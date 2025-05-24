Dorian Homes Founder Gives Dad, Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, Befitting Burial in Akure

By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan

It was all class and splendid when successful businesswoman and notable philanthropist, Dr. Tutuola Joseph Bayode, pulled all the stops to give her beloved dad, Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, a befitting burial as he made his final journey to the great beyond.

The burial activities further activated the vibrant city of Akure as it paid its respects, with dignitaries from all walks of life and bade farewell to a philanthropist, an exceptional father and a man known for his humility, Late Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, who was the father of Dorian Homes Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tolulola Bayode.

The two-day obsequies began with a wake service held at Exclusive Event Hall, Akure and was coordinated by ministers from the Anglican Church of St. John.

It was an atmosphere of solemnity and heartfelt gratitude for a life well lived as tributes, eulogies and testimonials from his children and well-wishers flowed freely, reminiscing the life and times of the deceased, who passed on at the age of 84.

In a tribute on behalf of the family, Mrs. Bola Fagbele described the late patriarch as a rare gem, a disciplinarian with a tender heart and a man with bountiful wisdom and generosity.

A funeral service followed the next day at the St. John Anglican Church, Oba-Ile Akure, where the remains of the deceased were brought in by pall-bearers from Bell Funerals, and received by the Officiating minister, who also directed the family members on proceedings such as Bible readings and tributes.

It was a service of soul-stirring hymns and prayers.

In his sermon, The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, Rt. Rev. Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi urged the congregants to ponder on the briefness of life and to live with wisdom, describing Chief Bayode as a devout Christian, a quiet philanthropist whose acts of kindness extends to families and communities.

He added that the late Chief Bayode served God and humanity with humbleness and unyielding faith. He gave from his heart, helping the mistreated and inculcating moral excellence in his children.

Baba was “a devout Christian, a man of integrity, and a silent philanthropist whose acts of kindness rippled across families, communities, and generations.

“Pa Bayode served God and humanity with unwavering faith and humility. He gave not only from his wealth but also from his heart, uplifting the downtrodden and instilling moral excellence in his children,” the Bishop said.

The ceremony was rounded off with prayers for the family after which his remains were interred at the Anglican Church Cemetery.

In an emotional display of how close and important her father was to her, Dorian Homes Founder, Tutuola noted that “He was my first teacher, my unwavering supporter, and a fountain of love and counsel. Daddy’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, quiet strength, and enduring faith. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled and the lives he touched.”

Guests were thereafter treated to a sumptuous reception at the Ejioba High School, Oba-Ile, with ceaseless flow of African dishes as well as choice beverages supervised by Psquare Events just as Chief Ebenezer Obey and Musiliu Haruna Ishola entertained guests with harmonious songs that enlivened the mood.

Notable dignitaries at the event were Ondo State Governor, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, Former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Food Security, Yejide Ogundipe, Executive Director of Corporate Services at the NDDC, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa