celebrate his positive passion for mankind.”
Others, who lent their voices to express great regards for the nonagerian included the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper, Dame Maiden Ibru; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, Prof Wole Soyinka, Guild of Veterans, Guild of Editors, ThisDay Alumni Association and others.
The night, beyond speeches, was also a meeting point for good music, led by ageless maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, sumptuous dishes of local and intercontinental standards and outright fun as superinded over by Dare Art Alade as the anchor.
The role call of dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Chairman, ThisDay and Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme; former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi
THE MAN, SAM AMUKA-PEMU
The media icon was born on June 13, 1935 born in Sapele, Delta State, southern Nigeria, into the family of the late Pa Amuka-Pemu and Madam Teshoma Amuka-Pemu, both of whom died in May 2014.
A journalist of repute, columnist and publisher, Uncle Sam as he was came to be known, founded the Vanguard Newspapers, growing it to become one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers. His journey to establishing Vanguard in 1983 was as a result of a soured relationship with his colleague, the Aboderins, after they co-founder of The Punch, in 1971 one of the most widely read newspapers in Nigeria.
Earlier, he served as the Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria, and the first editor of the Sunday Punch before he established The Punch with his friend, the late Olu Aboderin, in 1971.
Owing to his demure and classy practice, Amuka-Pemu was described as a “Gentleman of the Press” by President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday. He was also described as an icon and a leading light in Nigerian journalism by Nduka Obaigbena, President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.
Today, he is revered as the oldest practising media professional in Nigeria, and has been cited by peers. A book entitled From 1939 to the Vanguard of Modern Journalism written by Kola Muslim Animasaun, who also trained under him, acknowledged his immense contributions to journalism in Nigeria.
On this 90th birthday, the media world rises in unison to raise oa toast to one of the very best the industry has produced, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu.
Tinubu Denies Attempt to Turn Nigeria to One Party State, Mocks Parties in Disarray
By Eric Elezuo
President Bola Tinubu has denied insinuations that he has plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party state following massive defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from other political parties.
Tinubu said this while addressing the nation via an address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly with many other national figures in attendance on Thursday.
In his speech, Tinubu categorically said that reports he had plans of turning Nigeria to one Party State were false, adding that “I’ve never attempted to alter INEC’s registration list.
While throwing jabs at the opposition, Tinubu said that while a one party state is not in the offing, and will never be, but he and his party would not “close our doors to all those willing to join the APC”.
He welcomed Sheriff and Eno among others that have joined the APC
To the PDP and other parties still going through political upheaval, the President said, “I will not help you put your house in order. It’s a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray.”
June 12: The Heroes, The Villains
By Eric Elezuo
June 12 has become an official national day, after many years of the agitation to recognize it. It was the day that Nigerians set aside tribal and religious sentiment to vote massively for MKO Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe in an election everyone described as the freest and fairest.
But the presumed winner never took office because nidway into the release of the results, the then President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida annulled the process, and there began a crisis.
While many agitated for the restoration of Abiola’s mandate, many sold out, and joined the Babangida, Shonekan and Abacha oppressors.
Below is an abridged list of those in support and against the June 12 mandate. You can add more names if there are:
MKO Abiola
The story of Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola is better compared to the beautiful bride, so beloved and cherished all because of how she distinguished herself. MKO, as he is popularly called, was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the disputed June 12 1993 Presidential election – an election acclaimed by not a few persons as the freest and fairest the country has ever had. The Ogun state born billionaire entrepreneur was leading handsomely when the Babangida junta suddenly annulled the election.
Abiola will not easily let go of his mandate, and with the people solidly behind him, he fought the Babangida and later Abacha junta to a standstill, and finally paid the supreme price when he died in detention on July 7, 1998, a day he was supposedly to be released, in the presence of notable world leaders. His death was a great blow to democratic and June 12 struggle.
One striking thing about Abiola’s democratic struggle was the fact that he didn’t actually need it. He was stupendously rich, and could have let go but he didn’t. He died fighting for the masses. He died a selfless democrat at 60.
Gani Fawehinmi
One of Nigeria’s finest lawyers, late Abdul-Ganiyu Fawehinmi was a human rights activist, who defended the masses without equivocation. He was fearless in his approach to matters so long as it provides succor to a citizen. Before he was recognised and awarded the coveted Senior Advocate of Nigeria, his followers had ‘honoured’ him with the ‘Senior Advocate of the Masses.’
Late Fawehinmi reported that he was arrested, detained and incarcerated a total of 32 times by successive military regimes, including those of Gen. Yakubu Gowon (six times), Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo (three times), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (17 times) and Gen. Sani Abacha (six times).
Babangida said of him, “I appreciate you that you have a strong conviction and fight for it consistently. This is the context in which I see Gani.” He added that the arrest of Gani is ‘all in a day’s work. It’s just part of the job description’. Today, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has posthumously honoured him with the GCON award.
Frank Kokori
As the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) at the time, Kokori singlehandedly paralysed the country’s economy by calling out workers in the petroleum sector to go on strike. The mass action significantly paralysed the economy, and gave the government a wake up call.
He allegedly refused carrots dangled by the Abacha regime all because of the democratic struggle.
Wole Soyinka
An intellectual of repute, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, was not left out in post-June 12 struggle. It is on record that the literary icon used his international connection to draw the attention of the international community to events in Nigeria.
He was one of the brains and voices behind the much talked about Radio Kudirat, which was set up at a time when the military had their foot on media organisations and journalists. He was also a strong pillar of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) made up of pro-democracy fighters.
Kudirat Abiola
She was the second wife of MKO Abiola, who stood stoutly behind her husband. While Abiola was in detention, Kudirat took up the mantle, and was in the forefront of the fight for his release. Joining forces with other activists and civil rights giants, she became a painful thorn to the Abacha led regime.
Her fearless journey was cut short when she was brutally murdered at the Oregun area of Lagos on June 4, 1996. She was only 44.
A partaker in her assassination, Mr. Mohammed Abdul, aka Katako, in 2007, confessed that Kudirat’s murder was state sponsored.
He said: “On the day of the attack, we followed Kudirat Abiola’s white Mercedez Benz from Ikeja to Allen Avenue and then to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. When we got to the Toll Gate area, (Sgt. Barnabas) Rogers asked me to get close to the Benz and I did. Then, he (Rogers) leaned out of the window and started spraying the victim with bullets with the P90 rifle. After that, we immediately drove to Dodan Barracks.”
Anthony Enahoro
Also a leader of NADECO, Enahoro led the coalition in the Diaspora while on exile. He was the Chairman of NADECO; the Chairman of the Movement for National Reformation and was the leader of Pro-National Conference Organisation (PRONACO).
The statesman, known for moving a motion for Nigeria’s self-rule, never relented in his call for the recognition of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Abiola.
On many occasions, he escaped assassination. He died on December 15, 2010, at 87.
Beko Ransome-Kuti
Beko formed what has been described as Nigeria’s first human rights organisation, the Campaign for Democracy, which was used to tackle Abacha’s dictatorship in the post-June 12 struggle. The CHDR is also Beko’s brainchild.
Under the regime, a military tribunal in 1995 sentenced Beko to life in prison for bringing the mock trial of Obasanjo to the attention of the world. His freedom came with the death of Abacha in 1998.
He died on February 10, 2006.
Ndubuisi Kanu
He is one of the few Igbo men who fought ceaseless for the restoration of the June 12-Abiola mandate.
After his retirement from the military, Kanu joined the pro-democracy movement and was one of the leaders of NADECO during the period; he later became chairman of the coalition in 2013.
Kanu also had his share of the bitter experiences like other pro-democracy activists like him. During the struggle, he reportedly escaped assassination by a stroke of luck
Alfred Rewane
Rewane was a successful businessman, a major financier of NADECO in the post-June 12 struggle. He used his means to support his compatriots in the opposition to the Abacha regime.
He was murdered on October 6, 1995, in his Ikeja residence, at the age of 78.
Abubakar Umar
Umar was another soldier, like Kanu who opposed to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.
He masterminded Abiola’s installation as president, and was caught, but was lucky to get away. He left the Nigerian Army in the heat of the struggle in 1993, and became a social critic and founded a political party called the Movement for Unity and Progress.
Ayo Opadokun
Chief Ayo Opadokun spent a sizable part of his life behind bars in the battle to actaulise June 12.
Alao Aka-Basorun
A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Aka-Basorun was one of the pioneers of legal activism. Fondly referred to as ‘The Lion of the Bar,’ he was said to be one of the earliest proponents of national conference and restructuring of Nigeria’s federation.
He was one of the leading lawyers who defended Abiola during his “treason” trial, aftermath of his ‘Epetedo Declaration.’
He suffered a memory failure at the assassination of Kudirat Abiola and never recovered.
Abraham Adesanya
Adesanya, as the leader of the Afenifere and deputy leader of NADECO remained at home with the likes of the late Gani Fawehinmi, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba and a host of others while many fled the country.
He mysteriously escaped the assassins’ bullets in 1997. It was during the trial of those suspected to have attacked him that revelations were made that he was marked for assassination for being a member of NADECO, a group already outlawed by the military regime.
Tunji Braithwaite
Braithwaite was one of the brains behind the ‘June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations,’ another pro-democracy advocacy group. Unlike some of his contemporaries, he rejected offers by successive military juntas and remained in the country even as a good number of activists fled the country.
Olusegun Osoba
One of the finest journalists Nigeria has ever produced, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was the Editor and Managing Director of government-owned Daily Times Nigeria Ltd under Babangida’s regime. He had bitter experiences like his compatriots.
Osoba revealed that Babangida sacked him three times while Abacha made attempts on his life three times due to his alignment with NADECO.
Osoba said in parts, “I will call him by his name. Three times Babangida sacked me. Three times he re-instated me. At last, he converted my sack to resignation. Three times Abacha wanted to kill me. I was in hiding for one year,” he said.
Other notable activists in the June 12 struggle are Frederick Faseun, Ibrahim Tahir, Balarabe Musa, Bola Tinubu, Ebitu Ukiwe, Walter Carrington, Bolaji Akinyemi, Bola Ige, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba, Yinka and Joe-Okei-Odumakin, Dele Momodu, late Chima Ubani, Debo Adeniran, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Omoyele Sowore, Segun Maiyegun, Segun Okeowo, Femi Aborisade, Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Ademola Adeniji-Adele, Joe Igbokwe, Solanke Onasanya, Kayode Fayemi, Shehu Sani, among a host of many others.
The Villains
Ibrahim Babangida
Perhaps there is no greater villain of the June 12 struggle that Babangida. He will be remembered for his infamous annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. In fact, he started the imbroglio when on June 23, 1993, in a nationwide broadcast, he annulled the election.
Though he took full responsibility for the annulment of the election he claims it was a collective decision.
Sani Abacha
Abacha had the opportunity to right the wrongs of IBB, but failed to do so, instead he constituted himself as a terror, and planned to perpetuate himself in power.
During his regime, many lives of activists were cut short, and he caused others to flee the country. He did not stop at denying Abiola his mandate, he arrested him and held him inncustody until his death in 1998.
In his quest to kill June 12, and democracy in general, he lured and lobbied friends and associates of Abiola to serve in his government. Many of them such as the running mate to Abiola, Babagana Kingibe, Ebernezer Babatope, Lateef Jakande among others, withdrew their loyalty to the presumed president-elect.
Tony Anenih
Chief Tony Anenih was the National Chairman of the SDP, on which platform Abiola contested the 1993 election. Anenih, alias ‘Mr. Fix It,’ He practically failed to fix the people’s mandate, and forced forces with the oppressors.
Babagana Kingibe
Many see Babagana Kingibe as the greatest let down of the June 12 struggle. He was Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 contest, and common sense assumed he will stick with his principal to the end, but he became a turncoat and sold the mandate when he joined Abacha’s regime with the likes of Tony Anenih.
A lot of people have said that he does not in any way deserve the honours of GCON bestowed on him by Buhari. He didn’t fight at all before giving up. He never believed in June 12.
Uche Chukwumerije
The late Sen. Uche Chukwumerije became Babangida and Shonekan’s Information Minister while activists were fighting to reclaim the June 12 mandate. His propaganda theory was so potent that many wondered where he gets them from. He fought activists to a standstill.
In later interview, he supported the annulment based, according to him, on ‘security report…at the time’. He eventually benefitted from the democratic process as elected senator.he died on April 19, 2015,
Daniel Kanu
Kanu came from nowhere to become Abacha’s henchman and perpetrated serious anti-democratic activities, including organizing the infamous one million march for Abacha with his ‘Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha’ group. He basically dined and wined with the autocratic government.
Kanu was reported as saying, “The destiny of this nation and the transition to democracy under the present dispensation can only achieve its viable potential if handled by prudent, purposeful, and transparent leadership of General Abacha.”
When he contested and won PDP’s ticket for the House of Representatives in AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in 2002, he was paid back in his own coin as his was ‘annulled’ over “unverifiable certificates” and “unclear antecedents.”
Arthur Nzeribe
He was Babangida’s own henchman, and was in the forefront of truncating the June 12 election with his infamous Association for Better Nigeria.
The ABN had made taken a major step to ensure the junta remained in power by approaching a court to prevent the conduct of the June 1993 presidential election. Its argument: leader of the NRC and the SDP were corrupt politicians.
The Campaign for Democracy challenged them and won.
Nzeribe’s association, again, went to court after the poll to prevent the release of the election results. Babangida listened and the political crisis ensued.
Nzeribe later boasted of his role in the cancellation of the June 12 election.
Abimbola Davies
He was one of the directors of the Nzeribe-led pro-Abacha ABN, among several others. He has been criticised for his links with the anti-democratic forces. Davies made a u-turn shortly after, and exposed the ABN motives.
Ernest Shonekan
A kinsman of Abiola, Shonekan happily accepted the interim leadership role. He could have used the opportunity to cause, but he never did. He revolved round the presidency until Abacha sacked him three months later.
Abdul-Azeez Arisekola-Alao
The late Ibadan-based billionaire businessman pitched his tent with Babangida in as much as he was Abiola’s friend and Yoruba Islamic leader. He spoke vehemently against the June 12 mandate.
He said, “Wallahi tallahi billahillazi la’ila ha illahuwa – and we are in the month of Ramadan; that is what happened at that time. It was after the election that members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council threatened to kill both MKO Abiola and IBB, if he insisted on releasing the result of the election. They threatened to kill both IBB and Abiola.”
Lamidi Adedibu
The late strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, was said to have ‘arranged’ the infamous conditional bail to be granted to Abiola while in incarceration, a move that would have denied Abiola his mandate if he accepted the offer.
IBB was later quoted as saying that Adedibu supported the June 12 annulment.
Jerry Gana
Prof. Jerry Gana was one of the civilians co-opted into Abacha’s transition and being the Minister of Information, he was one of earliest people to sing the dirge of June 12.
Gana had in May 1994, almost the first year anniversary of June 12, reportedly said, “The military administration (Abacha’s regime) did not actualise the June 12 election, in spite of its opposition to the annulment, for fear that certain sections of the country could rise against it. If they actualised June 12 when they came in, another section would rise.
“The annulment is a painful one but we cannot because of it allow the people of Nigeria to be destroyed. Somebody has made a mistake like somebody made in 1966, like somebody made in 1984, like somebody made a mistake by stopping Jerry Gana from becoming a president by annulling my own primaries.”
Al-Mustapha, Sofolahan, Others
Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha; Kudirat’s former Personal Assistant, Alhaji Lateef Shofolahan; a son of late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Mohammed Abacha; and Rabo Lawal were in December 1999 charged with conspiracy and murder over their alleged involvement in the assassination of Kudirat Abiola.
After 13 years of instituting the case, which was presided over by five successive judges and during which the accused persons were in prison custody, Al-Mustapha and Shofolahan were sentenced to death by a Lagos High Court on January 30, 2012.
Lawal Pedro, who led the prosecution, had accused Al-Mustapha of ordering Barnabas Rogers, (alias Sgt. Rogers), a member of Abacha’s Strike Force, to kill Kudirat. However, the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday, July 12, 2013, discharged and acquitted al-Mustapha and Shofolahan, saying there was not enough evidence to incriminate him in the murder of Kudirat. The verdict overturned the death sentence passed on al-Mustapha by the Lagos High Court.
Similarly, the likes of Bashir Tofa, the candidate of the NRC, who has yet to openly admit that Abiola won the election; Chief Tom Ikimi, the chairman of NRC, who defected to Abacha’s camp; Humphrey Nwosu, who couldn’t muster the courage to release the remaining results and others.
The Five political parties that adopted Abacha as their sole candidate for the election are also great enemies of the June 12 struggle. Someone had described them as the ‘five leprous fingers of Abacha’.
Additional Info from The Punch
First published on June 10, 2018, and republished on June 15, 2024
