Hajia Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar Turns 75
By Eric Elezuo
The wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Hajia Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, has celebrated her 75th birthday.
The event was held in a private ceremony attended by close family members, political allies and friends.
Speaking at the ceremony, the former Vice President, who was so excited, revealed how he married his first wife, Titi, against the wishes of their parents over 50 years ago, affirming that he couldn’t have married a better person.
Atiku said his wife Titi has been patient with him, and has been a blessing beyond measure to him and their family, calling on other spouses to continue to be patient with each other.
He wrote via his Facebook account, “On the occasion of my beloved wife Titi’s 75th birthday anniversary celebrations, I am proud to say that I couldn’t have married a better wife. Titi and I got married against our parents’ wishes in the most daring way, with no family members, with only two friends.
“Patience is a virtue you can never regret. I encourage spouses to continue to be patient with each other. I wish Titi many more years of bliss and blessings.”
A woman of substance, Titi Abubakar, has pioneered many projects among which is the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) a not-for-profit, non governmental organization registered under Nigerian law with the Corporate Affairs Commission.
WOTCLEF captured the life and times of the superlative mother, wife and total Nigerian as follows:
Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, the wife of the former Vice President of Nigeria was born in Lagos on 6th June 1950. She had a primary education in Lagos and her secondary education at St Mary’s Catholic Grammar School Iwo in Osun State. She obtained her HND in Catering and Hotel Management from the famous Kaduna Polytechnic in 1983. Because of her exceptional performance she was offered automatic employment, as a lecturer in the same institution where she taught for ten years.
Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and a Masters Degree in Business Administration both from the University of Abuja. Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar undertook a specialist course in Hotel Management at the Scuola International de Science Turistiche Roma, Italy under the auspices of the World Tourism Organization and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was while she was in Italy that she came across women, especially Nigerian women, in their prime abusing their bodies through prostitution. At first, she thought that these were some wayward women giving Nigeria a bad image. On enquiry however, she learnt that the women were deceived and brought to Italy by some unscrupulous men and women and forced into prostitution.
While agonizing over the plight of these women, God gave her a vision that she would one day be in a position to help such women and others at risk. The opportunity presented itself in 1999 when her husband became the Vice President of Nigeria. She remembered her vision and established the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) as a not-for-profit, non governmental organization registered under Nigerian law with the Corporate Affairs Commission. She used the WOTCLEF platform to sensitize Nigerians on the detrimental effects of human trafficking not only on its victims but on the image and security of Nigeria as a country.
Through WOTCLEF, several thousands of trafficked women and children and others in situations of abuse and exploitation have been rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities. She has also continued to provide educational sponsorship to many vulnerable and indigent children in primary, secondary and tertiary institution. A significant milestone in the work of WOTCLEF was enacted of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and the subsequent establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffick in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) which has today become a model anti-trafficking agency in Africa.
Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar is a recipient of numerous awards and titles. In 2003, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appointed her as a partner in the crusade against child illiteracy. Other honours include: Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary International; Merit Award from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Woman of Excellence Award 2003 from Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. In the year 2002, she was honoured with the Nigerian Woman of the year awarded by Dame International. She as also crowned queen of the Nigerian Youths in 2004 by the Patriotic Youths of Nigeria – a group of young Nigerian Professionals. She was awarded the First Lifetime Award 2010 by a German based organization, the Great Africa Network for Women in recognition of her work in promoting the dignity of trafficked women and children.
The All African Students Union has also recognized Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar with the 2010 Kwame Nkrumah Leadership Award. In appreciation for her pioneering efforts in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria especially in the sponsorship of the bill that established NAPTIP, Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar was honoured with an award by NAPTIP in 2009. Unlike numerous other pet projects of wives of political holders which fizzle out when their husbands leave office, Chief Mrs Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar has kept her vision and passion for the less privileged alive. WOTCLEF has remained functional and continues to offer assistance to trafficked women, children and others at risk of being trafficked, abused and exploited. WOTCLEF rehabilitation centre for trafficked and vulnerable women and children is one of the few centres run by non-governmental organizations in Nigeria.
Midoil Communities Forum Celebrates Sekungba Monarch, Chief Solomon Omotayo, on 100th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo
Becoming a centenarian in these times is an achievement in itself, and for all intent and purpose, worth celebrating. As a result, Chief Elizabeth Omolara Akintonde, in conjunction with the Midoil Refining and Petrochemicals Limited, which she heads as the Executive Chairman, and the Midoil Communities Relationship Forum, spared no expense, pulled all the stops to celebrate the Baale of Sekungba Community, Chief Solomon Omotayo, as he hit the landmark age of 100.
Basking in the euphoria of a centenarian, an excited Baba as his subjects revered him, stormed the Midoil Refinery project ground, venue of the celebration, clad in sew-to-fit agbada Aso Oke attire, a symbol of his Yorubaness, dancing to beats of years past to acknowledge his period. He was accompanied by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighbours who led him into the arena, to the warm embrace of a very cheering crowd, who could not wait to tap the grace of his long fruitful years through a handshake. Baba did not disappoint, and he went round the arena, greeting guests and exchanging pleasantries while releasing prayers to as many that cares to say amen.
The event kickstarted fully as Baba comfortably took his seat amid loud encomiums just as the duo of prolific stage master, Ben Ogheiwi and radio personality, Adebayo Obatungashe, supervised proceedings as anchors.
The opening prayer was taken by the Baale of Ererufu, Elder Gabriel Lawal, and followed by the recitation of the three stanzas of the National Anthem. Friends and associates took turns thereafter to present goodwill messages.
In her speech, the Executive Chairman of Midoil Refining and Petrochemicals Limited, Chief (Mrs) Akintonde, eulogised the baale, noting how benevolent and honest he has been in the relationship between Midoil and the Sekungba Community and the adjoining communities. She praised Baba for his uprightness, truthfulness and respect for humanity, adding that anyone would wish to be like him.
“For all you have done, and continue to do, we wish you a happy birthday, and pray that the Almighty will continue to sustain you in health and wealth all the days of your life,” Mrs Akintonde enthused.
Community after Community, leaders and representatives narrated how a man of integrity the centenarian is, praising God for blessing the community with a man of Baale Solomon’s calibre. They further heaped encomiums on the Midoil Executive Chairman for choosing their communities to invest and develop, noting the number of developmental projects including healthcare and educational facilities that have been added to them since the coming of Midoil to the environment.
In his message thereafter, the Olisa and Regent of Ketu, High Chief Adekunle Badru, lauded the foresight behind the Midoil Communities Forum, saying that it is yielding the desired developmental results.
With a photo-op ongoing amid sumptuous reception, the stage was set for dance of the celebrant, who was joined by friends and well wishers.
The event was rounded off with a vote of thanks by one of the sons of the centenarian, and the dances continued.
Tears As Billionaire Businessman, Kola Adesina, Buries Mum in Lagos
By Funmi Ilelabayo
Mrs. Adejumoke Awero Adesina, mother of leading Nigerian energy executive and industrialist, Kola Adesina, was given a befitting burial to the delight of all present at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Trinity Towers, Lagos, after a high-powered and well attended Service of Songs and Evening of Tributes at the Harbour Point Event Centre in Victoria Island, a day earlier.
Tributes have poured in from across Nigeria’s business and civic space, with many acknowledging Mama Adesina’s influence in raising a son whose leadership continues to shape critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.
The funeral service which was conducted by Pastor Gbenga Tapere, Pastor Alex Okoh, Pastor Supo Oluwasakin and Pastor Segun Olujobi began with a processional hymn, titled ‘The Strife is O’er as The Havens pall bearers also joined the procession with Mama’s casket.
Thereafter, the first bible reading was observed, which was taken by Miss Famimora Adesina while Mr. Oladosu Adesina took the second bible reading.
After a special performance by Beejay Sax, Pastor Sesan Adebowale read Mama’s biography.
During the sermon, Pastor Gbenga Tapere described the deceased as woman of timeless grace and inner strength who embodied calm wisdom, deep generosity, and a quiet resilience that would become her legacy. Her life was marked by grace, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and community, he added.
After the sermon, prayer for the family was said, and all roads led to Ikoyi Cemetery were the remains of the deceased was committed to mother earth.
In attendance were former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Chief Wole Olaonipekun (SAN), President of African Development Bank, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina; Mr. Tunde Ayeni, Mr. Debola Williams, Co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group an Energy Conglomerate, Tonye Cole among others.
‘An Evening with Glo’: Ebenezer Obey, K1, Kiekie, Others Serenade Ijebu Ode
The duo of Juju Commander Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and king of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, on Friday held the ancient town of Ijebu Ode spellbound at a superlative event organized by Globacom to kickstart the 2025 Ojude Oba celebrations.
This year’s Ojude Oba marks the 20th anniversary of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival during which it has helped transform it into a cultural icon and global tourist destination.
Tagged an “Evening with Glo “, it was a night of fun, splendid music, good cuisine and riveting jokes from the trio of Gbenga Adeyinka, Bash and Kiekie.
For more than two hours, the legendary Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi sang from his repertoire of music to which the audience which filled the Conference Hall venue to the brim, vibed and mimed.
Globacom explained that the “Evening with Glo” was organised to thank the Ijebu community for their support for the brand for 20 years of its sponsorship of Ojude Oba festival.
“We decided to bring together great sons and daughters of Ijebuland to celebrate our shared heritage, and indulge in the melodious rhythms that resonate deeply throughout Yorubaland”, the company stated.
Speaking on its choice of musicians for the event, Glo added that “the ageless icon and Juju music maestro, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has contributed decades of good, sonorous and philosophical songs to our society. His songs are still as fresh and full of inspirational messages as they were yesterday”.
On KWAM 1, the company disclosed “For decades, King of Fuji, K1 De Ultimate, the Fuji master, has been a great part of the music firmament in Nigeria, with his unique brand of Fuji that has elicited huge interest”.
Eminent sons and daughters of Ijebuland including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief Mrs. Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff, and member of the committee and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief Mrs. Bisi Osibogun, attended the event.
