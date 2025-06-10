News
Eight Staff of FMC Abuja to Face Probe over Negligence
The Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Monday, said eight of its staff members, including four doctors, two nurses, and two attendants, are under investigation for alleged negligence at the hospital.
The hospital, which disclosed this at a press briefing, noted that any staff member found guilty of dereliction of duty would be held accountable.
The Head of Clinical Services at the hospital, Dr. Bioku Muftau, added that the accident victims allegedly abandoned by personnel in a trending video on social media have since been treated and discharged.
Our correspondent had on Sunday reported that the Federal Government launched an investigation into a viral video showing alleged neglect of accident victims at the Emergency Unit of the hospital.
The video, which circulated widely on social media, showed victims of a road accident reportedly left unattended by hospital staff after being brought in by a good Samaritan.
The good Samaritan, who recorded the footage, claimed he found the victims on the road and transported them to the hospital for urgent care.
He alleged that hospital staff refused to provide immediate assistance, with one citing a lack of gloves.
Muftau, however, said the patient with head injury in the video that attracted public outrage has been treated, stabilised, and discharged on the same day he was brought into the facility.
He said the findings of the investigation ordered by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, would be made public upon conclusion.
“All the staff who are there on that particular day are going to be investigated. They are up to eight -Nurses, attendants, doctors, all of them will be investigated; for now, they are four doctors, two nurses, two health assistants,” he emphasised.
Muftau also denied reports that the hospital was overwhelmed by the number of patients at the time of the incident, asserting that the facility is adequately staffed to manage patient care
“In terms of being overwhelmed, this hospital is blessed with a lot of staff. As I speak with you, we have over 100 consultants in various specialities. In neurosurgery alone, the sole speciality of surgery, we have three,” he claimed.
News
242 Passengers, Crew Feared Killed As Air India Enroute London Crashes
An Air India plane flying to London’s Gatwick Airport crashed in Ahmedabad in western India shortly after take-off on Thursday, the carrier said on Thursday.
A total of 242 passengers were on board the flight, Reuters has reported. All flights out of Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended, the news agency said.
Citing local police, the Financial Times said the plane crashed “within 10 minutes” of take-off from the airport in Ahmedabad.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said in a post on social media that it was following reports of a crash involving Air India flight AI171.
The plane was a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-8 Dreamliner, Flightradar24 noted, adding that the first flight of the aircraft was in December 2013 and it was delivered to Air India in January 2014. Shares in Boeing were down by more than 6% in pre-market U.S. trading.
“Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute,” Flightradar24 said in a post on X.
The signal from the aircraft was lost at 10:08 local time, less than a minute after take-off, Flightradar24 said.
News
Tinubu’s Loyalist Who Turned Against Him, Jesutega Onokpasa Reported Dead
A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, Jesutega Onokpasa, has been confirmed dead.
According to TJ News Nigeria, the outspoken APC chieftain, who was also a lawyer and renowned political commentator, died just days after making headlines for vowing to mobilise against President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
The exact cause of Jesutega Onokpasa’s death has not been officially disclosed. Family members and party associates have yet to release an official statement regarding burial arrangements.
Multiple sources from social media have however confirmed the sad incident. The Boss has not independently confirmed the story.
News
Glo Celebrates 20 Years of Powering Ojude Oba, Doles Out Cars, Tricycles, Other Items to Participants
This year’s edition of the Globacom-sponsored Ojude Oba was held on Sunday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, with the technology company marking the 20th anniversary of its support for the festival in splendid fashion by giving out cars, tricycles, power generators and other items at the event.
The Governor of Ogun State, Chief Dapo Abiodun, and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa-Musawa, as well the Olorogun Sunny Kuku, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, attended the event which witnessed a colourful display by the almost 100 different Regberegbe groups who were competing to outshine each other in appearance, prominence and splendour.
The Balogun families also put up a sterling show with their dexterity in maneuvering their horses as they all paraded to honour the age-long tradition of paying obeisance to the Awujale of Ijebu land after the Eid celebrations.
Dr Abiodun, in his goodwill message at the event, lauded the over six decades reign of the Awujale as that of “purposeful leadership, progressive vision and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Ijebuland and the entire Ogun State”, while Barrister Musawa, described the festival as a shinning testament of the “richness of our cultural diversity and the resilience of our traditional institutions in preserving history for future generations.”
The event, Globacom’s 20th consecutive sponsorship, was a huge opportunity to reward various segments of the Ijebu society. It distributed the top-of-the-grade Basmati rice to all the various Regberegbes as a way of celebrating them.
Several winners carted home mouth-watering prizes, including two brand new cars, Four Tricycles and others choice items, including Power Generating sets, grinding Machines and Sewing Machines.
One winner of a brand new car was chosen by the Ijebu society through a nomination process that saw 52-year-old Opeoluwa Osisanwo receiving the keys to a brand new car at the event.
Opeoluwa, a member of Egbe Tobalase Okunrin, was adjudged the most outstanding young leader in Ijebuland who has served the community diligently for years as Secretary of the Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee.
“I never knew people were watching me. I was just serving my land of birth to the best of my ability”, he said, while expressing appreciation to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, and all members of the Committee “for allowing me to work with them not minding the fact that I am the youngest among them”.
The other winner of a brand new car through the promo, Idowu Olabisi, a trader based in
Ijebu Igbo, was ecstatic after receiving the keys. She said that Globacom indeed gave her a spectacular gift at Eid period, as she had no inkling she would get such a car at this time.
Four brand new Tricycles (Keke) were carted home by various winners from within and around Ijebu. The winners included Hassan Toheeb, a businessman based in Ijebu Itele; Adenike Olanrewaju a Plank seller at Molipa, Ijebu Ode; Gazal Temitope, a trader who resides at Olisa, Ijebu Ode; and Lawal Tosin, a carpenter in Ijebu Ode.
Finally, Tinubu Honours Humphrey Nwosu As Hero of June 12
Tinubu Denies Attempt to Turn Nigeria to One Party State, Mocks Parties in Disarray
242 Passengers, Crew Feared Killed As Air India Enroute London Crashes
June 12: The Heroes, The Villains
Tinubu Cancels Democracy Day Presidential Broadcast, to Address Nigerians at NASS
FG Applauds Hospitality Sector over Compliance to Top Management Registration
Greatness Meets Greatness: Mike Adenuga Holds Talks with John Mahama
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations