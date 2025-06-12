Headline
Tinubu Cancels Democracy Day Presidential Broadcast, to Address Nigerians at NASS
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, canceled the presidential national broadcast earlier scheduled for 7 am Thursday, in commemoration of Democracy Day.
The cancellation was conveyed through a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen.
According to the statement, this is due to the President’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly’s joint session on Thursday (today).
Tinubu is, however, expected to deliver his address at the National Assembly.
“Due to H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been canceled.
“President Bola Ahmed will deliver his address from the National Assembly. All other plans are in order as announced earlier,” the statement read in part.
The President had been scheduled to address the nation at 7 am on Thursday as part of activities to mark the celebration before attending a joint session of the National Assembly at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.
The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Democracy Day, in a statement issued by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the committee’s Director, Information and Public Relations, on Wednesday, said Tinubu would, after his address, attend a joint session of the National Assembly at noon.
Adeoye also said there would be no Democracy Day parade, while a public lecture on the Democracy Day celebration would be held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, at 4 pm.
The theme of the lecture is “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms”.
This year’s Democracy Day event marks 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, following the end of military rule in 1999.
Previously celebrated on May 29, the swearing-in day for the President, governors, National Assembly members, and state lawmakers, the Democracy Day event was moved to June 12 in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the annulled 1993 presidential election won by MKO Abiola and considered one of Nigeria’s most credible polls.
The 2025 Democracy Day celebration will be the third since President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, after winning a highly contested presidential election earlier that year.
However, despite the over two decades of unhindered democracy in Nigeria, critics are questioning the country’s democratic values.
A chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, speaking on the Wednesday edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, warned that the country was sliding into a civilian dictatorship.
“I’m very happy that today coincides with the lead-up to June 12 (Democracy Day), so that if we still have any iota of conscience left, we’ll realise we have damaged this democracy,” Momodu said.
Headline
Tinubu Denies Attempt to Turn Nigeria to One Party State, Mocks Parties in Disarray
By Eric Elezuo
President Bola Tinubu has denied insinuations that he has plans to turn Nigeria into a one-party state following massive defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from other political parties.
Tinubu said this while addressing the nation via an address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly with many other national figures in attendance on Thursday.
In his speech, Tinubu categorically said that reports he had plans of turning Nigeria to one Party State were false, adding that “I’ve never attempted to alter INEC’s registration list.
While throwing jabs at the opposition, Tinubu said that while a one party state is not in the offing, and will never be, but he and his party would not “close our doors to all those willing to join the APC”.
He welcomed Sheriff and Eno among others that have joined the APC
To the PDP and other parties still going through political upheaval, the President said, “I will not help you put your house in order. It’s a pleasure to witness you in such a disarray.”
Headline
June 12: The Heroes, The Villains
By Eric Elezuo
June 12 has become an official national day, after many years of the agitation to recognize it. It was the day that Nigerians set aside tribal and religious sentiment to vote massively for MKO Abiola and his running mate, Babagana Kingibe in an election everyone described as the freest and fairest.
But the presumed winner never took office because nidway into the release of the results, the then President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida annulled the process, and there began a crisis.
While many agitated for the restoration of Abiola’s mandate, many sold out, and joined the Babangida, Shonekan and Abacha oppressors.
Below is an abridged list of those in support and against the June 12 mandate. You can add more names if there are:
MKO Abiola
The story of Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola is better compared to the beautiful bride, so beloved and cherished all because of how she distinguished herself. MKO, as he is popularly called, was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the disputed June 12 1993 Presidential election – an election acclaimed by not a few persons as the freest and fairest the country has ever had. The Ogun state born billionaire entrepreneur was leading handsomely when the Babangida junta suddenly annulled the election.
Abiola will not easily let go of his mandate, and with the people solidly behind him, he fought the Babangida and later Abacha junta to a standstill, and finally paid the supreme price when he died in detention on July 7, 1998, a day he was supposedly to be released, in the presence of notable world leaders. His death was a great blow to democratic and June 12 struggle.
One striking thing about Abiola’s democratic struggle was the fact that he didn’t actually need it. He was stupendously rich, and could have let go but he didn’t. He died fighting for the masses. He died a selfless democrat at 60.
Gani Fawehinmi
One of Nigeria’s finest lawyers, late Abdul-Ganiyu Fawehinmi was a human rights activist, who defended the masses without equivocation. He was fearless in his approach to matters so long as it provides succor to a citizen. Before he was recognised and awarded the coveted Senior Advocate of Nigeria, his followers had ‘honoured’ him with the ‘Senior Advocate of the Masses.’
Late Fawehinmi reported that he was arrested, detained and incarcerated a total of 32 times by successive military regimes, including those of Gen. Yakubu Gowon (six times), Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo (three times), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (17 times) and Gen. Sani Abacha (six times).
Babangida said of him, “I appreciate you that you have a strong conviction and fight for it consistently. This is the context in which I see Gani.” He added that the arrest of Gani is ‘all in a day’s work. It’s just part of the job description’. Today, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has posthumously honoured him with the GCON award.
Frank Kokori
As the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) at the time, Kokori singlehandedly paralysed the country’s economy by calling out workers in the petroleum sector to go on strike. The mass action significantly paralysed the economy, and gave the government a wake up call.
He allegedly refused carrots dangled by the Abacha regime all because of the democratic struggle.
Wole Soyinka
An intellectual of repute, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, was not left out in post-June 12 struggle. It is on record that the literary icon used his international connection to draw the attention of the international community to events in Nigeria.
He was one of the brains and voices behind the much talked about Radio Kudirat, which was set up at a time when the military had their foot on media organisations and journalists. He was also a strong pillar of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) made up of pro-democracy fighters.
Kudirat Abiola
She was the second wife of MKO Abiola, who stood stoutly behind her husband. While Abiola was in detention, Kudirat took up the mantle, and was in the forefront of the fight for his release. Joining forces with other activists and civil rights giants, she became a painful thorn to the Abacha led regime.
Her fearless journey was cut short when she was brutally murdered at the Oregun area of Lagos on June 4, 1996. She was only 44.
A partaker in her assassination, Mr. Mohammed Abdul, aka Katako, in 2007, confessed that Kudirat’s murder was state sponsored.
He said: “On the day of the attack, we followed Kudirat Abiola’s white Mercedez Benz from Ikeja to Allen Avenue and then to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. When we got to the Toll Gate area, (Sgt. Barnabas) Rogers asked me to get close to the Benz and I did. Then, he (Rogers) leaned out of the window and started spraying the victim with bullets with the P90 rifle. After that, we immediately drove to Dodan Barracks.”
Anthony Enahoro
Also a leader of NADECO, Enahoro led the coalition in the Diaspora while on exile. He was the Chairman of NADECO; the Chairman of the Movement for National Reformation and was the leader of Pro-National Conference Organisation (PRONACO).
The statesman, known for moving a motion for Nigeria’s self-rule, never relented in his call for the recognition of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Abiola.
On many occasions, he escaped assassination. He died on December 15, 2010, at 87.
Beko Ransome-Kuti
Beko formed what has been described as Nigeria’s first human rights organisation, the Campaign for Democracy, which was used to tackle Abacha’s dictatorship in the post-June 12 struggle. The CHDR is also Beko’s brainchild.
Under the regime, a military tribunal in 1995 sentenced Beko to life in prison for bringing the mock trial of Obasanjo to the attention of the world. His freedom came with the death of Abacha in 1998.
He died on February 10, 2006.
Ndubuisi Kanu
He is one of the few Igbo men who fought ceaseless for the restoration of the June 12-Abiola mandate.
After his retirement from the military, Kanu joined the pro-democracy movement and was one of the leaders of NADECO during the period; he later became chairman of the coalition in 2013.
Kanu also had his share of the bitter experiences like other pro-democracy activists like him. During the struggle, he reportedly escaped assassination by a stroke of luck
Alfred Rewane
Rewane was a successful businessman, a major financier of NADECO in the post-June 12 struggle. He used his means to support his compatriots in the opposition to the Abacha regime.
He was murdered on October 6, 1995, in his Ikeja residence, at the age of 78.
Abubakar Umar
Umar was another soldier, like Kanu who opposed to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.
He masterminded Abiola’s installation as president, and was caught, but was lucky to get away. He left the Nigerian Army in the heat of the struggle in 1993, and became a social critic and founded a political party called the Movement for Unity and Progress.
Ayo Opadokun
Chief Ayo Opadokun spent a sizable part of his life behind bars in the battle to actaulise June 12.
Alao Aka-Basorun
A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Aka-Basorun was one of the pioneers of legal activism. Fondly referred to as ‘The Lion of the Bar,’ he was said to be one of the earliest proponents of national conference and restructuring of Nigeria’s federation.
He was one of the leading lawyers who defended Abiola during his “treason” trial, aftermath of his ‘Epetedo Declaration.’
He suffered a memory failure at the assassination of Kudirat Abiola and never recovered.
Abraham Adesanya
Adesanya, as the leader of the Afenifere and deputy leader of NADECO remained at home with the likes of the late Gani Fawehinmi, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba and a host of others while many fled the country.
He mysteriously escaped the assassins’ bullets in 1997. It was during the trial of those suspected to have attacked him that revelations were made that he was marked for assassination for being a member of NADECO, a group already outlawed by the military regime.
Tunji Braithwaite
Braithwaite was one of the brains behind the ‘June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations,’ another pro-democracy advocacy group. Unlike some of his contemporaries, he rejected offers by successive military juntas and remained in the country even as a good number of activists fled the country.
Olusegun Osoba
One of the finest journalists Nigeria has ever produced, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was the Editor and Managing Director of government-owned Daily Times Nigeria Ltd under Babangida’s regime. He had bitter experiences like his compatriots.
Osoba revealed that Babangida sacked him three times while Abacha made attempts on his life three times due to his alignment with NADECO.
Osoba said in parts, “I will call him by his name. Three times Babangida sacked me. Three times he re-instated me. At last, he converted my sack to resignation. Three times Abacha wanted to kill me. I was in hiding for one year,” he said.
Other notable activists in the June 12 struggle are Frederick Faseun, Ibrahim Tahir, Balarabe Musa, Bola Tinubu, Ebitu Ukiwe, Walter Carrington, Bolaji Akinyemi, Bola Ige, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba, Yinka and Joe-Okei-Odumakin, Dele Momodu, late Chima Ubani, Debo Adeniran, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Omoyele Sowore, Segun Maiyegun, Segun Okeowo, Femi Aborisade, Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Ademola Adeniji-Adele, Joe Igbokwe, Solanke Onasanya, Kayode Fayemi, Shehu Sani, among a host of many others.
The Villains
Ibrahim Babangida
Perhaps there is no greater villain of the June 12 struggle that Babangida. He will be remembered for his infamous annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. In fact, he started the imbroglio when on June 23, 1993, in a nationwide broadcast, he annulled the election.
Though he took full responsibility for the annulment of the election he claims it was a collective decision.
Sani Abacha
Abacha had the opportunity to right the wrongs of IBB, but failed to do so, instead he constituted himself as a terror, and planned to perpetuate himself in power.
During his regime, many lives of activists were cut short, and he caused others to flee the country. He did not stop at denying Abiola his mandate, he arrested him and held him inncustody until his death in 1998.
In his quest to kill June 12, and democracy in general, he lured and lobbied friends and associates of Abiola to serve in his government. Many of them such as the running mate to Abiola, Babagana Kingibe, Ebernezer Babatope, Lateef Jakande among others, withdrew their loyalty to the presumed president-elect.
Tony Anenih
Chief Tony Anenih was the National Chairman of the SDP, on which platform Abiola contested the 1993 election. Anenih, alias ‘Mr. Fix It,’ He practically failed to fix the people’s mandate, and forced forces with the oppressors.
Babagana Kingibe
Many see Babagana Kingibe as the greatest let down of the June 12 struggle. He was Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 contest, and common sense assumed he will stick with his principal to the end, but he became a turncoat and sold the mandate when he joined Abacha’s regime with the likes of Tony Anenih.
A lot of people have said that he does not in any way deserve the honours of GCON bestowed on him by Buhari. He didn’t fight at all before giving up. He never believed in June 12.
Uche Chukwumerije
The late Sen. Uche Chukwumerije became Babangida and Shonekan’s Information Minister while activists were fighting to reclaim the June 12 mandate. His propaganda theory was so potent that many wondered where he gets them from. He fought activists to a standstill.
In later interview, he supported the annulment based, according to him, on ‘security report…at the time’. He eventually benefitted from the democratic process as elected senator.he died on April 19, 2015,
Daniel Kanu
Kanu came from nowhere to become Abacha’s henchman and perpetrated serious anti-democratic activities, including organizing the infamous one million march for Abacha with his ‘Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha’ group. He basically dined and wined with the autocratic government.
Kanu was reported as saying, “The destiny of this nation and the transition to democracy under the present dispensation can only achieve its viable potential if handled by prudent, purposeful, and transparent leadership of General Abacha.”
When he contested and won PDP’s ticket for the House of Representatives in AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in 2002, he was paid back in his own coin as his was ‘annulled’ over “unverifiable certificates” and “unclear antecedents.”
Arthur Nzeribe
He was Babangida’s own henchman, and was in the forefront of truncating the June 12 election with his infamous Association for Better Nigeria.
The ABN had made taken a major step to ensure the junta remained in power by approaching a court to prevent the conduct of the June 1993 presidential election. Its argument: leader of the NRC and the SDP were corrupt politicians.
The Campaign for Democracy challenged them and won.
Nzeribe’s association, again, went to court after the poll to prevent the release of the election results. Babangida listened and the political crisis ensued.
Nzeribe later boasted of his role in the cancellation of the June 12 election.
Abimbola Davies
He was one of the directors of the Nzeribe-led pro-Abacha ABN, among several others. He has been criticised for his links with the anti-democratic forces. Davies made a u-turn shortly after, and exposed the ABN motives.
Ernest Shonekan
A kinsman of Abiola, Shonekan happily accepted the interim leadership role. He could have used the opportunity to cause, but he never did. He revolved round the presidency until Abacha sacked him three months later.
Abdul-Azeez Arisekola-Alao
The late Ibadan-based billionaire businessman pitched his tent with Babangida in as much as he was Abiola’s friend and Yoruba Islamic leader. He spoke vehemently against the June 12 mandate.
He said, “Wallahi tallahi billahillazi la’ila ha illahuwa – and we are in the month of Ramadan; that is what happened at that time. It was after the election that members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council threatened to kill both MKO Abiola and IBB, if he insisted on releasing the result of the election. They threatened to kill both IBB and Abiola.”
Lamidi Adedibu
The late strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, was said to have ‘arranged’ the infamous conditional bail to be granted to Abiola while in incarceration, a move that would have denied Abiola his mandate if he accepted the offer.
IBB was later quoted as saying that Adedibu supported the June 12 annulment.
Jerry Gana
Prof. Jerry Gana was one of the civilians co-opted into Abacha’s transition and being the Minister of Information, he was one of earliest people to sing the dirge of June 12.
Gana had in May 1994, almost the first year anniversary of June 12, reportedly said, “The military administration (Abacha’s regime) did not actualise the June 12 election, in spite of its opposition to the annulment, for fear that certain sections of the country could rise against it. If they actualised June 12 when they came in, another section would rise.
“The annulment is a painful one but we cannot because of it allow the people of Nigeria to be destroyed. Somebody has made a mistake like somebody made in 1966, like somebody made in 1984, like somebody made a mistake by stopping Jerry Gana from becoming a president by annulling my own primaries.”
Al-Mustapha, Sofolahan, Others
Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer, Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha; Kudirat’s former Personal Assistant, Alhaji Lateef Shofolahan; a son of late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Mohammed Abacha; and Rabo Lawal were in December 1999 charged with conspiracy and murder over their alleged involvement in the assassination of Kudirat Abiola.
After 13 years of instituting the case, which was presided over by five successive judges and during which the accused persons were in prison custody, Al-Mustapha and Shofolahan were sentenced to death by a Lagos High Court on January 30, 2012.
Lawal Pedro, who led the prosecution, had accused Al-Mustapha of ordering Barnabas Rogers, (alias Sgt. Rogers), a member of Abacha’s Strike Force, to kill Kudirat. However, the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday, July 12, 2013, discharged and acquitted al-Mustapha and Shofolahan, saying there was not enough evidence to incriminate him in the murder of Kudirat. The verdict overturned the death sentence passed on al-Mustapha by the Lagos High Court.
Similarly, the likes of Bashir Tofa, the candidate of the NRC, who has yet to openly admit that Abiola won the election; Chief Tom Ikimi, the chairman of NRC, who defected to Abacha’s camp; Humphrey Nwosu, who couldn’t muster the courage to release the remaining results and others.
The Five political parties that adopted Abacha as their sole candidate for the election are also great enemies of the June 12 struggle. Someone had described them as the ‘five leprous fingers of Abacha’.
Additional Info from The Punch
First published on June 10, 2018, and republished on June 15, 2024
Headline
Greatness Meets Greatness: Mike Adenuga Holds Talks with John Mahama
By Eric Elezuo
In what can be easily described a monumental reunion, the Chairman, Globacom Group and philanthropist par excellence, Dr. Mike Adenuga, visited the highly respected President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. John Dramani Mahama, in his residence in Ghana.
The two distinguished African leaders, who had contributed immensely to the sociocultural and socio-economic renewal of the continent are meeting again years after Mahama honoured Adenuga with the highest award in the land.
Though the meeting was private, where the two ‘brothers’ reflected on their long standing friendship, they still found time to discuss their shared aspirations for the African continent.
According to a social media message by a mutual friend of the allies, Chief Dele Momodu, “The Spirit of Africa, DR MIKE ADENUGA JR., yesterday paid a visit to his friend and Brother, His Excellency PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, at home in Accra. They spent quality time together before The Guru of Telecoms flew back to Lagos in the evening…”
Though the statement did not disclose the nitty gritty of the meeting, it maintained that they spent quality and rewarding time together, insinuating that the discussions could centre on the business development of their two countries, Nigeria and Ghana.
Mahama, on his part, was quoted as expressing deep appreciation for Adenuga’s contributions to Africa’s economic development, noting that Glo remains one of the major networks in Ghana.
“It was great reconnecting this weekend with Mike Adenuga, a West African icon in telecommunications and oil and gas,” Mahama said via his @officialjdmahama
Observers have said that Adenuga’s visit to Mahama in Ghana is a clear indication of their mutual respect, considering that Adenuga hardly leaves the comfort of his home.
Adenuga was among the first to offer congratulations to Mahama when he won the December 7 presidential election to made a historic comeback to the Flagstaff House in Accra. He did it in style with the following words:
DR MIKE ADENUGA JR. CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT-ELECT MAHAMA
My Dearest Brother,
On behalf of my family and myself, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana.
The joy and celebration filling the streets of Ghana reflect the deep love and admiration your people hold for you, as well as the lasting impact of your remarkable legacy as a former President.
I will always cherish the unwavering support you extended to investors in Ghana, as well as the profound honor of receiving the highest Ghanaian National Honor from you in 2016.
May this second chapter of your leadership be even more successful and transformative.
God bless Ghana.
With warmest regards,
Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.
It is a well known fact that the preoccupation of one of Africa’s richest men in Africa, Adenuga, has remained the quest to positively affect the lives of those who come in contact with him as well as the generality of the citizens of Africa.
Adenuga, born with the healthy desire to tread even where the top echelon of the society, fears to tread, especially as it involves business development, is the founder/owner of Globacom, a communications giant, solely locally owned. His business concerns are enormous, and from there he has touched numerous lives, raised unnumbered wealthy persons, sponsored, and still sponsoring meets, sports and cultural fiestas including the just concluded Ojude Oba Festival; a festival he has, with Glo, sponsored for two straight decades.
The 20 straight years sponsorship of the Ojude Oba Festival has set Mike Adenuga apart as an impressive African cultural treasure, business phenomenon and this generation’s Mr. Consistency. His ability to see that the festival gained widespread recognition across its local habitat of Ijebu-Ode, stretching through and the South West, and inculcating the tribes of the Nigerian nation, has made the man known for many appellations to stand in thick and thin. His singular intention has remained to affect humanity, project Nigerian and African culture and prove that one can do it if he is determined.
Known by so many appellations including the Spirit of Africa for his philanthropic gestures across board, and The Bull, for his resilience and ability to dare the impossible, Adenuga has proved over the years that he is not the regular billionaire. He is of the stock that is not regulated by stock market figures, but by liquid cash. And that explains why his wealth and net worth supercedes whatever figures churned out by any institution, or any position he is placed in the billionaires’ list.
Adenuga is, for all intent and purpose, in a world and class of his own. This is because his business trajectory and personal philosophy are uniquely his, and therefore worthy of emulation.
Sitting atop one of the most cherished and subscribed network, Glo, Adenuga has not only inspired lives, but practically lifted not a few to enviable heights.
Known for his diverse investments in oil, gas, telecommunications, banking, construction, and real estate, Mike Adenuga notably shook up the African telecom sector with the launch of his telecommunications network, Globacom Limited (Glo), in August 2003.
Also referred to as The Guru, Adenuga is like the proverbial Iroko tree, who is unlike any other. In terms of humility, pedigree, magnanimity, wealth and portfolio of investments, he is one of a kind.
When the Federal Government decided to give indigenous businessmen licences in the dollar-denominated but capital-intensive upstream oil sector, Adenuga was one of those who applied.
Unlike others who sold their licences for quick money, Adenuga was vision personified, and decided to go into full scale prospecting and exploration. The gamble paid off as one of the wells that was being drilled struck oil, making his company, Consolidated Oil, the first indigenous Nigerian company to discover oil in commercial quantity. The epoch making discovery on December 24, 1991, changed many narratives.
Despite his success, Adenuga believes business must have a human face, it must add value, it must have an impact and ultimately, be socially responsible. These are some of the core values that he considers before throwing his money into any investment.
That is not all, he also firmly believes that the world is a field of battle and you must prepare to win, not some time but all the time. He’s a mountain climber like the Tibetan Monk, who believes that you must survive all odds to get to the top.
Incredible tales have been told about his amazing capacity for work. He is known to sleep very little when there is work to be done, and he expects his staff to imbibe the same work ethic. Though generous, he is said to have zero tolerance for incompetence or sloppiness. With him, one must be on their toes every time.
It is therefore, no surprise that his targeted investments and the grace of God Almighty have placed him well ahead of the authentic list of billionaires. His never-give-up spirit is well known and it is this force that has driven him to achieve feats many mortals will think are impossible.
Adenuga has no rival. He is a symbol of endurance, entrepreneurship, extraordinaire and self-made business titan, who is certainly one of the wealthiest black men in the world. No wonder, he has no rival even as the sponsorship of the Ojude Oba Festival and many others across cultures, are concerned.
GLO-SPONSORED 2025 OJUDE OBA FESTIVAL: A CULTURAL FIESTA LIKE NO OTHER
As with the previous 19 years celebration of the festival, Adenuga’s Glo stood out like a colossus that it has always been, directing and redirecting strategies, creating and recreating new vistas, setting new standards, redefining the horizon and upping the bar, leaving others stretching to catch up. That’s vintage Adenuga; nothing shall be impossible, according to his rule book.
Consequently, Adenuga and his team poured everything into the hosting of the 2025 carnival, giving it added impetus such as the Evening with Glo pre-event musical show at the Conference Hotel, Ijebu-Ode, showcasing the grace and candour of musical greats such as Evangelist Ebenezer Obey and K1 the Ultimate, and the after event banquet at the Palace. Both with an array of personalities and dignitaries set the stage for the grand festival, and nurtured the gains thereafter.
THE PRE-EVENT EVENING OF CLASS
During the evening of non-stop music, dance and fun, the duo of Juju Commander Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and king of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, held the ancient town of Ijebu Ode spellbound to set the joyous mode for the kickoff of the 2025 Ojude Oba celebrations.
Glo media team captured proceedings as follows:
This year’s Ojude Oba marks the 20th anniversary of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival during which it has helped transform it into a cultural icon and global tourist destination.
Tagged an “Evening with Glo “, it was a night of fun, splendid music, good cuisine and riveting jokes from the trio of Gbenga Adeyinka, Bash and Kiekie.
For more than two hours, the legendary Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi sang from his repertoire of music to which the audience which filled the Conference Hall venue to the brim, vibed and mimed.
Globacom explained that the “Evening with Glo” was organised to thank the Ijebu community for their support for the brand for 20 years of its sponsorship of Ojude Oba festival.
“We decided to bring together great sons and daughters of Ijebuland to celebrate our shared heritage, and indulge in the melodious rhythms that resonate deeply throughout Yorubaland”, the company stated.
Speaking on its choice of musicians for the event, Glo added that “the ageless icon and Juju music maestro, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has contributed decades of good, sonorous and philosophical songs to our society. His songs are still as fresh and full of inspirational messages as they were yesterday”.
On KWAM 1, the company disclosed “For decades, King of Fuji, K1 De Ultimate, the Fuji master, has been a great part of the music firmament in Nigeria, with his unique brand of Fuji that has elicited huge interest”.
Eminent sons and daughters of Ijebuland including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief Mrs. Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff, and member of the committee and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief (Mrs.) Bisi Osibogun, attended the event.
OJUDE OBA: A DISPLAY OF CULTURE, COLOURS AND LAUGHTER
As early as 7am on D-day, the pavillion and the stadium, opposite the Palace, venues of the festival, were already streaming with activities as crowd of people glad in intimidating array of colours scampered to get vantage positions for a firsthand of the annual jamboree.
With seats decorated with the green colour, and banners of all shapes and sizes, depicting the unfiltered presence communications giant, Glo, the stage was set for a memorable 2025 festival, and it is worth mentioning that Glo has spared no expense to give publicity to the event, drawing prominent media outfits such Ovation International, The Boss Newspaper, Arise News, ThisDay among others to the Ijebu Ode venue.
It is a fiesta the world should feed its eyes on,” the management of Glo had gushed as they mobilise coverage for the event.
Consequently, many celebrities, especially none Ijebu natives, who now see the events as an avenue to make bold fashion statements and project their cultural heritages in vivid light at the cultural festival, mobilised themselves to the event ground, making deafening statements about fashion, style and undiluted culture.
Some of them were actor Lateeef Adedimeji, actor Ibrahim Chatta, singer Ololade Keshinro, LilKesh, Juju legend Ebenezer Obey, Fuji star, Sulaimon Alao and Shefiu Alao, who featured and performed at the event, showcasing the unity and diversity of the festival.
Also present were popular TikTokker Jidex, singer Mike Abdul, Femi Branch, and Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde, who are of Ijebu descent.
GLO’S GIFTS OF CARS, TRICYCLES, GENERATORS, OTHERS REDEFINE FESTIVAL
The Glo media team wrote:
This year’s edition of the Globacom-sponsored Ojude Oba was held on Sunday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, with the technology company marking the 20th anniversary of its support for the festival in splendid fashion by giving out cars, tricycles, power generators and other items at the event.
The Governor of Ogun State, Chief Dapo Abiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa-Musawa, as well the Olorogun Sunny Kuku, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, attended the event which witnessed a colourful display by the almost 100 different Regberegbe groups who were competing to outshine each other in appearance, prominence and splendour.
The Balogun families also put up a sterling show with their dexterity in maneuvering their horses as they all paraded to honour the age-long tradition of paying obeisance to the Awujale of Ijebu land after the Eid celebrations.
Dr Abiodun, in his goodwill message at the event, lauded the over six decades reign of the Awujale as that of “purposeful leadership, progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Ijebuland and the entire Ogun State”, while Barrister Musawa, described the festival as a shinning testament of the “richness of our cultural diversity and the resilience of our traditional institutions in preserving history for future generations.”
The event, Globacom’s 20th consecutive sponsorship, was a huge opportunity to reward various segments of the Ijebu society. It distributed the top-of-the-grade Basmati rice to all the various Regberegbes as a way of celebrating them.
Several winners carted home mouth-watering prizes, including two brand new cars, Four Tricycles and others choice items, including Power Generating sets, grinding Machines and Sewing Machines.
One winner of a brand new car was chosen by the Ijebu society through a nomination process that saw 52-year-old Opeoluwa Osisanwo receiving the keys to a brand new car at the event.
Opeoluwa, a member of Egbe Tobalase Okunrin, was adjudged the most outstanding young leader in Ijebuland who has served the community diligently for years as Secretary of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee.
“I never knew people were watching me. I was just serving my land of birth to the best of my ability”, he said, while expressing appreciation to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and all members of the Committee “for allowing me to work with them not minding the fact that I am the youngest among them”.
The other winner of a brand new car through the promo, Idowu Olabisi, a trader based in
Ijebu Igbo, was ecstatic after receiving the keys. She said that Globacom indeed gave her a spectacular gift at Eid period, as she had no inkling she would get such a car at this time.
Four brand new Tricycles (Keke) were carted home by various winners from within and around Ijebu. The winners included Hassan Toheeb, a businessman based in Ijebu Itele; Adenike Olanrewaju a Plank seller at Molipa, Ijebu Ode; Gazal Temitope, a trader who resides at Olisa, Ijebu Ode; and Lawal Tosin, a carpenter in Ijebu Ode.
As a distinguished communications giant, Glo has maintained a convention of giving Ojude Oba Festival the best of sponsorship, and 2026 edition will not experience less.
